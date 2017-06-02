This 48-year-old Auckland-born model is definitely one of the top contenders in the field of modeling, her poise, elegance and all round beauty make her quite the catchy topic. Anyway, before we delve into the topic of Rachel Hunter’s kids, height, feet, and measurements, here are some very interesting facts about the evergreen model herself.

She was born Rachel Hunter on 8 September 1969 in Glenfield which is a suburb of Auckland, New Zealand. Though the star may have been born and raised in a place that is generally very far away from everywhere, she managed to achieve global recognition and this on its own is very commendable.

Today, we would have been hearing about Rachel Hunter, the ballet dancer, instead of Rachel Hunter, the model. Here’s why that did not end up happening. she was diagnosed with a rare blood disease as a teenager and it really affected her dancing dream. Thankfully, all was not lost as she still made a name for herself in showbiz.

In addition to her modeling career, Hunter also made appearances on the big screen. She appeared on television in the 1980s in an advertisement for Tip Top’s ‘Trumpet’ ice-cream. Since then her TV appearances have skyrocketed, she has appeared in everything from movies, to indie shows, she has even dabbled in a little bit of hosting, one could even call her a jack of all trades.

Hunter is among a handful of celebrities whose parents got divorced when they were really young. It seems that most people in the limelight come from broken families, this, coupled with the fact that their relationships are constantly out there, may be the reason why it is hard for them to form long-lasting relationships.

That about rounds up all the interesting facts we could find on the star, it is now time to get started on the topic at hand, beginning with Rachel Hunters kids.

Rachel Hunter’s Kids

Rachel Hunter’s kids are just as pleasant to look at as their mother, the star has a daughter Renee Stewart born 1 June 1992 and a son Liam Stewart who was born on 5 September 1994. Rachel Hunter’s kids seem to be following their mother’s suit as they are both a wee bit famous in their own right. The star had these two kids with Rod Stewart.

Renee went on to have the best of both worlds as she is living her mother’s dream and reality. The talented young star is a dancer and a model. Yes, she is doing them both and quite well if we may add. She tries her best to live a life out of her parent’s shadows and she has a small circle of friends which includes other dancers, mutual friends she shares with her brother and her half sister, Ruby. Nevertheless, she seems to be doing quite well for herself.

Liam, on the other hand, is currently attending Coventry University, where he is a well-known hockey player, and he is a pretty good at what he does too. In April 2017, he got quite a large amount of recognition for scoring his first international goal as Great Britain beat Estonia 5-1 at the ice hockey World Championship Division 1 Group B in Belfast.

Rachel Hunter’s Height/Feet/Measurements

In addition to all the information we have on Rachel Hunter’s kids, here is some very insightful information about her height, feet and her body measurements in general. She was a model and so it is pretty obvious that she has a lot going for her on the ‘height’ front. The star stands quite tall at the height of 5 feet 9 inches, this means that she stands well above the average Caucasian female height of 5 feet 5 inches. There is no doubt that she passed on her magnificent height to her children.

As much as we would love to go on about her height, we have to move on to something else, it is time to check out a brief summary of her body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 67 kilograms

Height size: 37 inches

Waist Size: 24 inches

Hip Size: 36 inches

Shoe Size: 9 US