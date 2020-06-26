Chronicling The Life of George Floyd and The Events That Led To His Death

George Floyd might not be a celebrity during his lifetime, but his death has certainly triggered a global movement that does not only raise questions on police brutality in America but also on racism all over the world and the American security and justice system.
Floyd was a 46-year-old African American man who was killed by Derek Chauvin, a White police officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost 9 minutes after he was arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes in a grocery store and refusing to return the items after the money was said to be fake.
Since the death of Floyd, which happened to be a repeat of many other such killings by the police, many questions have been raised on events leading to the death as well as his life, which tells the story of many ups and downs.
The Difficult Early Life of George Floyd and his Huge Dreams
The late American was born George Perry Floyd Jr. on October 14, 1973, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the U.S. as the youngest of three kids of his parents, George Perry Floyd Sr. and Larcenia Jones Floyd, more popular as “Cissy”.
By the age of two, he found himself as part of the statistics of broken homes after the marriage between his parents came to an end. His father left the family for New York where he had two more kids. Although the older Floyd was a nurse, he spent a better part of his time with Chocolate Buttermilk Band which provided back up for many famous stars including James Brown.
His mother remained in North Carolina where she continued raising her kids in a trailer park before meeting another man, a Houston native, with whom she had two more kids. After Cissy met her new man, she went with him to Houston to meet his parents with her kids and since then, the family did not return to North Carolina. She found an apartment where she raised her kid including George Floyd in abject poverty in Cuney Homes, also known as the Bricks. The area was notorious for violence, drugs, and other crimes. It was also one of the poorest areas of Houston. Nonetheless, the young George had a dream of growing up into becoming a supreme court judge.
Referred to as Big Floyd since he was a child because of his size, George Floyd started playing football and basketball as a young kid, and he dreamed of making it to the NBA. He attended Yates High School where he helped the school football team to the 1992 Texas state championships final only to lose out to Temple. In 1993, he became the first member of his family to graduate from high school.
Fuelled by a dream of becoming an athlete, he gained a football scholarship into South Florida Community College where he also played basketball. By 1995, he felt out of place in the college and returned home before later transferring to Texas A&M University–Kingsville where he continued to play basketball. George Floyd was the first of his siblings to make it to college and was believed by all to be the one who would pull the family out of poverty.
George Floyd was one anyone could bet to success in either football, basketball, or any other sports because of his athletic build and how he seemed to be naturally drawn to sports. Unfortunately, he was back home before the end of his sophomore year at Kingsville as a dropout. According to his close friend, Floyd left school as a result of financial difficulties.
His high school friend, Jermaine Venters, revealed that Floyd was strained from trying to support his mother who was struggling financially and at the same time, put himself through school. This took a toll on him, forcing him to forgo his aspirations of gaining a degree in sociology.
Nonetheless, he continued to play club basketball as he still held on to his dreams while also working as an automotive customizer. He was said to have also worked for Cal Wayne, a local rapper as a security man.
Apart from the sport, Floyd also had an interest in hip-hop. He performed as Big Floyd with the group, Screwed Up Click which was led by DJ Screw, Robert Earl Davis Jr. The group had other members like Big Moe, Lil’ Flip, Big Pokey, and Fat Pat.
By 1997, his path had already started crossing with the law when he was arrested for the first time selling drugs. This marked the beginning of what would be more than a decade of a life of crime as he was arrested numerous times for crimes such as drug possession, theft, and trespass for which he spent times in jail from 10 days to 30 months. In 2007, he was arrested after robbing a woman with a gun, for which he pleaded guilty in 2009 to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. George Floyd was handed five years behind bars. He did his time at the Diboll Unit until he was paroled in 2013 having spent close to 4 years of his time.
The Resurrection of George Floyd – How He Became a New Man
After three drug charges, two theft cases, and a trespassing case, George Floyd decided to resurrect himself from a life of crime by getting involved in a Christian church and ministry known as Resurrection Houston. He became a mentor to young men before later assisting a ministry that helped with drug rehabilitation as well as job placement services. He also spent his time helping his mother who was down with a stroke back to health.
Floyd decided he wanted a new life in 2014 and so based on the advice of a friend, he decided to move to Minneapolis with the help of his friends. He eased in by taking a job with the Salvation Army’s Harbor Light Center homeless shelter, as a security guard. Floyd took jobs as a truck driver and also a bouncer for a club.
Although he was a huge man that towers a massive 6 foot 7 inches, George Floyd was described as a gentleman who as a security guard, would walk a couple of female co-workers at night to their cars to ensure they were safe.
At the time of his death, Floyd was never married, but he had five kids with different women. Although he was described by some quarters as an ideal father and family man, he was estranged to some of his kids.
Among the children of George Floyd are 27 years old Quincy Mason Floyd and his sister, Connie Mason Floyd, 26, both of whom were estranged to their father. The last time the two saw their father before his death was many years ago. They moved from Houston to Bryan more than 15 years ago with their mother and did not maintain any significant contact with George.
As a result of the many years that passed without seeing their father, the two siblings did not realize it was their father’s murder that sparked a national outcry until their mother who had a relationship with him when both of them were very young, called Quincy and told him. Both Quincy and Connie Joined in the Black Lives Matter protest in honor of their father, preaching that violence was not the way to go.
His youngest child is 6 years old Gianna Floyd who was born to him by his former girlfriend, Roxie Washington. The two still lived in Houston while George moved to Minneapolis where he worked with the hope of bringing them there one day. According to Roxie, before George was killed, he did not only love his daughter dearly, but he also provided for them.
He also had two other children whose names have not been given as well as two grandchildren.
At the time of his death, Floyd was dating his ex-partner Courteney Ross whom he met while working as a security guard at the Salvation Army in 2017. Ross came to visit and when Floyd saw the way she was taxed, he approached her and prayed with her. She revealed that since then, they had remained together.
Apart from his partner and kids, George Floyd also had six siblings including Bridgett Floyd and Terrence Floyd who was at the forefront of the protest over the killing of his bother. He appealed to protesters that instead of rioting, people must come out and vote when the time comes.
On May 25, 2020, a phone call was placed to the Minneapolis Police Department by employees of Cup Foods alleging that Floyd made a purchase of cigarettes using a fake $20 bill at the corner of East 38 Street, Chicago Avenue. Before placing the 911 call in which they claimed Floyd was drunk and not in control of himself they confronted him asking him and his companions who were sitting in his S.U.V., demanding he returned the cigarettes but he refused.
Before long, a police vehicle arrived at the scene with two officers, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. They entered the store and spent a few minutes before coming out. Lane drew out his gun when he arrived at Floyd’s car and asked him to have his hands on the wheel which he complied with. The police officer then pulled him out of the car and cuffed his hands behind his back.
As Kueng walked George Floyd to the restaurant wall, he acted quite distressed but not violent. They had him on the wall for six minutes and then led him to their car where they tried getting him to enter the police car but he fell to the ground. According to documents later made available, Floyd refused to enter the car stating he was claustrophobic.
It was at this point that yet another police car arrived, followed a while later by yet another with Officers Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao. Chauvin who had previously had a fatal police shooting to his name joined the efforts to get Floyd into the police car. According to a police report, efforts at getting Floyd to enter the car even after moving him from the driver’s side to the passenger side failed as he allegedly resisted.
George Floyd was pinned to the ground on the pavement with Chauvin’s knee holding down his neck. Two other officers help to have him to the ground while one other stood close by. Not long later, Floyd was heard pleading with the officers that he couldn’t breathe.
His pleas and cries on the ground fell on Chauvin’s deaf ears as the police officer continued to press down Floyd’s neck. Moments later, the police made a distress call for an ambulance, citing a Code Two emergency; a situation to be handled immediately although road laws would be obeyed and no sirens or ambulance light would be used.
A minute later, another call was placed with the need for an ambulance escalated to a Code Three Emergency; medical service is expected to arrive as soon as possible and sirens and lights are allowed to be used.
All the while, Chauvin’s knee was still on the neck of Floyd even after two emergency calls were put through. By 8:25 pm when onlookers noticed George Floyd was no longer responsive, they confronted the police telling them the man was not responsive. A bystander was heard telling the police to check for a pulse.
8 minutes and 46 seconds after he put his knee on George Floyd’s neck, Officer Derek Chauvin finally took his knee off after the ambulance arrived. Shortly before this time, a man tried to intervene to get Chauvin to get off Floyd but was pushed back by Officer Tou Thao.
At around 8:29 pm, Floyd was finally placed on a stretcher and then the ambulance drove off a minute later. According to reports, medics were working on a man who was both unresponsive and without a pulse. Official reports claim that Floyd died at around 9:25 pm at the Hennepin emergency room.
His death was ruled by both his family and the state as a homicide based on preliminary autopsies. He died of asphyxia due to neck and back compression.
One of the dreams of Floyd, while he was alive, was to change the world. Although he didn’t see that happen while he was alive, his death certainly brought that as it triggered protests in most parts of the world despite the COVID-19 pandemic as millions of people came out seeking justice on one hand and also raising questions on police brutality and racism. World leaders and unions, as well as religious leaders including Dalai Lama and Pope Francis, have all condemned his killing while also demanding for justice.
A number of memorial services were held for him in both North Carolina and Minnesota where a eulogy was delivered by famous civil rights activist, Al Sharpton. He was finally buried in Pearland, Texas on June 9, 2020, next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd.
All officers involved in the tragic incident were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. While Derek Chauvin was charged with Second-degree manslaughter, the others; J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Athleticism apparently is a physical characteristic that runs deep into one’s genes, thus when an individual is blessed with it, chances are high that one or more members of their family would exhibit the same. In this regard, America has over the years seen the rise of many sporting families from the Boones to the Mannings, the Williams sisters, and more. In recent years, one particular sporting family that has generated much attention is Stephen Curry’s family. History traced their athletic abilities down to Curry’s maternal great-great-great-grandfather – Wesley Snell.
With the point guard’s rising popularity (beginning with his impressive 2015 NBA Championship win), came an increasing interest in his life beyond his exploits on the hardwood floor. Here is an in-depth look at his athletic family background.
Stephen Curry’s Fact Card
The Sporting Exploits Of Stephen Curry’s Parents
During their heydays, both of Stephen Curry’s parents were sporting stars in their own right. His father Dell Curry left his footprints in the sands of National Basketball Association (NBA) time playing as a shooting guard for 5 different NBA teams. His career began in 1986 after he was selected by the Utah Jazz as the 15th pick in the 1st round of the year’s draft. His first-round pick at the NBA draft was to be expected thanks to his impressive high school and college stats.
The senior Curry’s flair for sports began at Fort Defiance High School in Virginia where he was active as both a basketball and baseball player even winning state championships in both sports. Dell Curry could have easily gone ahead to become a professional baseball player straight from high school as the Texas Rangers selected him in the 1982 MLB draft, however, he forwent the opportunity and chose to attend college. At Fort Defiance he held the record of the all-time leading scorer.
Dell played college basketball for 4 years for the Hokies of Virginia Tech where his skills improved by the year. He also continued to play college baseball and attracted the attention of the MLB’s Baltimore Orioles who selected him in the 1985 draft, but it would become the second time that Dell Curry turned down an offer to play professional baseball.
At Virginia Tech, Curry held records in both basketball and baseball. He was the all-time leader in steals and second all-time leader in points scored. Virginia Tech retired his No 3 jersey and in 1996 in his first year of eligibility, he was inducted into the Virginia Tech’s Hall of Fame.
Dell Curry played only for a single season each for the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers respectively before the then-newly created Charlotte Hornets selected him in the 1988 expansion draft. Curry would spend a decade playing as a shooting guard for the Hornets where he regularly came off the bench and was notable for his long-range shooting abilities – his son Stephen Curry in his own time, also became known for his three-pointers. Dell scored 9,839 points for the Hornets to become her all-time leading scorer.
Upon leaving the team in 1998, he was the last remaining of the team’s inaugural squad. He played briefly for the Milwaukee Bucks before wrapping up his career playing for the Toronto Raptors for three years from 1999 to 2002 when he finally hung his boots. These days, he works as a color commentator. He passed up an opportunity to coach an NBA team so he could be available to fully support his son Stephen in his NBA career.
Although Steph Curry’s mother Sonya Alicia Curry (nee Adams) unlike his father, did not make it to professional sports, she was an outstanding athlete both in high school and at college. In the former, she competed in volleyball, track and field, and basketball while in the latter, she played volleyball helping to make the sports popular at Virginia Tech. Her sister India Adams (Curry’s aunt) excelled in basketball both in high school and college. It was at Virginia Tech that Steph Curry’s parents met. Sonya who founded the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman (a school which all her kids attended) is a professional educator.
Dell and Sonya got married in 1988. They had their 1st child – Wardell Stephen Curry II on March 14th, 1988, followed by Seth Adham Curry on August 23rd, 1990, and lastly Sydell Curry on 20th October 1994. As of our last review, the couple has 4 grandchildren. They are the trio of Riley Elizabeth Curry (born July 19, 2012), Ryan Carson Curry (born July 10, 2015), and Canon W. Jack Curry (born July 2, 2018) from Stephen Curry’s family (his wife is Ayesha Curry). While Carter Lynn Curry (born May 9, 2018) was born by Seth and his wife Callie Curry.
Sonya in a 2013 interview with Hollywood Life revealed that she and Dell never wanted their kids to feel pressured into playing sports and did not let them play competitively until they got to middle school. In the end, all of their kids proved to be chips off the old block.
Seth Curry’s Less-dazzling NBA Career
With great admiration for his older brother, Seth Curry has been working hard to remain relevant in the NBA. As a young kid, Seth and his brother Stephen often attended their father’s NBA games and would practice with his teammates. Like his brother Steph, Seth began his career at their mother’s Charlotte Christian School where he was a 3-year starter. He graduated in 2008 and the following year, he was part of the US basketball squad that won gold at the 2009 FIBA Under-19 World Championship.
Seth Curry began his college career at Liberty University wearing the number 30 jersey that was worn both by his father and brother during their college years. Averaging 20.2 a game as a freshman, Seth led all freshmen nationally. As a freshman, he also set a new scoring record at the Big South Conference. After one season at Liberty, Seth Curry transferred to Duke University. His career-high 31 points came in his senior year in 2012.
Unfortunately, Seth Curry was not selected by any team in the 2013 NBA draft, as a result, he entered the NBA Developmental League where he got to hone his skills playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors. Curry would spend the next two years in the D-league, frequently hopping from one short stint to another.
His hard work paid off when in July 2015, he signed his first NBA contract with the Sacramento Kings worth $2 million for 2 years. He only spent one season at the club before opting to become a free agent. He next signed with the Dallas Mavericks in 2016. He played next for the Portland Trail Blazers after getting signed in 2018. With the Blazers, he got to play competitively for the first time against his brother Stephen in the 2019 Playoffs where Stephen’s Warriors won. Seth in July 2019 returned to the Mavericks after inking a 4-year contract.
With Seth’s marriage to former pro volleyball player, Callie Rivers the Curry family might well have third-generation basketball players – Seth’s father-in-law is Doc Rivers, an NBA coach and former player whose son Austin Rivers is also an NBA player.
Sydel Curry’s Volleyball Achievements
The last child of the Curry family Sydel Curry also got some athletic genes passed on to her. She followed in her mother’s footsteps to play varsity volleyball. Like her brothers, she began exploring her sporting talents at Charlotte Christian School where she was a 4-year starter. As the captain of her team, Sydel led her team to the state quarterfinals for 3 seasons. The team was particularly outstanding in the 2012 season when they set a new school record for the most wins in a single season. Sydel also played for the Carolina Union volleyball club.
After high school, she chose to attend Elon University. However, her debut season was marred by a knee injury, however, she came back with a bang to become an important member of the team. In her collegiate career, Sydel who played as a setter played in a total of 81 matches and made 2,381 assists – the 8th highest in the school’s history. 1,170 of those assists were made in the 2015 season which placed her 5th highest in a single season.
Sydel Curry had wanted to go on to play professionally but a knee injury crushed her dreams as she was forced to retire in 2017 forgoing what would have become her 5th playing year. She earned a degree in Psychology in May 2017. She is passionate about mental health awareness and hosts a Facebook show where she interviews family members of celebrities. Sydel like her brother Seth seems to be right on track to building the next generation of Curry athletes – she married NBA star Damion Lee on September 1, 2018.
At the surface, basketball sounds more like a game of throws and dribbles. While assets such as agility, leaping ability, endurance, speed, accuracy, and sharp vision still make the list of highly effective players, that list wouldn’t be complete if we leave out the height factor. Yes! Call basketball a game of heights, and you’ll be right. Perhaps no other athlete understands this better than the basketball legend Michael Jordan. Though now retired, Jordan continues to be a living inspiration to millions of basketball players and aspiring champions across the globe. When asked about the key factors of his success, the legend hardly mentions his height. This piece dissects everything you need to know about Jordan’s height, and how it affected his career, as well as other interesting facts.
How and When It All Started
Jordan began the first strokes of what would be a legendary career back in his high school days in the late 1970s and early 1980s. While attending Emsley A. Laney High School in Wilmington, he played baseball, football, and basketball. Although most fans would hardly believe it, there was a period when Jordan was turned down from joining his school’s basketball team because of his height. At the time, he was considered too short. Rather than sink in discouragement, he went all out to show what stuff he’s made of, eventually becoming the star player of his varsity junior team.
By his senior year, Jordan’s incredible skills had earned him spots on several university basketball programs such as South Carolina, Syracuse, Duke, Virginia, and North Carolina. At age 18, Jordan received a basketball scholarship from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Thanks to his height and exceptional balling skills, by the time he graduated five years later, Jordan has won the Naismith and the Wooden College Player of the Year awards (1984). He also played for the top teams like the Chicago Bulls.
Throughout his sixteen-year NBA career, Michael Jordan played mostly for The Chicago Bulls and The Washington Wizards. Within that time, he was also a member of two Olympic gold-winning American basketball teams. He had amassed awards and recognition in over 33 categories. Perhaps the highlight of his work came in 2016 when Jordan was honored with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-president Barack Obama.
How Tall Is Michael Jordan?
Although today’s sources quote 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 meters), that wasn’t always the case. Interestingly, there was a time when Michael Jordan measured only 5 feet 11 inches. That’s not bad at all, but for a basketball player trying out for his school’s senior team, he was rejected due to his height. Undeterred, Jordan worked so hard and pushed his growth hormones to their limits. By the following summer after his rejection, he’d grown to 6 feet 3 inches, which earned him a spot right away. When it was time for college, Jordan’s new dilemma was what scholarship to pick and which to ignore.
Of all his options, the University of North Carolina sat best with him. Without early opportunities his height offered him, there probably wouldn’t be a ‘Michael Jordan the legend’ as we have today. As Jordan jokingly puts it, if not for his height, his brother, Larry Jordan, would have emerged the star basketball player of the family. Back in the 1980s, the two almost equaled each other in height when standing shoulder to shoulder. However, Michael outgrew him and got a better advantage.
Although most folks take after their parents’ height or that of other blood relations, the same can’t be said for Michale Jordan. His father was not more than 5 feet 9 inches tall, and his mother, so far as we know, stood around 5 feet 5 inches. Had he settled for what genetics had to offer, he would probably remain at 5 feet 11 inches, or 6 feet at best.
Michael Jordan’s Height Compared To Other Stars
Jordan’s 6 feet 6 inches height puts him in the same category with the likes of Kobe Bryant and Ime Udoka. But that’s not all the famous height mates he’s got. 6 feet 6 inches is also the number for the likes of Brian Bowen II, who plays for the Indiana Pacers, Andre Iguodala, who plays for the Miami Heat, and Alec Burks playing for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, it turns out that height is the only common factor these players share with Jordan.
Comparing Jordan’s height with that of Kobe Bryant, you’d see that despite being the same height, their accomplishments differ. Bryant reportedly amassed a fortune of $600 million at the time of his death in January 2020. During his career, Bryant earned lots of juicy endorsement deals, several media projects, and of course, starting his venture capitalist firm. However, Jordan beat this in every way. The NBA legend has been on Forbes list of billionaires, having amassed a fortune of 2.1 billion.
Besides, Jordan remains the first billionaire athlete to this day. Thanks to his impeccable brand, the increasing value of his team, the Charlotte Hornets, and his mounting royalties from Nike. When it comes to career points, Bryant accrued up to 33,643 points, while Jordan’s sits shy with 32,292. Asides Bryant, other stars who share the same height with Jordan do not measure up in terms of accomplishments. Players like Ime Udoka had 1,635 career points, and his net worth is $11.5 million, while Andre Iguodala currently has over 13,500 points and is worth $50 million.
Surprisingly, when Michael Jordan stands shoulder to shoulder with the likes of David Robinson (7 feet 1 inch), Hakeem Olajuwon (6 feet 11 inches), Lebron James (6 feet 9 inches), he suddenly goes short. Despite that, Robinson had total points of 20,790 during his career, as well as a net worth of $200 million, which is quite far below Jordan’s. Hakeem Olajuwon had 26,946 points and a net worth of 200 million. Interestingly, another player that has edged Michael Jordan in terms of career points is Lebron James.
James is a sixteen-time NBA All-Star and three-time gold medalist. Currently, with 33,993 points and counting, he is set to become an NBA player of all time. However, when it comes to his net worth, LeBron’s net worth of $450 million puts him below Jordan on the earning scale. Although he earned a whopping $89 million in 2019, that still falls shy of Jordan’s $100 million marks.
Asides height, Jordan’s secret advantage in the court is his longer-than-average hands and wider-than-average palms. With a hand length and palm span of 9.75 inches and 11.38 inches, respectively, he remains one of the most dexterous NBA stars.
His Weight and Other Body Measurements
Although retired, Michael Jordan still works out to keep fit. To maintain his height and bodyweight of 216 lb (98 kg), Jordan stocks up on a high carb diet and low protein. According to sources, the basketball legend lives on 70% of calories from carbs, 20% from fats, and 10% from protein. Jordan has maintained this weight right from his active days, only alternating by small margins over the cause of his career. As he puts it, a weight of 98 kg or less has been instrumental to his incredible speed and high leaping ability in the court. As of this writing, Jordan measures 44 and 36 inches for his chest and waist, respectively. He wears shoes of sizes 13 (US), 46 (EU) and 12.5 (UK).
The physique of a person is usually one of the most determining factors of them being able to participate in a particular sport. Requirements in physique vary from sport to sport as different types of sports are better suited to a particular type of person. For the game of basketball, the most notable physical trait of a person who opts to play the sport is height, something which Kevin Durant appears to have an abundance of.
It is important to note that Durant is not the tallest person to ever play the game of basketball. However, due to how he plays and his achievements so far in the game, his height and other body statistics are considered to be the perfect prototype of the ultimate basketball player.
Kevin Durant At A Glance
His Journey To The NBA
From a very young age, Kevin Durant had been unusually tall. As a middle school student aged 13, the aspiring NBA star had reached a height of 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 m), a trait he would put to good use as he played Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) basketball in Maryland to be later regarded widely as the second-best high school prospect of 2006.
After high school, Durant chose to go to the University of Texas where he played for the Texas Longhorns men basketball team. In his freshman season, he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game to help his team to a 25–10 record overall. The Longhorns would go on to play in the NCAA Tournament where they were upset in the second round despite Durant contributing with 30 points and 9 rebounds.
With his talent evident for everyone to see, Kevin Durant became the first freshman to win a national player of the year award as he took home the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, and a couple of more widely recognized honors and awards. The following year, Durant declared for the 2007 NBA draft where he was picked second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics to realize his dream of becoming an NBA player.
Interesting Details About His Height and Other Body Statistics
Over the course of his NBA career, Kevin Durant’s height has been the cause of many debates. Before then, there were no disputes over how tall he actually was as in his final high school year his height was recorded at 6 feet 7 inches (2.01 m) while by the time he was a freshman at the University of Texas he had grown to become 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) tall.
Different figures have since his college years been put forward as his height. The small forward / power forward position player has been reported to be either 6 feet 9 inches, 6 feet 11 inches, or 7 feet 0 inches. During an interview on a radio show in 2019, however, Kevin Durant put all the rumors to bed as he revealed his supposed true height. He said that he is actually 6 feet 10 inches tall when he is not wearing shoes. With shoes on the court, however, he gets up to 7 feet tall.
Another notable factor that has contributed to him being the prodigious scorer he is today is his 7 feet 4 inches (2.24 m) wingspan that creates matchup problems for defenders who are unable to stop him from getting off a clean shot regardless of the situation they put him in. The slender body built athlete further weighs about 240 lbs (109 kg) and has body measurements of chest – 43 inches, waist – 35 inches and biceps – 15 inches.
A Look at How His Height May Have Played a Role in His Career Successes
As earlier stated, Kevin Durant’s height and wingspan have contributed to him being a very good scorer of the basketball as defenders are unable to stop him from shooting with his freakishly long limbs.
Between 2010 and 2014, he won four scoring titles to become one of only two players to win as many titles in a five-year span. In 2013, the year when he was unable to win the title, he became one of only seven players and the youngest player in NBA history to join the 50–40–90 club after he recorded a 51% shooting rate, a 41.6% three-point shooting rate, and a 90.5% free throw shooting rate.
On the defensive end of things, Durant has in recent times begun to put his height and wingspan to good use to become a more reliable off-ball defender and rim protector. In 2018, his defensive work had improved so much so that he was considered for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Michael Jordan is one of the most recognizable individuals in the whole world. His name is synonymous with greatness, talent, and distinction and all the credit goes to his NBA career which took him to great heights and places too. This great basketball player is equally credited for revolutionalizing the basketball game, a feat that earned him the respect of the past and present generations. With respect to the future, we see nothing stopping Jordan from having it as well; he is such a great inspiration and a major influence on the younger generation.
Jordan may have stopped playing basketball as a professional since 2003 but he has continued to break new barriers. For almost four decades, he has been relevant in several facets of life. In a career that spanned almost two decades, Michael won six NBA championships and was a 5-time NBA Most Valuable Player, 6-time NBA Finals MVP, and 14-time All-Star. Outside of sports, he is a veteran businessman with an enviable portfolio that comprises car dealership, various contracts, restaurants as well as Nike partnership. All these achievements and more contributed to the former pro basketball player becoming a household name worldwide.
Michael Jordan at a Glance
As someone who has been in the public light for many years, every aspect of Michael Jordan’s professional and personal life has been under constant scrutiny. Beyond his on-court charm, charisma, and talent, people are often interested in his love life, what his family looks like, who the members of his family are, and what his parenting life looks like.
The NBA, like Hollywood, has a long history of broken homes and paternal problems but in the case of Michael Jordan, he has been a supportive father to all his children despite the fact that he couldn’t keep up with the first woman he vowed to live with all the days of his life. He has been playing a vital role in the life of each of his children and they all respect him for all his sacrifices towards their career and everything they believe in.
Let’s take a look at the number of kids the NBA megastar has and who they really are; from the eldest to the youngest of them all.
The 14-time NBA All-Star has five children from two marriages. He has three older children whom he fathered with his first wife Juanita Vanoy and two little daughters from his marriage to Yvette Prieto, his second wife. Michael Jordan, in all fairness, is a proud husband and dad who is surrounded by talented people. Beyond raising his five kids, the former pro basketball player has supported young people through the Jordan Brand for charity purposes.
Jeffery Jordan (son with Juanita Vanoy)
Jeff, born Jeffrey Michael Jordan, is the first son of Michael Jordan and his first wife Juanita Vanoy. He was born on the 18th day of November 18, 1988, in Chicago, Illinois in the United States of America.
As the son of an iconic basketball player, it was natural for Jeff to follow in his father’s footsteps. He started playing serious basketball games in high school, Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois to be precise. Being an exceptional point guard, the younger Jordan was a starter for his school’s team for three years. His career at Loyola also attracted wide coverage from both the local and national media with three of his games airing on ESPN in the year 2007.
Jeffrey ended his high school career as All-Catholic League (twice) and was part of those who featured at the Jordan Brand Classic in 2007. He also tried his hands on football in his tenth-grade year but found basketball more interesting. Michael’s first son graduated from high school in 2007 and was offered basketball scholarships by several universities including Loyola University Chicago and Valparaiso.
In the long run, Jeff decided to commit to the University of Illinois, where he majored in Psychology under a full scholarship. He left Illinois’s basketball team in 2010 to focus on his studies and other things fully after which he transferred to the University of Central Florida to join his younger brother. The young man eventually left UCF’s basketball team just after two years for “personal reasons”.
Jeffery Michael Jordan has since branched out into business after abandoning basketball. He has now delved into shoe business (like his father) with the same brand Michael Jordan had a decades-long lucrative deal with, Nike. The basketball player-turned-businessman currently resides in Portland, Oregon, where he brings his business expertise to bear at a Nike branch in Oregon.
Juanita’s first is happily married as well. He has been in a fulfilling relationship with the only woman his heart longs for – Radina Aneva. The pair got engaged in 2017 and subsequently tied the knot in the month of May 2019 in the presence of their friends and families.
Aneva works at Twentieth Century Fox in Los Angeles as an accounts receivable analyst. She moved to the United States from Bulgaria, a country in Europe. Jeff and his wife have been making great strides as a couple.
Marcus Jordan (son with Juanita Vanoy)
Marcus, born Marcus James Jordan, is the second and youngest son of Michael Jordan. His mother gave birth to him in Chicago, Illinois, on 24th December 1990. He was brought up in Highland Park, Illinois and briefly had his high school studies in Wilmette, Illinois, Loyola Academy to be precise. During his days at Loyola, he was a member of his school’s basketball team alongside his elder brother Jeffrey. The Jordan brothers were among the basketball players who led Loyola’s team to the conference championships and also helped them to win numerous games.
Marcus completed his junior and senior terms with Whitney Young High School in Chicago. But before then, he led his school’s team to a resounding victory in a 2009 game against Waukegan. He ended his high school career with state tournament MVP honors as well as a mention as the 60th-best shooting guard in the high school senior category in the U.S
Marcus continued in his effort to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the basketball team of the University of Central Florida, in Orlando, Florida in 2009. He scored high points for the team and also led them to victory against the University of West Florida in November 2010. He, however, abandoned the UCF basketball team in August 2012 but continued to attend classes at the university. Upon completing his studies, he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in hospital management from UCF.
Like Jeff, Marcus lost interest in basketball before graduation. He began charting his own course in customer service after he left UCF with the aim of making a name for himself and detaching himself from his father’s intimidating portfolio while keeping his legacy alive. In a bid to make this happen, Marcus launched a sneaker store called Trophy Room. The brand officially opened on May 23, 2016, a date that honored his No. 5 jersey and his father’s No. 23 jersey.
Marcus has recorded massive successes with the Trophy Room sneakers line. He hopes to open more stores around the world and also dabble into the cut and sew apparel in the future. It is no news that a lot of people keep track of Michael’s second son, Marcus. His life has always been a subject of great interest to his family’s fans, a fact that probably led to the portrayal of his character in the Hollywood project, Space Jam. The movie was released in 1996 while Marcus was played by actor Eric Gordon, who is also known for starring in the films Hungry (2013) and Cross Addiction (2019).
Marcus James Michael, regardless of his background, has found himself on the wrong side of the law a couple of times. The former basketball player was once charged with wild conduct, countering arrest, and obstructing justice after his arrest in Omaha in 2012. Prior to that incident, an investigation was launched by concerned authorities after he tweeted about blowing $35,000 at a Las Vegas nightclub as an underage.
Jasmine Michael Jordan (daughter with Juanita Vanoy)
Jasmine Jordan is Michael and Juanita’s first and oldest daughter. She was born on December 7th, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois. She briefly studied at a private Jesuit Catholic Academy in Wilmette, Illinois before transferring to a public school for her junior and senior terms. She had her college studies at Syracuse University where she majored in sports management.
Jasmine is famous for her love for sneakers; she has over 300 pairs of sneakers which are scattered across her personal closet, her parents’ homes in Chicago and Florida as well as her brothers’ houses. The young lady has since joined her family business with the Nike brand. Jasmine is a field agent as well as a design and colourways contributor for the Nike brand. She also owns her personal sneaker line called Nike Jordan Heiress collection which was reportedly launched in January 2018.
Jasmine divides her time between Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina. When she’s not busy with work at the Nike headquarters in Oregon, she’s helping coordinate activities at her father’s basketball team, the Hornets in Charlotte.
Michael’s first daughter is a mother of one: a son she had with her longtime boyfriend, Rakeem Christmas. Jasmine gave Jordan his first grandchild around May 2019 following her engagement to her boyfriend in the year 2018. The Syracuse graduate and her sweetheart met as students in the university and were close throughout their time there. Christmas decided to take his relationship with the young woman to another level after their graduation and since then, they’ve remained inseparable. It is not known if they have officially tied the knot.
The father of Jasmine’s baby boy is a basketball player as well. The talented New Jersey native played for Syracuse University’s men basketball team from 2011-2015 and was later drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves as 36th overall pick in round 2 of the 2015 NBA Draft. The 6 feet 9 inches power forward/center player previously played for the Turkish club Galatasaray (2017), New Zealand Breakers (2018), and Magnolia Hotshots (2019). Rakeem currently represents OGM Ormanspor in the Turkish Basketball League in the No.25 jersey.
Jasmine’s relationship goes a long way to show that she has moved on from her past after she shook up the internet by coming out as gay in 2013. She shared a photo of her then-girlfriend on Instagram and later deleted the controversial post after some time following mixed reactions from the public.
Who is The Former Basketball Player’s First Wife?
Her name is Juanita Vanoy, a news writer, businesswoman, and former model. She is a down-to-earth woman who found fame after she started dating Michael Jordan. Before fame, she worked as a model for some brands in her teenage years. Vanoy served as an executive secretary for many years at the American Bar Association. She equally wrote a weekly entertainment column during the 1990s for Copley News Service, an American company.
Michael’s first wife is a native of Chicago, Illinois. She was born in the city on June 13, 1959, and raised by her parents in South Side Chicago. Juanita has four sisters, however, further information about her family background is not available for public consumption.
Juanita and Jordan’s Marriage and Divorce
Juanita Vanoy and her ex-husband met for the first time in 1984. Their meeting was made possible by a mutual friend who introduced them to each other at Chicago Bennigan’s restaurant. The pair began a serious relationship after their second meeting at a party organized by one of their friends.
Three years later, precisely on December 31 at Nick’s Fish Market in Chicago, the retired basketball player went down on one knee before Vanoy and asked her to marry him. The two remained engaged for the next two years and eventually tied the knot on September 2, 1989, in Las Vegas, in a lavish ceremony that was attended by notable individuals, friends, and families including then 10-month-old Jeffrey Michael Jordan.
Juanita and Michael began having a marital crisis a few years into their marriage. This resulted in Vanoy filing for divorce in 2002; however, the divorce process failed to pull through and the two continued their relationship. The former model filed for divorce from her celebrity husband for the second time after some years and the process was finalized on 29th December 2006. Juanita made a whopping $168 million from the dissolution of their marriage which boosted her net worth and also made her one of the richest women then.
The former model has since built a career in the real estate business. She’s been devoting her time to her kids and career since she abandoned her marriage. As regards her marital staus, Juanita Vanoy is still single and yet to tie the knot for the second time.
Michael Jordan’s Children From His Second Marriage
The former pro basketball player’s second marriage, this time to Yvette Prieto, has produced two lovely identical girls. Michael has maintained a relatively low-key profile since his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy ended. Jordan’s love for his two growing girls is quite mind-blowing. As expected, the proud father showers so much love on them and also ensures their needs are well taken care of. Michael is known for keeping his girls away from the curious media and public and attending public events mostly with his adult kids.
Victoria and Ysabel Michael Jordan (daughters with Yvette Prieto)
Victoria and Ysabel are the beautiful twin daughters of Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto. They were born on the 9th of February 2014, in West Palm Beach, Florida. The young girls are of African-American ancestry on their father’s side and Cuban origin on their mother’s side.
Victoria and Ysabel are still very young to make choices for themselves as regards to their career choices. Presently, they are being taken care of by their mother in their home. Jordan and his second wife hardly move around with their girls which is the reason they are not known to many people.
All The Facts About Michael Jordan’s Second Wife
The name of Michael’s second wife is Yvette Prieto. She was originally born in Cuba in 1979 and later moved to the United States with her family many years later. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from an American-based university but currently works as a model. She launched her modelling career way before her path crossed with her celebrity husband.
Oh Man If It Wasn’t For My Father🙏 Thank You Pops🙏 My Father Michael Jordan Keeps Me Happy Every Day🙏 My Pops, Michael Jordan And His Wonderful Wife Yvette Prieto Helping People🙏 pic.twitter.com/11ljKJzZIT
Yvette and the basketball legend got connected in 2008 at a nightclub in Miami. They were officially joined together as husband and wife on the 27th day of April 2013 at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-sea following their engagement in 2011. Prieto, who is 15 years younger than Jordan, dated the renowned Spanish-Filipino musician Julio Iglesias Jr. in the past.
Unlike his first marriage, MJ and Yvette’s union has a prenuptial agreement backing which was necessary in order to stall the recurrence of a big divorce payout.
Lionel Messi is one of the world’s best football players who comfortably occupies an enviable spot in the hearts of soccer fans of this generation, as well as the history book of greatness. The football star is a skillful forward with great agility when it comes to slicing through opponents and narrow spaces on the field.
Messi has won the coveted Ballon d’Or six times (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019) and scooped 34 trophies with his favourite team, Barcelona. The trophies include six Copas del Rey, 4 Champions League titles, and 10 La Liga titles. His creativity and exceptional goal-scoring ability have also earned him several prestigious individual awards and unbeatable records; the star player, at the time of writing this piece, has scored 35 hat-tricks in La Liga, 433 goals in La Liga, and also assisted his teammates 177 times during competitive games. Outside of Barca, Lionel has crossed the ball into the net for his country several times, a feat that endeared him to the Argentine football body and fans.
Beyond his dominant left foot, impressive on-field connection with his teammates, and intimidating career timeline, here are lesser-known facts about the prolific forward’s height, weight, body stats, and height treatment history.
Life Before Fame
Although this professional football genius is widely known as Lionel Messi, his full name is actually Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini. He was born in a town in Argentina called Rosario on 24th June 1987 to an Italian magnet manufacturing worker mother known as Celia Cuccittini and a steel factory worker with Spanish and Italian ancestry, Jorge Messi.
