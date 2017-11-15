Rachel Miner is an American actress best known for her roles in Woody Allen’s “Alice” (1990) and the CW TV series Supernatural. Born on July 29, 1980, Rachel knew from an early age that she wanted to become an actress which comes as no surprise as she hails from a show business family.

Rachel is the third generation of the Miners to get involved in acting. Rachel’s father Peter Miner, is an Emmy-winning director and acting coach while her mom Diane is a writer, director, and acting coach. Her grandparents Worthington Miner and Frances Fuller were producer/director and actress respectively. All of Rachel’s siblings are involved in either film, television or/and theater.

Starting her career as a child actor, Miner’s first role was as young Alice in the Oscar-nominated Woody Allen film Alice (1990). While she played a 12-year-old Alice, Rachel was only 9 years old at the time. On the small screen, she played the recurring role of Michelle Bauer on Guiding Light from 1990 to 1995. Rachel earned a handful of nominations for her role and won the Young Artist Award for Best Young Actress in a Daytime Series (1992 and 1994).

Miner’s other notable films include Bully (2001) which earned her a Stockholm Film Festival Award for Best Actress, The Black Dahlia (2006) and Penny Dreadful (2006). On the small screen, Miner is known for her recurring role in Californication (2007 – 2008) and Supernatural (2009 – 2013) where she portrayed Meg Masters. Rachel has made some noteworthy appearances in theater. At 14, she appeared in Laura Cahill’s Naked Faith: The Way at Naked Angels in New York (1994). Her Broadway debut was in Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” (1996/97).

Rachel Miner Married/Relationship with Macaulay Culkin, Divorce, Kids

Miner was in a relationship with Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. In 1998, the couple announced their engagement and got married the same year. Sadly, their union was a short-lived one. Two years after tying the knot, Miner and Culkin separated in 2000 and in 2002 finalized their divorce.

Paul Bloch a spokesman of Culkin’s said of the divorce; “It is very amicable and they remain best of friends.”

Another source hinted that their parents’ disagreement with their union could have been the reason for their separation. “They were really in love and everyone was against it, especially the parents. But it was a crazy time, and they just did it,” the source said.

Miner also spoke to the media about her marriage saying; “Ultimately, the marriage was a choice made with our hearts, not with our heads.”

Miner’s marriage to Culkin was her first. The marriage produced no kids.

Rachel Miner Boyfriend

After splitting from Culkin, Miner briefly dated her Bully co-star Brad Renfro in 2000. Renfro later died in 2008 at the age of 25 as a result of heroin overdose. He left behind a kid named Yamato Renfro whom he had with a Japanese woman.

Since she split with the late Renford, Rachel has kept her romantic life off public and media attention.

What Does Rachel Miner Do Now?

Rachel has been absent from the limelight since 2013. Her last major gig was in Supernatural. Miner had to leave her role as a result of the multiple sclerosis she suffered from. She was diagnosed of the disease in 2010. The condition had become worse that she could no longer actively portray the character.

Rachel has been managing the diseasoe since then. While she has gotten better, Miner chose not to return to acting, chanelling her energy instead to supporting and campaigning for a variety of causes.

Rachel recently launched her own Stands campaign tagged “Be The Clarence.” Her merchndise theme reads; “Be the Clarence you want to see in the world.”

For more on what Miner is up to lately, read her 2017 interview with Hypable.

Launch day is finally here #SPNFamily and I’m so excited! I’ve designed this shirt with @shopstands to help support EarthJustice. Together I think we can make a huge difference. Check out the link in my bio and #BeTheClarence you want to see in the world. A post shared by rachel (@rachelminersgram) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Miner frequently shares inspirational quotes to her fans, most of which talk about strength and love.

Catch up with her on Twitter and Facebook.