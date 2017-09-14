Many fans know him as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti from the popular TV show, iZombie. To many others, however, he is Rahul Kohli.

The actor, model, game lover, and many other things, has been a part of many things since from 2007 when he began as a professional actor, and even more before then when he was doing his thing on stage.

Rahul Kohli Bio

Rahul Kohli was born on 13 November 1985 in London. With Indian ancestry, as his grandparents are from there, it was in London that he was brought up with his younger sister, and it was here that he made a name for himself.

According to him, his life as a child was mostly alone and he would consider himself a loner and an indoor person then. That, he thinks, is probably why he loves games as much as he does.

With his eyes set on becoming an actor since he was a child, Rahul began acting in school plays at an early age, and he was able to sustain his passion as he grew.

At the age of 17, he decided to focus on drama more than anything else, and it was this that he would mostly go after as he moved on.

After he graduated from college where he studied Film, the actor decided to further build a career path for himself by applying to different drama schools until he later gained admission.

Through his training process, the Questors Theater graduate took part in many productions including William Shakespeare’s Henry V, Eduardo De Filippo’s Sabato, domenica e lunedi.

According to the actor, it was in The Questors Theater that he was able to meet ‘some of the finest actors I’ve ever worked with’.

After his studies, Rahul Kohli took to serious acting on British television and he performed in productions including the very popular British dramas, Eastenders and Holby City.

Apart from taking a part in different stage and screen productions, the fine looking man also took part in modeling and has been a part of different advertising campaign including in some worldwide advertising campaigns for Heineken champions league and Sony PlayStation.

Other commercials he has been involved in include for Oak Furniture Land, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, London Dungeons, Urban Fox, Rubicon, and Envirofone.

He has taken part in many movies and TV productions including The Vacancy (2007), Alone Together (2011), I’ll Be Home Soon (2014), and Supergirl (2017). There is also iZombie which is Netflix TV Show that he has been a part as the main character.

Rahul Kohli Girlfriend, Gay

He loves me.. A post shared by Yasmin (@prettycurls) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Contrary to what you will suspect that Rahul Kohli has had many girlfriends in the past, he hasn’t. And no, it is not because he is gay, but because he has spent close to 8 years now, dating a woman who could just be the perfect match for him.

He has been in a relationship with the pretty woman called Yasim, and the two do not waste any available opportunity they get to show some love to each other on the internet.

In October 2016, Rahul and Yasim celebrated the 7th year of been together.

Apart from this relationship, some very few rumors have circulated that the actor was dating Game of Thrones sexy actress, Emilia Clarke, but it turned all false.

After close to 8 years, we are beginning to suspect that soon, the two may just tie the knots and start counting the years again.

My girlfriend is currently shopping for her "friend's" wedding dress…sure…your "friend"… pic.twitter.com/zhVHN1X41I — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) June 3, 2017

Rahul Kohli Net Work

Even as he has had his own fair share of hard work, the official net worth of the actor has not yet been stated, but considering everything, he should be doing as great as one would expect of someone who has been into acting, modeling, and many other things.

Rahul Kohli Body Measurements, Height

A good looking and well-built man, Rahul Kohli who is now 32 years old, has a height of 6′ 4″ (1m 93cm), and a body weight of 12. 0lb. (76kg).