The footballer grew up with two older brothers named Matías and Rodrigo, as well as a younger sister called María Sol. Jorge trained all his kids to have a keen interest in football; he began coaching Lionel at a local club known as Grandoli when he was four years old and also encouraged his three boys to play football together. Messi’s earliest interest in football was greatly inspired by his maternal grandmother, Celia. Prior to his professional career, he played at La Masia (Barcelona’s youth academy) after which he formally joined the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in the month of February 2002 as a member.
He kicked off his youth career with Barcelona in the year 2001 and began his senior career with Barca’s team C in 2003 until 2004 and later with the club’s team B until 2005, making a total of 32 appearances while scoring 11 goals.
Lionel Messi became a senior team player in the Spanish football club in 2004 and so far, he has made over 460 appearances and scored over 430 goals for FC Barcelona.
Lionel Messi may have shown a great deal of uniqueness, mastery, and professionalism in football techniques but the Barcelona star is widely considered as one of the smallest football players of this generation. Height, no doubt, is a definite advantage on the field but in the case of Messi, he has recorded much success with his comparatively small stature that naturally places him on a low center of gravity.
Messi’s height is officially listed as 5 feet 7 inches even though the Wall Street Journal suggests the footballer doesn’t measure up to that. With the help of his small stature, the Argentine forward has perfectly mastered the art of penetrating through defenders while dribbling and squeezing himself in-between players with no fear or hesitation.
Messi Vs Ronaldo – Who is Taller?
Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo is considerably taller than his Barcelona counterpart. Lionel Messi’s height is largely considered as the reason he hardly scores with his head, unlike his Portuguese rival who is well-known for netting numerous points with his head, agility on his feet, and rising above his opponents when meeting the ball mid-air goals. Ronaldo’s tall frame is measured to be 6 feet 2 inches.
Interestingly, Lionel is not the only iconic player standing on the under-6-feet line. The likes of Xavi Hernandez (5 feet 8 inches), Andres Iniesta (5 feet 8 inches), Argentine legend Diego Maradona (5 feet 7 inches), and Brazil’s most celebrated footballer Pele (5 feet 7 inches) are relatively compact.
Like the following star players – Luka Modric, David Silva, Juan Mata, Marcelo, Eden Hazard, Theo Walcott who also stand below five-feet-nine, Messi’s height doesn’t in any way characterize wholly who he is as an international footballer and one of the greatest players of the 21st century.
Did Lionel Messi Improve His Height?
Yes, Lionel Messi improved his height due to an uncommon case of growth hormone deficiency he suffered at a young age. While growing up as a talented footballer, Messi was very fragile and much shorter than his peers in his hometown. It became clear that he needed urgent help to fix his height after he was diagnosed with Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) at the age of 10. The cost of treatment for the disease was estimated at $1,000 per month which was on the high side for his family and the local clubs River Plate and Newell’s Old Boys which initially showed interest in him, later pulled out as a result of the amount of money involved.
Lionel Messi’s treatment process was finally sponsored by FC Barcelona in a bid to solidify their interest in him – many thanks to an associate of the club called Josep Maria Minguella, as well as Charly Rexach and Joan Lacueva of Barca’s management team.
The Argentine football legend completed his treatment at the age of 14 and later signed his first professional deal with Barcelona on a paper napkin.
To a large extent, Messi’s growth hormone helped his football career and also ensured that his height matched his athletic strength, speed, and agility. In addition, the injections also countered other internal challenges he had such as poor vision, teeth and skin problems, poor immunity, and pituitary function. The Barca talisman was just 4 feet 2 inches before the treatment but now he stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches even though he is still considered to be short and small.
While the footballer’s GHD is well-known to the public, there is another unconfirmed and lesser-known side of his health. Speculations have it that the Barca forward wearing the No. 10 jersey was slightly autistic at his young age and was diagnosed with Asperger‘s syndrome at the age of 8. Although this claim is largely considered as mere speculation, the fact that Lionel Messi was dubbed “the little quiet one” as a child due to his inability to socialize with his teammates could mean the claim has an element of truth in it.
That notwithstanding, Lionel Messi’s magical football talent unarguably places him above any sort of controversy or imperfection. Not only that, but Barcelona’s decision to give him a chance also remains one of the biggest commitments in footballing history.
What Treatment Did Lionel Messi Use and How Does It Work?
People who suffer GHD are usually fragile with very low bone density. In the case of Lionel Messi, he was very fragile and small in stature to the point that many teams refused to sign him because they were not sure if he would be an asset to them. Talking about the method(s) used for his treatment, there are no detailed accounts of the whole process but we do know that GHD is generally treated by injecting growth hormones into the body. As for how it works, it is treated via constant therapy that lasts not less than two years.
It is on record that a single session of Messi’s growth hormone therapy cost Barcelona about $1500 per month for the injections. In the long run, the footballer was able to reach an average height with the help of medical treatment from experts after he joined FC Barcelona’s youth academy, La Masia.
How Effective Is The Treatment, Is It Common Among Other Athletes?
The exact reason for GHD is not largely known but some of its leading causes include brain tumour, radiation therapy, and infections. According to researchers, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) therapy is very effective and safe for people with GHD and other short stature-related conditions such as Turner Syndrome.
The use of human growth hormone substances among athletes is considered illegal, especially in the U.S. This is because it also acts as a performance enhancer in people that are normal. Normal athletes who undergo the treatment process primarily do so to gain physical benefits or a sporting advantage which is commonly frowned at by sports authorities. HGH was banned for athletic purposes for the first time in 1989 by the International Olympic Committee, even though it is highly abused in all levels of sports.
What’s Lionel Messi’s Weight?
It is important to maintain an impressive form and fitness in sports, especially football. This is due to the level of agility, strength, and speed it demands. Unlike CR7 who is mostly followed by fitness enthusiasts for his rigorous workout plan, Lionel Messi maintains a comfortable weight with the help of his coaches, using a regular exercise regime. The Barcelona talisman currently weighs 72 kg and has never been slowed down by his weight on the field.
Despite crossing the age of 30, the prolific player still maintains a high level of speed and agility due to his suitable weight. He is yet to show signs of slowing down, instead, the father of three has been busy adding more gloss to his sparkling career.
Lionel Messi’s relevance at the top, great form, and weight are tied to his diet. Before the year 2014, the Argentine forward was known for his love for pizza, fast food, and fizzy drinks, which he got addicted to as a teenager. So, in a bid to maintain ideal weight for football and also build his muscles for games in the future, Lionel began to work with renowned Italian dietitian Giuliano Poser in 2014. In place of refined cereals and heavily sugared foods, dried fruit, olive oil seasoned-salad, fresh fruit, seeds, and nuts were recommended for the footballer while his staples constitute of pasta and whole grain rice.
Lionel Messi doesn’t consume much meat like before while his addiction to fizzy drinks has since been taken care of. He now takes a well-known South American drink called Mate Tea. The drink is richly infused with caffeine and seems to suit his body better.
The footballer’s weight loss was noticed for the first time when he returned to his club after the 2014 World Cup. It was discovered that he had lost three kilograms and was faster with the ball on his feet. Lionel now bands together with a member of his club’s nutrition team Doctor Maria Antonia Lizarraga Dallo.
All The Facts About Lionel Messi’s Other Body Stats
Lionel Messi’s greatest asset is not only his powerful left foot; his stunning physique is yet another advantage to his career. The Barcelona star doesn’t go shirtless all the time but when he does, he often looks way hotter than a footballer. Unfortunately, the exact measurements of his biceps, chest, waist, arms, and other body features are not up for public consumption but it is a known fact that he has a pair of brown eyes and sports brown hair.
It is evident, however, that he has enough muscle mass and athletic body which are greatly covered with over 10 significant tattoos. Messi’s love for body ink has grown over the years; his body has been used as a canvas by tattoo artists a lot of times. Most of his ink designs have a bearing on his family which shows how much they mean to him.
It’s always difficult to pick out the most powerful wrestler in Canada due to the number of accomplished wrestlers in the country and its rich history in wrestling. However, if there is one Canadian professional wrestler who was highly regarded in the 1960s for his skills and prowess in the ring, that would be none other than Rocky Johnson. In his active years, he was well-loved for his in-ring presence, captivating matches, agility, speed, and above all, his ability to stay relevant in the midst of so many competitors.
Being an extremely powerful wrestler, Johnson engaged in classic battles with icons like Adrian Adonis, Buddy Rose, Mike Sharpe, Greg Valentine, and Don Muraco. Equally impressive was his powerful build, body control, and grappling skills which endeared him to so many people outside the ring. Besides his most memorable feuds with rivals, here are lesser-known facts about Rocky, as well as five fulfilling achievements he recorded in his lifetime.
Rocky Johnson’s Background and What He was Known For
Rocky Johnson was originally born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada, on 24th August 1944. He was the fourth son of James Henry Bowles and Lillian Bowles. A descendant of Black Loyalists who fled from a Southern Plantation in the U.S to Nova Scotia at the end of the infamous American Revolutionary War.
Johnson was known in Canada and beyond its shores as a professional wrestler. He made his first appearance in the ring in 1964 in Southern Ontario after many months of intense training. Shortly after his debut, Johnson picked up the moniker “Rocky Johnson” as a tribute to his boxing heroes – Jack Johnson and Rocky Marciano. The wrestler equally had other names with which he made grand entries into the ring, including Sweet Ebony Diamond and Drew Glasteau.
In a career that spanned over two decades, Rocky faced off against prominent wrestlers in The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) between 1964 and 1982 and the World Wrestling Federation between 1982 and 1985. He retired in 1991 and was later hired at the Louisville, Kentucky-based professional wrestling company Ohio Valley Wrestling, where he worked briefly in 2003.
The wrestler made a return to the ring on 29th November 2003 when he feuded with the American professional wrestler Nelson Frazier Jr. at Memphis Wrestling in a boxing match.
Life Before Wrestling
Rocky Johnson was very passionate about combat sports right from his young age. Although he had an initial interest in boxing, he began showing great seriousness in wrestling at the age of 16 after he moved to Toronto, there, he also worked as a truck driver.
During the days he took up boxing lessons, he had the privilege of training with legendary boxers George Foreman and Muhammad Ali in the boxing ring. Rocky, however, lost interest in the combat sport after some time and made his way back to wrestling. He was trained by Peter Maivia, Rocky Bollie, and Kurt Von Steiger in the course of his career.
Rocky Johnson’s 5 Career Highlights
The “Soul Man”, as he is fondly called may have passed on but his legacy will be continuously felt in the wrestling world in years to come. Rocky’s career was highlighted by memorable matches with rivals trough which he earned special recognition and titles. Despite facing various challenges like racism in the early stage of his career, the wildly charismatic and physically imposing wrestler was able to wind up his career on a high note. Here are some of his greatest achievements:
1. National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) Career
Rocky Johnson made memorable impacts in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) between 1964–1982, feuding with the likes of Harley Race and Terry Funk who were World Champions at that time, as well as Jerry Lawler, whose crown he won at one point. He also participated in tag team wrestling and bagged several regional team championships in the National Wrestling Alliance as one of the top contenders at that time.
During his storied career, Johnson took part in over 7,000 competitions and won more than 50 wrestling championship titles. He was also famed for participating in wrestling in every major region in the U.S.
Johnson retired with an avalanche of NWA titles (both individual and tag team titles) with several wrestling promoters. He won the NWA World Tag Team Championship four times along with Ben Justice with Big Time Wrestling, he also won four championships (1 tag team championship and 3 personal championships) with Championship Wrestling from Florida and recorded victories four times with Soul Train Jones and Jimmy Valiantin the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship through the wrestling promoter, Continental Wrestling Association.
Rocky holds the record as the first black to have won the NWA Georgia Heavyweight Champion. He won it twice before going ahead to win the NWA Georgia Tag Team Championship with Jerry Brisco (1 time) and later the NWA Macon Tag Team Championship with Danny Little Bear (1 time).
Some of his other NWA major titles include but not limited to NWA Polynesian Pacific Tag Team Championship with Ricky Johnson (twice), NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (once), NWA “Beat the Champ” Television Championship (twice), NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (twice), NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship with Don Leo Jonathan (once), NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (once), and NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (once).
2. World Wrestling Federation (WWF) Success
Despite Rocky’s outstanding career in NWA, his time in WWF (now WWE) is widely regarded as the most flourishing period of his career. He is known to have recorded a great deal of success during his WWE tenure in the year 1982.
Apart from battling with great wrestlers like Adrian Adonis, Mike Sharpe, Don Muraco, Buddy Rose, and Greg Valentine, Johnson also emerged the winner of the World Tag Team Championship along with his teammate Tony Atlas (billed as “The Soul Patrol”). Their victory over the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) saw them emerge as the first black wrestlers in the history of WWE to achieve such feat.
3. Training Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
As a child, Dwayne Johnson was greatly inspired by his father’s wrestling prowess and impressive feats in the sports industry. Even though he is now best known for his tough roles in movies, he actually started out as a wrestler. The younger Johnson was trained by his father Rocky alongside the legendary Canadian-American professional wrestler, Pat Patterson. We gathered that Rocky initially refused to groom his son into a wrestler due to the nature of the sport but he later changed his mind after his retirement in 1991.
Dwayne eventually launched his career as a wrestler in 1996 with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), winning his matches with The Brooklyn Brawler and at the USWA World Tag Team Championship with veteran wrestler Bart Sawyer (twice) and losing his feud with Owen Hart and Chris Candido. He later joined the WWE in the same year, using the ring name Rocky Maivia, which was a combination of his grandfather and father’s ring names.
Rocky Johnson used to attend Dwayne’s matches during the latter’s budding years. He was known for jumping into the ring on behalf of his son during attacks, including at Wrestlemania 13 where Dwayne was pounced on by The Iron Sheik and The Sultan. Rocky stopped making on-camera appearances at his son’s match after the Rocky Maivia character suffered defeat. Dwayne later achieved great popularity with the ring name The Rock, winning several titles under WWE. He retired from wrestling in 2004 and subsequently made a return to WWE in 2011. Dwayne officially announced his second and final retirement from wrestling on the 3rd of August 2019 after his final outing at SmackDown’s 20th Anniversary.
4. W.W.E Hall of Fame
2008 was indeed a remarkable year for Rocky Johnson and everyone who admired his exceptional career as a wrestler. The Black Canadian was inducted into the W.W.E Hall of Fame in that year by his son, The Rock. The induction took place on 29th March 2008, one month after it was officially announced.
Prior to his death in January 2020, Johnson was appointed on 20th December 2019 to serve as a member of the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, adding to his long list of achievements. Sometime in 2003, the accomplished wrestler briefly served at WWE’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, as a trainer.
5. He Earned Himself A Spot on That ’70s Show
There is no better way to celebrate a loved one than portraying who they are and what they are known for in a movie. One of Rocky’s achievements was having his son recreate his wrestling skills in the ring in the American sitcom, That ’70s Show. The Rock was featured in season one of the show, precisely in the episode “That Wrestling Show” which debuted in the year 1999.
Interestingly, That ’70s Show was Dwayne’s first acting job. “That Wrestling Show” chronicles how some characters met Dwayne (in character as Rocky) in the locker room after his wrestling game to take an autograph and how he predicted that his son would be a superstar in the sports entertainment. Although at that time, Rocky’s words seemed funny, it actually came to fruition.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson remains one of the most respected wrestlers of his time even though he has since transitioned into a full-time movie star. Other wrestling professionals who got featured in the episode include The Hardy Boyz, Ernie Ladd, and Ken Shamrock.
A Look At His Personal Life Achievements
Besides his career exploits, Rocky Johnson also performed well in other facets of life. Although there are no records of him involving himself in charitable works or having entrepreneurial success, he was a great man who did his best to instil an unquenchable drive for greatness in everyone around him, especially his own kids.
While some people consider marriage as an achievement, others believe staying happy in marriage is the real achievement. For Rocky Johnson, he may not have spent his entire life with one woman but the love he had for his family and his ability to unite them all before drawing his last breathe was one big achievement.
The Soul Man tied the knot three times in his lifetime; he got married to his first wife Una Sparks in 1966 after they got connected during his boxing training session. The two divorced in 1978 after having two kids: Curtis Bowles Johnson and Wanda Bowles Johnson. Una is a Nova Scotian and devout Jehovah’s Witness, Curtis is a successful businessman who had an initial interest in wrestling, while Wanda’s personal life is under the radar. Rocky made his last known outing with his Sparks’ children in 2008 during his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The name of Johnson’s second wife is Ata Maivia. The two became romantically attached to each other while he was still married to his first wife. Ata’s father, who was Rocky’s tag team partner at the time, initially objected to their relationship because he knew wrestlers are always on the road but he later consented to their marriage in 1978 which resulted in the birth of Dwayne Douglas Johnson on 2nd May 1972, in Hayward, California. Maivia and Ata divorced in 2003 after many years together.
The wrestler’s first son, Curtis, may not have followed in his footsteps but Rocky’s belated decision to train Dwayne to carry on the family’s legacy is considered as an achievement by many people. Today, the family name still rings a bell in the wrestling world, be it in WWE or NMA.
Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 from a pulmonary embolism on 15th January 2020, in Lutz, Florida, in the United States. At the time of his death, he was married to his third wife, Sheila. Detailed information about their relationship is not available for public consumption.
American model and social media bomb, Jordyn Woods has managed to carve a noticeable niche for herself in the ever-competitive world of fashion and show business. The curvaceous and bootylicious model is obviously one of those who know how to make the most out of what they have to get what they want. Despite making the headlines for the very wrong reasons in recent times, everything appears to be all working out for good for the social media star. Although Jordyn seems to always bare it all about herself, there is still a lot you probably never knew about her life behind the cameras.
A Detailed Look at Jordyn Wood’s Background
Jordyn Woods was born on the 23rd of September 1997 in Los Angeles, California where she also grew up alongside her younger sister, Jodie Woods.
Jordyn Woods’ parents are John and Elizabeth Woods. You just need a glimpse of the couple to see where Jordyn got her flair for the big screens. Her mother, Elizabeth Woods has her hands in more than one cookie jar. She is a photographer by profession. In addition, she works as the talent/brand manager for their family business – the Woods Marketing Group. It is also interesting to note that Jordyn’s mum also works as her manager.
Jordyn’s father, John Woods who is now late, was a television sound engineer during his lifetime. Unfortunately, he passed away after a brief battle with cancer in 2017.
Her Career Beginnings
Owing to her parent’s careers in the show business, Jordyn Woods spent a lot of time in the spotlight and it rubbed off on her in a really good way. Her modeling career took off at the very tender age of six. That was when she landed a deal with the Ford Modeling Agency as a child model. By the time she turned thirteen, she moved to Calabasas to expand her horizon. It was there that she later met and became the best of friends with socialite, Kylie Jenner in 2012.
Jordyn also hopped onto the social media where she began showcasing her showbiz abilities. She initially broke out on the now-defunct six-second video app, Vine. There, she amassed huge followership by posting videos on general lifestyle. Having tasted a bit of internet success, Woods went ahead to create an Instagram account which became one of her best decisions ever. It didn’t take much ado for pictures of her very bootylicious body to draw followers in millions which in turn got modeling agencies knocking on her door.
Here’s How Jordyn Woods Makes Her Money and How Much She Is Worth Now
There is no gainsaying the fact that Jordyn Woods’ net worth is something to keep a close watch on. As of 2020, Miss Woods is worth an impressive $5 million. The following are the major means through which Jordyn built her net worth since after making it to the limelight.
Modeling
After grabbing the attention of modeling agencies through her IG display, Jordyn soon became a highly sought-after model. She soon landed a handsome modeling contract with the famous Wilhelmina International. Jordyn has since modeled for numerous other agencies and brands including Boohoo unisex clothing line.
Endorsement Deals and Social Media Earnings
Having become one of the most popular plus-size models in the U.S, Woods’ confidence as regards her body image grew. She thus, gradually delved into advocating for body positivity and self acceptance. This move soon earned her another income source as she landed an ambassadorial deal with plus-size women clothing brand, Lovesick. The brand through its products promotes body acceptance and self love among curvy women.
Her advocacy for feeling good about oneself also increased her social media popularity and followership by leaps and bounds, thereby boosting her income from the platforms from where she was already earning big.
Clothing Line and Djing
Jordyn Woods in August 2018, launched a size-inclusive, street style activewear line, to massive success. The clothing line which she named SECNDNTURE is a coinage from ‘Second Nature’ and includes trendy body and biker suits, waist trainers, leggings, windbreaker pants, bras, among other athletic wears. The brand has not been doing bad at all.
In addition to all of the above, Woods started trying her hands with djing since 2017 and it hasn’t been a bad idea at all, especially for her pocket size.
Jordyn Woods’ Relationship with Kylie Jenner and How It Boosts Her Net Worth
It’s certainly no news that Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner had been the best of friends for several years. Many even believe that Jordyn automatically became a star simply by associating herself with the hurricane, Kylie. Although Woods appears to be such a personality that would have still risen to fame with or without Jenner, there is obviously some hard truths in this claim.
During a September 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jordyn noted how Kylie Jenner has influenced her business-wise. According to the socialite, she learned how to be an entrepreneur from Kylie, adding that her “unmatchable work ethic” inspired her. In collaboration with Jenner, Woods during her 21st birthday week launched a makeup collection line called Kylie x Jordyn which experienced a huge sellout following its launch.
Prior to this venture, Jordyn modeled for the ever-selling Kylie Cosmetics which certainly has enriched her pocket significantly.
Although Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s friendship has hit the rocks, the former’s link to the Kardashian/Jenner clan has certainly been all gains for her while it lasted. In addition to their joint business ventures, Jordyn’s several appearances on the reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians and its spin-off, Life of Kylie both went a long way in selling her out and in turn, boosting her worth.
Perdita Weeks is a Welsh actress who launched her professional acting career in 1993 and has acted in a lot of TV and feature films, television series, and miniseries. She portrayed the character of Mary Boleyn, sister-in-law to King Henry VIII, in The Tudors from 2007 to 2008 and is currently portraying the character of Juliet Higgins on CBS’s Magnum P.I, which is a reboot of the series of the same name which was on the air from 1980 to 1988.
The actress was born Perdita Rose Annunziata Weeks on the 25th of December 1985, in South Glamorgan, Wales, to Robin and Susan Weeks, who have since parted ways. She studied at Roedean School and when she was done from there, she continued her education at the Courtauld Institute where she studied art history.
Perdita is one of her parents’ three children, the other two being Honeysuckle Weeks, her older sister, and Rollo Weeks, her younger brother. Just like Perdita, her sister is also in the acting business while Rollo once acted but later quit. Find out more facts about Perdita as well as her acting career and that of her siblings below.
Perdita Weeks At A Glance
Her Major Films and Television Appearances
Perdita Weeks first appeared on-screen in 1993 in Goggle Eyes, the television adaptation of a children’s novel of the same name, and co-starred with her sister in the four-episode mini-series which aired on BBC. She also featured alongside her sister in the 1997 production of Catherine Cookson’s novel The Rag Nymph, where she appeared as a younger version of her sister’s character.
In 2004, the actress landed the role of Roberta Massingham in the British television film Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking. Afterward, she was cast in the recurring role of Mary Boleyn on Showtime’s historical drama, The Tudors, appearing on the show from 2007–2008. Also in 2008, Perdita Weeks portrayed the character of Lydia Bennet in Lost in Austen, a four-part British TV series that aired on the ITV network.
The actress starred in the horror film, Prowl in 2010 and From 2010 through 2011, she starred as Eliza Meyer in the four episode-film titled The Promise. In 2013, the talented actress played the role of Maria Ternan in the feature film The Invisible Woman. Returning to the horror world in 2014, Perdita appeared as Scarlett Marlowe in As Above, So Below, a found footage horror film co-written and directed by John Erick Dowdle.
In 2016, Perdita Weeks went on to appear in Penny Dreadful as Catriona Hartdegen, a thanatologist scholar who possess expert knowledge of the supernatural. Two years later, being 2018, she played the role of Kira in the American science fiction adventure film, Ready Player One and in March of the same year, Perdita landed starring role in the reboot of the television series, Magnum P.I.
Perdita Weeks’ Siblings’ Hollywood Career
As earlier stated, Perdita Weeks has two siblings – an older sister, Honeysuckle Weeks and a younger brother, Rollo Weeks. Honeysuckle is six years Perdita’s senior and being ahead in the acting industry, she was able to pave way for both of her siblings to start acting by helping them get signed up by her agent. However, while Perdita has remained active since 1993, Rollo quit the industry in 2012 and turned to business.
Honeysuckle Weeks’ Hollywood Exploits
Born Honeysuckle Hero Susan Weeks on the 1st of August 1979, Perdita’s older sister attended Great Ballard School, Sussex, before moving on to Roedean School. Upon her graduation from high school, she enrolled in Pembroke College, Oxford, from where she later graduated with upper-second class honors in English. Continuing her studies, Honeysuckle went on to study art in Venice, Italy, on the John Hall Pre-university Course.
The Hollywood star kicked off her acting career as a child by joining the Chichester Festival Theatre. At age 9, she began studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School at the weekends and by the time she was 11, she landed a role in the Walt Disney Pictures 1993 film titled A Far Off Place. Unfortunately, her role was recast after the original director, Steven Spielberg, dropped out of the project. The actress eventually kicked off her screen acting career in 1993 with her role as Kitty in the television series, Goggle-Eyes, appearing alongside Perdita.
Thereafter, she appeared in the BBC serialized children’s program, The Wild House, and the series The Rag Nymph, Midsomer Murders and Poirot. Honeysuckle also featured in a number of other television series, including The Bill in 2009 and the crime drama British series, The Five, where she played the roles of Laura Marshall. She was also cast in a small role in the British police procedural TV show The Inspector Lynley Mysteries where she played the role of Tania Thompson, a character that revolves around Karla Homolka, the serial killer from Canada.
In addition to her numerous appearances on television and mini-series, the Wales-born actress has also had some roles in a handful of films such as Lorna Doone, Red Mercury, The Wicker Tree, and My Brother Tom. She also acts on stage and has taken part in the production of plays such as A Daughter’s A Daughter by Agatha Christie’s in early 2010, appearing as Sarah Prentice in the performance which took place at London’s Trafalgar Studios.
Later in the same year, the born actress was at the Chichester Festival Theatre in West Sussex where she played the role of Eliza Doolittle in a production of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. From the 8th of May to the 9th of June 2013, she acted in the UK premiere of These Shining Lives written by Melanie Marnich and in 2018, she portrayed the character of Mabel Cantwell in the production of Gore Vidal’s play The Best Man on the West End theatre, London.
Although she has done a lot of on-screen jobs, Honeysuckle is most popular for her roles in the TV series Close Relations (1998), Ladies & Their Gentlemen (2002–2006), and ITV’s wartime drama series Foyle’s War (2002–2010, 2013, 2015).
Rollo Weeks On-Screen Appearances
Rollo was born with the full name Rollo Percival Loring Weeks on March 20, 1987, in Chichester, England. He studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Stowe School and started acting as a child, debuting in the 2000 film, The Little Vampire. His amazing portrayal of the character of vampire Rudolph Sackville-Bagg in the film earned him a nomination for the Young Artist Award.
In the 2003 British television drama The Lost Prince, which is based on the life of King George V and Queen Mary’s youngest child, Prince John, who passed on at 13, Rollo appeared as the young George, Duke of Kent. He also appeared in Girl With a Pearl Earring in 2003 and the following year, he played Jack in The Queen of Sheba’s Pearls. He was cast for the second time as a title character in the 2006 film The Thief Lord, based on the novel ‘The Thief Lord’ by Cornelia Funke.
Apart from films, Rollo also appeared in the TV shows Goggle Eyes and Berkeley Square in 1993 and 1998 respectively. Afterward, he was cast as Guido in Chéri and also appeared in part two of Blood in the Water, a Shark Week special, both in 2009. Three years later, the young actor was seen as Jacob in Booked Out, which was his last film.
Interesting Details About Her Siblings
Both Honeysuckle And Perdita Weeks Are Married
In addition to a thriving career, Perdita Weeks and her sister both have successful marriages. Perdita got married to Kit Frederiksen, her boyfriend of seven years, on the 4th of October 2012 in a private ceremony witnessed by their close friends and family members. In less than a year after their wedding, precisely on April 30, 2013, the couple’s family grew by two following the birth of their first children, a set of twin boys named Humphrey Carrington Frederiksen and Rupert Sebastian Frederiksen. Though her professional life is public, the actress keeps information about her family very private, hence, there are hardly any pictures of her husband and children online.
Honeysuckle, on the other hand, got married to Lorne Stormonth-Darling, a hypnotherapist, in 2005. The wedding ceremony, which the couple never planned for, was done according to Buddist tradition while they were on holiday in the Himalayas. Two years later, Honeysuckle and her husband had another wedding in July 2007 in London. They welcomed their first child in 2011. Meanwhile, before her marriage to Stormonth-Darling, Honeysuckle was involved with a poet/musician named Anno Birkin. Their relationship went on smoothly and would have ended in marriage but sadly, Birkin died in a car accident in Italy in the year 2001, shortly after he got the actress engaged.
Rollo Left Acting For Business
Having disappeared from the scene after Booked Out, nothing was heard of Rollo Weeks again until reports emerged in 2016 saying he was among a group of three young men opening Fancy Funkin Chicken (FFC), a new fast food outlet located at 441 Coldharbour Lane, London. At FFC, bars and North American cuisines are served at an average price of less than £30.
One Of The Siblings Has Never Received An Award Nomination
There are a lot of fine actors in Hollywood but no matter how talented an actor you are, you need an award or at least, a nomination to prove your worth. While both Honeysuckle and Rollo have earned one nomination each, Perdita Weeks has never been nominated for an award. Honeysuckle was nominated in the category of the Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards in 2001 while her brother’s debut film, The Little Vampire, earned him a Young Artist Award nomination in 2000.
There Is No Direct Rivalry Between The Sisters
Speaking during an interview with HELLO!, Perdita Weeks described her sister as successful and incredibly clever for a number of reasons, including the fact that she was able to gain admission into Oxford University. According to her, Honeysuckle is a good example to follow and due to their age difference, there is no direct rivalry between them. Nevertheless, she hinted that there existed between them a sort of professional jealousy. This is because there are times when she does not get roles that she really wants but her sister, on the other hand, gets everything she goes for 100% of the time and according to the actress, the feeling can be frustrating.
Famed as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson was one of the most prominent figures in popular culture. He was a talented musician, dancer and songwriter whose dancing style and singing prowess have served as a great influence to many artists in diverse music genres. MJ, as he’s fondly called, was also one of the best selling artists in the annals of music, with an estimated sales of over 500 million records globally. As a result, he was decorated with hundreds of awards which exceeds that of any other famed musician in history. He has also continued to rake in more awards and money after several years of passing on. Here’s a sneak peek at the music legend’s early years, career achievements, earnings, family life, facts about his death and more.
Revealing Truths About The Early Years of Michael Jackson
It was in Gary, Indiana, that the late pop star Michael Joseph Jackson was born to Joseph Walter “Joe” Jackson and Katherine Esther Jackson on the 29th of August 1958. His father was an instrumentalist who also worked as a talent manager. He was active in the entertainment industry for more than five decades. As a result, he was inducted into the Rythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2014 and equally received their Lifetime Achievement Award. Sadly, he passed away in June 2018 at the age of 89.
Michael’s mother, on the other hand, also had a solid footing in the show business. She performed alongside her husband in Gary during the early years of their marriage, playing instruments such as piano and clarinet. Michael Jackson was raised along with his eight siblings – three sisters named Rebbie, La Toya, and Janet, and five brothers; Jackie, Jermaine, Tito, Randy and Marlon. Unfortunately, his family lost Marlon’s twin, Brandon who would have been the singer’s sixth brother to stillbirth. His siblings are also well-known music artists, who have individually made a name for themselves in the music industry.
Although Michael stated that his father abused him physically while growing up, his siblings refuted the claim, citing that their father whipped them during childhood as a disciplinary measure, not an abusive action as perceived by the music icon. At the age of six, Michael Jackson began his music career by becoming a member of the musical band created by his father called Jackson Brothers. It consisted of Michael and his elder brothers, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon. Later in the same year, his father changed the band’s name to Jackson 5, with Michael sharing the role of lead vocalist with Jermaine.
Subsequently, the band began making waves and toured around many cities, performing in clubs and cocktail lounges. They released sixteen studio albums, three live albums, fifteen compilation albums, thirteen music videos and forty singles. Interestingly, about twenty-three of their singles charted on Billboard Top 40 and were commercially successful. They include ‘I Want You Back’, ‘ABC’, ‘The Love You Save’, ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘I Never Can Say Goodbye’ and ‘Dancing Machine’.
From the late 1960s to late 1980s, the band dominated the media following their contributions to the music scene, for which they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame. They were also honoured with the Madison Square Garden Golden Ticket Award, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
What To Know About His Illustrious Musical Career
"I love performing. It's a phenomenal getaway. If you want to really let out everything you feel, that's the time to do it." – Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/p5uJ8LWpBV
As a member of Jackson 5, Michael Jackson grew popular due to his sensational dance moves and vocal talent. In 1971, he put his solo career to a start and overwhelmed audiences with his special knack for singing. In the next year, he dropped his first and second studio albums titled ‘Got to Be There’ and ‘Ben’. Then in 1973, he released his third album ‘Music & Me’, followed by ‘Forever Michael’ two years later.
Despite releasing four studio albums, MJ’s solo career never encountered a breakthrough until 1979, when he dropped his fifth album titled ‘Off the Wall’, which became his first internationally successful album. It peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and recorded global sales of 20 million copies. More so, the album was 8x Platinum certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), 5x Platinum certified by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and 6x certified Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).
Then in 1982, Michael Jackson brilliantly left his name imprinted on the sand of time with the release of his record-breaking album ‘Thriller’, which was an all-kill on numerous music charts across the globe during such time. In addition to being the music superstar’s best selling album to date, it also became the best selling album of all time. It had an estimated sales of 66 million copies across the globe, as it was certified 33x Platinum by the RIAA, 16x Platinum by the ARIA, and 13x Platinum by the BPI.
Furthermore, ‘Thriller’ sold about 2.4 million copies in Canada, 2.36 million copies in France and 1.4 million copies in the Netherlands. Overall, it recorded about 66 million sold copies worldwide. Still on the quest to reach the summit of his music career, Michael Jackson dropped another hit album, ‘Bad’ on September 1st 1987. Just like ‘Thriller’, the album was a huge commercial success and has a staggering sales of 35 million copies worldwide; 10 million copies were sold in the United States, 1.2 million copies in France, 4.1 million copies in the United Kingdom and 500 thousand in the Netherlands.
Afterwards, he released other internationally acclaimed albums such as ‘Dangerous’ (global sales of 32 million copies), ‘HIStory: Past Present and Future Book I’ (worldwide sales of 22 million copies) and ‘Invincible’ (global sales of 6 million copies). Having released ten studio albums, one live album, thirty-four compilation albums, six extended plays, three soundtrack albums and seven remix albums, the legendary musician’s singles (69) were never left out on the international music market.
Interestingly, his song ‘Billie Jean’ sold over 6 million copies in the United States and more than 1.4 million copies in the United Kingdom, having debuted atop of the music charts in thirteen countries. In like manner, his single ‘Thriller’ charted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hit 100 and sold about seven million copies in the United States, thus, becoming his best selling single. ‘Beat It’ was also a hit song as it topped the charts in nine countries at the time of its release and registered a sales of five million copies in the United States.
Some of his other critically and commercially successful singles include ‘Got to Be There’, ‘Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough’, ‘Rock with You’, ‘The Girl Is Mine’ (in collaboration with Paul McCartney), ‘I Just Can’t Stop Loving You’, ‘Bad’, ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’, ‘Black and White’, ‘Will You Be There’, ‘In the Closet’, ‘Earth Song’, ‘Scream’, ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ and ‘You Are Not Alone’. The latter became the first song to ever debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, thereby gaining an entry in the Guinness World Record.
At the end of 2019, Michael’s albums held spots on ten Billboard Year-End charts. There remains no doubt that Michael is the greatest artist of all time. pic.twitter.com/ovg4D0nW7S
At the time of his death, Michael Jackson who was dubbed the King of Pop, R & B and Soul was said to have registered a sales of over 500 million records across the globe. Even after his death in 2009, his music still lives on and has garnered massive sales of over 13 million albums.
Details of His Groundbreaking Achievements
Michael Jackson was a music star who produced songs in different music genres: pop, soul, rhythm and blues, rock, disco, pop-disco and dance-pop, through which he achieved a thriving career. Following his works in the music scene, he earned numerous accolades that surpass those achieved by his counterparts. Hence, becoming the most awarded recording artist in the annals of music, having received more than eight hundred awards.
Hollywood became Michael’s town on November 20, 1984. The city honored Michael with a solo star on the Walk of Fame. Mayor Tom Bradley declared “Michael Jackson Day.” Over 6000 fans blocked Hollywood Boulevard. All for the love of Michael. #MJForeverpic.twitter.com/0IpMXg0T6E
Throughout his career, he earned twenty-six American Music Awards, nineteen Billboard Music Awards, seven British Phonographic Industry Awards, one Golden Globe Award, fifteen Grammy Awards, twenty-eight MTV Video Music Awards, three Presidential Awards, one Webby Award, twenty-six World Music Awards, nineteen Soul Train Awards, thirty-nine Guinness World Records, and several others.
Michael Jackson – the greatest artist in the world! Thriller was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records on February 7, 1984. pic.twitter.com/hjsWQ0D6YL
In addition to that, the King of Pop was a 5-time inductee of the Grammy Hall of Fame, a 2-time inductee of Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the National Museum of Dance Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, and UK Music Hall of Fame.
In May 1984, Michael Jackson was honoured with an award at the White House by the then US President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan, in recognition for his benevolent deeds towards alcohol and drug abuse campaigns. Prior to that, in January of the same year, the Brotman Medical Center situated in Culver City California was renamed in his honour to Michael Jackson Burn Center, after he donated $1.5 million he got from Pepsi settlement to the medical centre. The great musician was additionally bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters by the Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, in the year 1988.
Was Michael Jackson Married in His Lifetime? Who are His Kids?
