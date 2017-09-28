As an American actress and producer, Rachel Boston is known for her role in the NBC award-winning television series, “American Dreams” (2002).

While her appearances on the CBS series “The Ex List” (2008) and “In Plain Sight” (2008) thrust her further into the limelight, she was left in the glare of publicity when she portrayed Ingrid Beauchamp in “Witches of East End” (2013).

Boston’s acting career kicked off with the “American Dreams” series. She was Beth Mason in the popular series. Movie and TV critics agreed that Boston’s portrayal of Beth Manson, the strong-minded romantic partner of J.J Pryor (Will Estes) triggered the quest for female independence. It’s believed she laid the foundation and uplifted the agitation for critical issues like gender equality.

Though Rachel Boston is reputed for being a regular cast member in several television-series, she’s esteemed for a handful of independent film roles.

For instance, her role as Mindy in “The Pill”, a 2011 romantic comedy film earned her a number of positive credits. She was honoured with the Stargazer Award for the most talented emerging actress at the Gen Art Film Festival in New York. Disregarding that, she bagged the Emerging Artist Award at the Big Apple Film Festival and the Best Actress Award at the San Diego Film Festival. It’s necessary to point out that “The Pill” also secured the Gen Art Film Festival Audience Award.

Before “The Pill”, Racheal appeared in other romantic comedy-drama films titled “500 Days of Summer” and “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”. While the former which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay, the later received negative reviews.

Racheal Boston was the executive producer of “Black Marigolds”. She starred in the 2013 film as Kate Cole. She filmed the movie in Palomar Mountain and it premiered in April 2013 at The Boston International Film Festival, where it received the Special Recognition Award. Similarly, she was an associate producer of the 2014 tv movie – “A Ring by Spring”. Racheal portrayed Caryn Briggs in the romantic comedy directed by Kristopher Tabori.

Rachel Boston Bio/Wiki/Age

It’s a common knowledge Rachel Boston was born and raised in Signal Mountain, Tennessee.

From what we gathered, Rachel discovered she was cut-out for a career in acting when she was 7. She took part in a church production – “We Like Sheep” and fell in love with performing arts. She would later move to New York City to follow-up the desire of being an actress when she turned 17.

Records have it that Rachel attended the Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga, Tennessee; received a scholarship to study at New York University and also studied at Fordham University and The Actor’s Center.

She was born as Rachel Elizabeth Boston on the 9th day of May 1982.

Rachel was Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 1999. Her brother, Brian Boston is a geologist and another, Andrew Boston was a student at Harvard University.

Rachel Boston Boyfriend/Married/Dating

While Rachel’s fans have always desired to know what’s up with her love life, most of them still, can’t tell if she married or in any romantic relationship. The actress has, of course, been spotted with several individuals which triggered talks about her being in love but, she has never confirmed or refuted the speculations.

While it isn’t out of place to express that the actress has dedicated her love and passion to her career, it must be noted that it was once believed she’s having something special with the drummer of “The Third EYe Band” – Brad Hargreaves.

Although neither Rachel nor Brad specified that they were in a romantic relationship, their affair was authenticated by their being together in parties and other public events. To cite an instance, they were together at the 5th Annual Makeup Artist & Hairstylist Guild Awards which happened in 2004 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

It later circulated that whatever it was they had, has fallen apart. Again, neither Rachel nor Brad commented on this. Nonetheless, people confirmed the breakup story for themselves after they stopped seeing the actress and the drummer together.

Rachel isn’t married and it’s difficult for one to tell if she’s currently dating anyone.

Rachel Boston Body Measurements

Undoubtedly, Rachel Boston is a good-looking actress. The fact that she was Miss Teen Tennessee and top ten at Miss Teen USA in 1999 stressed this point. (rephrase)

Rachel Boston’s body measurements are 32-24-33. She’s 9 inches taller than 5 feet and weighs 56 kg.