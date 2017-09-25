From the Australian movie scene to Hollywood, Radha Mitchell has garnered some degree of reputation in the world of acting. She is perhaps best known for her role in the Oscar winning film Finding Neverland co-starring Kate Winslet and Johnny Depp. The film also won the Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

Read on to discover more about the privy actress.

Radha Mitchell Bio

The Australian actress was born as “Radha Rani Amber Indigo Ananda Mitchell” on 12 November 1973, in Melbourne. Quite an outstanding name isn’t it? Now let’s explore the meanings; her first name Radha means prosperity, success and is a name for a Hindu goddess. Rani and Ananda are both Indian names meaning Queen and joy respectively – why Indian? Well, Radha’s mom became enamored of India in the 1970s and when she embarked on fabric-buying trips in India, she’d take young Radha along. Radha herself has since returned to the country several times.

Unfortunately, her parents divorced while she was still young, notwithstanding, she was never starved of love.

It is no surprise that Mitchell began acting during her teens considering she was born to parents who were both active in show business. Her father Norman Mitchell is a filmmaker and her mother Adriana Mitchell a model-cum-fashion-designer who modelled the Italian catwalk in the 1960s.

Mitchell attended St Michael’s Grammar School in St Kilda from where she graduated in 1992. She began acting while in high school and soon began appearing in local television films and shows. Her professional acting career officially began in 1988 when she appeared in Australian children’s television series Sugar and Spice which was broadcast on ABC TV.

Radha then had a recurring role in Australian sitcom All Together Now (1992 – 1993). This was followed by minor roles in shows like Phoenix Blue Heelers and Neighbours.

In 1996, Mitchell made her feature film debut in Australian romantic comedy Love and Other Catastrophes. Shen then starred in two Independent Spirit Award-winning films; High Art (1998) and Everything Put Together (2000).

She began leaving her impact in Hollywood with films like Pitch Black (2000) opposite Vin Diesel and 2002’s Phone Booth with Colin Farrell. The year 2004 was an exceptional year for Mitchell. She appeared alongside Denzel Washington in Man on Fire, gained widespread recognition for Oscar-winning Finding Neverland, and was called by Woody Allen himself for the title role in Melinda and Melinda.

For her 2006 horror film Silent Hill which opened atop the box office, Mitchell earned a nomination for Australian Film Institute International Award for Best Actress and Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Heroine.

In recent years she has starred in action-thriller Olympus Has Fallen (2013) opposite Gerard Butler, The Frozen Ground (2013), London Has Fallen (2016), Looking for Grace (2016), The Shack (2017) and more.

Though her presence in the small screen slowly waned as her popularity surged, Mitchell returned in 2013 for a lead role in ABC’s drama series Red Widow. Ratings gradually palled from 7 million to 3 million causing the series to be discontinued after one season.

Radha Mitchell Net Worth

For her exceptional contributions to the business of acting, Radha Mitchell has amassed for herself a net worth estimated at $4 million. She lives in Los Angeles, California.

Radha Mitchell Married/Husband

When is comes to her private life, Mitchell is incredibly secretive. Fans are eager to know if Mitchell who is in her 40s has ever been married. However, to the frustration of fans, Mitchell has never revealed that information.

Her only dating history available to the public was that with New Zealand actor Martin Henderson back in 2006. The pair were rumored to have been in a romantic relationship. They eventually went separate ways.

Interestingly, The Sydney Morning Herald, after a 2016 with the actress, said that the only thing she ever revealed about ever having children in real life is that “she she has not ruled out adoption at some point.” A very somewhat statement, but that’s all you get from Radha Mitchell.

Fun Facts

Radha dropped her name Rani because, in her words; “on my first day of school. Someone asked me if my name was Macaroni.”

She loves singing Karaoke and practices yoga.

She is a vegetarian.

Radha Mitchell Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 6 inches – 1.68 m

Body Measurements: 32-25-34 inches.

Catch up with Mitchell on Twitter.