In 1975, the legendary pop singer came in contact with 7-year old Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter and the only child of music superstar Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. Then in 1992, they became close friends as Lisa stood by his side when his child molestation accusations surfaced. Afterwards, the two got romantically connected and got engaged in late 1993.
In the following year, the couple exchanged marital vows in La Vega Dominican Republic. But after staying married for a year and a half, Lisa filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the marriage annulment. Soon after his divorce from Lisa, Michael Jackson got acquainted with Arnold Klein’s dermatology assistant, Deborah Rowe, as he often visited the dermatology for his treatment of long-term skin condition, vitiligo.
Having been a long time fan of the multi-talented singer, Debbie proposed to bear children for Michael. Hence, the pair tied the knot in November 1996 in Sydney, Australia, with Debbie pregnant with their first child at the time. On February 13th 1997, she gave birth to a son named Michael Joseph Jackson Jr (nicknamed Prince) at the Cedar-Sinai Medical Center situated in Los Angeles. In the next year, the duo welcomed a daughter, Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on the 3rd of April at Spaulding Pain Medical Clinic, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
However, on October 8th 1999, Michael and Debbie signed the divorce papers, with the full custody of their kids granted to the late pop star. After the divorce, Debbie Rowe received an alimony of $8 million and a house in Beverly Hills. Later on, she revealed that she never slept with Michael Jackson, rather she conceived the kids through artificial insemination. A few years down the line, the Thriller star welcomed his third child, a son christened Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson in February 2002, through surrogacy.
At the time of his demise, Michael Jackson was a father of three children whom he cherished so much. Despite his groundbreaking achievements in the entertainment industry, the singer’s first son Prince has stated that he didn’t inherit his father’s genes for dancing and singing. Instead, he has focused on keeping his dad’s charity works alive. He serves as the founder of Heal Los Angeles Charity. He is a graduate of Loyola Marymount College, Los Angeles.
Michael’s daughter, Paris is the most famous of his three kids. She is an actress and model who is associated with IMG Models. She is also a member of a musical duo called The Soundflowers alongside singer Gabriel Glenn. As an actress, she has featured in the film Gringo and equally made appearances on TV series such as Star and Scream. She is a recipient of the Daily Front Row Award for Emerging Talent.
Popularly known as Blanket, the multi-award-winning artist’s third child reportedly changed his name to Bigi, after years of bullying as a result of his alias, Blanket. He stays under the guardianship of his cousin T. J Jackson and attends a private school located in Sherman Oaks, California called Buckley School. Interestingly, in January 2010, Michael Jackson’s kids accepted a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of their father.
Puzzling Facts About The Earnings and Net Worth of Michael Jackson
In his lifetime, Michael Jackson was said to be the most successful entertainer of all time, having earned stupendous wealth from his record sales across the globe. He equally racked up wealth from his music tours and product endorsements. Prior to kicking off The Dangerous World Tour in June 1992, he signed a record-breaking deal worth $20 million with HBO for the broadcasting rights of the tour. He equally earned $95 million upfront in late 1995, for collaborating with Sony Music to form Sony/ATV Music Publishing, after merging his ATV Music catalogue with Sony’s Music Publishing division.
Michael was a pioneer in the field of commercial celebrity endorsements – on top of fashion, music, dance, and film. Here’s a look at one of his early ads for Suzuki. Do you remember this ad? pic.twitter.com/AKe8TUkhz2
In the late 1980s, the renowned philanthropist penned a deal worth $10 million with Pepsi, which became his most significant endorsement deal. He also signed ambassadorial deals with other companies such as Sony, LA Gear, and Suzuki. At the time of his demise, his net worth was estimated at $500 million, although he was said to be in debt of that range, having lived extravagantly while he was alive.
Amazingly, after his death, as of late 2019, Michael Jackson’s estate has realised a staggering sum of $2.7 billion from several business deals and his music sales as well. Since his death, the iconic singer has reportedly been earning more than $100 million annually. In 2016, his estate grossed $825 million, with the majority of the income coming from the sales of his remaining stake in the Sony/ATV Music Publishing. It’s quite astonishing that Michael Jackson now earns more than he ever did when he was alive. As of 2019, he was rated by Forbes as the top-earning dead celebrity for five years in a row.
What Legacies Did He Leave Behind?
Unarguably, The King of Pop was one of the most eminent personalities in popular culture. He was hugely influenced by music artists such as Little Richard, Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly, David Ruffin, Jackie Wilson, as well as Diana Ross, who had a substantial influence on his vocal technique. His distinctive sound and style have been critically acclaimed. Similarly, his music videos paved the way for modern pop music. Through his stunning musical versatility, he transformed the art of music videos.
Michael Jackson also invented some stunning dance moves such as moonwalk, which gained him global recognition. His instantly identifiable voice as well as lyrics cut across all barriers set by races as he set the beat for the upcoming artists. MJ’s legacy reaches across different fields, including fashion, dance, sound and music videos. No wonder, he was referred to as The King of Pop.
Additionally, his eye-popping dancing style and vocal skills have influenced several artists in different music genres, though his music majorly took root in pop, R & B and soul. Some of the artists include Austin Brown, Beyoncé, Chance The Rapper, Jason Derulo, Lenny Kravitz, Ludacris, Ne-Yo, P-Square, Usher, Kanye West, Taeyang, to mention a few.
What We Know About Michael Jackson’s Child Molestation Allegations
In August 1993, Michael Jackson dominated the media, but this time around, it was not for his career endeavours, rather, it was for the wrong reason – child sexual abuse. He was alleged to have molested a 13-year-old boy named Jordan Chandler and his father Evan Chandler filed a lawsuit against him in court. In the wake of the accusation, the late music phenomenon denied the child molestation allegation and insisted that the family were out for money extortion.
Following the accusation, his house was raided by the police and they discovered books and photographs that featured almost unclad young boys, with some having nudity content. Afterwards, he agreed to an out of court settlement of $25 million with the family. The case was eventually closed in September 1994 for lack of evidence.
Later in February 2003, a documentary titled Living with Michael Jackson was released. It followed the life of the singer for several months, and one of the scenes displayed where he held hands with 12-year old Gavin Arvizo, whom he was conversing with about sleeping arrangements. Afterwards, he was charged by Santa Barbara authorities with multiple counts of child molestation, one of which included his alleged molestation of a cancer patient, Gavin Arvizo, at his Neverland Ranch estate in Los Olivos, California. He was equally charged with two counts of alcoholic drink intoxication of a minor.
Having cited that the sleepovers he had with the minors were not sexual, Michael Jackson pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was subsequently tried at the Barbara County Superior Court, Santa Maria, California from January 31st 2005 to June 13th 2005, when he was finally acquitted on all counts. Furthermore, in 2013, Wade Robson who was one of Michael’s defence witness during his trial in Santa Maria, alleged that he was also abused by the late singer at Neverland for seven years. He then moved on to file a lawsuit against him in the same year.
In the year 2014, James Safechuck filed another child molestation lawsuit against Michael Jackson’s estate, stating that he was also abused by the dance icon for four years, starting from the age of ten. Eventually, in 2015, the two cases were dismissed on the grounds that they were filed too late, being that the accused is dead.
However, in March 2019, a controversial HBO documentary titled Leaving Neverland; Michael Jackson and Me was released. It covered the sexual abuse allegations of Wade Robson and James Safechuck in graphic detail. Consequently, Jackson estate has sued HBO for violating the terms of a non-disparagement clause from a contract they signed in 1992.
What Caused Michael Jackson’s Deteriorating Health and Shocking Death?
In 1979, Michael Jackson had a rhinoplasty after breaking his nose while performing a dance routine. Soon after, he began having breathing difficulties which subsequently took a toll on his health. Five years later, he was involved in an accident during a simulated concert at the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles. It happened that his hair was accidentally set on fire by the pyrotechnics. As a result, he sustained second-degree burns to his scalp, for which he underwent reconstructive surgeries. This required him to be taking pain killers which he eventually got addicted to.
In 1986, Michael’s dermatology Arnold Klein diagnosed him with vitiligo, a long-term skin condition characterized by patches of white skin that usually have a sharp margin. The condition also results in psychological stress. As if that’s not enough, the music icon was also diagnosed with an autoimmune skin condition, Discoid lupus erythematosus, characterized by red, inflamed, coin-shaped patches of skin with scaling and crusty appearance. As a result of the skin conditions, Michael Jackson turned to fair colored makeup in order to hide the uneven blotches of his skin colour.
He then got addicted to cosmetic treatments and eventually became pale, as he couldn’t control the vitiligo. Having suffered from complicated health problems, his health deteriorated, such that he collapsed in late 1995 during his rehearsal for a televised performance. Tragically, on June 25th 2009, the King of Pop passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, at the age of 50.
Having been psychologically stressed about his upcoming concert ‘This Is It’, that was supposed to commence in less than three weeks to the time of his demise, Michael Jackson was administered various sleeping pills to enable him to sleep, by his personal physician Conrad Murray. He was said to have died from an overdose of propofol, having taken lorazepam, propofol and midazolam prior to his death. MJ’s death was quite shocking, as he had already sold out the tickets for his concert which was meant to take place in London from July 13th 2009 to March 6th 2010.
After his death, his family held his memorial service on July 7th 2009 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park’s Hall of Liberty, after organising a general memorial service at the Staples Center, Los Angeles which had a record-breaking US streaming audience of 31.1 million. In February 2010, Michael’s physician Conrad Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter, as he wasn’t licensed to prescribe controlled medication in California.
He was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment in November 2011. After serving a two-year jail term, Conrad was released on good behaviour, and partly due to the overcrowding of the California prison.
Among the facets of American art, music is one of the most significant subgroups. In this subgroup, there are very few names that carry as much historical and cultural significance as Elvis Presley. White people consider him the King of Rock and Roll, and African Americans see him as the man who stole black sound. But to both races, there is no denying that Elvis was one of the most defining figures of the 20th century.
However, beyond the popularity and controversy that trailed the life of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis was a man who, albeit had a short life, had a full one. From an ultra-successful career as a music and decent career as an actor to enormous wealth and a rocky personal life, Elvis was a complicated man with a complicated history.
With Elvis Presley still very much a major staple of American culture, it is worth exploring the life of the American icon. Here is a time-based look at the life of the King of Rock and Roll.
Growing Up in Tupelo
Compared to other states in America, Mississippi might not carry a lot of prestige. But beyond its checkered past is the fact it was the birthplace of American treasure, Elvis Presley. He was born in Tupelo on the 8th of January, 1935, as the only surviving half of a twin to parents who loved and adored him.
His parents, Vernon Elvis and Gladys Love raised him in a shotgun house with two rooms. There, he grew to love music via the family’s weekly church visits to the Assembly of God church. They raised him in a loving environment, but it wasn’t without its challenges, most of which were financial. Presley’s family lived on government food assistance, along with the little income his father made from working one odd job or the other.
Three years after Elvis was born, his father was arrested and jailed for fraud, forcing him and his mother to abandon their home and move in with relatives. In between the financial difficulties that defined Elvis’s childhood, his love for music continued to wax strong. He entered a few competitions as a child, including one at the Mississippi-Alabama fair in October 1945. Elvis, who was ten years old at the time, performed in public for the first time.
As an adult musician, the guitar was one of the most defining instruments of Elvis Presley’s career, and he owned his first one at the age of 10, a gift for his birthday. A year after he got the present, he began taking lessons, and at the age of 12, he performed on the radio for the first time.
Teenage Years – Living in Memphis and the Pursuit of a Music Career
Although Elvis grew up shy and reluctant to perform in public, his growing love for music remained. He kept learning the guitar, taking lessons from his neighbor, Lee Denson, when he and his family lived in a public housing complex called Lauderdale Courts. The family secured the house in 1949 after they left Tupelo for Memphis in November 1948 and lived in rooming houses for a year.
In between completing his education at L.C. Humes High School and learning guitar and music, Elvis Presley worked a few odd jobs to supplement the income of his family. He worked as an usher for a theater, and in other low-skilled jobs for MARL Metal Products and Precision Tool.
As Presley grew other, he gradually overcame the shyness that defined his childhood years. He adopted an ostentatious dressing style and competed in radio singing competitions. His performance in the Humes’ Annual Minstrel show in April 1953 is particularly renowned for turning him into a popular high school senior.
After the performance, Elvis further dedicated himself to studying and listening to other music artists. He spent plenty of time in record stores and listened to the works of artists like Roy Acuff, Hank Snow, Bob Wills, and Jake Hess, a lot of whom influenced his style as a musician.
After his graduation from L.C. Humes High School, Elvis Presley decided to pursue music as a career. In the late summer of 1953, Elvis recorded his first two songs, That’s When Your Heartaches Begin and My Happiness. He recorded the songs at Sun Records, leaving an impression on the record owner, Sam Phillips.
Becoming a Professional Musician
Despite the sense of potential that Sam Phillips had about Elvis Presley, it was not enough for him to offer the Tupelo native a recording contract. Yet to become a professional musician, Elvis worked as a truck driver and played some local gigs with a friend, Ronnie Smith, for money.
In between Elvis Presley’s struggle to make ends meet, Sam Phillips was on a quest for a new musician. He wanted a white man who could take the black sound famous in Memphis and sell it to white folk. In his search, he remembered Elvis and invited him over to record a track.
After hours of trying, Elvis came up with the track, That’s All Right. The record proved a hit when it debuted on the Red, Hot, and Blue show hosted by DJ Dewey Phillips. He followed up the track with a bluegrass cover of Bill Monroe’s Blue Moon of Kentucky. The success of both tracks, Elvis Presley, signed a contract with Sun Records and began his life as a professional musician.
Between July 1954 and November 1955, Elvis Presley, under Sun Records, performed at various venues, radio stations, and on television. He performed on the Louisiana Hayride show, which drew audiences from 28 states in the US. After a year of mixed reaction to his music style, Elvis was undoubtedly a burgeoning country music superstar, and he drew the attention of several record labels. After months of courting, Elvis signed with RCA Victor, to a contract worth $40,000.
Elvis Presley’s Commercial Breakthrough
It did not take very long before RCA Victor’s investment in Elvis Presley began to yield fruit. He released the single, Heartbreak Hotel, under the label in January 1956. The single topped the Billboard Top 100 chart for seven weeks, no. 1 on the Country and Western chart, no. 3 on the R&B chart, selling more than one million copies. Since the song’s release, it has sold more than two million copies, inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, named in Rolling Stone’s magazine 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The popularity of the song brought Elvis Presley to a broader audience, including earning him a place on national television via the CBS show, Stage Show. Elvis appeared on the show six times over two months, during which he recorded and released his debut album, Elvis Presley, in March 1956.
The album continued the success of his debut single under RCA Victor. It spent ten weeks at number one on the Billboard Top Pop Albums, the first rock and roll album to ever achieve the feat. In that time, the album sold more than one million copies, and beyond its commercial success, was a critical victory for the Tupelo native. The album is ranked 56 in Rolling Stone’s 500 greatest albums of all time and features in 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die.
A Look at Elvis’ 24-Year Music Career
1956 – 1958
Following the release of his debut album, Elvis Presley quickly became a national figure. His appearance on the Stage Show solidified his redefinition of pop music and his unique sound as a rock and roll musician. His popularity led to other appearances in major TV shows like the Milton Berle Show and a residency at the New Frontier Hotel and Casino at the Las Vegas Strip.
But even as he grew in popularity, Presley’s music and personality drew criticism from certain corners of the media, with some accusing him of lacking a discernible singing ability. None of it, however, was able to stop the Presley train. Within the first three years of his career, he appeared on several major television programs, including that of his vocal critics, such as Ed Sullivan on his show, CBS’s Ed Sullivan Show.
He also released two additional albums, Elvis and Elvis’ Christmas Album. Both albums went platinum, with the latter in particular earning three platinum awards. The record currently holds the title of the best-selling Christmas album in US history, with more than 20 million sold copies. He also released 23 singles, most of which peaked at number one of the Billboard Hot 100 and US Country Music chart.
1958 – 1960
The second phase of Elvis Presley’s career was a lot less musically memorable as his first. Due to his military career that lasted between March 1958 and March 1960, and the death of his mother, Elvis did just little recording.
After his return from military duty, Presley released two albums in 1960 – Elvis is Back! released in April 1960 and His Hand in Mine, a gospel album, released in November. Both albums were commercially successful – the latter hit platinum status while the former hit gold. He also released five singles, and all but two, reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. After the release of HisHand in Mine, Elvis Presley had globally sold more than 75 million records.
1960 – 1967
The return of Elvis Presley from active military duty did not necessarily translate into a full-fledged return to his music career. While he did release an album in 1961 and 1962, Elvis Presley spent the bulk of the next seven years in pursuit of a Hollywood career as an actor. His sixth studio album, Something for Everybody, was released in June 1961, and the seventh, Pot Luck, followed suit a year later.
Neither of the albums matched the successes of his earlier albums. While Something for Everybody did peak at number one on the Billboard 200, it only reached gold status. In contrast, Pot Luck peaked at number four and was never certified. After a couple of concerts and benefit shows in 1961, Presley did not perform in public again for seven years. Instead, he focused most of his attention in chase of a career as an actor.
1968 – 1973
Elvis recorded several soundtrack albums for his films during his seven-year hiatus from a full-time music career but released no studio albums. During this time, combined with several critically panned films, Elvis Presley’s music reputation waned. The popularity of his music reflected in his commercial prowess. Several of his singles failed to hit the Top 40, and many more did not chart. The derivativeness of his music and lack of concert presence resulted in the depletion of his admirers and frustrated his fanbase.
However, in 1968, he returned to his best. Rather than an album, he recorded a Christmas special with NBC, with a performance and songs that reminded people of the skill and talent that made him famous. The success of the special sent the single, If I Can Dream, to number 12 on the singles chart, and the soundtrack album, Speedway, cracked the top ten, having previously peaked at number 82.
He continued his comeback with the release of From Elvis in Memphis in 1969, which was one of the singer’s most critically acclaimed albums. Presley also returned to playing concerts and recorded another album, That’s The Way It Is, released in 1970.
During this renaissance, Elvis Presley’s popularity returned and surpassed the heights of his career. From 1968 to 1973, he released nine albums. Three of them went platinum, and three went gold, and all of them charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Also, he performed at more than 300 shows between this period, 168 of which came in 1973.
1973 – 1977
After five years of his resurgence, Elvis Presley’s career was on the wane again. This time, however, it was due to his failing health. He suffered from addiction to drugs like pethidine and barbiturates. Despite his failing health, between 1973 and his unexpected death in 1977, Elvis recorded five albums, only two of them, however, matched the success of his early works.
His last album, Moody Blue, was released in July 1977. It peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold more than two million copies, going platinum twice. In the same year, he released the live album, Elvis in Concert, which was also a commercial success.
Presley’s Discography and Commercial Records
With the success of Elvis Presley’s debut album, he effectively conquered the doubts and criticism he suffered in the early days of his music life. One bandleader, Eddie Bond, once famously said he would never make it as a singer. But his first album wasn’t the only significant response of Elvis Presley’s career to his doubters.
After the release of his first album, Elvis Presley, he further released 22 additional studio albums. Nine were hit records. Some of them are A Date with Elvis, Elvis, For LP Fans Only, Something for Everybody, and Pot Luck. He also released nine live albums, 28 compilation albums, 29 EPs (extended plays), 18 soundtrack albums, and following his death, 107 posthumous compilations.
In total, Elvis Presley has 238 music projects to his name, all of which have sold more than 1.5 billion copies worldwide, with over half (600 million) coming from the United States. According to the RIAA, he has more than 146.5 million album sales to his name in the US. He is the second best selling solo album artist and bestselling solo artist of all time.
Also, Presley’s remarkable discography includes a total of 197 awards from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). They are 117 gold albums, 67 platinum albums, and 27 multi-platinum albums.
Other than his albums, Elvis Presley released a total of 117 singles during his lifetime, 33 of which peaked at number one on the Billboard’s chart. Since his death, his label has released 24 new singles, bringing the total singles to his name to 141. Some of his most popular singles are In the Ghetto, Suspicious Minds, Way Down, You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me and I Got a Woman.
Presley’s Artistry – What Made Him So Special?
One of the talents that defined Elvis Presley’s career as a musician was the depth of his knowledge about African-American and white people music. His ability to combine the best of both worlds was a unique skill enabled him to create a sound that appealed to a majority of people in both races.
Additionally, his music style, which is now named, rockabilly, was a fresh injection into pop music. The technique consists of blues elements, a raw and emotive vocal style backed up with a string band and strummed rhythm guitar. This, along with a distinctive vocal style and range, made Elvis Presley into a global music phenomenon.
His Acting Career
In the second half of the 50s, Elvis Presley began another chapter in his short but memorable entertainment career – he made his debut as an actor. He debuted in the 1956 film, Love Me Tender as Clint Reno. Although the film was a critical failure, Presley’s popularity transformed it into a box office success.
That later became the theme of Elvis’s acting career. Critics never shared his belief and conviction in his acting skills, and over time, his music reputation suffered for it. All in all, after 13 years, and 31 movie credits, Elvis gave up on acting.
Some of the notable titles in his short stint as an actor include Blue Hawaii, G.I Blues and Tickle Me.
Presley’s Achievements, Awards, and Recognitions
Elvis Presley’s most prominent accomplishments came via music. He sold more than music records than anyone else, but his best years came before the creation of major awards such as the Grammys. During his entire music career, Elvis had a total of 14 Grammy nominations, winning only three of them. He does, however, have a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, which he won at the age of 36.
Other awards and recognitions for Elvis Presley include:
The artist with Most RIAA Certified Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums
Grammy Hall of Fame, Blues Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, Gospel Hall of Fame, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Memphis Hall of Fame, UK Music Hall of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Stars and 16 other Hall of Fames.
Hollywood Walk of Fame
Presidential Medal of Freedom
American Music Award of Merit
NME Award for World Male Singer (11 times)
NME Award for World Musical Personality (5 times)
NME Award for Favourite US Male Singer
NME Award for World’s Outstanding Popular Singer
Golden Laurel Award
From Living in Public Housing to One of America’s Richest Musicians
The success of Elvis Presley’s music career does not just reflect in his global recognition and access to some of the world’s most powerful personalities. It also resulted in his economic transformation, one that remains to date. Before he signed his contract with RCA Victor and appeared on the Ed Sullivan Show, Elvis was working a minimum wage job as a truck driver. However, his appearance on the show fetched him $50,000.
With each latest chart-topping album and single, Elvis Presley’s income increased, earning as much as $1 million per performance. The exact earnings of the singer are unknown, but at the time of his death, he was worth an estimated $5 million. The figure, which is far less than many expected, was down to an expensive drug habit, a bad divorce, leeches, and bad real estate investments.
However, the poor state of Elvis Presley’s finances at the time of his death has changed since he passed away. With his continued status as one of America’s icons, the Elvis Presley estate has built his wealth to well over $100 million. Aided by posthumous releases, memorabilia, Elvis Presley’s Memphis, and the hotel, The Guest House at Graceland, Elvis has continuously ranked among the highest-earning dead celebrities since he passed.
In 2019, he came behind Michael Jackson with $39 million in earnings, $40 million in 2018, and $35 million in 2017. Since he passed, Elvis has earned more than $871 million, according to Forbes’ records, which began in 2002.
Elvis Presley’s Complicated Personal Life
His Close Relationship with His Mother
Growing up, Elvis developed a close bond with his mother. Because of the difficult life they shared in Memphis and Tupelo, Elvis and Gladys forged a closeness that remained even well into his adult life. This closeness resulted in a co-dependency dynamic that became increasingly harder for Elvis to maintain as his career blossomed.
Unfortunately, as the years passed, the growing distance between mother and child caused depression, despair, and loneliness with Elvis’s mother. She took comfort in alcohol and gained an unhealthy amount of weight, eventually causing her liver problems.
During Elvis’ army stint in August 1958, his mother was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened. Two days after, Elvis returned to his mother’s bedside before she passed away on the 14th of August, 1958.
A Revolving Door of Flings and Relationships
One other attribute of Elvis Presley’s global fame was the number of women who were attracted to the singer. Via his distinctive dressing, and charming country boy face, Elvis became a universal sex symbol, and a significant number of them found their way into his bed.
Some of them included notable personalities such as Judy Tyler, Connie Stevens, Natalie Wood, and many others. Although he had sexual relationships with adults, Elvis infamously shared a predilection for teenage girls. It is entirely unknown if he had sexual relations with them. But, he regularly had pajama parties with them and reportedly enjoyed playing Pygmalion and father to them.
As for serious relationships, Elvis dated a few women. He was in relationships with Lori Williams, Barbara Leigh, Linda Thompson, and Ginger Alden. His longest relationship was with Linda Thompson, between 1972 and 1976. At the time of his death, he was in a relationship with Ginger Alden, which began shortly after his relationship with Thompson ended.
Many Relationships, but One Marriage
For many artists who have reached or come close to the popularity and wealth of Elvis Presley, multiple marriages are par for the course. But in another twist in the strangeness of the King’s personal life, he only married once.
His only marriage was with Priscilla Beaulieu, whom he met in 1959 during his military service in Germany. At the time, Priscilla was 14 years old. After he completed his military duty, Elvis and Priscilla returned to the United States. Before they got married, Priscilla lived with his father, Vernon, occasionally spending time in Elvis’ home, Graceland.
In 1967, Elvis and Priscilla got married in Las Vegas, and after nine months, they gave birth to Lisa Marie, the only child of the famous singer. She was born on the 1st of February, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee.
After five years of being a couple and four as parents, Elvis and Priscilla separated and completed their divorce on the 9th of October, 1973. Neither of them remarried after the divorce.
The King’s Legacy
Having lived a short but exceptional life, Elvis Presley’s passing on the 16th of August, 1977, due to cardiac arrest, left a lasting void in American history. His transformation of pop music and its effect on popular culture revolutionized what the world knew of music superstars.
His music style and personality influenced an era of rebellious culture. It also brought fringed music genres like rock and roll into the mainstream. This is believed to have contributed to the popularization of black music, such as hip-hop.
In capturing his legacy, several attempts have been made to recognize the contribution of the rock and roll singer to the world. Some of them include:
The Presidential Medal of Freedom (2018)
Graceland, his mansion, is a designated US National Historic Landmark. It is the second most-visited house in the US, with more than 650,000 visitors per year.
Painted images of Elvis have fetched more than $500 million. Several of them hang in major museums across America and the world.
Bill Gates is renowned as an American computer programmer and business magnate who co-founded the world’s largest personal computer software company known as Microsoft. Since the formation of his company in 1975, the business mogul has held more than a few high-placed positions: he has served as the CEO, chairman, as well as the chief software architect. The unprecedented success of Microsoft placed Gates in the realm of the rich and powerful, and he has always been listed among the world’s wealthiest since 1987. From his early life to the things he has been able to achieve and philanthropic endeavors, below is the story of William Henry Gates III.
Tracing Bill Gates’ Origin and Early Life
Though known globally as Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft was named William Henry Gates III at birth. He was born in Seattle, Washington on the 28th of October 1955 to William H. Gates Sr. and his wife Mary Maxwell. His family is an upper-middle-class one with three children: Bill, Kristianne his older sister, and Libby his younger sister. Gates’ father was still a college law student when he met Mary who was an athletic student at the University of Washington and also neck-deep into leadership and student affairs.
Gates’ family life experience can be best described as very close-knit and warm, he was encouraged alongside his sisters to be competitive and always strive for excellence. Young Gates’ early signs of competitiveness came to the fore when he took charge of coordinating family games at their Puget Sound summer house. He also took pleasure in playing Monopoly and board games.
Gates’ relationship with his mother was quite a close one; Mary worked briefly as a teacher, but later decided to devote time to raising the kids and working with charities. She also spent her time serving on a few corporate boards like the First Interstate Bank located in Seattle (the bank owes its existence to her grandfather), International Business Machines (IBM), and Unite Way. Young Gates would often tag along whenever his mum was doing volunteer work at community organizations and educational institutions.
How He Developed Interest In Computer Programming
As a child, Bill Gates was quite rapacious with reading, with a better part of his time spent poring over several reference books like the encyclopedia. When he was approaching 12, his parents began to express concern over their son’s behavior. Though he was excelling in his studies, he usually appeared withdrawn and bored most of the time.
Even though Gates’ parents strongly believed in public education, they had to take the decision to enroll their son in the exclusive preparatory in Seattle called Lakeside School. He did well in almost all subjects; excelling in science, mathematics, English, as well as drama.
It was during his days at Lakeside School that Gates’ interest in computer programming was ignited. It happened that the school had an offer from a Seattle-based computer company, which offered to provide the students with computer time. The school procured a teletype terminal that students could use and with that, Bill Gates became engrossed with what a computer was capable of doing and thus, most of his leisure time was spent experimenting on the terminal. He was led to write a tic-tac-toe program in BASIC computer language which permitted users to play against the device.
After his graduation from Lakeside in 1973, he went on to achieve an intellectual feat in his college SAT by scoring 1590 out of 1600. Bill Gates did go to college, enrolling in Harvard in 1973 with the intent of studying law. However, he had to drop out in 1975 to the dismay of his parents.
The Real Reason Bill Gates Dropped out of Harvard
Being obsessed with computer programming right from his high school days, Bill Gates knew he would play a key role as a pioneer of the PC (personal computer) evolution. From what was obvious, remaining in school was just delaying his dreams and aspirations.
He expressed the concern that the evolution (equipping every office, home, and even pocket with PCs) may happen without him. And, with the advent of the initial computer using a microprocessor, Gates and his friend Paul Allen decided they needed to be the first that would get into that venture.
According to the business mogul, that was exactly when he decided to drop out of school, which he promptly did. However, he made a promise to his parents that if his venture was to turn out a failure, he would return to school to complete his degree. He never went back but Harvard gave him an honorary degree in 2007.
His Microsoft Venture and Partnership With IBM
In collaboration with Paul Allen, Bill Gates went on to found Microsoft in 1975. Initially, the company name was written as a hyphenated compound word (Micro-Soft) but was later changed to “Microsoft”. At the onset, the duo adapted BASIC, a programming language on microcomputers. Following its success, they continued developing programming language software for a variety of systems.
By 1980, IBM approached them with a proposal to write the BASIC interpreter for their future personal computer called IBM PC. Microsoft was able to accomplish this, creating the PC DOS operating system and delivering it to IBM for a one-off fee of $50,000.
Before long, the operating system of Microsoft gained popularity which led them to initiate an operating environment called Windows on the 20th of November 1985. Windows was launched for MS-DOS as its graphical operating system shell. As time rolled by, Windows began to dominate the global PC market, gaining more than 90 percent market share. The company experienced unparalleled success financially and as the largest shareholder of Microsoft, Gates amassed an enormous fortune.
The introduction of Microsoft Office came in 1989, a package integrating numerous applications such as Microsoft Word and Excel into a single system that is compatible with every product from Microsoft. The success they achieved with MS Office gave the company a monopoly on the operation of systems for personal computers. With the unprecedented spread of the internet around the globe in the mid-1990s, the focus of Microsoft expanded to include the development of enterprise and consumer software solutions. It was during this time that Microsoft Network and the operating system platform for Windows CE were developed.
In the first month of the year 2000, Bill Gates relinquished his position as CEO of Microsoft, though his position as chairman was retained. He also created a new position for himself as Chief Software Architect. With time, he gradually handed over duties and focused on philanthropy. It was in February 2014 that he stepped down from his position as chairman.
Bill Gates’ Achievements Beyond Microsoft
Quitting his positions at Microsoft, Bill Gates has been steadfast in the area of philanthropy and several other projects. According to reports from Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he was named the highest-earning billionaire in the world in 2013 with a net worth that shot from US$15.8 billion to $78.5 billion. As of the first month of 2014, a majority of his assets were held at Cascade Investment LLC, an entity through which the billionaire owns stakes in several businesses. These holdings include the likes of Corbis Corp and Four Season Hotels and Resort. Gates is currently engaged as a technology advisor in support of Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella.
In 2017, it became known that a company owned by Bill Gates had invested the sum of $80 million into the development project for a “smart city” in the vicinity of Phoenix, Arizona. The proposed smart city called Belmont is aimed at building a forward-thinking community, equipped with an infrastructure and communication spine that will embrace radical technology designed around data centers, high-speed digital networks, autonomous logistics hubs and vehicles; distribution models, and new manufacturing technologies.
Out of the 25,000 acres of land mapped out for the site, reports have it that 470 acres were to be utilized for public schools and 3,800 acres for the construction of offices, retail and commercial space, and leaving room for 80,000 residential units.
Details of The Entrepreneur’s Philanthropic Gestures
The William H. Gates Foundation was established in 1994 by Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates. The foundation was charged with the responsibility of drumming up support for world health, education, and investments in low-income communities globally. It also has the objective of finding lasting solutions to domestic issues and whatsoever that would contribute to the general good of mankind.
In our new annual letter, @melindagates and I write about why we think the risks we’ve taken in the first two decades of our foundation have set us up for future progress. https://t.co/c1ewuGXyhl
With the influence of his wife, Gates got interested in following his mum’s footsteps to become a civic leader, studying the philanthropic efforts of John D Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie who were industrial titans in the US. With that, he realized that he should donate more of his fortune to charity.
In the year 2000, the duo pulled numerous family foundations together, making a $28 billion contribution towards the formation of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In the years that followed, Gates increasingly devoted more time to affairs that revolve around the foundation. Among other things, the billionaire philanthropist has thrown his weight in support of the Common Core State Standards educational initiative of the United States. Bill Gates has also proven himself to be a compassionate employer. He announced that all the employees of the foundation would get one year paid leave following the birth or adoption of a child.
What’s next for our foundation? I’m particularly excited about what the next year could mean for one of the best buys in global health: vaccines. https://t.co/MbjNWPEl5l
The first of what would become the foundation’s yearly “Goalkeepers” report was launched in 2017. In a nutshell, it is an evaluation of the progress recorded in many vital areas connected to public health; this includes malnutrition, child mortality, and HIV. The co-founder of Microsoft has identified both chronic and infectious diseases as the two major public health concerns needed to be properly addressed within the up-coming decade.
It’s encouraging to see these results. Typhoid is especially deadly for young children, and a vaccine like this has the potential to save millions of lives. https://t.co/2CgV8kCLLm
An announcement came in April 2018 that the famed philanthropist was going to collaborate with Larry Page of Google in providing the sum of $12 million to fund a universal flu vaccine. According to Gates, the fund was to be awarded in grants to the tune of $2 million for “bold and innovative” individual efforts to commence clinical trials in 2021. While many people were skeptical, speculating whether the funds would be sufficient to ignite any genuine medical breakthrough, others were quick to praise the initiative and its’ agenda.
The discussion on Bill Gates’ philanthropic efforts cannot be concluded without mentioning his Alzheimer’s research. It was in November 2017 that he revealed the investment of $50 million of his resources into the Dementia Discovery Fund. According to the philanthropist, he would follow up on the initial investment with another $50 million, which will be targeted at start-up schemes in Alzheimer’s research. It has been expressed that his interest here is personal, the Microsoft co-founder had witnessed the destructive effects of the illness on some of his family members.
The more I’ve learned about Alzheimer’s disease, the more I’ve come to admire the volunteers who participate in clinical trials, and their caregivers too."Turning Point" directed by James Keach (www.brightfocus.org/turningpoint) profiles patients, caregivers, and medical professionals in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
According to his statement to CNN, any form of treatment at all would serve as a great advancement from the current situation, however, the long-term aim has to be a cure.
One of his greatest efforts towards philanthropy is the “Gates-Buffet Giving Pledge” which he signed in 2010 alongside fellow billionaire Warren Buffett and Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook. The pledge is a commitment to donate at least half of their fortune to charity.
Is Bill Gates Still The Richest Man In The World?
Gates had an uninterrupted 24-year run as the world’s richest man until 2018 when Amazon boss Jeff Bezos ended his reign to become the first individual worldwide to earn $160 billion in net worth. Bill Gates’ name showed up on the 1987 billionaire list by Forbes, which was their first with the sum of $1.25 billion as his net worth. However, Jeff Bezos’ first appearance on Forbes’ list of 400 wealthiest Americans was 11 years later in 1998 with $1.6 billion net worth, precisely a year after his company Amazon went public.
But then, as of this writing, Bezos has lost his exalted position as the richest man in the world, giving leeway to Gates who grabbed the top spot following Amazon’s lackluster third-quarter results that saw Bezos lose almost $7 billion in stock value. Reports had it that it was the first time Gates got to hold the top spot over a couple of years. Although the co-founder of Microsoft previously briefly topped Jeff Bezos when the Amazon boss reported that his three months profit fell almost by 28%, Bill Gates’ time as the top man was short-lived at the time.
Another factor that led to Bezos’ fall from the pinnacle of wealth, albeit not immediately, was his divorce settlement to his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos. This made him part with $36 billion which was quickly recorded as the biggest divorce settlement in history. So, Bezos now sits on the 2nd position with $103.9 billion, with Bill Gates reclaiming his long lost position as the richest man in the world with $110 billion as his net worth; this is according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Gates was aided by his company shares that went up by almost 48%, boosting the value of his entire stake in Microsoft.
It is worthy to note that sometime in October 2019, Microsoft triumphed over Amazon in a cloud-computing contract worth the sum of $10 billion with the Pentagon. As losing the deal threatens Amazon’s position as the top firm of the cloud industry, the company disclosed that it will file a legal complaint to protest the decision which according to their spokesperson, was “unmistakable bias”.
In all, Bill Gates is the richest man in the world as of this writing. But then, the likes of Jeff Bezos are not relenting at all. Given that, he may be dethroned again in the nearest future, we can only wait to see what unfolds.
How The Billionaire Spends His Money
From what has been discussed thus far, it is obvious that a great deal of Bill Gate’s wealth goes to philanthropic causes. Outside of that, the man is prudent but doesn’t hold back when it comes to spending his money on things he truly fancies.
For instance, Bill Gates loves exotic cars and has acquired quite a lot of them, especially Porsche. He was already a proud owner of the Porsche 959 sports car 13 years before the model gained the approval of the United States Department of Transportation and the Environmental protection Agency.
His earlier air travels had him flying coach, but of late, the famous billionaire moves around in the plane he acquired in 1997. He named the aircraft as one of his big splurges during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show. Apart from Bill Gates’ luxury jet, another big splurge of his happens to be the Codex Leicester. The piece comprises of writings authored by the great Leonardo da Vinci. Gates purchased this for the whopping sum of $30.8 million at an auction held in 1994.
