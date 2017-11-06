Rachel Keller is an American actress who is best known for her works on the small screen. After making her mark with a recurring role in Fargo, she landed a main role in Legion which premiered in 2017. Here is how Keller became a small screen goddess in such a short time.

Rachel Keller Bio/Wiki

Rachel Keller was born on December 25, 1992, in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA, where she was also raised. Not much information is known about Keller’s upbringing, but per our findings, she wasn’t born with a silver spoon, but she didn’t grow up poor either.

Keller studied at the Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and in 2014 graduated from the Carnegie Mellon University’s drama school with a degree in theater. She launched her acting career in 2012 acting in two short films; Still Adore You and Flutter. In 2014 she relocated to Los Angeles and appeared in another short film Hollidaysburg.

However, it wasn’t until 2015 that her career really picked up. Keller had a guest role in The Mentalist and Supernatural, but the biggest break of her career came when she was offered the recurring role of Simone Gerhardt on FX hit show Fargo.

Prior to landing the Fargo role, Keller was working three jobs including as a hostess, nanny and in a food truck in Los Angeles. However, upon getting called up for the Emmy-winning Fargo, Keller immediately quit all three. It was the turning around she had long waited for.

“When the role came in my inbox, I thought, ‘That would be perfect for me.’ I had the accent in my back pocket — the mahhhm’s and dayyyud’s,” Keller said.

Things got even better when Noah Hawley called her again to audition for a “lead” role in his new Marvel series Legion, a spin-off series of X-Men. “To have a man in the business say, ‘Come along just as you are,’ is really an incredible thing,” Keller said of Hawley.

Her Minnesota accent wasn’t a problem for her Legion role as she had learned in drama school to turn it off and on.

“I think that going to drama school bangs it (Minnesota accent) out of you,” Keller told GQ in an interview. “I can turn it on and off now, but I used to be able to not turn it off. But I remember thinking, when I got the audition, I’ve got the accent in my back pocket.”

Keller landed the lead role and was cast opposite Downtown Abbey’s Dan Stevens.

“When I look at my body, I’m like, ‘I’m a lead of a TV show?’ ” Keller expressed her surprise to Hollywood Reporter.

While not much is known about her parents, Keller lived with her grandmother when she relocated to LA in 2014. When GQ asked her more about her grandma, she said; “She’s a captain! She has a sailboat, and she’s part of a women’s sailing association here. It’s amazing.”

Rachel Keller Dating/Boyfriend

Rachel Keller is uber private about her personal life, it’s so annoying, especially to the millions of fans she has left enamored with her beauty and outstanding acting skills. And we’ve found out, she’s always been like that.

In her interview with GQ in 2015, Keller hinted that as a teenager, she always kept people guessing about her life. “I was the ‘no one understands me’ teenager,” she said when the GQ interviewer asked of her life as a teenager. She further explained, “But I think truly I’ve realized now that I didn’t understand a thing myself. So I just had some livin’ to do.”

And it turns out, she’s still got a lot more livin’ to do. Keller has never revealed details of her romantic life to the media. What’s worse? On the other platform — social media, where fans go to have a sneak peek into the lives of their favorite stars, Keller keeps the doors tight as well.

Her Instagram account is private, meaning she’d most likely accept requests from friends and acquaintances.

And on Twitter where there’s, fortunately, no option to go private, she is highly inactive and most times posting about work. Come On Keller…

With all access points into her romantic life shut, it would be absurd to conclude that Keller is dating someone. For now, no one knows, well except those really close to her. Well, it’s Hollywood and she can only remain under the radar for too long… Here is to hoping she opens up sooner rather than later.

Rachel Keller Height: 5 feet 5 inches (166 cm)

Rachel Keller Body Measurements

Dress size: 2

Shoe/Feet: 8

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 34-24-34 inches (86-61-86 cm)