It was in 1987 that Melinda French, a 23-year-old product manager at Microsoft caught the eyes of Bill Gates who just clocked 32. It came to pass that the business mogul found a perfect partner in Melinda who was described as organized and very bright. The duo became an item and as time rolled by, their dalliance blossomed into an enduring love as they came to discover an intimate and intellectual connection. Their mutual love eventually evolved into a marriage as they exchanged vows on the 1st of January 1994 in Hawaii.
After Gates’ mum died from the ravages of breast cancer a few months into their married life, the young couple decided to embark on a tour in 1995 in a bid to get their life into perspective. Their love was further cemented with the arrival of their first child, an adorable daughter named Jennifer Gates; she was born in 1996.
Jennifer soon became a sister to Rory, a baby boy who joined the family barely three years later in 1999. Gates and Melinda had the last addition to their family in 2002 with the birth of Phoebe Gates, their second daughter.
A year after they first became parents in 1997, the Gates family moved to the shore of Lake Washington where they bought a $54 million house of 55,000-square-foot. Though it still serves as a business center, the house is said to be very comfy for the family. Bill Gates has expressed that leaving children with massive wealth would not serve in their best interest. Thus, his children only stand to get $10 million each as an inheritance.
1. The richest man in the world wrote his debut computer program as a teenager during his days at Lakeside Prep School. The program was one version of tic-tac-toe, which enables one to play against the machine.
2. Upon the discovery of his amazing skills in coding while in high school, he was given the task of writing the computer program used for allocating students to different classes. He pulled some smart moves in the process and cautiously made some adjustments on the code which put him in classes with a good number of fascinating female students.
3. Bill Gates has always had a curious mind, he was still a teenager when he read the complete “World Book Encyclopedia” series and has not stopped reading to date. He confessed to reading at least 50 books in a year.
4. Being a college dropout places him on par with several other successful tech entrepreneurs like Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs, and Larry Ellison. Howbeit, this did not have any negative effect on what they have been able to achieve in life.
5. A couple of years after he left college, the acclaimed billionaire was arrested in New Mexico for driving without a license, in addition to running a red light.
6. During the early days at Microsoft, Bill Gates kept a close eye on his staff members by committing their license plate to memory. However, he had to relinquish the habit as the company grew bigger.
7. According to the world’s richest man, if Microsoft had turned out to be a failure, he would have ended up as a researcher in the area of artificial intelligence.
Harvard University has produced many notable alumni over the years. The Ivy League institution also holds the record for producing some of the most successful college dropouts in world history. They include the likes of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Hollywood actor Matt Damon, and poet Robert Frost. Another notable person who falls into the rank of Harvard’s illustrious dropouts is Mark Zuckerberg.
The Facebook founder left school after just two years to focus on his nascent idea for a social networking site. That idea has since morphed into the largest social media site in the world while its creator has become one of the wealthiest individuals on earth.
Where is Mark Zuckerberg From?
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was born on the 14th of May 1984 in New York. He has German, Austrian, and Polish ancestry, and was raised in the Jewish faith. Zuckerberg grew up in Dobbs Ferry, New York and attended elite private schools like Ardsley High School and Philips Exeter Academy.
By all accounts, a young Zuckerberg was quite brilliant as a child and won prizes in several subjects. He, however, particularly had an interest in computers and writing software and as such, his parents hired a private tutor for him. They also allowed him to take a college programming course while he was still in high school. Zuckerberg subsequently repaid his parents’ faith by developing a software program he called “ZuckNet” which enhanced the flow of communication between all the computers in the house where his father operated his dental practice.
Given all the outstanding exploits that Zuckerberg recorded as a youngster, it is quite easy to peg him as a typical computer nerd. This was, however, not the case with him. The young boy participated in the sport of fencing. He also had an unquenchable passion for classic literature.
His Time At Harvard and Why He Dropped Out?
After high school, Mark Zuckerberg was admitted to study Computer and Psychology at Harvard University in 2002. He pursued his studies with characteristic zeal but also made out time to indulge in his passion for programming. The young man started out by creating CourseMatch, an app that helped students to select a course based on their friends’ preferences. After this, he launched FaceMash, a program that enabled students to decide who was more attractive between two persons. These two programs gained much traction within the student community but failed to achieve sustainable interest.
Zuckerberg continued programming and hit the mother lode in his sophomore year of 2004. He joined hands with several other students; Dustin Moskovitz, Chris Hughes, Eduardo Saverin, and Andrew McCollum, to create a website known as TheFacebook.com. This site was designed to allow students to upload photos and create profiles in order to keep in touch with friends. It also enhanced connectivity by making it possible for users to connect with friends of friends. TheFacebook.com proved to be a big hit with students and half of the Harvard population soon signed up in its first month of existence.
Buoyed by this early success, Mark Zuckerberg and his partners extended the network to other Ivy League institutions. They subsequently left Harvard altogether and relocated to Palo Alto, California, to focus on the app. In California, the internet entrepreneur rented office space and incorporated the company. He then lobbied several venture capitalists to fund his idea and eventually scored a $12.7 million investment in 2005. This infusion of cash greatly enhanced Facebook’s operations and a year later, Yahoo offered to buy Zuckerberg out for a whopping $1 billion.
This visionary young man, however, turned down the offer as the most important thing for him was not money but rather enhancing the free flow of information. Zuckerberg’s decision has since turned out to be the right one. Facebook now boasts of 2.5 billion users and is available in almost every corner of the world. It employs more than 44,942 persons and is valued at $159 billion, making it one of the ten most valuable brands in the entire world. Additionally, the social networking site joins the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Google as the ‘big four tech’ companies in the world.
Allegations of Stolen Idea
Shortly after Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in February 2004, three Harvard students; Divya Narendra and identical twin brothers, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, accused him of stealing the idea for the site from them.
According to the trio, they had hired Zuckerberg in 2003 to develop a matchmaking site called Harvard Connection. The programmer, however, abandoned the project midway and used their ideas, as well as source code, to develop Facebook. Zuckerberg strenuously denied these allegations but the twins took him to court. Both sides eventually reached a settlement in which the Winklevoss twins were given 1.2 million shares in Facebook.
This means that the duo now has an eternal legacy in the company and will continuously benefit from any rise in its fortunes. For instance, in 2012, when Facebook raised $16 billion in its IPO, the twin’s 1.2 million shares reached a worth of $300 million.
Today is Facebook's 16th birthday! When I started building the website I never imagined it would grow to connect…
Other Subsidiaries of Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Empire
Mark Zuckerberg has nurtured Facebook Inc. into one of the most valuable companies in the world. He has further acquired and launched several other social media and tech companies in the process. A prominent one among those under his portfolio is Instagram.
Instagram is a social networking service that allows users to upload photos and videos in an organized manner. These posts can then be shared with the public or with specific followers. The platform was launched in 2010 and has since then witnessed a steady growth in popularity. This made Facebook cough out $1 billion, in stock and cash, to purchase the company in April 2012. This business move has turned out to be a smart one as Instagram is now one of the most downloaded apps in the world and has over 1 billion registered users.
Another tech company owned by Facebook Inc. is the WhatsApp Messenger. This is a mobile app that enables users to send both text and voice messages, share images, documents and other media files as well as make voice and video calls. WhatsApp was created by two former Yahoo employees; Jan Koum and Brian Acton and was launched in January 2009. Facebook subsequently purchased it for $19.3 billion in 2014. It is now one of the world’s most utilized messaging apps and is especially popular in Africa, Asia, India, Pakistan, and the United Kingdom.
Facebook has also created Facebook Watch. This is a video-on-demand service that allows users to access a variety of short-form and long-form videos including original content. Facebook Watch was launched in August 2017 and is available to all Facebook users. The service attracts about 720 million viewers monthly and it is estimated that it will make as much as $12 billion by 2022.
Another exciting venture that Facebook has embarked on is Oculus, a virtual reality start-up that was founded in July 2012 by the quartet of Palmer Lucky, Brendan Iribe, Nate Mitchell, and Michael Antonov. The company develops virtual reality hardware and software products, and Facebook purchased it in March 2014 in a deal worth a total of $2.3 billion.
Handling Data Breaches and the spread of Fake News on Facebook
Since inception, Facebook has faced several challenges as a result of users abusing the platform. Some exploit the app to spread hate speech while others use it as an avenue to spread terrorist propaganda and recruit members. There have also been instances of some politicians using the platform to spread fake news for their selfish gains.
The biggest challenge that Facebook has, however, faced in this regard to date remains the Cambridge Analytica scandal which impacted the 2016 US election. In the run-up to the election, the social media site had collaborated with Cambridge Analytica (a political consulting firm) to survey thousands of willing participants. The firm then went ahead to not only take the data of participants but also harvest the data of all other users of the website. This harvested data was subsequently used to create a psychographic profile based on which the users were sent targeted political ads. This huge privacy breach was exposed in March 2018 and it created a PR nightmare for Facebook.
As a result of the breach, Facebook shares lost billions in value while many supported the hashtag – Delete Facebook. The U.K. and U.S. governments called for greater regulations and Mark Zuckerberg had to testify before the American Senate.
During his two-day congressional testimony, he acknowledged that they had made a mistake in trusting Cambridge Analytica’s assurances that they would not abuse personal data. He then promised that the social media site would continue to work to eliminate all forms of election meddling. He has since then tried to live up to this promise but many believe that he is not doing enough. They point to Facebook’s decision to not fact-check political ads during the 2020 U.S. election as a sign of his insincerity. Zuckerberg has, however, defended this stance by saying that he is only trying to protect freedom of expression.
Delivering Internet Services to the Whole World
Asides his great strides with Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg also has the altruistic ambition of getting every human being online. To achieve this purpose, he has joined hands with other tech companies, such as Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung, to launch the Internet.org project. The project is aimed at bringing the internet to two-thirds of the worlds’ population who don’t have it yet. Internet.org plans to do this through a blue sky Wi-Fi scheme featuring drones, lasers, and satellites.
The initiative will also cater to people who have access to the internet but are not yet online as a result of one reason or the other. This particular group of persons will be engaged via several means including simplifying various apps so that it can function in areas with poor networks; making data cheap and affordable; as well as coming up with content that is compelling enough to generate and sustain interest. The Internet.org project was launched in August 2013.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Annual Personal Goals Challenge
Mark Zuckerberg spent much of the 2000s trying to consolidate Facebook. He, therefore, made special plans to ensure that his whole life would not be consumed by the behemoth corporation that he had created. These special plans came in the form of an annual personal goal that he set for himself.
Starting from New Year 2009, the internet entrepreneur picked one random non-Facebook thing to do each year. For the first year of 2009, he resolved to wear a tie each day in a bid to look more professional. For the second year of 2010, he learned to speak Mandarin, the official language of the People’s Republic of China.
Since then, Zuckerberg’s other personal goals have consisted of 2011 – going vegetarian or eating only an animal that he killed; 2012 – coding daily, 2013 – meeting a non-Facebook person each day, 2014 – writing thank you notes, 2015 – reading at least 25 boos for the year, 2016 – building a customized AI assistant for his home and running 365 miles, 2017 – visiting every state in the USA, 2018 – fixing inherent abuses of Facebook platform and 2019 – hosting public debates on the effects of tech on society.
With the onset of a new decade in 2020, Zuckerberg has revealed that he would no longer be embarking on New Year’s resolutions but would instead focus on implementing his long term vision for the future of the world.
How Rich is the Facebook Founder?
Mark Zuckerberg has a net worth of $81 billion according to the Bloomberg billionaires index released in January 2020. This makes him the fifth richest individual in the world as well as the richest young entrepreneur.
Zuckerberg predictably owes his fortune to his Facebook Empire. This fortune, however, stems from his shares rather than from any payment/salaries. The New York native belongs to the class of CEOs/public office holders who have opted not to be paid any salaries and so, receive a token of $1 to comply with the law. This means that his wealth is dependent on the value of his Facebook shares.
The Harvard dropout owns about 25% of Facebook shares and as such, his net worth is intrinsically linked to the volatility in the markets. For instance, his wealth increased by as much as $27.3 billion in 2019 alone thanks to Facebook’s consistent quarterly sales growth for that year. His net worth, however, took a tumble after the company’s shares lost 5.7% of its value in January 2020. This drop slashed $4 billion off Zuckerberg’s bottom line.
What Does Mark Zuckerberg Spend His Money On?
Like many of his fellow internet entrepreneurs, Mark Zuckerberg lives a modest and understated lifestyle. The Facebook CEO is notorious for wearing grey t-shirts, jeans, and sneakers. He also drives vehicles that all cost below $30,000 each; the Acura TSX, Honda Fit, and Volkswagen Golf GTI. He has in recent times, however, allowed himself to indulge in one Italian sports car, the Pagani Huarya, which is worth more than a million dollars.
Nevertheless, when it comes to real estate, Zuckerberg spares no expense. He owns several mouth-watering properties around the world and is in the habit of buying adjoining real estate in order to ensure that he would have absolute privacy. Some of his lavish properties include a 5,500 square feet townhouse in Mission District, San Francisco, a 3.5 acre compound in Lake Tahoe worth $22 million, and another 4,000 square feet property in Lake Tahoe worth $37 million. Zuckerberg also owns a 700-acre mega estate on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
Despite all the above-mentioned lavish properties, Zuckerberg primarily lives at his relatively modest 5,617 square foot mansion in Palo Alto, California. Known as Crescent Park, the home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an entertainment pavilion, a fireplace, spa, and barbeque area. The bathroom also comes with heated floors and a deep soaking marble tub. Since moving into Park Crescent, Zuckerberg has purchased about four nearby homes to ensure complete privacy for him and his family. The Facebook founder has also designed a custom-built AI assistant for his abode. This enables him to control amenities, such as music, lights, and temperature, with just his voice.
He is Married to a Woman Who Shares His Passion for Philanthropy
Mark Zuckerberg is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Priscilla Chan, who is a pediatrician and philanthropist. Chan was born on the 24th of February 1985 in Massachusetts and received a B.Sc. in biology from Harvard University in 2007. She then attended the University of San Francisco Medical School and qualified as a doctor in 2012.
Zuckerberg first met his wife while they were both students at Harvard. At that time, he was in trouble for launching FaceMash and everyone thought that he would be expelled. His friends even went as far as throwing him a going-away party and Chan happened to be one of the attendees. He bumped into her while they were both waiting in line for the bathroom and immediately asked her on a date. She said yes and the rest, as they say, is history.
Chan and Zuckerberg commenced their relationship in 2004 and have been together ever since then. The couple formalized their union in their Palo Alto backyard in May 2012. The wedding featured about 100 guests who initially thought that they were only attending Chan’s graduation ceremony. Zuckerberg wore a simple suit and tie while his wife stunned in a traditional wedding dress.
The couple has since become parents to two children; Maxima Chan (b. December 2015) and August Chan (b. August 2017). The birth of the couple’s children has motivated them to launch the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) which aims to make an impact in the areas of healthcare, education, criminal justice, and immigration reforms. Chan runs the day-to-day operations of the company having quit medical practice in the year 2015.
Zuckerberg and his wife have pledged to sell 99% of their Facebook shares in their lifetime and commit some to CZI. The initiative has so far donated hundreds of millions of dollars to public schools in New Jersey and California. It also has a grand ambition to find a cure for every human ailment by the next century. In a bid to achieve the purpose, CZI has provided funding to basic research and tools. It has also supported patient-led groups.
I first met Bryan Stevenson and Anthony Ray Hinton with Priscilla back in 2017. Bryan and the Equal Justice Initiative…
Mark Zuckerberg is Not The Only Overachiever in His Family
Mark Zuckerberg hails from a high-flying family of six. His mother Karen is a psychiatrist while his father Edward is a dentist. The internet entrepreneur also has three sisters; Randi, Donna, and Arielle. In a February 2019 interview, Randi revealed that while they were growing up, their father made them all the offer of either going to college or starting a McDonald franchise. All four siblings choose to go the college route and the sky has been their stepping stone.
Randi is an astute business executive who formerly worked as the director of market development of Facebook. She is now the editor-in-chief of a lifestyle website know as Dot Complicated. Donna, on the other hand, is an author. She holds a Ph.D. in the classics from Princeton University and now serves as the editor-in-chief of Eidolon, an online journal that publishes non-scholarly texts about the classics.
Zuckerberg’s third sister, Arielle, holds a BSc in philosophy and public relations from Claremont McKenna College. She is now a venture capitalist and has invested in start-ups such as Flipkart, Houzz, The Wing, Willo, Voodoo Manufacturing, and Handshake. She is also a partner at Coatue Management, a hedge fund that invests in both public and private companies operating in the telecoms, media, and tech industries. They have previously invested in the likes of Uber and Snapchat.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Litany of Awards
Zuckerberg has received several accolades in recognition of all that he has been able to achieve. They include Time Magazine Person of the Year award in 2010, CEO of the Year in 2013, the Axel Springer Award (given to an outstanding entrepreneurial personality) in 2016, as well as an honorary Ph.D. from his alma mater in May 2017.
All of Mark Zuckerberg’s awards have, however, not been in a positive light. In December 2017, the Facebook CEO was dubbed the ‘misinformer of the year’ by a progressive media watchdog known as Media Matters for America. The group cited the role that Facebook played in spreading multiple fake stories during the 2016 U.S. presidential election as the reason for giving Zuckerberg the ignoble honor. They also alluded to the fact that he and his team had not done enough to tackle the menace of fake news on their site.
The United States of America is great for so many reasons, including the fact that it is home to the largest number of billionaires in the world. Top on the list of these heavyweights is the highly-respected Jeff Bezos; a serial entrepreneur and investor best known as the founder of Amazon. Jeff is the owner of some of the best-performing companies in the world right now. He currently occupies an enviable position on Forbes’ list; the business tycoon was named the wealthiest man in the popular business magazine’s list of billionaires in the world as published in 2019.
Jeff also holds the record as the first man in modern history to hit the centibillionaire mark on Forbes Wealth index after his fortune skyrocketed to a jaw-dropping $150 billion in July 2018. Over the years, the internet entrepreneur has spearheaded the establishment of several companies with diverse interests in e-commerce, aerospace, media, grocery, web services, and other lucrative sectors in the competitive market. He has a robust and intimidating resume in business matters and all the credit goes to his insane technological expertise, involvement in scientific ventures, and a quest for greatness even in the face of challenges.
The Early Life and Education of Jeff Bezos
The business tycoon’s life began on the 12th day of January 1964, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, U.S. Jeff’s full name is Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen and the names of his parents are Ted Jorgensen (father) and Jacklyn Jorgensen (mother). His dad was a bike store owner while his mom was a seventeen-year-old high school student at the time of his birth.
Jacklyn and Ted ended their marriage when Jeff was still very young. Subsequently, Jacklyn got married to an American engineer with Cuban roots in the year 1968. Jacklyn’s second husband Miguel Bezos later adopted Jeff who was only 4 years old and with that, the lad changed his surname to Bezos. The Bezos family would later relocate to Houston, Texas, where Jeff was enrolled at River Oaks Elementary School by Miguel who was working at Exxon.
Jeff was tutored at River Oaks from fourth to sixth grade and later at Miami Palmetto High School after his family relocated to Miami, Florida. Before he graduated from high school, Jeff Bezos spent some time at the University of Florida for his Student Science Training Program. He eventually completed his high school studies as a National Merit Scholar, valedictorian, and the winner of a Silver Knight Award (1982).
Bezos holds a B.Sc in engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science from Princeton University. He graduated from college summa cum laude in the year 1986 with an impressive 4.2-grade point average. During his days at Princeton, he served as the leader of the university’s body called Students for the Exploration and Development of Space. Jeff was also a member of the engineering honor societies Tau Beta Pi and Phi Beta Kappa. He was highly respected for his technological proficiency.
Career Years Before Founding Amazon
It’s no surprise that Jeff Bezos occupies an enviable position on the list of history’s most notable investors, from past to present. He has one of the most fascinating career backgrounds, one that proves anyone can rise to the top. More interesting is the fact that Jeff started small (in his garage) after investing a couple of years in a slew of American firms.
It is worthy to note that the Amazon boss began nurturing an interest in technology and business at a very young age. As a business-minded youth, Bezos kept himself busy with meaningful activities during summers at his maternal family’s ranch near Cotulla, Texas. He also made some money as a high school student working at the elite American fast-food company McDonald’s. He served as a short-order line cook.
Jeff Bezos had his first work experience at a fintech telecommunication firm called Fitel. While there, he invested his expertise in setting up a network for international trade for the company. Because of this and other contributions he made, he was promoted to serve as the director of customer services and head of development. He left Fitel after some time and later worked with notable firms like Andersen Consulting, Bell Labs, and Intel.
The serial entrepreneur also spent some years in the banking sector, precisely with the Iowa-headquartered financial organization, Bankers Trust. He served as the bank’s product manager before leaving in 1990; that was after two productive years. Bezos’ next stop was at the newly-founded multinational investment management firm D. E. Shaw & Co. He left after four years but not before he rose to become the company’s senior vice-president.
How Jeff Bezos Founded Amazon
Jeff Bezos is perhaps the most diversified and smartest businessman of our time. As stated earlier, he owns several business platforms through which he has been able to build a massive empire for himself. The Albuquerque-born investor didn’t just explore the business world, he reinvented and reshaped the idea of investment; coming up with new ways to accumulate wealth.
His wealth and success are linked to his multiple income streams which include Amazon, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and other ventures. The business mogul’s journey towards financial freedom began with Amazon, the platform through which he made a fortune that made it possible for him to diversify. Let’s take a look at how it all began.
Did You Know That Amazon Began As Cadabra?
The idea of setting up an online bookstore was conceived by Jeff for the first time in late 1993. To make this happen, Bezos resigned from D. E. Shaw and began to work on his business plan precisely on the 5th of July 1994, in his garage. He had made a rough sketch of the plan earlier while traveling to Seattle from New York.
Jeff’s company was originally named Cadabra but at some point, he decided to switch Cadabra for the South American River, Amazon. Part of his reasons was that Amazon starts with the letter “A”. Bezos’ first investment in Amazon was made with about $300,000 his parents gave him. He would take the company public with an initial public offering (IPO) three years later, insisting that larger American book retailers would soon be taken over by online bookstores.
Four years after the bookstore was launched, Jeff branched into the online sale of videos and music. He had always wanted to diversify his business and trade on consumer goods. To have some level of control over the market, he would buy smaller business rivals with the $54 million Amazon made during its equity offering in 1997. With the $2 billion Bezos borrowed from banks in 2000, he was able to launch Amazon Web Services. The company, however, fell into financial distress two years later and nearly went bankrupt; this led Jeff to retrench 14% of his workforce and shut down some of his distribution centers.
Amazon bounced back in 2003, making a profit of $400 million from sales. This development gave rise to the establishment of the Amazon Kindle in November 2007. Six years later, Jeff Bezos hit a massive contract worth $600 million on behalf of Amazon Web Services with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and his company was listed as the largest online shopping retailer across the globe.
The Expansion of Amazon and Its Subsidiaries
In May 2016, the businessman sold over 1 million shares of his holdings in Amazon for $671 million and later, another million of his shares from Amazon stock for a whopping $756.7 million. He went ahead to hire about one hundred and thirty thousand new workers in 2017 at Amazon’s distribution centers. By January 2018, Jeff’s Amazon stock holdings had gone up to over $109 billion, which gave rise to the sale of more stocks for the establishment of other business ventures, particularly Blue Origin.
After reporting its highest quarterly earnings of $2 billion on the 1st of February 2018, Jeff sent off the company’s global senior vice president Amit Agarwal to India the next month; he was to start-up operations there.
A few days after Amit was despatched to India, Jeff was accused by Donald Trump of engaging in practices that militate against having a competitive business environment. It is believed that this made Jeff’s fortune to fall by $10.7 billion and his company’s share price by 9%. Nonetheless, the Amazon boss recovered his loss weeks later.
As of February 2020, Amazon is listed as the parent organization of the following enterprises:
Whole Foods (Acquired for $13.7 billion in 2017)
Zappos (Acquired in 2009 for $1.2 billion)
A9.com (Created in 2003 by Amazon.com)
Alexa Internet (Bought for $250 million in stock in 1999)
Amazon Game Studios (Founded on August 7, 2012)
AbeBooks
Amazon Lab126
Amazon Publishing (Launched in 2009)
Amazon Robotics
Amazon Studios (Launched in late 2010)
Amazon Air (Founded in 2015)
IMDb (Launched on October 17, 1990)
Amazon Books
Amazon Logistics, Inc.
Amazon.com Services
Book Depository (Acquired in 2011)
Audible
Goodreads
Graphiq
Ring
Body Labs
Souq.com (Acquired for $580 million)
Twitch Interactive
Woot
AWS
What Is Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin All About?
The internet and aerospace entrepreneur founded Bule Origin with a purpose in mind: to protect and preserve earth’s natural resources. The human spaceflight company was founded in September 2000 but it kept a low profile until six years later when it was reported that Bezos had acquired a vast land in West Texas for the company’s launch and testing of facilities.
Among other things, Jeff is hopeful that Blue Origin would reduce the price of space travel, offer a high level of safety for extraterrestrial movement, and as well see to the development of human life in the orbit. Blue Origin successfully tested its new orbital space vehicle called New Shepard in November 2015.
The facility was visited by journalists in 2016 and their visit was followed by New Shepard’s successful spaceflight and landing of dummies in December 2017. It was announced a year later that the price of human spaceflight tickets with Blue Origin will cost around $200,000 and $300,000 per person, and that New Shepard would start conveying humans into sub-orbital space by 2018, precisely in November. Blue Origin is financed by the investor through Amazon stock which he sells for at least $1 billion annually.
Jeff Bezos became the owner of the American daily newspaper in October 2013 when he acquired it from the Graham family for $250 million. The newspaper is being managed by a holding company called Nash Holdings. It was established by the Amazon boss for the smooth running of the newspaper.
Three years after its acquisition, The Washington Post was impressively transformed into a tech and media company through a massive reconstruction of its analytics software, digital media, and mobile programs. Bezos has been accused of influencing the paper’s content on several occasions, a claim he vehemently denies. Nevertheless, the newspaper has witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of online readers since Jeff purchased it.
Jeff Bezos’ Awards and Special Recognition
It is hardly a surprise that Jeff Bezos has been honored with numerous awards and special recognition for his achievements in the business world and beyond. The media proprietor earned his first recognition in 1999 when he was named Person of the Year by Time and since then, he has bagged many prestigious recognitions; here’s a list of the most notable among them:
The best-performing Chief Executive Officer in the world (2014; by Harvard Business Review).
Jeff Bezos won a $250,000 prize for emerging the winner of the Heinlein Prize for Advances in Space Commercialization in September 2016.
Businessperson of the Year (2012; by Fortune).
In 2008, Carnegie Mellon University conferred an honorary doctorate in science and technology on Jeff.
Selected as a member of America’s best leaders (2008; by U.S. News & World Report).
Bezos received the Buzz Aldrin Space Exploration Award in March 2018 for his work with Blue Origin.
The Innovation Award from The Economist in 2011 for the Amazon Kindle.
He became a member of the National Academy of Engineering in February 2018.
One of the 100 most influential people on the planet (2018; Time magazine).
Jeff bagged Germany’s Axel Springer Award in 2018.
How The Entrepreneur’s Wealth Increased Over The Years
Jeff Bezos hit the millionaire mark for the first time in 1997 after raising $54 million through his company’s initial public offering (IPO). Not long after that, he became a billionaire. As you will easily find, he made Forbes’ billionaires list for the first time in 1999 with a net worth estimated at $10.1 billion. But then, the value of his wealth nosedived to $1.5 billion in the next few years and increased to $2.5 billion after some time.
From 2005 to 2007, Jeff Bezos’ net worth was around $8.7 billion. His wealth was hit by an economic recession that again saw his fortune shrink to $6.8 billion. The businessman bounced back in 2010 and his value climbed to a jaw-dropping $12.6 billion. Four years later, his net worth skyrocketed to $30.5 billion and again jumped to $50.3 billion the next year, making him one of the ten richest men in the world.
By March 2016, Jeff’s net worth was pegged at $45.2 billion and subsequently $66.5 billion. With that, he became the third richest person in the world. Bezos unseated Bill Gates as the richest person in July 2017 following a sporadic increase in his company’s share price. He was eventually listed as the wealthiest person in the world on the 6th of March 2018 with a net worth of $112 billion, ahead of Bill Gates ($90 billion) and Warren Buffett ($84 billion).
As of February 2020, he has a net worth that has been fluctuating around $129 billion. The e-commerce guru competes with Bill Gates and Bernard Arnault for the top spot in the billionaire’s list. Arnault is a French business mogul admired for being an avid art collector. He is best known as the chairman and CEO of LVMH which prides itself as the biggest luxury-goods company in the world.
A Look At How The Wealthiest Man Spends His Money
Jeff Bezos does not only spend his money on Blue Origin and other business investments. He also pours his fortune on other relevant things that are beneficial to him and the society at large. It is worthy to note that Bezos makes his investments through The Bezos Expeditions, his venture capital channel where he has stakes worth at least $880 million. If you have been wondering what Jeff spends his money on, below are answers.
1. Investments
Through Bezos Expeditions, Jeff Bezos has invested his money in various businesses. It is known that he has invested in popular establishments like Twitter, Business Insider, Basecamp, Workday, Airbnb, Uber, and Google. To the best of our knowledge, he made his first investment with Google in 1998 with the sum of $250,000.
We’re investing $1.5 billion in our new air hub to get you your packages faster. Three million square feet, and it’s going to create 2,000 jobs. And if you’re guessing that driving a front loader was fun, you’re right! #amazon#primepic.twitter.com/Cud4orKrC4
He has also invested in a couple of firms in the health sector such as ZocDoc, Grail Haven, Juno Therapeutics, and Unity Biotechnology, a research institute that works on finding how to stop or slow aging.
2. Philanthropic Gestures
Jeff Bezos has shown solidarity and support to numerous organizations in the name of charity. In March 2017, Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center received $35 million from the investor. He also donated $1 million to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press in 2018. In 2012, the investor extended his philanthropic benevolence to Amazon’s political action committee (PAC) which has supported both Republicans and Democrats financially.
The Woodland Park Zoological Society, Teach for America, New York University Langone Hospital — Brooklyn, Long Now Foundation, Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy, as well as Aspen University all received funds through the Bezos Family Foundation in 2017. Earlier, the Amazon boss gave the Washington United for Marriage $2.5 million, $2.7 million to the University of Washington Foundation and Princeton University received $15 million.
Impressively, Bezos parted with $33 million which has been dedicated to awarding college scholarships to undocumented immigrants in the United States. In 2015 and through the Bezos Expeditions, Jeff funded the retrieval of two Saturn V first-stage Rocketdyne F-1 engines from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. Also, a nonpartisan movement received a $10 million donation from him in September 2018.
3. Vacations
Bezos has traveled to choice destinations in the world on several occasions for vacations. In 2017, he was seen having a good time in Rome, Italy with his parents, wife, siblings, and their spouses. Jeff has also been to Norway on an exotic vacation; he posted a video of himself dog-sledding above the Arctic Circle online.
Jeff Bezos is not only famous for his aggressive business mindset; he also has a reputation for feeding on high-end healthy food such as roasted iguana and octopus.
The wealthiest man in the world has at least six luxurious homes across the United States of America. His properties are scattered across New York City, Texas, California, and Washington D.C. Jeff owns two homes in Medina, Washington that span 5.3 acres. From what we gathered, one of them is an 8,300-square-foot mansion with four-bathroom and five-bedroom that reportedly cost $53 million. The other is a 20,600-square-foot stately home that he bought for $10 million in 1998.
His home in Washington D.C, a 27,000-square-foot mansion was acquired with $23 million and recently renovated with $12 million. The serial entrepreneur also owns a luxury home worth about $25 million in Beverly Hills, California; the property spans 2.03-acre. In addition to that, he owns 3 adjoining apartments that include a penthouse in Manhattan, New York. The three massive structures were purchased in June 2019 for $80 million.
In February 2020, it was reported that Bezos forked out $165 million to purchase another property, the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
Facts About Jeff Bezos’ Divorce Settlement
Jeff Bezos’ divorce from his wife of many years reduced his wealth in 2019. The businessman paid out 25% of his Amazon shares to his ex-wife MacKenzie Sheri Bezos. MacKenzie’s divorce settlement valued at $36 billion skyrocketed her to the third spot on the list of world’s richest women. It also holds the record as the biggest divorce settlement in history.
Mackenzie is an author, she got married to Jeff in 1993, a year before Amazon was launched. The couple divorced in 2019; they are parents to three boys and a girl adopted from China. Sheri is a graduate of Princeton University. She met Bezos in 1992 while working as a research associate for him at D. E. Shaw. Following the expensive divorce, she has pledged to donate at least half of her fortune to charitable causes.
Elon Musk’s name rings a very loud bell in the world of technology and business generally and the reason is pretty obvious; the man behind that name has become one of the most powerful and interesting business magnates in the contemporary world, having spearheaded the founding of several pioneering business projects over the years. He is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and brilliant minds on the planet who never takes ‘no’ for an answer, and who is constantly on the move looking for solutions to problems bothering majorly around artificial intelligence, transportation, finance, space technology, and infrastructure.
Over the years, the businessman has inspired millions of people with his incredible innovations and inventions, which have been termed ‘very brace moves’ by many around the world. Because of his business interests in different sectors, he has become what the media has called an ‘allrounder.’ However, even though, Elon Musk is known to have become super successful as one of the key leaders in the world of business globally, he is also known to love causing controversy, especially with his occasional public outbursts and somewhat erratic behavior. Ultimately, the life of this hard-working businessman is a very interesting and intriguing one.
Elon Musk At A Glance
What We Know About His Early Life
Elon Musk took his very first breathe on the 28th day of June 1971. The entrepreneur was given birth to in Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa, and he spent his early years growing up there. Musk was born to Errol Musk and his wife, identified as Maye Musk. Although he was born in South Africa, Elon also has Canadian, Dutch, and British roots.
His mother is a Canadian woman who hails from Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, while his father is a South African. According to our findings, Musk got his British roots from his paternal grandmother. It is not very clear how he got his Dutch roots, but reports have it that he has Pennsylvania-Dutch ancestry.
Musk did not grow up as the only child of his parents; he has a young brother called Kimbal and a younger sister, whose name has been revealed to be Tosca. He is very fond of his siblings and has even done business with his brother before. The businessman is also reported to have a step-sister and step-brother.
How Elon Musk Spent His Early Years Will Intrigue You
Elon Musk’s early years are quite interesting, he grew up in South Africa. As a child, he didn’t do things that other kids would normally do, instead, he was an avid reader who spent most of his days with his face buried in piles of books. Even as a child, he read books that were usually supposed to be quite beyond a child’s grasp such as Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series.
Apart from being a voracious reader, Musk also took interest in computers during his childhood. When he just 10 years old, he taught himself computer programming after becoming engrossed with computing with the Commodore VIC-20. Two years later, when he was just about 12 years old, Musk had already created a BASIC-based video game, which he called Blastar. He later sold the code for the game to PC and Office Technology magazine for about $500.
Musk was born to be an achiever, and he showed signs of this from when he was very young, stunning even adults with his inquisitiveness and brilliance at research. His thirst for creating things eventually cut him off from much of his immediate environment and this frightened his parents. At some point, his mother and father were so scared that they ordered a test to check his hearing after he had become so lost in his daydreams about inventions.
The Dark Days of Bullying
Elon Musk’s early years were not all rosy, despite his brilliance, they were also dark because of the bullying he received while growing up. Our findings show that Musk suffered intense bullying in the hands of other children. While he was in grade school, Musk was reported to be quite short and very introverted. His reserved nature may have caused some of the bullyings.
On one occasion, a group of young boys accosted him and threw him down a flight of stairs. The effect of the fall made him go unconscious because he smashed his head into a pavement. The situation was so bad that he even had to require corrective surgery on his nose. Eventually, Elon Musk learned how to defend himself by learning karate and wrestling when he was 15. He also experienced a growth spurt, which helped to raise his confidence level.
What Caused The Rift Between Musk and His Father?
Elon Musk and his father are quite at loggerheads today, and Musk has spoken about this before. In 1980, when Musk was just about 10 years old, his parents divorced. About two years later, Musk decided to go stay with his father, who is a wealthy electromechanical engineer, sailor, and pilot. According to Musk, he decided to live with his father because he felt some pity for the old man. However, things turned sour between them soon after.
Talking about this, Musk revealed in interviews that his father was verbally abusive towards him when he was young. According to Musk, his father called him an idiot several times and never believed that he would make anything meaningful with his life. He also said his father did some other terrible and criminal things.
Elon Musk is still estranged from his father even to date. While referring to the man once, Musk described his father as ‘a terrible human being.’ He has not spoken to his father in a very long time and has also vowed not to let his kids see their grandfather.
Where Did Elon Musk Have His Education?
Elon Musk had his high school education in South Africa but realized he did not want to attend college there. Instead, he wanted to study in America because, according to him, America was where great things are possible. However, his father was opposed to him leaving for America as he insisted Musk must study in South Africa.
Eventually, after he graduated from Pretoria Boys High School, Musk disobeyed his father’s wishes and secured a Canadian visa through his mother, and then moved to Canada shortly before he turned 18 years old in June 1989. He decided to go to Canada first because he was sure it was easier to go to America that way. While in Canada, Elon Musk enrolled at Queen’s University in 1989, and in that same year, he acquired his Canadian citizenship.
In 1992, he left Canada so he could study business and physics at the University of Pennsylvania in the USA. He graduated soon after, bagging a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a Bachelor of Arts degree in physics. Not satisfied with just his Bachelor’s degree, Musk decided to pursue a doctorate by enrolling at Stanford University in California for a Ph.D. in energy physics/materials science. However, just two days later, he abandoned the move and dropped out so he could focus on building his businesses.
How Did Elon Musk Became One Of The World’s Most Prominent Businessmen?
Elon Musk has built a reputation as one of the most innovative and most prominent businessmen in the world, and his journey to where he is now has been very interesting and eventful. Over the years he has built businesses and introduced inventions and innovations that have skyrocketed his fame and fortune. Let’s see some of his businesses below.
The Journey With ‘Zip2’
Soon after he dropped out of Stanford University, abandoning his Ph.D. studies, Musk teamed up with his younger brother, Kimbal Musk to establish a software company which they called Zip2. They created the company with money they raised from some investors, and its objectives were to create and popularize an Internet city guide for the newspaper publishing industry in America. This city guide, which Musk thought to be revolutionary, was complete with maps, directions, and even yellow pages.
In no time, Zip2 was partnering with top newspapers to do business in the USA, including The New York Times and the Chicago Tribune. The company grew quickly, and eventually, four years later in 1999, Zip2 was acquired by the Compaq Computer Corporation for $307 million. From the sale, Elon Musk was able to pocket an amazing $22 million.
How He Started X.com and PayPal
After leaving Zip2, Elon Musk did not just settle down and relax, instead, he used a major part of his $22 million settlement from the company’s sale to co-found another company called X.com. X.com was an online financial services/payments company. After co-founding it, Musk oversaw the quick growth of X.com such that it began to gain some attention online almost immediately. Shortly after, X.com merged with its rival, Confinity, and became known as PayPal.
According to reports, Musk was PayPal’s majority shareholder at the time of the merger and was naturally one of the leaders of the board. However, he started having some problems with the other company leadership because some of his ideas and innovations were not acceptable to them. Consequently, PayPal was acquired by eBay in October 2002, and Musk raked about $180 million from the deal.
Musk’s Adventures with SpaceX
In 2002, the same year he walked away from PayPal after its sale, Musk immediately turned his attention to space exploration and founded the company called SpaceX, which is also known as Space Exploration Technologies Corporation. He founded the company to develop spacecraft solely for commercial space travel. Elon Musk is now the CEO, as well as the chief technology officer of the company.
SpaceX is known for developing spaceship designs and manufacturing, as well as popularizing private space launch vehicles. The first two vehicles that the SpaceX company designed were the Falcon 1 and Falcon 9 rockets, while its first spacecraft is called the Dragon. By 2006, about 4 years after its launch, SpaceX had become so highly established and popular around the world that NASA had to award the company with the contract to handle the transportation of cargo for the International Space Station.
SpaceX Makes History
Elon Musk and the SpaceX company made history on the 22nd of May, 2012, when the company successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket into space using an unmanned capsule. When the spaceship touched down at the International Space Station, it brought with it 1,000 pounds of supplies for the astronauts stationed there, and this made it the very first private company to have ever sent a spacecraft to the International Space Station. Elon Musk was ecstatic! He had not only been involved but had also spearheaded the thrilling history-making adventure.
SpaceX has continued sending spaceships into space ever since. First, the Falcon 9 successfully carried a satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit in December 2013. Then in February 2015, another Falcon 9, which was fitted with the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, was launched by SpaceX, which was aiming to carry out observations on the extreme emissions from the sun which affect power grids and communications systems on Earth.
Yet again, in March 2017, SpaceX oversaw the successful test flight and effective landing of a Falcon 9 rocket made from reusable parts. This was followed by the successful test launch of the powerful Falcon Heavy rocket in February 2018. SpaceX was making incredible moves and breaking grounds.
That same year, the American government issued permission to SpaceX to launch a fleet of satellites into low orbit. This move was to ensure the smooth provision of internet service especially to rural areas and boost the service in the urban sides. Consequently, SpaceX rose to action, sending out the first batch of 60 satellites to low orbit in May 2019. Months later, in November, another batch of 60 satellites was launched.
The Growth Of Tesla, Inc
A highly adventurous businessman, Elon Musk is also a co-founder of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is the world’s leading producer and seller of the plug-in electric passenger cars. However, as a clean energy company, Tesla is not just a producer of electric cars, but also a producer of battery products and solar roofs.
The company was initially started by two men named Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning before Musk joined the team in 2004. He then rose to become the chairman of Tesla’s board of directors. He will later become the CEO and product architect of Tesla in 2008 and continues to hold the position to date. This makes him the longest-serving CEO of any automotive maker in the world.
In 2008, about 5 years after Tesla was formed, the company built and revealed its first sports car called the Tesla Roadster. The Roadster is hailed for its speed; the vehicle has the capability of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. It is also capable of traveling nearly 250 miles between charges of its lithium-ion battery.
Years later, in 2012, Tesla began the production of its first electric sedan called Model S. The vehicle, which could cover 265 miles between charges, quickly gained ground and was named the 2013 Car of the Year by Motor Trend magazine.
In March 2019, Tesla rolled out its Model 3 cars after some production delays. The same year, plans for the Model Y small SUV was also unveiled. At the moment, Tesla sells the Model S, Model X, and Model 3 cars.
SolarCity
In November 2016, Musk spearheaded the purchase of SolarCity by Tesla, Inc. SolarCity is now completely owned by Tesla as a subsidiary. According to reports, SolarCity was co-founded by Elon Musk’s cousins, Lyndon and Peter Rive in 2006 after receiving the initial concept and funding from Musk.
The company, which specializes in solar energy services, quickly became popular, and by 2013, it had risen to become the second-largest provider of solar power systems in the United States. Three years later, Elon Musk and Tesla purchased it. According to Musk, his major reason for this move was to actively combat the scourge of global warming.
OpenAI
In December 2015, Elon Musk, who had taken a very keen interest in the growth of artificial intelligence, created OpenAI and revealed his plans to the public. OpenAI is a not-for-profit artificial intelligence research company and the objective of Musk for creating it is to help develop artificial general intelligence in a way that is conveniently safe and equally beneficial to humanity.
Elon Musk remained on the board of OpenAI until 2018 when he left to avoid having a conflict with his role as Tesla CEO, especially because Tesla was also getting increasingly involved in artificial intelligence.
Neuralink
Elon Musk co-founded the Neuralink company in 2016. Neuralink is a neurotechnology startup company that Musk established to effectively integrate the human brain with artificial intelligence. What the company does is to create devices that can safely be implanted into the human brain so that human beings can successfully merge and interact with software. This eventually helps them keep pace with the speedy advancements in artificial intelligence.
Musk has explained that Neuralink ultimately seeks to create mind-computer interfaces, and that is similar to OpenAI, except that OpenAI is for non-profit.
The Boring Company
The Boring Company is also one of Elon Musk’s many companies. The company is an infrastructure and tunnel construction services company, founded by Musk in December 2016. It seeks to build tunnels for transportation in a bid to reduce street traffic. Elon Musk came up with the idea for the company when he got stuck in traffic one day.
He just took up his phone and tweeted: “Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…”
Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging…
Just weeks after tweeting this, Elon Musk stunned everybody with his quickness by actually bringing The Boring Company into life. By 2018, The Boring Company had already become active, with approved construction plans for several places across the United States, including Chicago, Baltimore, and Los Angeles.
Elon Musk’s Awards And Recognition Are Enormous
As expected, Elon Musk has bagged so many awards in apt recognition of his unbelievable strides in business. 2007 was a huge year for him as he received recognition from different quarters. That year he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Inc. magazine because of the work he had accomplished on Tesla and SpaceX. Later in the same year, he emerged as the winner of the Index Design award for his design of the Tesla Roadster.
In 2010, Elon Musk was named one of 100 people who most affected the world by Time Magazine. The recognition placed him among the world’s most elite people. He was also listed by Esquire magazine as one of the 75 most influential people of the 21st century. The same year, he was also presented with the FAI Gold Space Medal, the highest award in air and space, by Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, which is the world governing body for aerospace records. The FAI Gold Space Medal was given to Musk in recognition of the feat he achieved in designing the first privately developed rocket to reach orbit. He was also named a Living Legend of Aviation by the Kitty Hawk Foundation.
Elon Musk was recognized as one of “America’s 20 Most Powerful CEOs 40 And Under” by Forbes in 2011. That same year, he emerged the winner of the Heinlein Prize for Advances in Space Commercialization. The following year, in 2012, Musk was honored with the Royal Aeronautical Society’s highest award before being named the Fortune Businessperson of the year for SpaceX, SolarCity, and Tesla in 2013.
In 2016, Elon Musk appeared alongside other very influential world leaders on the Forbes list of The World’s Most Powerful People. Nearly one year later, in May 2017, the businessman emerged as the winner of the Oslo Business for Peace Award. He was then elected a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) in 2018. In 2019, Elon Musk appeared as the number one figure (a shared spot) on the Forbes list of the Most Innovative Leaders. The businessman has won so many other awards and recognition over the years.
Did You Know That Elon Musk Has Appeared In Movies?
Elon Musk is not just interested in building businesses and making inventions, he also loves the movies and has made several cameo appearances in films over the years. In 2010, Musk played himself in Iron Man 2. In the movie, he had a brief interaction with Tony Stark to whom he pitched an idea about developing an electric jet.
Some years later, in 2015, Elon Musk made yet another guest appearance on The Simpsons in an episode titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth.” The same year, he made a cameo appearance in an episode of The Big Bang Theory, in which he played himself yet again. In the scene, he is seen volunteering at a soup kitchen.
In 2016, the businessman starred as himself in Why Him? a romantic comedy film, where he was seen briefly, meeting one of the main characters, Ned Flemming in a bar at a party. In 2017, Elon Musk also starred in an episode of Young Sheldon, a spin-off prequel series of The Big Bang Theory. Through his guest appearances in TV shows and feature films, there is no doubt that Musk has won quite some admiration and has become popular with movie lovers.
How Wealthy Is He Right Now?
Elon Musk is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, and this is not in doubt at all. Having become of the most instantly recognizable names in the world of technological innovations and business, it is clear that Musk basks in incredible wealth and keeps making even more money as each day goes by. But how much is he worth?
As of February 2020, Musk’s net worth was set at about $38.2 billion by Forbes. This makes him the 23rd-richest person in the world at the moment, according to Forbes. Elon Musk’s billionaire status doesn’t come as a surprise at all considering all his work over the years.
Here’s A Breakdown of How His Wealth Came About
Elon Musk is reported to own about 22% of Tesla’s stock and right now, Tesla is worth more than $100 billion. The company has become the world’s second most valuable automaker, having beaten Volkswagen to the position in January 2020. Musk’s stake in Tesla includes 33 million shares and 2.1 million exercisable options. Beyond that, Elon Musk is also said to own about $12.5 billion stakes in SpaceX, according to Forbes.
Interestingly, he does not receive any salary from Tesla and works for free for the company. However, the businessman also has an incredible compensation plan with Tesla, which was unveiled in 2018, and it could potentially make him $100 billion richer.
According to the plan, Elon Musk will amass a whopping $100 billion in Tesla stock options over a decade in 12-tranches. The first chunk will be handed over to Musk when Tesla hits a market cap of $100 billion. When this happens, the remaining tranches will be given to the businessman any time Tesla increases in value by $50 billion.
What this means is that Elon Musk’s net worth stands a chance of swelling to an amazing $100 billion if he manages to grow Tesla’s market cap to $650 billion. And, with the way the electric car making company is going, this is very possible in a matter of a few years. Musk’s $38.2 billion net worth is set to swell soon.
How Does He Spend His Wealth?
Elon Musk does not just make money, he also spends it when he has to. According to our investigation, the CEO is the owner of nothing less than $100 million worth of real estate in California at the moment. Sources have revealed that Musk owns a 100-year-old, 16,000 square-foot villa in Hillsborough, a Northern California town. He bought the house, which sits on nearly 50-acres, for about $23.364 million in 2017.
Also, Musk is said to own many homes in Southern California. Specifically, he owns six homes in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air. Some of his awesome mansions in Bel-Air include a 20,000 square-foot house that he bought for $17 million in 2012. He also has a 7,000 square-foot house, which he purchased for about $20 million in 2015. In addition to this, he has another 9,300 square-foot home he acquired for the sum of $24.25 million in 2016.
Elon Musk loves cars, and this is no surprise considering his work in producing automobiles. According to findings, Musk now owns the Lotus Esprit submarine car used in a James Bond movie, having bought the vehicle for $920,000 at an auction. The Tesla CEO is also the owner of two gas-powered cars, namely Ford Model T and Jaguar E-Type Series 1 Roadster.
How He Gives Back To Society
Apart from making and spending his billions, Elon Musk also makes out time to give back to society and ease up the pains of people going through hard times and make the world a better place. Today, he is the chairman of the Musk Foundation, which he created to ensure the provision of solar-power energy systems to places that are ravaged by natural disasters and other tragedies.
In the year 2010, Elon Musk partnered with SolarCity to donate a 25 kW solar power system to the South Bay Community Alliance’s hurricane response center in Coden, Alabama. The following year, through his Musk Foundation, he donated about US$250,000 to the revamping of a solar power project in Sōma, Japan, because that city had just been ravaged by a devastating tsunami. He has been described as a top donor for the American Civil Liberties Union. He is also a signatory of The Giving Pledge, as well as a trustee of the X Prize Foundation.
In 2018, Musk, through the Musk Foundation donated over $480,000 to solve a water crisis raging in Flint, Michigan. The money was meant to install new water fountains with filtration systems for access to clean water in all the schools there. More than a year later, in 2019, it was reported that no less than 30,000 children in all the schools in Flint have been able to get safe drinking water freely available from the water filtration system.
Inside Elon Musk’s Interesting Family Life
Elon Musk’s life is not all about doing business and creating things; he also has a personal life involving family, wives, and children. The Tesla CEO has been married three times to two women. Musk’s first wife is Justine Wilson, a Canadian author. The two met each other when they were both studying as students at Ontario’s Queen’s University, Canada. They remained in touch, and eventually got married in 2000.
The couple’s first child was a boy named Nevada Alexander Musk. However, Nevada did not live long as he died suddenly of infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was just 10 weeks old. Eventually, they had five other children, all boys, through Vitro fertilization. First came a set of twins in 2004, and then a set of triplets in 2006. Musk and Justine remained married until 2008 when they separated due to some differences they had. Today, they jointly share custody of all their five children.
After separating from Justine in 2008, Elon Musk began a romantic relationship with Talulah Riley, an English actress in the same year. Their romance waxed strong, and two years later, in 2010, they tied the knot as husband and wife. The couple remained married until 2012 when it was revealed that they had divorced. Musk sent Riley a message, telling her that their time together was amazing and that he will love her forever.
Shortly after their divorce, Elon Musk and Talulah Riley would later come back together in 2013 and got married for the second time. It appeared that the couple had decided to make things work out for good his time. However, this was not to be because Musk filed for divorce a second time from Riley in December 2014. But before the public could understand what was going on, it was announced that the divorce had been withdrawn and that Musk will remain married to his wife.
Surprisingly, in March 2016, news emerged again that Musk and Riley had begun divorce proceedings. This back and forth movement startled their many fans, and this time, the couple parted ways for good after their divorce was finalized in late 2016. After finalizing the divorce from Riley, Musk started dating popular American actress, Amber Heard in the same year, 2016.
The two dated for just about a year before they went their separate ways. The reason for their separation was that their schedules were conflicting too much, and they just had to part ways. Thereafter, Elon Musk and Grimes, a Canadian musician opened up and told the public that they were in love on May 7, 2018. At the moment, it is believed that they are still together as romantic partners. On the 8th day of January 2020, Grimes told fans that she was expecting a baby. Perhaps, Elon Musk would be the father.
When a child named LeBron James was born on 30th December 1984, in Ohio, his parents most likely thought nothing special of his birth. They probably assumed that he would just live out an ordinary life without knowing that nothing could be much further from the truth. Fast-forward to the present day, James is now one of the greatest basketballers and indeed sportsmen the world has ever seen. In a brilliant career spanning two decades, the small forward/power forward has won multiple NBA championships. He has also shattered several records whilst making great strides off the courts. James may still be an active player but he has already attained the status of an NBA legend.
Born Without a Silver Spoon
Renowned American motivational speaker Andy Andrews once said that adversity is a preparation for greatness. He may well have been speaking about James when he drooped that little nugget. LeBron Raymone James Sr. was born on the 30th of December 1984 in the town of Akron, Ohio. At the time of his birth, his mother was a 16-year-old girl named Gloria Marie while his father was a habitual felon named Anthony McClelland. McClelland played little or no role in his son’s life and it thus fell to Gloria to carry all the burden. The young girl worked multiple jobs to survive but found that she couldn’t provide an ideal home environment for her son. She, therefore, made the unselfish decision to allow James to grow up with a stable family unit. That decision turned out to be a fortuitous one as it was the family that introduced him to the game that would come to define his life.
Laying Down the Marker in High School
LeBron James started playing football in the 5th grade and immediately garnered a big reputation in his hometown and even beyond. He subsequently enrolled in the St Vincent-St Mary Irish Catholic School for his high school career. In four years at the institution, the young chap led his school to three divisional state titles. He also spearheaded an outstanding freshman season where the team went undefeated. These amazing exploits fetched James several accolades in recognition of his impressive individual contributions. They include Ohio Mr. Basketball (3x), USA Today All-USA First Team (3x) and Gatorade national player of the year (2X). To this day, LeBron James remains a legend in his hometown. He has several sports facilities, as well as other public edifices named after him.
Living up to the Hype as a Pro
Following his high school exploits, James understandably decided to skip college basketball altogether. He declared for the 2003 NFL Draft and was unsurprisingly picked, first overall by his home team the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then proceeded to make an instantaneous impact in the NBA, proving that his high school exploits were no fluke. In his very first season with the Cavaliers, James tallied an astonishing average of 20.9 points. 5.9 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. He was subsequently named the NBA rookie of the year despite the fact that his team did not even make it to the playoffs.
Following his impressive debut season, James spent six more years with the Cavaliers during which he continued his prolific scoring form. However, despite all his best efforts, his team couldn’t win the NBA championship. This frustrated the small forward to no end as he realized that a sportsman was only as good as the number of trophies he has won. He, therefore, made the painful but wise decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in July 2010. This decision made James persona non grata in his home state but he remained unfazed.
Buoyed by a striking partnership with other seasoned players, such as Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade, James spent four successful seasons with the Miami Heat. During this period, he finally achieved his heart desire by winning back-to-back NBA championships in the 2011/2012 and 2012/2013 seasons. Having attained his ultimate goal in Miami, James happily returned to the Cavaliers in July 2014. The city welcomed him back with open arms and he spent four years with them during which he atoned for his ‘transgressions’. He led them to the 2015/2016 NBA championships; the first-ever in the history of the franchise.
His Incredible Career Stats (2003-2019)
Year
Team
GP
Min
Pts
FG%
3pt%
Reb
Ast
Stl
Blk
2019
Lakers
53
34.9
25.2
49.0
34.5
7.7
10.7
1.2
0.5
2018
Lakers
55
35.2
27.4
51.0
33.9
8.5
8.3
1.3
0.6
2017
Cavaliers
82
36.9
27.5
54.2
36.7
8.6
9.1
1.4
0.9
2016
Cavaliers
74
37.8
26.4
54.8
36.3
8.6
8.7
1.2
0.6
2015
Cavaliers
76
35.6
25.3
52.0
30.9
7.4
6.8
1.4
0.6
2014
Cavaliers
69
36.1
25.3
48.8
35.4
6.0
7.4
1.6
0.7
2013
Heat
77
37.7
27.1
56.7
37.9
6.9
6.3
1.6
0.3
2012
Heat
76
37.9
26.8
56.5
40.6
8.0
7.2
1.7
0.9
2011
Heat
62
37.5
27.1
53.1
36.2
7.9
6.2
1.9
0.8
2010
Heat
79
38.8
26.7
51.0
33.0
7.5
7.0
1.6
0.6
2009
Cavaliers
76
39.0
29.7
50.3
33.3
7.3
8.6
1.6
1.0
2008
Cavaliers
81
37.7
28.4
48.9
34.4
7.6
7.2
1.7
1.1
2007
Cavaliers
75
40.4
30.0
48.4
31.5
7.9
7.2
1.8
1.1
2006
Cavaliers
78
40.9
27.3
47.6
31.9
6.7
6.0
1.6
0.7
2005
Cavaliers
79
42.5
31.4
48.0
33.5
7.0
6.6
1.6
0.8
2004
Cavaliers
80
42.4
27.2
47.2
35.1
7.3
7.2
2.2
0.7
2003
Cavaliers
79
39.5
20.9
41.7
29.0
5.5
5.9
1.6
0.7
Career
1,251
38.4
27.1
50.4
34.4
7.4
7.4
1.6
0.8
James’ Litany of Accomplishments, Accolades, and Records
Since his 2003 debut, LeBron James has compiled a staggering number of individual accolades, including NBA MVP (4X), NBA All-Star (16x), NBA Finals MVP (3X), All-NBA First Team (12x), Olympic Gold Medal (2x), AP Athlete of the Year (3x) and AP Athlete of the 2010s Decade. The power forward also holds several records in the NBA and is set to break more before he finally takes a bow.
Some of his records are the youngest player to reach every point milestone from 1000 to 29000; the only player in NBA history to record at least 33,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists; the only player in NBA history to win NBA player of the month five times in a single season; one of only three players in NBA history to score a triple-double in their playoff debut; the first player to score a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams; and the highest third scorer in NBA history (33,655 points).
James’ exploits have predictably led to frequent comparisons with the great Michael Jordan with many debating whom amongst the two should be regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in basketball. One person who has given his two cents on this enduring debate is another NBA legend and former president of basketball operations of L.A. Lakers, Magic Johnson. He believes that it is very much possible for James to surpass Jordan as the greatest basketballer ever but states that the Ohio native still needs to win a couple more championships to make that a reality.
His Good Fortune with Injuries
The world of sports is littered with examples of stellar athletes whose careers were prematurely ended by injuries. Some of them are Gale Sayers, Bobby Orr, Bo Jackson, Yao Ming, Daunte Culpepper, and Brandon Roy, Greg Oden, and Andrew Luck. LeBron James has however escaped such a fate. He has been quite fortunate with regards to injuries as he has only suffered minor knocks throughout his professional career. The only major injury that the small forward has suffered was a strained left groin during a Christmas day game against the Golden State Warriors in 2018. The injury caused him to miss about 17 games between December and January and this impacted his team, L.A. Lakers. They lost many games and couldn’t make it to the postseason. James later revealed that he personally felt bad about his injury as he takes great pride in his consistent playing record.
How Much has LeBron James Earned from his Booming Career?
According to Forbes’ estimates, James has a net worth of $450 million and has made as much as $1 billion in career earnings. This makes him not just one of the richest athletes in the world but also one of the richest young entrepreneurs in America. One source of James’ fortune is his salary as a baller. The Ohio native has benefited from several lucrative contracts over the years. They include a $60.4 million deal (Cleveland Cavaliers – 2006), $110 million deal (Cleveland cavaliers – 2010), $100 million contract (Cleveland Cavaliers – 2016), and $153.5 million contract (L.A. Lakers – 2018).
Another source of LeBron’s fortune is his myriad of endorsement deals. The NBA star has penned juicy sponsorship deals with several brands over the years, including Nike, Beats Electronics, Coca-Cola, Kia Motors, RIMOWA, and GMC. James is able to make much more profit from these deals as he often asks for a small stake in the company, rather than money, in exchange for his promotion. For instance, the NBA star once obtained a small stake in Beats Electronics as part of a promotion deal. He subsequently made a significant windfall when Beats Electronics was purchased by Apple in a deal worth $3.2 billion in 2014.
James has also extended his tentacles to the business world. The Ohio native owns several enterprises including a fashion brand (UNKNWN), a pizza franchise (Blaze Pizza), and a health and wellness company (Ladder). He is also the co-owner of a production company known as Springhill Entertainment which is making great strides in Hollywood and has produced several sports-themed projects. The company has also released a well-received sitcom, as well as an entrepreneurial reality TV series known as Cleveland Hustles.
James is not only renowned for his playing prowess on the court but also his compassionate spirit. The small forward has made a habit of donating generously to various charitable initiatives over the years. He is also the founder of a non-profit outfit known as the LeBron James Family Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to providing educational opportunities for at-risk young people in the town of Akron and one of their flagship programs is the I Promise Program.
The I Promise Program consists of a network of public schools that give less-privileged youths all they need to succeed. It features mentorship programs, after-school tutoring, attendance initiatives, as well as constant encouraging from James himself. The initiative also emphasizes the physical and mental wellbeing of its students by providing them with yoga sessions, as well as gardens and decompression zones. I Promise also goes over and beyond by catering for the immediate needs of the students’ families, as well as sponsoring them to college.
Speaking Up for his People
Asides his basketball exploits, business savviness, and philanthropic endeavours, James has also made a name for himself as a keen social activist. The NBA star has regularly utilized his celebrity power to bring attention to issues that unsettle him. This especially consists of issues that affect African-Americans such as police brutality, racial injustice, as well as unequal opportunities.
James has spoken about the case of Eric Garner, a New Yorker who died in a chokehold during a confrontation with the cops. The NBA star has also come to the defence of players who have been racially abused. James put up a spirited challenge to the continued ownership stake of Donald Sterling after the former L.A. Clippers owner was caught in a racial outburst.
James himself has also been the victim of a racist attack. In May 2017, his Los Angeles home was vandalized with racial slurs painted across the gate. The 9,440 square feet home is located in the Brentwood neighbourhood estate and neither James nor his family was around at the time of the attack. Following the incident, the NBA star made a statement in which he expressed his disappointment at the reality of things in America.
He stated that no matter how much money you have as a person, it was still tough being black in America and therefore, the society had a long way to go before African-Americans can feel equal. The NBA star further stated that he was most grateful for the fact that his family was safe and hoped that the whole ugly incident would help shed light on the conversation of racism in the entire country.
His Conjugal Bliss with his High School Sweetheart
James may have racked up numerous laurels, accolades, and records in the course of his mercurial career but he will be the first person to let you know that his biggest achievements are off the courts. This comes in the form of his marriage and family. The NBA star is happily married to fellow Akron native, Savannah James nee Brinson.
James first met Savannah while they were both students of the John R. Buchtel Community Learning Center, Akron, Ohio. They started dating in school and have been together ever since then. James and Savannah got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2011. They subsequently tied the knot in San Diego in the year 2013. Their wedding was a star-studded ceremony which featured a performance by The Carters themselves; that is Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
James and his wife have since established an enviable union with Savannah allowing her husband to shine in the spotlight. This, however, does not mean that she has forgotten her own dreams and ambitions. Savannah is the owner of a furniture line. She has also embarked on several charitable initiatives. One of them was a drive to provide less-privileged female students with prom dresses.
The James Family is a Burgeoning Basketball Empire
LeBron James and his wife are now the parents of three wonderful kids namely LeBron Jr. (b. 2004), Bryce Maximus (b. 2007) and Zhuri (b. 2014). LeBron Jr and Bryce have followed in their father’s footsteps and are showing great promise in basketball. For instance, Lebron Jr, popularly known as Bronny, is an outstanding high school basketball player and plays for Sierra Canyon Private School, Los Angeles. He led his school to defeat his father’s alma mater, St Vincent-St Mary Irish, in December 2019 and was named the Most Valuable Player of the game. James was watching in the stands and he later took to Instagram to share how proud he was of his son.
The Lakers star wrote that it was such a surreal feeling for him to watch his son play in his home state against his alma mater who were still being coached by the same man that mentored him – Coach Dru Joyce II. He further revealed that he was quite nervous for his son but stated that attending the game meant the whole world to him. The NBA star then congratulated his son on playing the biggest game of his young high school career so far and equally thanked the Big Man Upstairs for his blessings.
LeBron James’ Play for Hollywood
Many famous persons in the world have tried their hands on acting and James is no stranger there. The NBA star proved that he is quite multifaceted by featuring in the 2015 romance/drama, Trainwreck which revolves around Amy Townsend, a promiscuous, free-spirited, young magazine writer who is made to believe that relationships and marriage hold no value. Amy sustains this mindset for a long period of time until a chance encounter with a nerdy sports doctor, named Aaron Conners, forces her to have a rethink.
Trainwreck was directed by Judd Apatow and featured the duo of Amy Schumer and Bill Hader in the leading roles. LeBron James, on the other hand, appeared as himself in the role of Aaron’s very good friend. The movie was a critical and commercial success upon its release. It scored a Golden Globe nomination for best motion picture – musical or comedy. it also grossed $140.8 million on a budget of just $35 million. In the aftermath of making the film, James’ business partner, Maverick Carter, revealed that it was quite a risky move on James’ part as he could have been quite terrible at acting. The NBA star, however, decided to take the gamble and it turned out great.
With a total of four Super Bowl MVPs tagged to his name, people who keep tabs on the activities of the National Football League would know about the exceptional prowess of Tom Brady – the amazing starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Brady equally bagged five Super Bowl rings during the course of his career in the NFL. His heydays in the American football community are not yet over as the powerful quarterback is expected to do more as he takes on the gridiron in the coming seasons.
How did Tom Brady grow into the big star he is today and what are his achievements so far? Continue reading to get all the details on his background and career in the NFL.
Tom Brady is the only son and last child of Patricia and Thomas Brady born on August 3rd 1977 in San Mateo, California. Brady was brought up as a Catholic faithful alongside three sisters Maureen, Julie, and Nancy who are all older than him. Though the NFL superstar’s dad is purely Irish, his ancestry is mixed from his mom’s side as she has Norwegian, German, Swedish, and Polish, pedigree.
His high school graduation was accomplished in San Mateo at Junípero Serra High School in 1995. The football superstar was a three-sport standout during his high school days, excelling in basketball, football, and baseball. However, his football career actually took-off with the Padres junior varsity team, playing as the backup quarterback but had an opportunity to move to the starting position after the team’s starting quarterback sustained an injury. Thus, the team started using him as the starter from his junior year, a position which he retained until graduation. He made consistent effort to be noticed by college coaches during his senior year by producing some highlight tapes, which he sent out to schools he was considering to attend. Consequently, several football programs around the country developed interests in the emerging player.
He was also known to be great at baseball in high school, displaying his prowess as a powerful left-handed-batting catcher. Brady got the attention of the MLB scouts and was consequently drafted by Montreal Expos during the 1995 MLB Draft in the 18th round. However, his interest was more in football as the young star harboured a healthy dose of zeal and passion for the game. Michigan assistant Bill Harris eventually recruited him in 1995 when he signed up with the University of Michigan football team.
Brady’s Rocky Path To The Big League
Between 1995 and 1999, Tom Brady was engaged in college football as a backup quarterback for the University of Michigan for his first couple of years. He came way down the list at number seven on the chart when he arrived at Michigan and really experienced some serious struggles to achieve more playing time. He even had to go the extent of hiring the services of a sports psychologist in a bid to cope with anxiety and frustration. At one point, Brady considered going on transfer to another institution. At this time, he was in close collaboration with Greg Harden, the assistant athletic director who helped him weekly with building his confidence so as to maximize performance on the field.
After battling for the starting job with teammate Drew Henson under the watch of Lloyd Carr – Michigan head coach, Tom Brady eventually earned the coveted position, starting all the games played during the 1998 and 1999 seasons. His debut full year as the team’s starter was quite successful, setting new records as part of the team for most pass attempts, as well as completions in one season – 214 on the total. For both seasons, he made All-Big Ten honourable mention, earning the prestigious position of the captain during his senior year. Upon Brady’s commencement, his team the Wolverines won 20 out of 25 games and he succeeded in setting a record for most completions in 1998 in a 31-16 loss against Ohio State – a season when Michigan had to share the Big Ten Conference title. The season was capped in the Citrus Bowl with a 45-31 win against Arkansas.
Once again, Tom Brady had to hold off Drew Henson for the starting job in the 1999 season. The two teammates needed to platoon during the first seven games of the season – Henson played 2nd quarter while Brady played 1st, but it was left for Carr to decide on a quarterback for the 2nd half. For 1999, the Michigan Wolverines commenced with a 5-0 record, this includes a 26-22 victory against Notre Dame, plus a road win over eventual powerhouse Wisconsin, Brady was not selected for the 2nd half against Michigan State, but later returned to Michigan down by a total of 17 points, nearly leading them all the way back before they lost 34–31. Carr decided to go exclusively with Tom Brady for the remaining part of the season following a 300-yard passing game the next week. Brady went ahead to lead his team to several 4th quarter comebacks, including a noteworthy 31-27 victory against Penn State. He also led the Wolverines to a 34-31 win against Indiana, heading into the final game of the regular season, and earned the “Comeback Kid” title for winning three straight.
The concluding game for the regular season was quite dramatic with a trip to the Orange Bowl at stake. The Wolverines were up against Ohio State in an interesting game that nearly ended in a 17-17 tie before Brady leveraged the remaining five minutes to lead his team to the winning score. He also led them to an overtime victory against Alabama in the Orange Bowl, throwing for 369 yards and 4 touchdowns, and leading Michigan back from a couple of 14-point deficits in regulation. The Wolverines emerged victorious when their opponent missed an additional point after its own touchdown.
For the entire two seasons that he played as a starter with his team, Tom Brady posted a 20-5 record, which includes wins at the 1999 Citrus Bowl and the 2000 Orange Bowl. At the end of his college career in Michigan, Brady finished third in ranking with 442 completions, 710 attempts. He bagged 4th with 62.3 completion percentage and 5,351 yards, as well as 5th with 35 touchdown passes.
An Outline of his Professional Career as a Quarterback in the NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL draft happened in 2000 when he was picked in the 6th round by the New England Patriots. During his debut season, he played in a single game, serving as a backup quarterback. However, the story was different in the 2001 season when he took over from Drew Bledsoe, the official starting quarterback who sustained serious injury. Brady maximized the opportunity to prove his worth with a remarkable 11 wins to 3 losses in a total of 14 games that he started. He assisted the New England Patriots in securing a victory against the St. Louis Rams team at Super Bowl XXXVI during the post-season. He earned the MVP Award of the game in the process.
He also led his team to another victory over the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl XXXVIII a couple of years later, earning his 2nd Super Bowl MVP Award. The 2004 season was equally victorious for his team as he led them to a Super Bowl win, walloping the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21. It was in 2005 that the Patriots signed him on in a six-year contract after which the team made a 12-4 record during the regular season in 2006.
Tom Brady lived up to his title of a star quarterback the following year by leading the Patriots through the regular season undefeated. At Super Bowl XLII, they came up against the New York Giants but lost in a close game.
A knee injury he sustained at the initial game of the 2008 football season made him to be sidelined as the professional quarterback had to undergo quite a few surgeries, including an all-embracing rehabilitation period to get back in shape. This led to him sitting out the whole season. However, the injury was not a career-ender as people thought because he bounced back in 2010 to sign a brand new contract with his team.
2011 was the season when the NFL quarterback pulled out all the stops at Super Bowl XLVI, assisting the Patriots to secure their place. Once again, the team came against the New York Giants in the ultimate game but had to suffer a loss when the game ended 21-17 in favour of the Giants.
During the 2012 seasons, Tom Brady made the headlines towards the end of the year after the Patriots played the San Francisco 49ers in a close game. By the 4th quarter, the superstar quarterback already led his team back from a 28-point shortfall, though the game was ultimately taken by the 49ers in a 41-32 win.
A new word “Deflategate” entered Tom Brady’s word-list following the 2014 season. After the Indianapolis Colts were crushed by the Patriots during the AFC Championship, it came to fore that a good number of the 12 game balls Brady’s team used were underinflated, one even measured two pounds per square inches lower than the minimum mark allowed by the National Football League. This gave rise to accusations of cheating but Tom Brady defended himself, saying that he was incapable of such and would never connive with someone to go against the rules.
To give more significance to the accusations, Bill Belichick, the coach of Brady’s team was fined the sum of $500,000 after the Patriots were apprehended recording the signals of a coach from an opposing team, which was a direct violation of NFL rules.
In the midst of the media frenzy following the accusations, Tom Brady was still focused on their game against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl XLIX. On his course to set a record on Super Bowl with 37 completions, the famed quarterback led the Patriots back from a 10-point shortfall to bag an exceptional 28-24 win. The win made him the 3rd quarterback ever to win four championships, as well as the 2nd to notch three Super Bowl MVP Awards, earning a prestigious position as one of the top players in that position.
Barely one year later in May 2015, the subject of Deflategate made the news again. This time, it was investigator Ted Wells who released a report, which revealed that Tom Brady was quite aware that one of the locker room attendant fiddle with the balls before the AFC Championship game. Consequently, the NFL star was placed on suspension and thus, was not featured in the initial four games during the 2015 seasons. An appeal was made for which Commissioner Roger Goodell still upheld the penalty in July. Brady joined forces with NFL Players Association in trying to overturn the suspension through a lawsuit which proved successful in September. This happened when the ruling of a federal judge favoured Brady on the grounds that his suspension for that duration of time was premised on legal deficiency.
An appeal by NFL in 2016 led a judge to overturn the decision to block the quarterback’s suspension. A counter-appeal came from Brady but he later relented, saying that he accepts the suspension.
That Historic Super Bowl LI Victory
His absence in the initial four games of the 2016 seasons notwithstanding, Tom Brady still assisted his team in securing another spot during the Super Bowl, by emerging victorious in their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the playoffs. Following his promise to win the championship for his ailing mom, Brady led his team to a 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons. This historic win gave him pride of place as the first NFL quarterback to earn five Super Bowl rings, surpassing his idol Joe Montana, and Terry Bradshaw with four Super Bowl wins each. The Patriot quarterback earned his 4th Super Bowl MVP during the championship.
How Many Rings Has Tom Brady Won So far?
The quarterback icon has maintained a glittering career through his professional playing days thus far. At the age of 42, Brady has won a total of six Super Bowls (Rings) the first of which he bagged at age 24. He has played in nine of such championships with the New England Patriots and took six of the trophies home – Super Bowl XXXVI (2002), XXXVIII (2004), XXXIX (2005), XLIX (2015), LI (2017), LIII (2019).
The first ring that adorned Brady’s finger was bagged after the Patriots defeated St. Louis Rams against all odds. The next time they saw victory at the championship was in 2004 following a win against Carolina Panthers. The next year, Brady added a third ring to his cache with a Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 victory. Unfortunately, a ten-year drought befell the Patriots who failed to win at the championships until the jinx was broken in 2015 after defeating the Seatle Seahawks. The last two rings were earned in 2017 and 2019 after beating Atlanta Falcons 34-28 and Los Angeles Rams 13-3 respectively. The latter is the lowest score recorded in Super Bowl history. The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers now share the title of most Super Bowl wins of all-time (six).
Brady Finally Leaves The Patriots
On March 17, 2020, Tom Brady brought his twenty-year stint with the Patriots to an end when he revealed that he will not be renewing his contract with the franchise. According to an anonymous tip, he will be pitching his tent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, the conditions of the contract have not been made public since the league year is yet to kick off.
NFL Network also reported the news, saying the quarterback should be bagging as much as $30 million in a year following his new contract. It was previously rumored that the Los Angeles Chargers were gunning for Brady but it turns out that the heavily decorated MVP doesn’t want to leave the East Coast, considering his family is there.
Career Stats
Year
Team
No. of Games
Passing Touchdowns
Interceptions
Passing Yards
2000 – 2004
New England Patriots
64
97
52
13,925
2005 – 2009
New England Patriots
65
128
47
16,919
2010 -2014
New England Patriots
80
167
44
22,414
2015 – 2019
New England Patriots
76
149
36
21,313
Total
285
541
179
74,571
Tom Brady’s NFL Records, Achievements and Awards as a Quarterback
Tom Brady’s NFL recognitions/records are quite numerous, notable among them are:
Most professional wins with a single team: 172
Most passing touchdowns in a quarter: 5
For playoff records, he clinched most touchdown passes (56), most passes completed (683), and most passing yards (7,967) as of the 2015 season
Most completions in one Super Bowl: 37
Most professional Super Bowl completions: 164 (as at 2015 season)
Most play time in a Super Bowl: 6 (a tie with Mike Lodish)
Awards
His initial MVP Award came in 2001 with the 2nd, a couple of years later in a Super Bowl MVP Award. Tom Brady eventually accumulated four Super Bowl MVPs and made the records as the first quarterback in the history of the National Football League to clinch five Super Bowl rings.
The NFL player and famed actress Bridget Moynahan was an item for two years from 2004 to 2006 when their relationship ended with Bridget pregnant with Tom Brady’s baby. She eventually gave birth to their son John Edward Thomas Moynahan in August 2007 at Santa Monica’s Saint John’s Health Center in CA.
Gisele Bündchen, a Brazilian model came into the picture in December 2006. According to Brady, a mutual friend set them up on a blind date and barely three years later, on the 26th of February 2009, the couple exchanged marriage vows. Their wedding which was a typical Catholic ceremony was an intimate one held in Santa Monica, California. The duo became parents to Benjamin Rein – a son who joined the family in December 2009 and Vivian Lake their daughter was born in December 2012.
Tom Brady is a brother-in-law to Kevin Youkilis, a famous baseball player who became the husband of his sister Julie. The Brady family divides their time between their homes in New York City and Brookline, Massachusetts, though they own homes all over the place. The family usually spends their summer close to Big Sky, Montana and sometimes in their New York home.
Tom Brady has shown up as a guest star on Saturday Night Live which he hosted in 2005. He gave voice to his character in the 2005 “Homer and Ned’s Hail Mary Pass” – an episode of The Simpsons, and later in a Family Guy episode. In 2009, he portrayed himself in Entourage in a sixth season episode and was part of the Entourage movie and Ted 2 with cameo roles.
He modelled for the Stetson cologne in 2007 with a record of brand endorsements for Under Armour, Uggs, Glaceau Smartwater, and Aston Martin. Simmons Bedding Company hired his services for its Beautyrest Black commercial campaign in 2016.
He launched TB12Sports.com – his peak performance website on the 20th of January 2016, adding a snack line on the 23rd of August the same year. Tom Brady collaborated with Robert Paul Properties and Boston Private to form TB12 Foundation the next month.
In addition to his skills on the gridiron, Brady is also an author with the publication TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance to his credit.
He is friends with US President Donald Trump.
He was a diehard fan of San Francisco 49ers as a young boy.
Tom Brady made a name as the youngest quarterback ever to bag a Super Bowl victory – presently, he is the second youngest, surpassed by Roethlisberger who claimed the feat at 23 years old.
He has a funny side, always playing practical jokes on some of his teammates.
He also excelled in baseball and actually got drafted as a catcher by the Montreal Expos.
The American football legend was school mates with Lynn Swann and Barry Bonds.
After Cristiano Ronaldo hit the impressive milestone of 200 million followers on Instagram in January 2020, he became the first person to achieve the feat and the extent of his global stardom became even more apparent. The soccer star has a following that cuts across the sport for which he is most known for, fashion and business. In more than fifteen years since he made his debut as a professional player, Cristiano’s career has been on a rapid rise, culminating in the stardom he holds today. Through playing for his home country’s club Sporting Lisbon to England’s top club Manchester United, and soccer’s most elite club Real Madrid, the timeline of Ronaldo’s career has been an exhibition of what talent and extraordinary hard work can do.
It is not just his exploits on the pitch that has earned him the attention of the world. Over the years, the Juventus superstar has made the news for various off-pitch reasons: from his family life to legal issues, a few of which have threatened his enormous legacy. As he is approaching the end of his career, it is worth reminiscing how far he has come, the challenges he faced, and whatnots.
Exploring Cristiano Ronaldo’s Extraordinary Career
Today, Cristiano Ronaldo has a statue and a museum in his hometown Madeira. This is in recognition of the fame he has brought to the small Portuguese island. He was born there on the 5th of February 1985 to Maria Dolores Spinola dos Santos and Jose Dinis Aveiro, as the youngest of four children.
Growing up in Santo Antonio, Funchal, a small settlement on the island, his father who worked as a kit man for a local amateur team called Andorinha introduced him to football. For three years between 1992 and 1995, Ronaldo learned the basic things about the sport. At the end of the third year, he moved on to the next stage of his development to C.D Nacional, another local club in Madeira. He spent two years at Nacional before his burgeoning talent became apparent to major Portuguese club, Sporting Lisbon.
Accomplishments with Sporting Lisbon (1997 – 2003)
Cristiano Ronaldo was just twelve years old when he signed with Sporting Lisbon. The first transfer fee for a man who would later go on to set multiple transfer records was £1,500. At Sporting Lisbon, Cristiano joined the club’s horde of young talents. The club had been renowned for producing international football stars like Luis Figo, and Ronaldo hoped to follow in their footsteps.
As a twelve-year-old, he played for the club’s academy, balancing football with his education. Two years after joining Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo became convinced he could make a career out of football and halted his education. At 16, that belief came closer to reality. Ronaldo got promoted to the club’s youth team. He had made an impression on the club’s head coach with his dribbling and this skill helped facilitate a quick rise through the under-16, under-17, and under-18 teams to the first team.
In October 2002, Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut as a professional player against Moreirense. In the game which finished in a 3-0 win for Sporting, Ronaldo showed why his career was on rocket speed; he scored two goals. Ronaldo spent just one season playing in the top flight of Spanish football before he began attracting attention from heavyweight football managers like Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and Manchester United’s Sir Alex Ferguson, both of whom were rivals in the English Premier League.
He also drew interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, the latter would become the home of his arch-rival, Lionel Messi. Alex Ferguson eventually won the battle to sign Ronaldo. After playing 25 first-team games for Sporting Lisbon, scoring three goals, Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United for £12.24 million.
The Reign of Ronaldo’s in Manchester United (2003 – 2009)
If Sporting Lisbon is considered the cradle of Cristiano’s career, Manchester United was the dawn of his adulthood years. He joined United as the first-ever Portuguese player for the club and English football’s most expensive teenager.
While his dribbling skills were otherworldly, there were parts to his game that needed plenty of development. His debut for the English team against Bolton Wanderers in August 2003 drew high praise from club legend George Best. Unlike his Sporting Lisbon debut, however, he had to wait a couple of months before scoring his first goal, it was a brilliant freekick against Portsmouth.
The goals did not flow in his first season. In the meantime, he dazzled English football with his dribbling prowess, finishing his first season with six goals in forty appearances. One of them was the opening goal in the final of United’s FA Cup victory in 2004.
His Successes and Controversy at United
Albeit young, Cristiano Ronaldo was a big player with a big personality at Manchester United. He was an essential cog in the United’s wheel that rolled itself to several trophies. Also, he was part of a few controversies.
By the time he was in his third season in England, having settled into his team and the culture, he drew several ires from his teammates as well as fans of other clubs. Several players took offense to his dribbling style which involved a lot of showboating. One of those players was his teammate Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Other incidents include his infamous altercation with Wayne Rooney at the 2006 FIFA World Cup during a match between England and Ronaldo’s Portugal. Ronaldo filed for a transfer from United over the incident but he got denied.
However, in between the on-pitch drama that surrounded Ronaldo’s early years at United, he enjoyed a lot of success playing for the club. He won the Football League Cup in his second season, the Premier League in three consecutive seasons between 2006 and 2009, the UEFA Champions League in 2007/08, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2008. In total, Ronaldo won nine trophies playing for Manchester United.
Individual Achievements in England
If Cristiano Ronaldo was mostly an unknown player to the global football audience when he joined United, that was no longer true when he said goodbye to the club in 2009. This was in part, due to the popularity of the English Premier League. But mostly, it was because of his explosive exploits on the pitch and emergence as one of football’s best players.
Despite winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in his first season at United, Cristiano did not dominate the league until the 2006/2007 season. He scored 23 goals in 53 appearances, helping United to a league title. His performance earned him several accolades such as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, PFA Young Player of the Year, Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, and Manchester United Players’ Player of the Year.
From 2006 through to his departure from United in 2009, Ronaldo continued to deliver exceptional performances, earning more domestic, continental, and global accolades. This culminated in a Ballon d’Or win in 2008 and with that, he became the first and only United player to win the prize since George Best achieved the feat in 1968. His other individual accolades while at United include:
FIFA World Player of the Year (2008)
FIFA Club World Cup Golden Ball (runner-up)
UEFA Club Forward of the Year
UEFA Club Footballer of the Year
FIFPro World Player of the Year
Onze Mondial Award
World Soccer Player of the Year
FIFA Puskas Award
He Became a Global Phenomenon at Real Madrid (2009 – 2018)
After six seasons, 196 appearances and 84 goals for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo joined football’s most famous club Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee of £80 million. His signing contract with the club was worth €11 million in salary/year with an astronomical €1 billion buy-out clause. It is said that about 80,000 people attended his unveiling at the famous Santiago Bernabeu, home of Real Madrid. This eclipsed the 75,000-record held by one of the world’s greatest players, Diego Maradona when he joined Italy’s Napoli.
Unlike his first transfers, Ronaldo did not waste time before showing fans of his new club what he was capable of. Having refined his game and himself into a more efficient machine, the Madeira-born superstar’s reputation moved from talented goalscorer and fantastic dribbler to an elite goalscorer. He scored 33 goals in 35 appearances in the 2009/10 season, with 26 of them coming from 29 appearances in the league.
Throughout his nine seasons at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 311 goals from a total of 292 appearances, becoming the all-time highest goal scorer in the club’s history. With each season and along with his eternal rival Lionel Messi, he became one of the world’s deadliest players in front of the goal post, routinely recording more goals than appearances.
His time at Real Madrid saw the elevation of his rivalry with Messi. This was further driven by the historical competition between their respective clubs and it saw both players become global phenomena. With each new highlight, Ronaldo grew beyond the confines of football, drawing praise and awe from stars in other sports. Cristiano’s time in Real Madrid cemented his place among the greatest players to ever play the game.
The Highs and Lows of His Career with Real Madrid
At Real Madrid, the ‘childishness’ that defined parts of his career at United was no longer there. Although he remained a big personality for whom the club and team made several accommodations, he rarely got into confrontations and clashes with his teammates. However, he was involved in the most brutal and controversial games in the famous El Classico against the club’s longterm rivals, Barcelona. From red cards to on-pitch fights, Ronaldo remained a prominent figure in the club’s battle for supremacy in Spain and Europe.
In that decade-long battle, Ronaldo’s team recorded victory mostly in Europe. He won the La Liga twice in 2011/12 and 2016/17; the Copa del Rey twice in 2010/11 and 2013/14, and the Supercopa de Espana in 2012 and 2017. Beyond the sputtering successes on the domestic front, Ronaldo established dominance in Europe (the UEFA Champions League). He won club football’s most coveted trophy four times, bringing his total medal in the competition to five. He was notably instrumental in helping the club win its eleventh UEFA Champions League.
After winning his first Champions League for Madrid in 2013/2014, Ronaldo and Madrid achieved the unprecedented feat of winning it thrice in a row between 2015/2016 and 2017/2018. Outside of the UEFA Champions League, Ronaldo won additional trophies: three FIFA Club World Cups and two UEFA Super Cups.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Individual Accolades at Real Madrid
Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid saw him lose out on several domestic titles to Messi’s Barcelona. But his exploits in European competitions ensured he had plenty of accolades to match the Barcelona talisman.
After failing to win Ballon d’Or since 2008, Ronaldo returned to the podium in 2013 as the winner of football’s most prestigious individual prize. He also won the prize in 2014, 2016, and 2017. In his last three years as a Ballon d’Or winner, he was also crowned UEFA Best Player in Europe. In addition to that, he won the Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2016 and 2017, and World Soccer Player of the Year in 2013, 2014, and 2016. Other accolades he bagged at Real Madrid include:
UEFA Men’s Player of the Year Award (thrice)
UEFA Champions League Forward of the Season (twice)
La Liga Awards for Best Player, Best Forward, and Most Valuable Player
Three-time winner of La Liga Player of the Month
Globe Soccer Award for Best Player of the Year (six times)
Ronaldo’s Twilight Years at Juventus (2018 – Present)
At the age of 33, Cristiano Ronaldo made another blockbuster move to Italy’s superpower club, Juventus. The transfer cost more than €100 million, setting the record for the highest amount ever paid for a player by a club in Italy, and a player above the 30 years threshold.
For many, his time at Juventus is supposed to be a winding down of his illustrious career. However, the Portuguese superstar hasn’t rested on his laurels. Still driven by the need to be the best, as well as his rivalry with Lionel Messi, Ronaldo has continued to record exploits for the Old Lady.
In more than 50 games for the Italian club, Ronaldo has scored 50 goals, helping the team to a league title as well as the Supercoppa Italiana. Cristiano’s efforts haven’t gone unacknowledged, he was named Serie A Most Valuable Player, Footballer of the Year, and also won Juventus’ Player of the Season.
Details of His Long and Successful International Career (2003 – Present)
If there is one particular distinction that sets Ronaldo and Messi apart, it is their achievements at the international level. Although international football does not carry the weekly excitement as club football, it is an essential aspect of a footballer’s life, one that Ronaldo has equally conquered.
He started his international career in 2001, representing his nation at the 2001 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival and the UEFA European Under-17 Football Championship. He also featured at the 2004 Summer Olympics and represented the under-15, under-17, under-20, under-21, and under-23 Portuguese national teams. During his international youth career, he made a total of 34 appearances, scoring 18 goals. He was still a player in the under-20 team when he got his first call-up as a senior player for Portugal. He represented the country at Euro 2004, scoring his first goal as an international player in a match against Greece.
Although Portugal had produced several internationally recognized players of repute, the country struggled with recording any accolades. That changed in Euro 2016, eight years after Ronaldo became the permanent captain of the side at the age of 23.
Cristiano Ronaldo helped the team to its first significant international accolade, contributing three goals and three assists to the defeat of the host country (France) in the final. His success with the Portugal international team also includes winning the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019.
International Records and Individual Accolades
For Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged several accolades and records. In over 164 appearances, he has scored 99 goals that place him near Iran’s Ali Daei, the international goal record holder who scored 109 goals before retirement. After scoring 85 goals, he became the highest European goalscorer of all time.
He has also been named in the UEFA Nations League Teams and has won the PFA Portuguese Player of the Year four times.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Unusual Family Life
For a man of his status, Cristiano Ronaldo’s family life has a different form compared to what one would expect. Unlike Lionel Messi who has a traditional family life with a wife and children, Ronaldo has never been married.
While he has never been married, he has four children: three of whom were born via surrogacy. His fourth child was born to his current lover Georgina Rodriguez; one of the few girlfriends he has had throughout his career.
Ronaldo’s tendency to pay attention to his physical appearances, along with his limited number of female relationships has drawn rumors that he might be gay. This has not been substantiated in any way.
As for his confirmed heterosexual relationship history, Ronaldo has had many flings but has only been in five known relationships with Jordana Jardel, Merche Romero, Gemma Atkinson, and Irina Shayk. He is currently in a relationship that began in 2016 with the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez.
His Children and Love for His Mother
Outside of his love life, Cristiano Ronaldo has a deep bond with his extended family, particularly with his mother. Dolores is one of the most prominent figures in his life and has been seen with the footballer in several of the most critical moments of his career. During his time in Madrid, Ronaldo’s mother and siblings lived with him, and they regularly attended his games at the Bernabeu.
As mentioned earlier, Ronaldo is father to four children, three of whom were born via surrogacy. The firstborn Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born in 2010. His second and third children are twins, Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo who were born on the 8th of June 2017. His fourth child, Alana Martina, a daughter, was born on the 12th of November 2017.
Rape Allegations and Other Off-Pitch Controversies
We have touched on some of the on-pitch controversies Ronaldo has been a part of throughout his career. His competitive nature has on multiple occasions resulted in incidents that made the back pages of numerous newspapers. However, it isn’t just his football career that has drawn controversies. Off the pitch, Ronaldo has been the subject of a few, including legal battles.
The Infamous Tax Case of 2017
Tax avoidance is a problem the Spanish government continues to battle and in 2017, one of her opponents was Cristiano Ronaldo. In July 2017, the soccer star was accused and charged with evading up to €15 million in taxes between 2011 and 2014. With the case drawing out over a year, Ronaldo drew ires from those who criticized multimillionaires like him for their failure to contribute their share to social development. This threatened his reputation as a man of the people.
In June 2018, Ronaldo eventually settled the case. He received a two-year suspended jail sentence and agreed to pay €16.8 million. The fallout from the case supposedly influenced his departure from Madrid. Among other things, Ronaldo talked about Florentino Perez’s failure to support him. Perez was the President of Real Madrid.
Rape Allegations
No controversy has threatened Ronaldo’s legacy more than the rape allegations he has been involved in over the years. The first came in 2005 when he was in Manchester United. He, alongside an unnamed man, was accused of raping two women. The allegation was dismissed shortly following an investigation by Scotland Yard as there was no substantial evidence.
Over a decade later, Ronaldo was the subject of another rape investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department. The rape reportedly occurred in 2009 and the woman involved was paid $375,000 in a non-disclosure settlement. In 2018, the case became a significant controversy. Although Ronaldo and his team denied the accusations, the news remained a dark spot in his reputation even as his on-pitch achievements grew.
I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is a former professional bodybuilder who later became a household name across the world as a result of his career as an action movie star. Not only did he go-ahead to establish himself as an icon in front of the camera, but he also went on to have a successful career as a businessman and politician; maintaining a net worth that has been estimated to be in hundreds of millions of dollars and serving as the 38th Governor of California.
Having started weightlifting in his teen years, Schwarzenegger became a force to reckon with in the sport from the late 1960s till his retirement in 1980. He claimed several accolades, including becoming a 7-time Mr. Olympia and 5-time Mr. Universe. He equally set a record as the bodybuilder with the most wins in major bodybuilding events in the annals of the sports. What followed next for him was an acting career that saw him play some of the most iconic action film characters ever created, like The Terminator and Commando.
With the urge to bring about positive change in society, the movie star took to the path of politics in 2003. He completed two terms as governor before returning back to acting and running his businesses.
A Walk Through Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Childhood
Schwarzenegger was born in the village of Thal in the Austrian state of Styria on July 30th, 1947. He is the second son of Gustav and Aurelia Schwarzenegger who have been described as strict parents. According to the actor, his police chief father and homemaker mother never spared the rod whenever he or his brother Meinhard did something bad.
Meinhard was said to be their father’s favorite child due to unfounded suspicion that Arnold wasn’t his biological child. As such, he showed strong and blatant favoritism to his older child, which left Arnold with no option but to gravitate towards his mother who he maintained a very close relationship with until her death.
As a schoolboy, Arnold Schwarzenegger played several sports, particularly soccer. By the time he turned 14, he was said to have lifted his first piece of weight after his coach took the team to a local gym. He subsequently chose to pursue a career as a bodybuilder after that, abandoning his ambitions to make it as a soccer player to start weight training and Olympic lifting when he was 15.
In his early teens, Arnold Schwarzenegger became so obsessed with bodybuilding that he would break into the local gym to workout on the weekends and would feel sick if he missed a session. He also hung pictures of bodybuilders on his bedroom walls as he started working towards his dream of being a bodybuilder despite the fact that his father urged him to be a police officer like he was and his mother persuading him to attend a trade school.
By the time he turned 18, Arnold began his professional bodybuilding career. This came around the same time he was required to serve in the Austrian Army to fulfill the then mandatory one year of service required by all 18-year-old Austrian males. While he was on military service, he went AWOL in order to participate in the Junior Mr. Europe competition, which he won.
Through his participation in the bodybuilding contest, Arnold Schwarzenegger had the opportunity to visit London where he briefly resided before realizing his childhood dream of moving to the United States in 1968. During his time in the UK, however, he managed to win the Mr. Universe competition twice, in 1967 and 1968, becoming the youngest ever to win the title at the age of 20.
In 1970, after having moved to California and trained under some of the most famous bodybuilders in the country, Schwarzenegger claimed his first Mr. Olympia title which marked the start of a legendary bodybuilding career. He went on to nab six more Mr. Olympia titles as well as an additional two Mr. Universe titles to be forever regarded as one of the most prominent personalities in bodybuilding.
Other competitions that he won include the 1966 Best Built Man of Europe, 1966 Mr. Europe, 1966 International Powerlifting Championship, 1968 German Powerlifting Championship, and 1970 AAU Mr. World prior to his retirement in 1980. At the peak of his career, his body measurements were mind-blowing as it read; Height – 6 feet 2 inches (1.88m), Chest – 57 inches, Waist – 34 inches, Biceps – 22 inches, Thigh – 28.5 inches, Calves – 20 inches, and Weight – 107 kg (235 lbs).
How Arnold Schwarzenegger Became One of the Biggest Hollywood Stars
While still a professional bodybuilder, Arnold Schwarzenegger harbored a strong desire to switch to acting. He eventually achieved his dream in 1969 when he scored the titular role in Hercules in New York. Four years later, he was cast in The Long Goodbye, before he appeared in Stay Hungry in 1976 where his performance earned him a Golden Globe Award. He garnered more popularity in 1977 as a result of his appearance in the bodybuilding docudrama film, Pumping Iron.
In 1982, the Austrian starred in Conan the Barbarian which became his first box office hit movie. He achieved much more success two years later after signing on to play the lead role in the first of the James Cameron-directed sci-fi thriller movie series, The Terminator. With the success he had enjoyed by playing action roles, Schwarzenegger stuck with this winning formula and appeared in various other action movies in the 1980s that were very successful. They include Commando, Raw Deal, The Running Man, Predator, and Red Heat.
In the 1990s, Schwarzenegger starred in other films like Total Recall, Kindergarten Cop, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, True Lies, Junior, and Collateral Damage before retiring to launch his political career.
After serving as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, he promptly returned to acting. During his time in office, however, he made cameo appearances in movies such as The Kid & I, The Rundown, Around the World in 80 Days, and The Expendables.
Highlights of the second phase of his acting career include his roles in films and TV series like The Expendables 2, The Last Stand, Escape Plan, Sabotage, The Expendables 3, Maggie, Terminator Genisys, Aftermath, and Killing Gunther. In the 2016-2017 season of The New Celebrity Apprentice, the actor hosted the reality TV show, serving as a replacement for former host Donald Trump who became president of the United States.
Beyond being an actor, Schwarzenegger is also a filmmaker. He served as the director of the TV film Christmas in Connecticut as well as an episode of Tales from the Crypt. He has further produced projects like Last Action Hero, The 6th Day, Maggie, Aftermath, Killing Gunther, and Wonders of the Sea 3D among others.
Things To Know About His Political Career
Arnold Schwarzenegger became an American citizen in the year 1983. As such, he became eligible to contest in gubernatorial elections in the country but is exempted from running for the presidency. In August 2003, the Terminator actor announced on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno that he would be contesting for Governor of California in the 2003 California recall election. Following his victory in the recall election, he was sworn in on November 17th, 2003.
Prior to contesting for the California governor’s seat, however, the actor had been active in the political scene. He was spotted at a campaign rally alongside then-Vice President George H. W. Bush during the 1988 presidential election, as he had been a Republican for many years. From 1990 to 1993, he served as the chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports following his appointment by George H. W. Bush.
Schwarzenegger served the remaining three years of his predecessor Gray Davis’ term before running for re-election and beginning his own full term as a governor in 2007. After completing two terms in office during which he chose not to take a salary, he stepped down on January 3rd, 2011 and handed over to successor Jerry Brown.
Some of the major talking points of the actor turned politician’s time in office include his implementation of the California Global Warming Solutions Acts of 2006 which created the nation’s first cap on greenhouse gas emissions. He also opposed the proposed amendment to the Three Strikes Law or Habitual Offender Law called Proposition 66, which would have mandated the 25 years to life sentence for convicts with a third felony charge that was either violent or serious. He stated that the proposed amendment would grant freedom to thousands of menacing criminals and rapists.
What are The Accomplishments of The Movie Star?
In addition to winning the Golden Globes Award, Arnold Schwarzenegger has claimed several other accolades. In 1987, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and then became the winner of the Life Career Award in 1992. In 2014, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series due to his role in Years of Living Dangerously.
Other awards he has won include the Bambi Awards, World Artist Award, Maverick Tribute Award, Action Hero Award, Golden Apple Award for Male Star of the Year, Golden Icon Award, Taurus Honorary Award, Lifetime Achievement Award by the Publicists Guild of America, MTV Movie Award, and Golden Camera for Lifetime Achievement.
Following his groundbreaking exploits as an actor, businessman, politician, and philanthropist, Arnold Schwarzenegger was honored in his hometown in 2011. The house his family owned in Thal, Austria was named in his honor – The Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Museum. Similarly in 2012, he was recognized with the Horizon Award from the United States Congress and the Congressional Award Board of Directors, in recognition for his personal contributions that have impacted many lives.
Schwarzenegger was further bestowed with the Medal of Humanitarian Merit of the Austrian Albert Schweitzer Society in 2011. In the same year, he was decorated as a Cavalier in the French Legion of Honor before receiving the status of Commander six years later.
The action film hero was inaugurated into the National Fitness Hall of Fame in 2005; the International Sports Hall of Fame in 2012; and World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame three years later. In June 2017, he received an Honorary Ring of the Federal State of Styria, Austria.
Interesting Tidbits About His Other Sources of Income
It’s apparent that Arnold Schwarzenegger is a multi-millionaire who has done quite well for himself in many career fields. Asides the wealth he has made from his contributions in the movie industry and bodybuilding career, the former Governor of California has been very successful as a businessman.
It is said that the bodybuilder had become a millionaire long before he launched his acting career. In 1968, Schwarzenegger co-founded a bricklaying business alongside his fellow bodybuilder Franco Columbo. Following the San Fernando earthquake in 1971, the business blossomed and allowed him to spread his tentacles elsewhere. This includes the selling of fitness tutorial tapes, bodybuilding, and fitness-related equipment, as well as a mail-order business.
Afterwards, the actor made an investment in Planet Hollywood International Inc., a theme restaurant owned by Earl Enterprise Corporation. In the early 2000s, however, he ended his business deal with the company. He also has a major stake in an investment firm called Dimensional Find Advisors and owns a film production company called Oak Productions Inc.
Having invented the Arnold’s Sports Festival in 1989, the action film superstar has been earning tremendously from the sporting event ever since. He has also signed some endorsement deals with brands such as Nissin’s Cup of Noodles, Bud Light, Direct TV, and Machine Zone’s Mobile Strike. Furthermore, his investments in real estate are said to be worth over $100 million, as he owns a vast number of commercial properties in Southern California.
Schwarzenegger has also made some money from authoring a number of books on fitness and bodybuilding. Some of his publications include Arnold: Developing a Mr. Universe Physique, Arnold’s Bodybuilding for Men, The New Encyclopedia of Modern Bodybuilding, and Arnold’s Bodyshaping for Women.
Revelations About Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Extramarital Affair That Led to The Collapse of His Marriage
After getting romantically involved with the likes of Barbara Outland and Sue Moray, Arnold Schwarzenegger tied the knot with Maria Shriver, the daughter of politician Sargent Shriver and activist Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Maria, who is an award-winning journalist, is also the niece of the former U.S. President John F. Kennedy and former U.S. Senators; Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.
Following their marriage in 1986, the couple became proud parents of four children: Katherine (born in December 1989), Christina (born in July 1991), Patrick (born in September 1993), and Christopher (born in September 1997). In 2011, however, the couple’s marriage that had lasted for twenty-five years came to an end after Arnold confessed to his wife about his extramarital affair with their longtime family housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena.
The actor had fathered a son named Joseph Baena Schwarzenegger (born in October 1997) with her. He, however, claimed that he never knew about the child until when the boy was about seven or eight years old and had a striking resemblance to him. He subsequently took full responsibility for his son and began providing support for his mother who continued to work at the Schwarzeneggers residence until retiring in January 2011. Baena was married to Rogelio de Jesus at the time of the affair but eventually divorced him in 2008. They had originally separated a few months after the child’s birth.
As a result of this, Maria Shriver filed for divorce on July 1st, 2011 and it was finalized a couple of years later in 2017. Arnold and his ex-wife have however maintained a cordial relationship as she purchased a new home nearby the family’s Brentwood mansion so that the children could easily travel between their parents’ homes.
Schwarzenegger has further established a good relationship with Joseph, who is following in his footsteps and has taken to bodybuilding as a career. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Pepperdine University.
Amazingly, the actor’s other kids are also making him and their mother proud. His eldest child Katherine is an author and a graduate of the University of Southern California. She married actor Chris Pratt in 2019. The second child Christina works as a film producer and author. She made her film production debut in the 2018 Netflix documentary film, Take Your Pills. She also works as an assistant editor at Goop and graduated from Georgetown University in 2013.
Patrick, who is the most famous of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids, is an actor, model and entrepreneur. He attended the University of Southern California and has a clothing line and a Pizza franchise. He is associated with LA Models and as an actor has acting credits in films like The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups 2, Stuck in Love, and Midnight Sun. Arnold’s fourth child, Christopher, is an undergraduate at the University of Michigan.
Other Controversies Surrounding Arnold Schwarzenegger
In late 2003, when Arnold Schwarzenegger was running for the Governor of California, multiple women alleged that the actor has sexually harassed them in the past. Six of the women shared their personal stories; three alleged that he groped their breast, one accused him of grabbing her buttocks and another claimed that he tried pulling her bathing suit off her body while they were in a hotel elevator. Having recognized that he has acted inappropriately towards women in the past, Schwarzenegger rendered a thoughtful apology and equally stated that some of the stories shared by those women are falsified.
Before this, he was accused of making use of the performance-enhancing drug Dianabol while contesting in the 1970 Mr. Olympia. In the wake of the accusation, the filmmaker agreed that he made use of performance-enhancing anabolic steroids while active in bodybuilding. He stated that he used those steroids which were legalized at the time for maintenance of muscles and not for muscle growth. This statement, however, was rebuffed by many bodybuilders who made it clear that steroids are used for muscle building and not for maintenance as the actor had claimed.
Arnold Schwarzenegger has also been in legal battles with doctors who had predicted his untimely demise following his use of steroids. In 1999, he filed a libel lawsuit against German doctor Dr. Willi Heepe who had never examined his body but went on to predict his death. As a result, he was paid $12,000.
If you ever consider starting a group discussion on the most instantly recognizable names in basketball history, be sure that the name Kobe Bryant will jump right at you even before you begin to set the table. An insurmountably gifted athlete, Kobe Bryant was an American former professional basketball player who utterly ruled the courts with dangerously swift, yet incredibly mesmerizing moves that only he understood the knowhow. Hundreds of thousands watched him when he played, and each time, they were held spellbound by the athleticism of Bryant whose competitiveness has become legendary.
Fondly called ‘Mamba’ by his many admirers, Kobe Bryant transcended the game of basketball and became one of the most beloved athletes in the USA. One of the most skillful and successful players in NBA history, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, having won global recognition with the mouthwatering success he had with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he spent his entire playing career. Some of his many accomplishments include winning the NBA championships five times and emerging the NBA Most Valuable Player, among countless other accolades.
What Kobe Bryant’s Early Years Looked Like
Kobe Bryant, whose full birth name is Kobe Bean Bryant, opened his eyes for the first time on earth on the 23rd day of August 1978. The basketball legend was given birth to in Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania, and was the youngest child among three children born to a father identified as Joe Bryant and a mother called Pamela Cox Bryant. Kobe had two sisters named Sharia Bryant and Shaya Bryant.
Interestingly, Kobe’s father Joe is also an American former basketball player, who is now a coach. Kobe must have ignited his love for basketball from his father after having watched his father playing. Kobe’s mother, on the other hand, is known to be a very lively woman and a sharp dresser who always wore a deep smile whenever she was seen in public places.
How Kobe got his name
The story behind how Kobe Bryant got his name is quite interesting. According to our sources, Kobe’s parents were one day eating out at a restaurant when they noticed something curious written on the menu list; it was the “Kobe beef.” The Kobe beef is a Japanese food which is usually made from the Japanese Black cattle. His parents became so intrigued by the food that they named their son after it.
Also, it is noteworthy that Kobe Bryant’s middle name, ‘Bean’ was gotten from ‘Jellybean,’ a nickname that his father was known for while he was active as a basketball player in the NBA. Even though he was born in Philadelphia, Kobe Bryant did not spend all of his childhood days in that city. Instead, he and his two sisters spent quite a lot of time growing up in Italy after their father moved there following his retirement from the NBA. Joe wanted to continue playing basketball, but at a lower level so he moved to Italy to actualize the dream.
While in Italy, Kobe and his family did not live in one place throughout their sojourn there. Instead, they changed locations often, living together in three different cities at different times. In the process, Kobe learned how to speak Italian fluently. It was also in Italy that he began to play basketball seriously.
Why Generations Unborn Will Talk About Kobe’s Career Exploits
When Kobe Bryant turned 13 years old in 1991, he and his family left Italy and returned to the United States, where they settled in Philadelphia. Shortly after this, Kobe then enrolled at Lower Merion High School to have his high school education. While in Lower Merion High, Kobe showed his utter brilliance as a basketball player when he joined the school’s basketball team.
After joining his high school basketball team, Kobe Bryant immediately became the center of attraction there. Even though he was so young at the time, Kobe dazzled fellow athletes and even coaches with his superb skills. He scored like a pro and was so confident and apt at dribbling that he often got standing ovations from observers.
He eventually led the team to the state championships for about four years in a row. During this time, he widely became recognized as one of the top high-school basketball players in the country.
While still in high school, Kobe already had his eyes on playing in the NBA, so he started training with the Philadelphia 76ers, thus becoming the very first freshman in some decades to start for Lower Merion’s varsity team. At this rate, it was obvious that Kobe was going very fast and some people felt it was a little too fast, but Kobe knew what he wanted and went for it.
Kobe’s Exceptional NBA Career
When Kobe Bryant finished high school, he did something very unusual; he decided to skip university and go straight to the NBA. Usually, when basketball players finish high school, they proceed to play college basketball before eventually declaring for the NBA, but this procedure was not for Kobe. For him, it was the NBA straight!
This was quite easy for Kobe to do because he was already making some waves as a basketball player of note around the USA. Eventually, he declared for the 1996 NBA draft and was finally selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick of the 1996 NBA draft. However, shortly after this, Charlotte Hornets traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers, where his greatness manifested in all its glory.
Kobe Bryant hit the ground running at the Los Angeles Lakers. In his rookie year, he won a lot of admiration by establishing himself as a high-flying goal-getter after emerging the winner of the 1997 Slam Dunk Contest. The future was bright and everyone knew this about Kobe Bryant.
A Call from Michael Jackson Changed His Life
Early in his career, something interesting happened to Kobe Bryant that changed his life in a major way. It was in his second year at the Los Angeles Lakers, and he was just about 19 years old. That summer, he was in the gym one day when his phone rang, and it turned out that the person calling him was no other person than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Kobe was ecstatic! He was also a fan of Michael.
It turned out that Michael had been carefully following the career of Kobe and had called to offer some advice. Eventually, Kobe and Michael Jackson met and the meeting changed Kobe’s life. At the time, Kobe was under pressure from many people who accused him of showboating and being too serious on the court. The criticism was tearing him apart. However, Michael advised him to be himself and just do what he thought was right no matter what anyone else thought.
Those were the words Kobe needed to hear, and they propelled him to greater heights. In that same season, Kobe Bryant got voted a starter for the 1998 All-Star Game. Since he was just 19 years old at the time, this vote made him the youngest All-Star in NBA history.
In 2000, Kobe teamed up with his teammate, Shaquille O’Neal to form one of the most deadly scoring duos in the league’s history. The two of them eventually led the Lakers into winning the NBA championship that year. Interestingly, it was the Lakers’ first championship win since 1988.
Kobe and O’Neal were virtually unstoppable, stunning basketball fans all around the world. They continued their exploits for the next two years, winning three straight NBA championships from 2000 to 2002. However, in 2004, O’Neal left the Lakers after being traded so Kobe became the center-focus of the Lakers.
As expected, Kobe continued his exploits, topping the scoring charts in both the 2005–06 and 2006–07 seasons. In January 2006, Kobe got the basketball world standing on its feet when he scored an amazing 81 points in a single match against the Toronto Raptors. This incredible feat earned him the second-highest single-game scoring mark in NBA history, cementing his status as one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history.
Kobe continued to rank among the top scorers, leading the Lakers to two consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010. In 2009, the Lakers defeated the Orlando Magic to win the championship, and in 2010, they beat the Celtics to win it for the second year straight. In both years, Kobe was named the NBA Finals MVP in recognition of his dazzling skills.
Kobe Bryant’s Injuries and Retirement From Basketball
Even though Kobe Bryant continued ranking among the very best basketball players, he began to suffer some injuries in the latter years, and this limited his brilliance. In 2013, when he was about 34 years old, Kobe suffered a horrific injury, a torn Achilles tendon. The athlete eventually recovered from this setback, but then shortly after, he suffered another season-ending injury to his knee in 2014, which further kept him out of action to the dismay of his adoring fans.
Just as he was about to make a complete come back from that knee injury, Kobe suffered yet another serious injury to his shoulder in 2015, and this largely kept him out of play for that season. The injuries were taking a huge toll on him. Eventually, he announced that he would retire after the 2015-16 season. At this time, Kobe had become one of the most beloved and admired basketball players in the NBA, and many fans didn’t want to see him go.
When he eventually retired at the end of the season in 2016, Kobe was 38 years old and had played for 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. This made him the very first guard in NBA history to play at least 20 seasons. He had cemented his status as an unforgettable legend of the sport.
Kobe Bryant also did exploits on the international scene. In 2008, he represented the USA at the Olympics, where he won a gold medal with the team. Also, in 2012, he won another gold medal as a member of the U.S. national team.
Bryant’s Exploits Outside The Basketball Court
Kobe Bryant was not just interested in basketball, he also loved music and decided to give it a shot. However, unlike basketball where he became unstoppable and prolific, he did not achieve so much success in the musical arena.
While he was still in high school, Kobe Bryant joined a rap group called CHEIZAW, with whom he staged performances. Later on, Sony Entertainment, which wanted to capitalize on Kobe’s growing NBA fame, got around to sign the CHEIZAW group but had the aim of eliminating the other group members to promote only Kobe.
Eventually, Kobe began working on his debut album titled Visions with a scheduled release date of 2000. The first single from the album, K.O.B.E dropped in January 2000, but it wasn’t well-received by the public. Sony Entertainment finally forsook the plans for Kobe’s album and the project was never launched even after Kobe co-founded a record label called Heads High Entertainment.
Kobe would later be featured in different songs by different artists. Some of the artists who featured him on their records include Destiny’s Child and Jay Chou, among others.
How Much Money Did Kobe Bryant Make?
There is no doubt in the world that Kobe Bryant made quite a lot of money in his lifetime. As one of the most successful figures in basketball history, he raked in huge salaries and established businesses that made him a wealthy man. But how much was he worth?
According to our sources, Kobe Bryant was worth an amazing $600 million at the time of his death in 2020. He was billed to make even more money in the coming years before his tragic demise.
A Breakdown of How He Earned His $600 Million Net Worth
A large chunk of his net worth came from the salaries he received in his playing days. Forbes rated him one of the highest-paid sports stars in the world during his career. Our investigation shows that Kobe Bryant raked in a massive $328 million in just salary alone during his playing career with the Los Angeles Lakers. In 2016, in his final year in the NBA, Kobe is reported to have earned $25 million.
Kobe Bryant also made money from different endorsements deals. As one of the brightest shining lights in the NBA, endorsement deals naturally came his way. Some of his many endorsements deals were with Nike, Hublot, McDonald’s, Sprite, Panini, Turkish Airlines, and Lenovo. Also, Kobe was very popular in China during his lifetime, and this huge popularity fetched him endorsements deals from different companies, including Alibaba, Mercedes Benz, and Sina.com.
And Kobe never took the love he got in China for granted. He often tweeted about how much the Chinese people show him enormous support, as well as how much he feels honored to be with them.
Kobe Bryant also had investments with BodyArmor, the popular sports drink after he acquired more than 10% of the company for roughly $5 million in 2014. Nearly four years later in 2018, the value of his investments had shot up to about $200 million. Kobe is reported to have invested in dozens of other ventures.
During his retirement in 2016, all the money he made from his mouthwatering salaries and huge endorsements amounted to about $680 million. At the time, this amount of money was more than any other team athlete in the history of sports had ever earned.
He Loved To Give Back To Society
Kobe Bryant did not just make money, he also gave back to society. Passionate about providing kids with after-school programs, he became the official ambassador for After-School All-Stars, a non-profit organization in the USA saddled with the responsibility of providing comprehensive after-school programs to kids across thirteen cities in America.
In addition to this, he founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation along with his wife to assist the homeless people and also provide assistance to young people in need in different ways, including sport.
Since he was highly beloved in China, Kobe Bryant also founded the Kobe Bryant China Fund in partnership with the Soong Ching Ling Foundation and backed by the Chinese government. This partnership aimed to raise money for health programs and education.
The Sexual Assault Case That Almost Ruined His Reputation Forever
At the height of his fame in 2003, Kobe Bryant got entangled in a messy sexual assault scandal that almost tarnished the awesome reputation he had built. The problem started in the summer of 2003 when a 19-year-old female hotel worker in Colorado accused him of raping her in his hotel room.
Fans and admirers were utterly shocked when Kobe admitted that he indeed had an adulterous sexual encounter with the woman who was accusing him. He, however, denied the accusation that he raped her, insisting that the sexual encounter was purely a consensual one. As expected, Kobe’s confession tore his public reputation to shreds and several companies that had endorsements deals with him cut off ties with the athlete.
Subsequently, the case was dropped in 2004 by the prosecutors after the young woman who accused Kobe refused to testify at the trial. The case was finally settled out of court, and Kobe issued a public apology for what he had gotten himself into. Luckily for him, Bryant was able to bounce back to the good books of the public once again and continued with his exploits on the basketball court. His endorsement deals also returned.
Why Everyone Admired Kobe Bryant’s Family Life
Despite the personal challenges he had, Kobe Bryant’s family life and complete devotion to his wife and children was something everyone admired him for. Kobe was married to a woman called Vanessa Bryant. Kobe and Vanessa met way back in 1999 when Kobe was 21 years old and Vanessa was just 17 years old.
Our investigation revealed that at the time Kobe met Vanessa, she was working her way into the entertainment industry. She was working as a background dancer for a music video by Tha Eastsidaz, a hip hop trio. Kobe, who was also working on his debut music album at the time, happened to be in the building and was instantly attracted to Vanessa.
Shortly after this, Kobe and Vanessa fell in love and started dating and they never looked back. They became so attached that just six months later in May 2000, they became engaged. Many people, including Kobe’s parents, thought the lovebirds were too much in a hurry but there was no stopping the couple.
Finally, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant tied the knot as husband and wife on April 18, 2001. The wedding ceremony held in California at the St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. Interestingly the wedding was not attended by Kobe’s parents who were not happy that he was marrying at a young age. Their absence at his wedding caused long-lasting friction between Kobe and his parents.
Kobe Bryant never had a son, but the marriage between him and his wife, Vanessa produced some really beautiful girls. In total, the couple had four daughters. Their first daughter, Natalia Diamante Bryant was given birth to on 19 January 2003. It was her birth that forced a reconciliation between Kobe and his parents.
Kobe’s second daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was born on the 1st day of May in 2006, and their third daughter, Bianka Bella Bryant was given birth to in December 2016. Their last daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant came in June 2019.
Kobe Bryant had a beautiful relationship with his children. He was usually very excited when he talked about them in interviews and was always seen with them at events and other outings.
He was very fond of his second daughter, Gianna because she was gearing up to become a professional basketball player just like him. Gianna was quite passionate about basketball, and Kobe got himself involved as the coach of her basketball team. Several photos from some of their training sessions were uploaded on social media, and fans were full of admiration for the way he loved his daughters and put family first.
How Kobe Nearly Became a Divorcee
In 2011, Kobe Bryant nearly became a divorcee after his wife decided that they should get divorced. Vanessa Bryant filed for divorce from her husband on the 16th of December that year and cited irreconcilable differences as her reason for wanting out. Fans were shocked at the turn of events because the couple had always appeared to be a loving one.
After Vanessa filed for divorce, she and Kobe requested joint custody of their daughters, and it seemed that the lovely Kobe-Vanessa team was about to be torn to shreds. However, things turned around shortly after when the couple announced that they were no longer going ahead with the divorce.
Kobe and Vanessa released a statement on social media on January 11, 2013, to the huge relief of many fans who had prayed that they remain together.
The Day Kobe Bryant Died
January 26th, 2020 is a day most basketball fans around the world will not forget in a hurry. It was a Sunday, and the day the great Kobe Bryant died. Early that day around 7 am, Kobe and his family had attended Sunday mass at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, which was located in Newport Beach, California. Shortly after the mass, he decided to visit the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks and watch a basketball game there alongside his daughter, Gianna. Mamba Academy is one of Kobe’s establishments.
Kobe, who was an avid user of helicopters, decided to go to Mamba Academy by air. He and his daughter and 7 other persons boarded a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, and the aircraft departed from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, at about 9:06 a.m. However, they would never alight because minutes later by 9:45 a.m., the helicopter crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, killing everybody on board.
The exact cause of the tragic accident has not been established especially because the helicopter did not have a black box in it. The news of Kobe Bryant’s death alongside his daughter and 7 other persons sent shock waves around the world. No one saw the tragedy coming. It was never something that anyone thought of, and it left a sour taste in the mouth of millions around the world.
His wife penned a heartfelt message on Instagram days after the sad incident:
Just hours before he died, Kobe Bryant posted a message on social media and it turned out this would be his last ever post online. The message was for Lebron James, an American professional basketball player.
Earlier on Saturday, Lebron James had surpassed Kobe as the third all-time highest scorer in NBA history so Kobe took to social media to hail Lebron James. “On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.” he wrote
Kobe and Lebron James were very close, and the fact that Kobe’s last ever message on social media was for James is quite surreal.
What Kobe Bryant Will Be Remembered For
Kobe Bryant will be remembered as one of the most successful basketball players to have walked the earth. For many years, he was known to be one of the most competitive players on the basketball court as he stopped at nothing to achieve results even when he is sick or injured. He has been named ‘best player of his generation’ and ‘player of the decade’ by Reuters and Sporting News, respectively. He even had his jersey numbers 8 and 24 retired by the Los Angeles Lakers in honor of his legacy.
Kobe is also remembered for being a most adoring father and husband anyone could wish for. Videos and photos of him having awesome times with his daughters and wife have flooded the internet since his sad passing, and they all point to one thing; he loved his family more than anything else. His devotion to his family has been admired all around the world.
Kobe’s penchant for business and smartness has also been widely discussed as well by fans and commentators. It is believed that he was one of the most visionary human beings who knew exactly what he wanted and went for it regardless of what anyone thought about him. In the end, he conquered the world and left it as a legend!
A lot of viewers who are yet to see the show would be wondering what to expect in the latest season of Goliath which has already premiered in 2019. Well, this article explores juicy spoilers and details about Goliath season 3. Nothing short of literal excitement should be expected from Emmy Award nominee David Kellie and his longtime buddy and colleague, Jonathan Shapiro. Both writers are known for working on legal and crime dramas such as Mr. Mercedes and Practice.
Once again, they have brought to the fore, another intriguing part of this legal drama that has been running since October 13, 2016. The show got a positive reception and successes that include prestigious award wins and nominations. It is truly an embodiment of compelling storyline and performances from an excellent cast. Learn more about this scintillating TV series below.
Goliath Season 3 Story Details
David and Jonathan are still in charge of this season’s story and development. Also, Lawrence Trilling maintains his position as the showrunner.
The third season continues with the story of Billy McBride who is still trying to redeem himself as a lawyer after a trial gone wrong.
Following the death of his friend, McBride tries to unravel the mystery behind the tragic event. Now, he has a new enemy, the rich and powerful billionaire rancher Wade Blackwood. By the end of the show, Diana Blackwood, Wade’s sister, shoots McBride and he is left for dead.
Goliath Season 3 Cast
Like all other series, recurring cast members and guest appearances are expected in Goliath Season 3.
1. Billy McBride – Billy Bob Thornton
The star of the show, Billy reprises his role in the first two seasons as defence attorney McBride. The Golden Globe Award winner’s character makes more enemies on the show and when it ends, there is the uncertainty of whether he survives or not.
In 2017, his role on the show earned him a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Drama.
2. Brittany Gold – Tania Raymonde
She is a prostitute who sometimes works as a legal assistant to Billy. She has a genuine care for the attorney.
3. Patty Solis-Papagian – Nina Arianda
Also returning for Goliath Season 3 is Tony Award-winner Nina Arianda who plays a real estate agent and DUI lawyer. She works with McBride.
Here are the guest cast members who would be joining the TV show as newbies; Shamier Anderson, Graham Greene, Illeana Douglas, Julia Jones, Beau Bridges, Griffin Dunne, and Leslie Grossman.
Air Date
With all the eagerness and long anticipation for Goliath Season 3, fans and movie lovers world over are delighted to learn that the 2019 released date is already here. This would come as superb news to all Goliath loyal fans. The 3rd season of Goliath has premiered on October 4, 2019, on Amazon’s Prime Video.
Previous Seasons of Goliath
Before Goliath Season 3, the series had run for 2 seasons – the first season premiered on October 13, 2016. Bob played the recurring role of a lawyer, Billy McBride, around who the TV series revolves.
The first season of Goliath introduced Billy who founded a firm with his friend, Donald Cooperman (William Hurt) but is later expelled from the firm because of alcoholism. His substance abuse was brought about by a case where he helped a murderer escape jail term, only for him to later slaughter an entire family.
Now, Billy spends more time in bars than in courtrooms as he seeks redemption or at least, revenge on his firm through a new case he stumbles upon. Season 1 had cast members such as William Hurt, Maria Bello, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda, Molly Parker, Tania Raymonde, Sarah Wynter, and Britain Dalton.
Some of these stars who had recurring roles in Season 2 include Billy Bob Thornton, Olivia Thirlby, Nina Arianda and Julie Brister. A set of new faces were introduced to this series in this second season, including Ana de la Reguera, Mark Duplass, Morris Chestnut, Tony Torres and more.
Goliath Season 2 premiered on June 15, 2018, and sees Billy McBride being brought back into legal practice by the arrest of his friend’s 16-year-old son to be tried for double count murder. Billy, alongside his team of investigators, swings into action to help the accused.
As they progress in their investigations, they discover deep secrets surrounding the Los Angeles community. Billy is once again faced with a Goliath which is comprised of drug lords with connections among the political elite.
Both seasons were first aired on Amazon Prime Video and recorded more than average positive reviews and approval ratings from audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the first season was rated 78% by critics while there is no score yet from the audiences. For the second season, critical rating on the website rose to 88% from 8 professional critics but was lowered by the audiences at 54%.
Will There Be A Season 4?
With the manner in which Goliath Season 3 ended in a cliffhanger, fans have been hoping that another season will be released. Interestingly, they didn’t have to wait a long time before getting the confirmation that the show has been picked for yet another season which could also be the last season.
The show was renewed for a new season a little over a month after the last season ended. Even though Billy was not in good condition when the last one ended, it is believed that he will return for one more season.
Information on things such as the storyline of the new season, cast members and actual release date and trailer are yet to be released.
Tiger Woods might be the crown prince of golf but that is not the only reason he makes headlines. Thanks to his rather prolific career, every aspect of the athlete’s life arouses media and public attention. Recently, Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have been gathering a lot of buzzes after they were seen displaying affection publicly at several events.
The golfer is no stranger to having his relationships being the topic of discussion on various platforms. The ruckus that followed his cheating scandal led to his wife Elin Nordegren chasing him out of the house in the middle of the night, wielding a golf club. After his extramarital relationship with Rachel Uchitel came to light, other women, including porn stars came out to admit they also had sexual dalliances with him.
All in all, Woods admitted to having slept with about 120 women when he checked into a rehab facility to get treated for sex addiction. His divorce was also a very public affair. Elin Nordegren demanded a $750 million settlement, but Woods ended up paying out just a little over $100 million.
A lot has happened since then in the golfer’s personal and professional life, and the Tiger Woods and Erica Herman mash-up seems to be one of them.
The Beginning of Woods’s Romance with Herman
The pair have been photographed together at a number of golf events, including at the 2019 Masters in April where Woods gave his girlfriend a robust kiss to celebrate his victory in the tournament. Naturally, people wanted to know more about the relationship.
It’s not clear when exactly Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s path crossed, but they met through their common interest in the restaurant business. At some point, Herman even worked as a general manager at The Woods, a restaurant owned by the golfer, located in Florida. However, she quit her position in February 2018 and now serves as director of operations with an attractive $1,589 weekly wage.
The couple began dating sometime in 2017, but their first public appearance was at the President’s Cup, which was held in autumn of that year. Herman wore a player’s spouse badge which boldly declared that they were indeed an item. Since then, Tiger Woods and Erica Herman have not shied away from publicly displaying their growing romance. Herman even joins her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife on vacation.
The new beau doesn’t seem to be fazed by the athlete’s salacious past filled with numerous affairs. According to close friends of the couple, Herman has been much of a grounding influence and a huge supporter to Woods, even as he was going through his health issues and career slump. She helped him get back on his feet and has stood solidly by his side as he tries to revive his former glory.
Was Erica Herman Involved in His Cheating Fiasco?
If 2009 proved anything, it’s that Tiger Woods is as incredible at having extramarital affairs as he is at playing golf. He has certainly earned himself a gold star in the cheating hall of fame. The news of his scandal was so epic that it kept the headlines burning for many months. The affairs cost him his endorsement deals and almost made a dead man out of him after he crashed his car while trying to escape his angry wife.
Since his marriage hit the rocks, Woods has had two serious relationships, one with Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and stylist Kristin Smith. However, they also ended amid speculations that he was stepping out again. According to some reports, Erica Herman may have contributed to the problem. It has been alleged that Woods cheated on Smith with her, but none of the parties involved have confirmed or denied this.
Are Tiger Woods and Erica Herman Getting Married Soon?
There’s no need to hold your breath because wedding bells will not be ringing for Tiger Woods and Erica Herman anytime soon. While their relationship is going great, they are not planning on taking any serious steps but are focusing on just enjoying being with each other. Word on the street suggests that Erica Herman is only in the relationship for the benefits, but there’s no way of proving this for sure. Going by appearances, they look genuinely happy being together, and Herman might have finally succeeded in taming the randy golfer.
Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe was born in 2008, it has become a powerhouse forcing other movie studios to keep up. Characters that appear in Marvel Movies are superheroes from the pages of the much-beloved Marvel comics. As a result, fans are heavily invested in the films, the characters, the timelines, and even the villains.
Due to the fact that many Marvel Movies take place in a nonlinear timeline, here’s a chronological timeline of the films in their order of release.
Marvel Movies And Their Order of Release
1. Iron Man
The first film in the first phase of the MCU was Iron Man in 2008. The film introduces us to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), the ‘genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist’ who seemed to be interested only in making more money. As an orphan, he followed his father’s footsteps to run the world’s biggest weapons manufacturing company. However, he gets kidnapped by a terrorist organization that uses his technology and gives him the resources required to build a terrifying weapon. Instead, he builds a suit of armor to escape.
Unable to live with the knowledge of the harm his weapons were causing to innocent people, Tony shuts down the weapon manufacturing plant on getting home. With his suit of armor, he becomes a superhero – Iron Man – to fight crime and terrorism.
2. The Incredible Hulk
In 2008, The Incredible Hulk was also released. It follows Dr. Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) who is in search of a cure for his condition which causes him to turn into a huge green monster whenever he is under emotional stress. He is separated from his true love (Betty Ross) and forced to hide from her father (Gen. Thaddeus Ross) who wants to capture him. He also has to fight Emil Blonsky, one of Gen. Thaddeus Ross’ soldiers who became obsessed with the Hulk and turns into a monster himself – The Abomination. Bruce learns to “aim” the Hulk and becomes a hero when he stops The Abomination from destroying Harlem.
3. Iron Man 2
In Iron Man 2, which was released in 2010, Tony Stark’s announcement of his identity in Iron Man 1 meant he had no alter-ego to protect him and this left him vulnerable. He faces pressure from the government to build Iron Man suits for them and not privatize world peace. He also has to deal with health issues as well because the palladium power source he is using is slowly poisoning him. As though all that is not enough, he still has to deal with a new villain, the vengeful Whiplash.
4. Thor
In 2011, the next Marvel movie, Thor, was released. This is the first film that introduces fans to the cosmos in MCU. We meet Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the God of Thunder on his coronation day, as he prepares to replace his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), as the King of Asgard; however, the event is interrupted by the Frost Giants. An arrogant Thor leads his brother, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his friends – The Warriors Three and Lady Sif – to Jotunheim (home of the Frost Giants) to seek revenge, but this turns out to be a mistake. Thor is then banished by his father to Midgard (Earth).
On Earth, Thor must learn humility in order to retrieve his hammer and regain his powers if he must stop his brother who seizes the opportunity to take power for himself.
5. Captain America: The First Avenger
Captain America: The First Avenger was also released in 2011. The movie is set during World War II and follows Steve Rogers who wants to fight in the war but is deemed to be physically unfit. He then meets Dr. Abraham Erskine who offers to give him the first and only successful Super Soldier Serum that transforms Steve Rogers into Captain America.
Steve Rogers then fights in the war and is able to defeat the Red Skull, the leader of Hydra – the Nazi deep science division, whose weapons were fuelled by the Tesseract – one of the infinity stones.
6. The Avengers
The Avengers, which is considered one of the most iconic Marvel movies, was released in 2012. When Loki comes to earth with an army in search of the Tesseract, Thor joins forces with the planet’s greatest heroes: Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye to fight against Loki and stop the aliens from infiltrating the planet.
The movie marked the end of the first phase of the MCU which spanned from 2008 to 2012.
7. Iron Man 3
The second phase of the MCU began in 2013 with Iron Man 3. In this film, Tony deals with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the events that occurred in The Avengers. He spends sleepless nights coming up with improvements for his suit. He is then targeted by a villain known as the Mandarin whom he eventually finds out is just a puppet of one of his industries’ greatest rivals, Aldrich Killian.
8. Thor: The Dark World
Thor: The Dark World was released later the same year, in 2013. After Jane Foster comes in contact with the Aether (the reality infinity stone) and becomes its host, she is put in the cross-hairs of the commander of the Dark Elves, Malekith, who has been searching for the stone. Thor comes to Jane’s rescue and ends up defeating Malekith. The Aether is then delivered to a being known as The Collector for protection.
9. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Captain America: The Winter Soldier was the first Marvel movie released in 2014. In this film, Captain America realizes that S.H.I.E.L.D has been infiltrated by Hydra and that his friend, Bucky, is still alive but has been working as a brainwashed soldier for decades. With the help of his friends and agents loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D, he is able to foil a mass assassination plot by Alexander Pierce, secretary of the World Security Council. After his victory, he goes back to find his former best friend to bring him back to the good side.
10. Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy follows Peter Quill who steals a mysterious orb wanted by a Kree Soldier, Ronan The Accuser. With the help of four criminal Misfits – Gamora, Drax, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon – he must evade Ronan’s capture and save the Galaxy while at it.
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron
In 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron was released. In this Marvel Movie, Tony Stark and Bruce Banner try to start a peacekeeping program called Ultron to protect the world. Things go south and the heroes assemble once again to save the human race from extinction.
12. Ant-Man
Ant-Man was also released in 2015, marking the end of the second phase of the MCU. In this film, Dr. Hank Pym recruits Scott Lang, who was just released from prison to wear a suit built with shrinking technology and stop Darren Cross, his former protégé, who is almost about to discover the secret behind this technology. The mission is successful and Scott emerges as a hero.
13. Captain America: Civil War
The third phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with the third Captain America Movie – Captain America: Civil War in 2016. In this film, World leaders are afraid of Superheroes running amok and destroying the world, so they push for the Hero Registration Act that regulates the heroes and limits their activities. This divides the Avengers as Iron Man and some of the heroes are in support of the Act while Captain America and the others feel the government cannot be relied upon to save the world. This eventually leads to a war between the two teams as a new villain emerges.
14. Doctor Strange
2016’s Doctor Strange follows Stephen Strange, a wealthy, arrogant but skilled surgeon who gets involved in an accident that injures his hands severely, making it impossible for him to continue to practice.
Unable to restore the use of his hands through traditional medicine, his only hope seems to be in Karmar-Taj in Nepal where he has to push his ego aside and learn under the auspices of the Ancient One who teaches him spells and inter-dimensional magic. He soon realizes that there are more important things than himself and he has to protect the world from a deadly enemy that wants to destroy it.
15. Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2
In 2017, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released. In this Marvel movie, the Guardians are hired by an Alien race to protect their batteries, but things go awry. It also deals with the discovery and identity of Star-Lord’s father, Ego.
16. Spider-Man: Homecoming
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the titular hero goes back to his normal life where he uncovers a plot for the development of black-market weapons and is able to save the day.
17. Thor: Ragnarok
In 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, Thor must find a way to return home and protect his people when he is imprisoned on the other side of the universe.
18. Black Panther
In 2018, the iconic Black Panther was released. The MCU film follows T’Challa who is to be named king after the death of T’Chaka, his father. However, Erik Killmonger arrives believing the throne rightfully belongs to him. He leads a revolution and takes over the country.
In the end, T’Challa fights back, is successful and decides to open up Wakanda to the world.
19. Avengers: Infinity War
In the long-awaited Avengers: Infinity War, the villainous Thanos sets out to find the six infinity stones in order to wipe out half of all life in a bid to achieve balance in the Universe.
The Avengers, Guardians, Spiderman, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther come together to stop Thanos.
20. Ant-Man And The Wasp
Ant-man And The Wasp was also released in 2018. In this film, Scott Lang has to balance being a hero and being a father. Together with Hope Van Dyne, a.k.a the Wasp, he takes on a powerful new enemy called Ghost.
21. Captain Marvel
The highly anticipated Captain Marvel was released in March 2019. It follows Vers, a Kree Warrior with no memory of her past, who finds herself in the middle of an intergalactic war between the Kree and Skrulls. When a mission brings her to Earth, she begins to regain her memories as Carol Danvers, an Air-Force Pilot.
Together with Nick Fury, they explore her past, discover the truth and put an end to the war.
22. Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame is the final film in ‘Phase Three’ of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film follows the surviving Avengers, after the events of the Avengers: Infinity War, as they try to fix the havoc brought on by Thanos. It was released in April 2019.
23. Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Far From Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Spider-Man as he faces a new threat while on school vacation in Europe. With the help of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, he is able to emerge successfully, before returning home.
Like a plot out of a Hollywood piece, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have played out their love story in such a heart-warming way, to the point that when they finally got engaged, we all heaved a sigh of relief. Though they seem all lovey-dovey at the moment, the Hollywood sweethearts went through a rough path to get to where they are. They have been in an off-and-on relationship since they met but love obviously took the lead.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have always been a picture-perfect couple and even gained a fanbase with the nickname PerryBloom which makes many fans wonder what went wrong in paradise. Here’s a lowdown on what you need to know about the relationship timeline of one of Hollywood’s favorite couples – Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.
It has been a lovely journey for the duo with just a few hiccups down the road. They started showing signs of being an item early in 2016. At this time, they attended several functions, including the Weinstein Company/Netflix Golden Globes after-party at Sunset Tower, as well as the amfAR Gala during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, among others. Though they were spotted at the same events, they made sure to stay apart, especially on the red carpet.
Eventually, they confirmed speculations in August 2016 when they shared pictures of a holiday in Italy where Bloom posed in the nude. Sadly, trouble found a way into the blissful relationship and in March 2017, it emerged that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are calling time on their relationship on mutual grounds.
The Real Reason Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Split
While the hiatus actually happened in their relationship, the two are yet to explain the reason behind it. For now, speculations are all we have. There were rumors that they wanted different things in terms of commitment and kids while others suggest they just needed time apart. Whatever the case may be, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry found their way back to each other’s arms without looking back and have been spending quality time vacationing and partying up a storm. They have not been slow on the PDAs as well and fans can’t stop rooting for their beloved couple.
Typical of a couple who just got back together, Perry Bloom were spotted at different places, painting the media red with their spilling love for each other. They graced an Ed Sheeran gig in August 2017 and in January 2018, a Japanese getaway joined the list of their pastime activities. Another interesting vacation spot they jetted off to was Vatican City and your guess is right, they got a handshake from His Holiness Pope Francis. The couple continued on their vacation streak and attending concerts and events all through 2018 and later took things to the next level in February 2019.
How Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Got Engaged
After three years of going off-and-on on the dating front, PerryBloom is finally ready to tie the knot. Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Katy spilled the juice on how her eye candy of a man popped the question. He asked her to marry him on a helicopter and like that wasn’t cute enough, he chose Valentine’s Day to do it. So romantic!
The couple had gone out for dinner the day he proposed. Instead of going along with their plans of going to see some arts, Bloom took her to a helicopter and proposed. He had the ring in his pocket with a note containing his well-planned speech for the special occasion. To wrap up the fairy tale, Katy was surprised when she landed to meet their families and friends who were waiting to congratulate the newly-engaged couple. Her prince charming does have the recipe for a love story.
Despite previous speculations, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry want to raise a family together and will give top priority to this decision. They are, however, not in a hurry to tie the knot but are still having the time of their young lives as a happy couple. After their official wedding, Katy would assume the role of a stepmother to Orlando’s son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, from a previous marriage which ended in divorce.
The constant gender battle between men and women all over social media which has spilled into almost every other facet of life in modern conversation might make you think female and male duos working together is a strange and impossible concept. Well, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Since the beginning of time, men and women have been coming together to achieve a common goal. In fact, while there isn’t a denial of the need for some conversations that gender differences are forcing us to have today, men and women have been more effective when they come together to pursue something. Each member of the duo takes care of their responsibilities while working in perfect harmony.
The domination of the false narrative of incompatible differences between females and males has therefore inspired us to write about famous times in history where a man and woman have worked together to achieve a set of objectives. Now, at the risk of sounding corny, it is important to say that every man and woman out there, working together to raise a child are the real heroes and deserve to be number one of any list of the top female and male duos in history.
With that said, before Jay Z and Beyonce were warming hearts with awe-inspiring solo albums, news about their bundles of joy and what have you, female and male duos have been kicking asses since the beginning of time across various mediums, from real life to film and television.
Notable Female and Male Pairs We Will Never Forget
1. Bonnie and Clyde
These two are perhaps considered history’s most famous duo, so famous that their names have become an expression to signify the couple who are inseparable. The crime duo who met on January 5, 1930, lived one of the most legendary lives in history. The circumstances of their story in history put them at a point where economic depression forced them to “do what they had to do to survive” as they say. The duo was known to have committed over a dozen bank robberies, killing nine police officers and multiple civilians during their reign of terror.
There is this thought experiment that is usually posed to couples, asking who is to blame when a couple decides to jump off a cliff and one fails to jump whereas the other jumps but releases a parachute midway through the fall. The question seeks to evaluate the notion of trust and ride or die in a relationship. For Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut Barrow, it wasn’t an experiment. As historians put it, they both lived each day in love with each other, carrying out crime sprees, awaiting the violent death they knew was inevitable. They were ambushed and killed by the police on May 23, 1934, near Gibsland, Louisiana
2. Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers
Even in films where everything can be faked, chemistry can’t. This is the foundation of this iconic film duo, who, through 1933 to 1949 blessed American screens with their chemistry and electrifying dance steps. The duo made a total of 10 films together. The concept of naming a couple with one half of each other’s name started with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers with the Moniker, Fringer. Unfortunately, the duo did not last forever but they left their mark while they were here.
3. Romeo and Juliet
When you are trying to describe two young lovers and you are short of words, Romeo and Juliet is a go-to word used to depict the depth of a couple’s love for each other. The duo may have been the product of an excellent writer’s very active imagination, but history latched onto it and immortalized them. Unfortunately, they may not always be the ideal reference to describe a relationship one hopes would last. Although their relationship barely began before they died, their story is a deep tale of passionate and fiery love. If Romeo and Juliet are for young lovers, Bonnie and Clyde would be for long-lasting lovers.
4. Miss Piggy and Kermit
Because iconic female and male duos are not limited to the boundaries of reality, in our imaginations, we have brought to life a myriad of duos who have inspired us and brought joy to our hearts. One of the greatest comedic duos in entertainment history, the Muppets’ Miss Piggy and Kermit have a shared long history of love and laughs. You could say the relationship between a frog and a pig has been teaching us to embrace unconventional relationships since we were children but the love of Miss Piggy and Kermit will forever be in our hearts.
5. Fox Mulder and Dana Scully
The X-files may have been about the search for aliens and paranormal activities, but it gave us one more thing. The relationship between Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. The duo were two sides of a coin that complimented each other. Fox was the naive believer while Scully wraps the foil as the cynic.
6. Antony and Cleopatra
Fictional stories are told to elevate our imagination, to help us see what we can be, or sometimes just for entertainment. The Shakespearean tragic couple, Antony and Cleopatra are one of history’s most tragic female and male duos. It is the tale of two people who were willing to die for each other’s love. It bears a strong similarity to another famous duo, Romeo and Juliet. Despite the morally questionable parts of their story, they have endured through history to become a symbol of love between a couple. In the modern-day, couples are likely to dress as the duo during costume celebrations to signify their devotion to each other.
7. Jack and Jill
Nursery school is a good time for children to start learning the importance of working together as a team, and one of the ways it has been taught to children over the years is through nursery rhymes. The Jack and Jill rhyme dates back to the 18th century and has maintained its relevance over the years through various forms such as film representations.
8. Sonny and Cher
Before Jay Z and Beyoncé, there was Sonny and Cher. The American couple were entertainers who lived through the 60s and 70s as an iconic music duo. They started as backup singers but ended up selling 40 million records worldwide with five albums. The duo also made TV shows together, their shows were one of the top shows in the country at the time.
9. Marie and Pierre Curie
Tony Stark and Bruce Banner have given us the modern-day Science bros, but Marie and Pierre were the science couple. The science couple got married in 1895 and worked together in unlocking the many secrets to science puzzles. Marie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and she did it twice in physics and then in chemistry. Although Marie is the more popular name between the duo, the couple mostly worked together. The husband, Pierre shared the first Nobel Prize with her for their work on radioactivity. He was killed by a driver on the streets of Paris two years after their first Nobel Prize.
10. Hansel and Gretel
Perhaps the best way to wrap up this list, after featuring mostly romantic duos is the iconic tale of two siblings, a brother, and a sister. Hansel and Gretel, is a German story with a literal translation that means Little Brother and Little Sister. The Hansel and Gretel story is that of two children who worked together to overcome an obstacle and eventually live happily ever after. They were kidnapped by a witch and forced to live in a forest in her house of cake and candy but they escape using their wits.
The story originated in 1812 but has stayed relevant through time, getting replicated in different forms of media. Usually told to help siblings trust each other and keep each other safe, the duo has been a symbol of trust and dependency over the years. Although their story is usually told through the lens of children, modern media has adapted it for an adult audience through plays and film. The most notable example of that is the Hansel and Gretel film that was released in 2013 starring Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton.
Other Well Known Female and Male Duos Worth Recognizing
History is filled with plenty of remarkable female and male duos who despite their gender differences, complement each other. Other notable mentions include Superman and Lois Lane, the biblical Joseph and Mary, Brad and Angelina, although they eventually got separated after a long time, they were the iconic couple other modern duos looked up to. Also, aside from Jay Z and Beyoncé, we have Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, the couple’s time in the White House and beyond, reinforced the beauty of marrying your best friend. If there is a modern tale of iconic duos, the former president of the United States and his first lady belong at the top of the list. One supposes an honorary mention goes to Adam and Eve, who started the train of iconic female and male duos.
These are just a few examples of some iconic female and male duos in history. If you think we’ve missed an important duo, let us know.
The Incredible Dr. Pol is a long-running reality television series that airs on the Nat Geo Wild channel. It first came on the air in 2011 and has since gone on to become a show that is beloved by audiences everywhere. The series follows a group of veterinarians headed by Jan Pol who runs a wonderful practice called Pol Veterinary Services that employs all kinds of gifted animal doctors. His practice has its base in Weidman, Michigan.
The show isn’t just about the struggles and experiences of the veterinary profession, it’s also about human relationships. It follows Dr. Pol’s family, as well as his employees and their clients. The Incredible Dr. Pol has consistently earned high ratings year after year because of the interesting array of characters that it puts on screen. Many doctors have come and gone since the show began, but only a few of them have managed to leave a lasting legacy that fans of the show are determined not to forget in a hurry.
Who is Dr. Brenda and What Happened To Her?
Dr. Brenda Grettenberger was one of the earliest cast members of the show. She became a fan favorite as a result of her big personality and ability to care for any animal that she encounters, regardless of how large or small it might be. She has been hugely instrumental to the success of the show through its many seasons. However, it became suspicious when Brenda did not feature in several episodes during the last few seasons, causing fans to wonder if she was leaving the show. Is she still going to return to Dr. Pol? What goes on in her life when she’s not trying to save the lives of animals?
From just watching Brenda work her magic, it’s easy to see that she has a natural gift to care for animals. She was raised on her family’s dairy farm in Easton Rapids, Michigan, and it was there that she first kindled her interest in taking care of animals. After graduating from high school, she joined the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan University, where she earned her degree. Upon gaining her license in 1992, she found work at Dr. Jan Pol’s practice, so, she was right there with him when the National Geographic Network picked up the show.
It wasn’t easy for Brenda to forge forward in her field because she had to deal with myopic and sexist attitudes of farmers who couldn’t wrap their heads around the idea of a female vet. However, through a sheer strong will, perseverance, and her flair for her job, she was able to win them over and get them to trust her with their animals.
When it comes to her personal life, the talented vet likes to keep a tight lid on things, but it is no secret that she loves her family very much and values them as highly as her work. Dr. Brenda leads an interesting life away from her job and the show. She enjoys dancing, reading, and training oxen. She owns a handful of them, which she has been training to pull wagons and carts. She is also affiliated with an organization called the Midwest Ox Drovers Association.
Brenda starred in nearly every single episode of the first twelve seasons of the Dr. Pol show, but her appearances began to decline in the thirteenth season. There were some episodes where she was absent and this sparked a lot of speculation that she was leaving the show. However, this is not completely true as even Dr. Pol himself has reassured audiences that her future on the series is safe for the foreseeable future.
Due to the ever-increasing workload that the practice has to deal with, new vets have joined the show, but their presence will not be eclipsing that of the seasoned vet. Although Brenda may be taking time off work so she can be with her family, she is working with Dr. Pol’s practice and will likely continue to do so until the show goes off the air.
When the new season of the show premieres, Dr. Brenda will be continuing her role and fulfilling her sacred vow to take care of all kinds of animals to the best of her abilities. There’s no quitting for the veterinarian until she is no longer able to do the job that brought her so much fulfillment.
Where’s Dr. Sandra Now?
Dr. Sandra Wisniewski is one of the lead cast members of The Incredible Dr. Pol. She joined the practice after graduating from the College of Veterinary at Iowa State University. She has earned the respect and adoration of the millions of viewers who watch the show, thanks to her outgoing and playful nature. Although she was with the show for a long time, she eventually stopped appearing in the episodes and this made fans very curious. Many people wanted to know why she left the show at a time when she had become one of the most loved stars. They also wondered what she has been up to since her time on the show came to an end.
Upon her disappearance from the show, it was revealed that the reason Dr. Sandra left was to start a family of her own. While she didn’t disclose this information to the fans before leaving, her social media posts provided all the answers needed. After marrying her then-boyfriend Chris Shindolf, they relocated so he could be closer to work and as a result, she was no longer able to continue her work on the show.
Before she left, there was a lot of talk going around that Dr. Sandra was dissatisfied with how the show was playing out. However, neither she nor any of the other cast members have confirmed the claim or commented on whether it contributed to her exit from Dr. Pol. It’s possible that it was only just speculation with no real substance to it.
Sandra might have left the show, but that did not spell the end of her career as a veterinarian. She has continued to work in the field, doing what she loves and saving the lives of countless animals at the same time. Few things bring her as much joy as administering treatment to ailing pets and animals, discovering what troubles them, and nursing the creatures back to good health.
At the moment, the trained vet is working at the Sheridan Animal Hospital, where she keeps displaying her exceptional ability to care for animals. Understandably, her exit from the show did not sit well with many of the fans she has cultivated over the years, there is some consolation to be found in the fact that she is still devoting her services to the animals in her new neighborhood.
She is focused on taking care of her family and spending as much time with them as possible, while also excelling at her work. When she’s not kicking ass at her profession, Dr. Sandra hangs out with her friends, family, and pets. She also loves to engage in leisurely activities like traveling and horse riding. Anyway, her presence on the Dr. Pol show is still being terribly missed. One thing is for certain, the viewers will always remember her fondly.
Why Dr. Erin Left Dr. Pol
Dr. Erin is one of the minor characters on the show. She was hired as supporting staff to assist with the workload after the practice began getting more popular and attracting clientele from all around the state. She only appeared in a couple of episodes so her absence didn’t really leave much of a vacuum on the show when she left. However, it still left people wondering what had happened to her and her reason for leaving the show.
There is very little information available concerning the details of Dr. Erin’s exit from the Dr. Pol show. It is uncertain whether she didn’t like the practice and moved to join another or if she left to attend to personal matters. Her shortlived appearance on the show won her the admiration of many of the viewers who became invested in her career and wanted to see her succeed. She added a new touch to the show with her presence. One of the favorite parts of the series was watching her and Dr. Emily compete and pull off complex procedures without getting flustered. She is not one to shy away from getting her hands dirty, no matter how small or large the animal in question is.
It has not yet been confirmed if Dr. Erin is still practising and taking care of animals. She doesn’t have any social media accounts through which fans can get updates on her life or what new and exciting things she has been up to. Regardless, the beloved doctor is still alive and happy. She is spending more time with family and friends and also focusing on improving herself. She might not be in front of the cameras anymore, but she will always have a special place in the hearts of the show’s viewers.
Dorit Kemsley is an American fashion designer and reality television star best recognized for being one of the cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH). She is one of the standout characters of the show for a number of reasons, including the fact that even though she is an American, she has a British accent which has made her personality a subject of controversy.
The TV show premiered on the 14th of October 2010 as The Real Housewives but was renamed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in its sixth season with Dorit joining the cast in the following season. Notwithstanding the fact that she became a member of the show’s cast in its seventh season, Kemsley has established herself as a strong character.
Although you may know some details about her, this article brings to you more information about Dorit and her family that you may not have known.
Take a Look at Dorit Kemsley’s Fact Card
Education and The Beginning of Her Career
Born on the 16th of July 1976 in Woodridge, Connecticut, Dorit attended Quinnipiac University-School of Business from where she finished with a degree in marketing, design, and communications. She moved to Italy when she was 19 and there, she secured a job in an international fashion company that makes swimwear.
Ten years after working with the firm, she decided it was time to establish her own company. Consequently, she moved to New York where she started her own fashion line named Dorit International, a firm that also revolves around making swimwear.
The Origin of Her British Accent
Despite being from Connecticut, Dorit Kemsley sometimes speaks with a British accent and this has made a lot of fans judge her accent on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as unreal. However, in a bid to clear the air, the TV star explained that the way she speaks is a result of different things, including the fact that she is married to a British man who has a very strong London accent, some of which she unconsciously picked up over time.
According to her, another factor that influenced her accent is the fact that both of her parents are not Americans, and they speak multiple languages. Dorit is also a polyglot and can speak English, Hebrew, Spanish, and Italian fluently. She also revealed that she spent about 10 years of her life shuttling between Europe and America. Additionally, Kemsley invested a good amount of time working in different parts of the world and in a number of places where English is not a primary language.
She Uses Her Real Accent When…
Despite the explanations, a lot of people still do not believe that Dorit Kemsley’s accent on RHOBH is real. As a result, an audience member threw the big question at her during the November 17, 2019 RHOBH: The Real 90210 panel at BravoCon. Responding to the query about when she uses her real accent, Dorit said she would not be able to fake anything with her co-casts on the reality show, this is because she is with them all the time.
Dorit Kemsley’s Marriage and Family Life
Dorit is a wife and a mother of two. She met her husband Paul Kemsley (PK) in 2014 at a restaurant and by March 2015, they exchanged marital vows in an elaborate wedding that took place in New York. Paul is a popular English business mogul best known as a real estate developer, an ex-vice-chairman of the English professional football club, Tottenham Hotspur, and as the chairman of the rebirthed Uniondale, New York Cosmos professional soccer club. The reality TV star runs a management agency called Nixxi Entertainment with her husband and among their clients is Boy George, who lives with them.
The marriage between PK and Dorit Kemsley has produced a son named Jagger and he has a sister named Phoenix. In the course of an episode of RHOBH, it was disclosed that Jagger had a health challenge, which was eventually found to be dyspraxia. The condition is a developmental disorder of the brain in childhood that makes it difficult for sufferers to get involved in activities requiring coordination and physical movement.
The TV star is where she is today as a result of sheer hard work and determination. Some people who knew nothing about Dorit before she became a reality star might assume her popularity is only as a result of her marriage to a wealthy man, that’s not the case. She had already gotten her fashion company off the ground prior to meeting and getting married to PK.
Being an enterprising woman, Dorit Kemsley soon got involved in her husband’s businesses and even co-owns/runs some of them with him. Consequently, the financial strength of the duo has increased with a combined net worth of about $242 million. Meanwhile, various reports have estimated Dorit’s net worth around $50 million.
The Kemsley’s New Home Is All Shades of Classy
The beautiful lady and her husband recently moved into a new mansion which they bought for $6.475 million in Encino. The house is highly secured and sits within a gated compound. It has a grand foyer, six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a large dining area. The tastefully furnished modern building also has some relaxation spots such as a wine room, a screening room, and a sauna. Surrounding the property is a beautiful landscape, including a swimming pool, spa, and sundeck.
Financial and Legal Issues
Dorit Kemsley and her husband have had their fair share of financial and legal issues. In 2019, sometime in July, it was reported that Dorit’s bank account which is also listed under her husband’s name, was frozen on the order of a judge due to a $1.2 million lawsuit filed against the couple by their former business partner named Nicos Kirzis. From what we gathered, Nicos accused them of not paying a loan and the case eventually ended with the couple parting with $1.2 million.
2019 also saw the couple dealing with almost $1 million federal tax liens accumulated over a period of three years.
Rising to prominence with his role in the 2002 TV film Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister, Matthew Goode is an English actor who has become a popular face on the screen. The Exeter-born actor is a part of a long list of people in the entertainment world today who were inspired to pursue such a career as a result of their parents having been active in the industry.
But unlike many others, Goode had only one parent, his mother Jennifer, who had an interest in the performing arts. She was not even outrightly active in the industry as she was only an amateur theatre director. To put food on the table, she maintained a job as a nurse while her husband Anthony worked as a geologist.
Together, Goode’s parents were able to send him to the University of Birmingham where he studied Drama before he transferred to Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. What followed subsequently was a career that has seen him receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination among other award nominations. Read on to find out more about his career, including details of his love life.
Matthew Goode at a Glance
Is Matthew Goode Married?
One of the questions you find people always asking about the actor is in regards to his marital status. Unfortunately for anyone hoping to get a shot with him, Matthew Goode has been married for a number of years now.
In 2004, two years after he started his acting career, he began dating Sophie Dymoke. Since then, the couple has remained right by each other’s side as they started a family and exchanged marital vows quietly in 2014. They have further helped each other achieve greater things in their respective careers.
The couple kept their marriage under wraps as the public kept on anticipating an announcement on when they would get married. Matthew Goode later revealed in an interview that he and his longtime girlfriend had already walked down the aisle and become man and wife. No detail was further provided on where the marriage was held and those in attendance.
Facts About His Family
Goode is a very private person who keeps his personal affairs close to his chest and allows the world to keep guessing. As indicated, he has been in a longtime relationship with Sophie Dymoke whom he is now married to.
Dymoke is not a celebrity of any sort and was only thrown into the spotlight thanks to her relationship with her actor husband. But aside from being known as the wife of the English actor, Sophie is also a fashion designer. She has worked for notable brands including VINCE, where she was a Sales Director. She currently occupies the same position at MiH Jeans.
Together, the couple has three kids; two daughters and a son. Their first child, Matilda Eve, was born in March 2009, followed by Teddie Eleanor Rose who was born in September 2013. In August 2015, they had their youngest child, Ralph Goode.
Details of His Career
Matthew Goode began acting in 2002 when he featured in Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister as Caspar. It was, however, not until 2004 that he starred in the romantic comedy Chasing Liberty where he played the role of Ben Calder that his efforts in the film industry were noticed.
From that role, he got his first award nomination – a Teen Choice Award for Male Breakout Star. This proved to be the spark he needed as he became the toast of movie producers, starring in other notable productions like Match Point (2005), My Family and Other Animals (2005), Imagine Me and You (2006), Brideshead Revisited (2008), and Leap Year (2010) among others.
Matthew Goode has since received several nominations for his performances in a filmography that includes over 40 films and TV shows. He was nominated by the Film Critics Circle of Australia Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2012 and the Australian Film Institute for the same category in 2013 for his performance in the film Burning Man. He won the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his role in Stoker.
In 2017, Goode appeared in the Netflix historical drama, The Crown. His portrayal of the brother-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II and husband of Princess Margaret, Antony Armstrong-Jones, earned him nominations for Gold Derby Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards for Best Drama Guest Actor and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, respectively.
Music sensation, Sierra Deaton came into the spotlight back in 2013 when she won The X Factor US alongside her boyfriend, Alex Kinsey. To date, Sierra is still adored by her fans who believe her voice is one of the smoothest in the music industry – her crystal clear voice rings above the normal soprano harmonic you may know. She has also proved over the years that beyond being talented, one has to work hard to achieve their dreams. Let’s take a journey into Sierra Deaton’s world, see how she attained fame and what she is has been up to since the X Factor US.
Who Is Sierra Deaton?
Sierra Deaton was born on 11th February 1991 in the US city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her father, Dr. John Deaton, is an Englishman while her mother, Vu Deaton, is Vietnamese which explains why Sierra has mixed ethnicity even though she is American by birth. She also has an elder sister, Lara Deaton who attended the University of Central Florida and graduated with a degree in Nursing sometime in 2012. On her part, Sierra also earned a degree from the University of Central Florida and prior to that, she attended the Lake Howell High School.
Sierra Deaton At A Glance
How Did The Singer Become Famous?
In 2013, Sierra Deaton alongside her boyfriend, Alex Kinsey under the stage name ‘Alex and Sierra’ decided to participate in the third and final season of the famous American music competition X Factor. They got to the next round of the show after they performed Britany Spear’s song ‘Toxic’ during the auditions held in New Orleans Louisiana. More so, their performance did not only thrill the audience but it won the admiration of the X Factor judge Simon Cowell who later became their mentor.
The couple then made it to the top 12 after they performed their own version of Robin Thicke’s hit song ‘Blurred Lines’ which wowed both the judges and audience who gave them a standing ovation. Their subsequent song renditions were also very impressive especially Sarah Bareilles’ ‘Gravity’ which mesmerized the audience and made two of the judges cry.
Sarah and Alex made it to the semi-finals and eventually to the finals where their success was glaring after the heart-melting rendition of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’. The duo was named the winners of the music competition on December 19th, 2013, making history as the first group to win the X Factor in the US.
What Has Sierra Deaton Been Upto After X Factor US?
Winning the X-Factor competition became a platform upon which Sierra alongside Alex launched their musical careers. They immediately began working towards the production of their debut album in collaboration with a number of big names in the music industry which included Grammy Award-winning singer, John Legend. After working tirelessly, they dropped their debut single ‘Scarecrow’ in May 2014 and this was shortly followed by their debut album ‘It’s About Us’.
However, for undisclosed reasons, the group was dropped by their record label in 2015. They started working on their own and later announced the release of an extended play on September 30, 2016. This extended play would comprise of the covers of the songs they performed during their time on the X Factor US as well as a couple of other new songs. Sierra and Alex also embarked on a tour tagged ‘The Take Me Tour’ from San Francisco down to Los Angeles during which they staged several shows.
Sadly, their independent move eventually proved to be futile as sometime in 2017, Sierra and Alex shocked their fans with news of their breakup as a couple. This definitely meant their beautiful music career together was over.
Shortly after their breakup, Sierra resurfaced on stage but this time she used the name ‘Essy’ and in 2018, she dropped her first single as a solo artist titled ‘Don’t Hurt’. The song was loved by her fans and this boosted Sierra Deaton’s hopes of becoming a top solo artist in the music industry.
On the relationship front, the singer also seems to be doing pretty well as she is currently dating Australian musician, Luke Hemmings. The pair kicked off their romantic dalliance sometime in August 2018 and have been going steady to date.
Donnie Van Zant is a rocker and guitarist who is famous as the vocalist of the rock band 38 Special. Coming from a family that is well-grounded in music, the rock star has achieved a lot since the inception of his career. Zant, unfortunately, decided to leave the music scene in the early 2000s. Despite being a founding member of 38 Special, the vocalist also left the band in 2013, as a result of some health challenges. Find out more about the musician and his family as you scroll through.
Donnie Van Zant’s Family Background
Donnie was born on June 11, 1952, in Jacksonville, Florida to Marion Virginia Hicks Van Zant and her husband, Lacy Van Zant. He was brought up alongside his two siblings, Ronnie Van Zant, who is the oldest of the three, and Johnny Van Zant. The rock singer was raised in a close-knit family, with parents who were very encouraging and supportive. While his mother died in 2000, he lost his father four years later in 2004.
Although his father was not a musician himself, he gave all the encouragement necessary for his children to pursue a career as rock musicians. Interestingly, all of them became successful in it, including Ronnie, who died at the age of 29 following a plane crash. For his encouragement, Lacy’s sons declared him Father of Southern Rock.
Donnie attended Robert E. Lee High, which had a policy that was strictly enforced against boys with long hair. Although his brother and other members of Skynyrd would later drop out of school because they were not ready to cut theirs, Donnie hid his long hair under a wig and was later able to graduate. Just like his two siblings, he started his musical career when he was still a teenager. However, it was in 1974 that he started his band together with Don Barnes, who was his neighbor at the time. Other members of the band include Jeff Carlisi, Ken Lyons, who only stayed a little while, Steve Brookins, and Jack Grodin.
Donnie Van Zant is a family man and has been married to Ashley Van Zant. The couple has been together for many years and currently reside in their home in Jacksonville, Florida. It is not known if they have any children.
Van Zant’s Fact Card
Other Interesting Things To Know About The Vocalist
1. He Was Also A Member of A Sub Group Called ‘Van Zant’
Although it is through his stint as a member of 38 Special that he is most famous, he has also performed together with his younger brother, Johnny Van Zant. Under the group name ‘Van Zant’, the duo released their first album together in 1985. They followed it up with four more albums, including the very successful Get Right with the Man (2005) and My Kind of Country (2007).
2. His Late Brother Ronnie Knew He Wouldn’t Live Long
Donnie’s older brother Ronnie Van Zant died at the age of 29. Before his demise, Ronnie had told many people including his father that he was not going to live to be 30 years old. While Lacy and every other person thought it was a joke, it turned out to be true. Their father, though in grief, was not taken by surprise by Ronnie’s death. Ronnie was a member of the rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, which their father supported greatly. In 1977, he died in a plane crash, but other members of the band survived with serious injuries.
3. What is His Net Worth?
With a career that ran for many years, Donnie Van Zant has achieved so much fame and wealth that comes along with it. As of this writing, the rock star has an accumulated net worth estimated at $8 million. He made his fortune from his musical career, most especially through his stints as a member of 38 Special.
4. Why Did Donnie Van Zant Leave Music?
Donnie Van Zant was forced to retire from music as a result of inner-ear nerve damage, as well as some other health challenges. He was strictly warned by his doctor to take a permanent break from music, something he is known to always put in a lot of passion and energy into.
Donnie remained the most consistent member of 38 Special until 2013 when as a result of his doctor’s advice, he took a permanent break from music. Before then, he had worked on 12 studio albums with 38 Special, and 4 live albums, among other things. More so, the band had sold more than 20 million copies thus far.
Veronica Bielik’s looks are not only attractive but also looks impossible to achieve for the average lady out there. The model who initially joined Instagram in 2014 got a lot of fans as she uploaded her fabulous pictures flaunting her well-trimmed physique for the viewing pleasure of all and sundry.
It is also interesting to know that this damsel was not attractive during her formative years. However, Bielik revealed that she made a u-turn and the result is the sexy model we now have. Read her bio and learn other interesting facts about this Polish beauty in this piece.
Veronica Bielik’s Background
Veronica is Bielik is an Instagram model whose birth details show that she was born on the 18th of September 1993 in Lower Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. It is known that the Internet celebrity usually spells her first name as ‘Weronika’. With regards to her parents, there is no available detail about their identities but sources have it that Bielik has a sister who goes by the name Olivia.
Moreso not much has been made public about her educational history aside from the fact that she holds a Masters Degree in Law according to her Instagram page. However, it is known that her journey as an Instagram model commenced in 2014 when Bielik uploaded her picture for the first time on the social media platform.
Veronica Bielik’s Fact Sheet
What You Need To Know About The Polish Instagram Model
1. Veronica Bielik is a high profile Instagram model
Since she joined the bandwagon of Instagram models, Veronica Bielik has seen her career soar to greater heights and it’s evident with her huge fan base of over 2 million followers on Instagram. Moreso, she is known to represent brands like Women’s Best a food supplement firm, and the energy drink firm called Monster Energy.
2. Plastic surgery controversy
Being a public image, no issue is off limit and the same applied to the Polish model as rumors have it that she enhanced her looks to better fit her image of a model. It eventually turned out to be true as Bielik confirmed that she did plastic surgery especially on her boobs and her reasons were because of her job as a model.
On the other hand, in a post the Nordic model made on Instagram sometime in January 2017, she gave a lot of insight into how she was able to totally transform herself to be someone we all admire today. As a 16-year-old, Veronica cared less about how she looked, what she wore, ate and her shape. However, when she turned 19, she made life-changing decisions (losing fat, eating right, and working out) that she has lived by since then. The result is the charming Instagram model we all admire today.
It is known that the Instagram model does a question and answer time on her page where she reaches out to young girls to embrace their natural looks. Notably, she told a guy who wanted his partner to have her looks that if his love is based on her looks, he actually does not love the girl.
Veronica Bielik added that most of her pictures are taken with optimum care to get the right effects as a model, sometimes she hardly eats and even uses apps to make her stomach look flatter. However, for other girls, this is not the case as they embrace their natural looks which they flaunt bravely.
Although some people call her a hypocrite for giving advice and not living by it, Bielik still has fans that love her wise words on embracing their natural side.
4. She is friends with Renata Kaczoruk
As a model, it is only ideal for Veronica Bielik to have a close circle of her fellow colleagues and this is where the popular Polish model Renata Kaczoruk falls. The lady who is in her early thirties is indeed someone the upcoming model should look up to. Renata has not only graced the covers of notable publications which include the likes of Elle, but she has also worked with top fashion icons too. Moreso, she is known to have a very impressive social media followership with her various pages having tons of followers.
5. Veronica Bielik’s body stats
It is no secret that the Polish model got a lot of attention when she launched into Instagram as a result of her physique. Bielik whose waist is very small when compared to her bust is often seen flaunting them in very sexy wares on her page. However, she revealed that she has not been so bold about exposing her body as she was shy of her looks while growing up. She mainly wore big clothes to cover her shape but started her body transformation by losing some weight and then worked out to enhance her looks.
Veronica Bielik’s body stats now read 35-23-35 which represent her 35 inches bust, 23 inches waist and a hip size of 35 inches. The model is also known for her dark brown hair which complements her brown colored eyes.
Modeling has become an all-comers affair with the coming of the internet. Many individuals, both young and old, are now upcoming and established models. The internet has provided a vast means of showcasing modeling talents. It provides not only an unlimited audience but also various technological features that assist. One such person who has tapped into the benefits of the internet to showcase their talents is Amirah Dyme.
Details of Her Background
Dyme is an Instagram personality, who is best known for modeling for various brands such as NA-KD, Fashion Nova and Blanco Bay. The Cake Queen, as she is often called keeps a very low profile when it comes to her personal life. Asides from being from Sudan (a country in North Africa which is popular for its long history of unstable paramilitary government) which many know about and being born in Germany, little is known about her biological family: parents and siblings.
Amirah Dyme was born on the 14th of January, 1995. She has seven siblings, whose names are unknown but one of them – her brother – appears on her posts on Instagram sometimes. Nothing is known about Cake Queen’s educational background. The elementary and other schools she might have attended are not known. Her only career that is known to the media is her modeling career on social media. It is not also certain if she is in any relationship at the moment as there are no records that suggest that.
Amirah At A Glance
What then makes Amirah Dyme thick and why is she making waves on Instagram you may ask, well, you will find answers in the next paragraph.
Here’s Why Amirah Dyme is Popular on Instagram
Amirah is not the only model on Instagram but she is also one of those that makes the social media platform busy with her amazing and sizzling hot body. With her stunning pictures, she has gotten lots of attention which has earned her millions of followers.
It is not exactly known when the Instagram Seductress and Queen of hotness as many love to address her launched her Instagram account, however, it is known that she began posting on the eponymous account in June 2016. With millions of followers, it is obvious why her uploads quickly trend as soon as she makes them.
Instagram has not just brought her fame and followers to Amirah, but cheques also. As mentioned above, she has modeled for various fashion brands and has been nicknamed the Cake Queen. She might probably become a professional model in the future or be represented by any agency.
However, a well-known fact about Amirah other than her social media presence is her patriotism for her home country — Sudan. With a long history of unstable paramilitary government, Amirah Dyme has taken to her social media account to plead for peace in the country. Sometime in 2019, she used her Instagram page to spread the message about the need for peace in Sudan — a patriotic act that brought the happenings in the North African country to the knowledge of many of her followers.
Other Interesting Facts About the Stunning North African Model
Her Body Measurements
When the word ‘model’ is used for females, we often expect a slim tall figure but today, this is not always the case. Models of today come in all shapes and sizes. Fortunately, everyone now has a category they can belong to. Our celebrity subject, Amirah Dyme, doesn’t have a slim figure, rather she is sinfully curvy with surplus bodily endowments. She uses this body and her beautiful face to woo her fans to her page and to also model. Sadly, we may not be able to give you her exact body measurements as they are not readily available at the moment.
How Much is She Worth?
Over the years, modeling has proven to be a very lucrative career. Little wonder then, why Amirah cued into it and built her career therein. The Sudanese model has been modeling for fashion brands through social media since 2016. With this, it is expected that she has gained a certain amount of financial stability. However, it is not known how much the model earns, neither is her net worth available to the public.
Amirah’s Relationship Status
The young beautiful and attractive Amirah Dyme will surely have numerous admirers worth with her beauty. For a long time, Amirah has been able to completely keep information about her love life away from the media and public until recently when she shared this:
…suggesting that she is in a relationship and that Ramy Freeny is her boyfriend.
However, she recently shared a photo on her Instagram account sometime in February 2020 which she captioned “That’s daddy 😍.” The picture showed her kissing a black man whose face wasn’t shown. As you would expect, her Instagram followers who commented on the photo interpreted it to be the man she is possibly in a relationship with. While some of her fans wished the duo well, others held an entirely different opinion which they couldn’t hold back but to express.
When it comes to social media success, there are many paths to follow to attain success. For some folks, it happens on Instagram while some others find their forte on YouTube. Many more find their success on a myriad of other social media platforms. In the case of Sarah Magusara, she started on Instagram but found resounding success on TikTok, the app formerly known as Musical.ly. Back in 2014, Magusara began uploading pictures of her daily life on Instagram in 2014. However, with inspiration from the likes of A1saud, TheyLoveArii, Kevin Bojorquez and Jelina, she launched an eponymous account on TikTok and started sharing her own videos. Soon enough, her lip syncs and vlog posts began drawing increased attention.
This article bares it all; revealing all you need to know about the Queen of TikTok, including her recent revelations about a baby.
Who is Sarah Magusara?
Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on August 22, 2001. Sarah Magusara identifies as a Filipino by ancestry. Although the TikTok bigwig doesn’t seem to be a private person, she has managed to keep details of her early life off the radar. More so, there are no details about her early education, parents or what they do for a living. Nevertheless, we know she has a sister named Giselle Magusara.
From the very start, Magusara’s passion and skill can be seen from her videos and the numerous uploads she puts on TikTok. A bulk of those content shows her dancing. One thing she has, however, let her fans in on is her passion for performance. In October 2014, at the age of thirteen, Magusara began giving Instagram users a peek into her personal life by uploading pictures on the app.
Five years later, her efforts have paid off incredibly. From a following of 300k, Magusara now boasts of more than twice that number. Since she joined the video-sharing platform, YouTube in 2016, her eponymous channel features her dance videos and has garnered over 98k subscribers. Her slow-motion challenge uploaded in 2017 garnered about 700k views.
Although YouTube and Instagram have paid off big time, neither comes close to the successes Sarah Magusara’s has recorded on TikTok. Formerly called Musical.ly, TikTok was launched in 2017 by ByteDance. The platform enables users to share short-form mobile videos. Magusara has taken this opportunity and turned it into a money-spinning machine and a launching pad for her influence. A quick run through her contents reveals a rich blend of creativity inspired by the works of other social media influencers such as A1saud, TheyLoveArii, Kevin Bojorquez and Jelina. As of the time of this writing, Sarah Magusara commands a following of 8.1 million on TikTok. Asides her social media exploits, there’s more to know about the Queen of TikTok.
Sarah Magusara’s Fact Sheet
Sarah Magusara’s Earnings and Net Worth
As of 2019, sources put Sarah Magusara’s net worth at a range between $1 Million and $5 Million. As yet, it is uncertain how much she earns from her social media ventures. What’s not a secret, however, is the fact that she earns a sizeable amount from endorsement deals, publicity campaigns and brand ambassadorships.
The Man in Her Life
There have been numerous speculations about the identity of the man in her life. Nevertheless, Magusara has remained notoriously silent until recently. Her social media accounts, Instagram especially, show her with a mystery man who we believe is her boyfriend. More so, Magusara announced in May 2019, that she was pregnant with her first child. An Instagram post dated October 1, 2019, showed a smiling Magusara clutching her baby girl; Zamira Rose Magusara-Warbrick. According to sources, Magusara gave birth on September 17, 2019.
Body Features
Now over eighteen, Sarah Magusara maintains a voluptuous build. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches (1.60 meters) in height and weighs 123 lbs (53 kg). She has dark brown hair and eyes of the same color. Her bust, waist, and hips measure 32-25-35 inches respectively. She wears shoes of size 5 (UK) but there are no details of her bra size. When that goes public, we’ll put it all out.
Social Media Presence
Sarah Magusara is active on several social media platforms. She operates accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, PIKDO and of course TikTok. On Facebook, she has a following of 52,092. On Instagram, she has over 1 million followers while her YouTube and Tiktok accounts have followings of 222k and 11.2 million respectively.
Since the mid-1980s, QVC has thrilled and entertained audiences around the world with their incredible home shopping show. The channel has over the years continued to grow from strength to strength as it can now be viewed in more than 350 million households across seven countries in different continents of the world. Without a doubt, the success of the QVC channel can be attributed to its wide array of hosts who make the show come alive in a special way as they give a live presentation and demonstration of products before making a sales pitch.
But as you are most likely to find in any work environment, there has been a number of occasions when the company and its hosts have parted ways over differences in opinions or treatment in the workplace. This, among other issues, has led to these hosts having to leave the show either on their own terms or through a letter of termination. Here is a list of hosts to have at one point in time anchored the home shopping channel but are no longer a part of it.
List of QVC Hosts Who Left or Were Axed From the Show
1. Dan Wheeler
Dan Wheeler is an accomplished television personality who spent several years working as a host on QVC before deciding he was going to quit. He built a successful career for himself on the channel and earned a lot of money for doing that. He was able to afford his dream lifestyle and might have continued for many more years had his wife not been diagnosed with cancer.
While Dan tried to continue with his job for a while, watching his wife fight through her sickness made him realize he wanted to do much more with his life. He thus decided he was going to seize every moment of his life from then onwards by quitting QVC to focus on spreading his ministry of love. Viewers appeared to be very sad to see Dan Wheeler go but he was, however, happy to be moving on to what he felt was his calling in life – spreading God’s word to other people the way his wife spent her life loving him and the people around her.
2. Lisa Robertson
Lisa Robertson was a long-time QVC host who spent 20 years on the shopping channel. She began working with QVC in 1995 and as the years passed, she became one of the most famous faces on the channel. She hosted several shows for the channel, the most popular among them were The Lisa Robertson Show, Ask Lisa About Style, Friday Night Beauty, and PM Style. Her charm and humor drew in over 20 million viewers every week who watched her talk about her love for beauty and fashion.
Prior to joining the channel, Lisa was crowned Miss Tennessee. She was also a trained and gifted classical violinist. The host announced that she was leaving QVC in December 2014, explaining that her reason for quitting was to discover herself and go on a new adventure. She told the viewers that although she was sad to be leaving them and all the friends she had made at QVC, she wanted to see what else was out there in the world for her. Lisa went on to thank them for their love and support throughout the years and asked that they keep on showering her with their love in the years to come. She is currently devoting her time to running her store, as well as building her brand and website where she sells jewelry and shares delicious recipes.
3. Jacque Gonzales
Although QVC is primarily a shopping channel that provides a convenient way for people to discover amazing products and new goods that they can buy, the show has also helped launch the television careers of several notable on-air personalities, one of who is Jacque Gonzales. The Mexican-American host gave 15 years of her life to QVC. She was beloved by viewers for her product presentations and descriptions, celebrity interviews, and her writings which she shared on the show’s blog.
Jacque had a reputation for building honest relationships with fans of her show, and she was fond of sharing personal tidbits about what was going on in her life like the time she thought she had cancer in 2016 after finding a mass in one of her breasts.
By May 2017, however, the revered QVC host announced that she would be leaving the channel after 15 glorious years. This news came as a shock to her fans, especially as Jacque did not reveal what she was going to be doing next or even the reason why she was leaving. It is, however, believed in some quarters that she left the show in order to start a shopping channel of her own called Talk Shop Live.
4. Albany Irvin
Albany Irvin is a woman who has excelled at many things in her professional life. She has worked as a brand strategist, corporate speaker, sales expert, and most notably, a television host on QVC. She joined the network in 2009 as a host on their shows for high-tech beauty and electronics products. Her ability to distill complex information into messages that are easy to understand quickly established her as a fan favorite. Aside from her work in front of the camera, Albany also worked as a sales manager and brand strategist for QVC and its investor programs.
In December 2016, the host communicated her decision to leave QVC in order to spend time with her family and decide what to do with the next phase of her life. Following her departure, she launched a company in 2017 which focuses on creating, branding and selling various products for different consumer markets.
5. Bob Bowersox
At the height of his career, Bob Bowersox was one of the most famous television personalities and hosts on the QVC network. He worked on the channel for many years, appearing on several of the shows. Most notably, he was part of the show In the Kitchen with Bob where he talked about all kinds of kitchen products, ranging from dining to cookware. The professional way with which he handled his job endeared him to the viewing public in a short time so when the time came for him to announce his resignation, fans were left devastated and crushed. Although Bob revealed that he was resigning so he could chase his dreams of working as an actor and writer, it was later revealed that he had had no intention of quitting but was forced to after he discovered that QVC did not renew his contract at the end of 2008.
True to his word, Bob went after a career in acting and writing and has in fact found commendable success in both. He has also found his way back to home shopping television as he currently works as a host on ShopNBC, where he serves as a guest expert, sharing his knowledge of cooking and kitchen appliances with the public.
6. Dave King
Dave King was one of the earliest television hosts to sign with the QVC channel. He devoted his talent and time to help them sell all manner of electronic goods for decades until he left abruptly in 2008. Dave was loved by the viewers for his easygoing and personable nature. He had a real talent for putting on a good show and selling stuff, so fans tuned in thousands to watch his shows. There are many speculations that have been made as to why he ended up leaving the network, but the former QVC host is yet to confirm or deny any of it.
Some people believe he was fired because of low sales and his age while others have claimed that he lost his job because of QVC’s discriminatory attitude towards their black and ethnic minority staff. Whatever the reason was, Dave King has since moved on from that job to embrace a career in Hollywood. He has also been offered a job as a host on the QVC rival network, ShopNBC.
7. Judy Crowell
Judy Crowell was one of the very first faces to get hired as a host on QVC. After more than a decade holding down the position and helping viewers make sense of the confusing world that is shopping, she decided to leave the channel in 2003. Although she didn’t give her reason for quitting, it is believed that she left due to her marriage to fellow QVC host, Paul Deasy. She and her husband then went on to work for HSN, featuring as a host on their shows and selling all kinds of products.
Eventually, Judy left her position at HSN in 2008 to work on her own businesses and focus on starting a family. After a long hiatus, she returned to the home shopping industry in 2015 as a host for ShopNBC, alongside her husband. The couple has appeared together in the same show, forging a delightful on-screen partnership that viewers have grown to love and enjoy.
Calm, graceful and truly beautiful, Nina Altuve is a Venezuelan woman who is popular around that country for being the wife of Jose Altuve, a popular baseball star who is also a Venezuelan. For the record, Jose is very popular in the baseball world and has won loads of accolades during his career. As a matter of fact, he won a lot of admiration in 2014 when he became the first player in over 80 years to reach 130 hits and 40 stolen bases. He presently plays in the Major League Baseball (MLB) with Houston Astros in his capacity as the second baseman.
Because of his huge popularity as a baseball star, Jose Altuve’s fame has rubbed off on his wife, Nina as she has become one of the highly talked about celebrity wives at the moment. Her beauty and great support for her husband have also helped to attract attention to her. Jose’s fans have become curious about how he met Nina and how their romance blossomed to the point where they had to get married.
We have dug up some facts about the woman for your reading pleasure. Find out more about her below.
Nina Altuve’s Fact Sheet
What Was She Like Before Fame?
Nina Altuve is now known as the celebrity wife of a popular baseball great who lives in great affluence and enjoys widespread fame. However, before all that, there was a Nina who was just a little girl with big dreams in Venezuela.
Nina, whose real name is actually Giannina Elizabeth Cimetta Sandoval, was born on the 2nd of February 1992 in Venezuela. According to our sources, she grew up in Maracay, a city in Venezuela. She was raised in Maracay by her mother who brought her up along with her two brothers identified as Justo Emilio and Alfredo David. Their mother’s name has been revealed to be Beatriz Sandoval.
Nina Altuve had her elementary and high school education in her hometown of Maracay before she proceeded to study at the University of Carabobo in Valencia, Venezuela. There, she studied bioanalytics. She eventually graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the university and thereafter pursued a career in her chosen filed for a while.
She Is Married To Jose Altuve
Nina Altuve is very fond of her husband and has earned the respect of the man’s fans because of this. Over the years, she has been seen by his side at public functions, cheering him on at games and showing him unflinching loyalty.
But how did it all start for the couple? How did they meet?
She Met Her Husband as a Teenager
Nina and her husband, Jose have been together for a long time. As a matter of fact, our sources have revealed that the couple met when they were still teenagers. They remained together through the years, developing themselves and sustaining their romance.
According to reports, their love was so strong that when Jose was 16 years old and Nina was 14 years, they decided to get married. They eventually tied the knot as husband and wife on the 20th of November 2006.
They Have a Daughter Together
Nina and Jose Altuve have a daughter together. In 2016, 10 years after their wedding, the couple revealed to fans that they were expecting their first baby. The baby girl, who was named Melanie A. Altuve, was eventually born on November 1, 2016. They are expecting another one soon.
She Loves Travelling Around The World With Her Husband
Nina Altuve is a very lively person who does a lot of things for fun. According to our findings, She loves to travel around the world and has visited many cities by so doing. Nina and Jose have paid visits to several beautiful spots in Europe and other places.
She also loves going to the beach. During her different travels, Nina Altuve and her family often spend time on different beaches. She particularly loves to sunbathe while at the beach.
Nina Altuve stands at about 5 feet 4 inches or 1.64m in height. Her husband, Jose is just 2 inches taller than she is, standing at 5 feet 6 inches or 1.70m in height. In addition to her height, Nina is reported to weigh about 57kg or 125lbs. Blessed with dark brown hair, Nina’s body measurements have been revealed to be 32 inches (breast) 24 inches (waist), and 34 inches (hips).
There are many victims of cyberbullying across the world and while there are initiatives aimed at combating the menace, it continues to push people into depression, anxiety, and even death. This is the case for Ashley Lovelace, a cheerful young lady who was propelled to end her woes in a shocking way. It’s been a while since Ashley passed but her fans, friends, and family are yet to come to terms with what happened to her. Beyond the circumstances surrounding Ashley’s death, check out other things that are worth knowing about her below.
Ashley Lovelace at a Glance
Her Family and Background Details
Ashley Lovelace was born on the 7th day of November 2002, in the United States of America, precisely in Abington, Pennsylvania. She was named Ashley Monet Lovelace and the names of her parents are Terrance Lovelace and Stacey Pak.
The young lady’s dad is an African American while her mom is Korean, as she revealed in one of her YouTube videos. Despite her Korean and Hawaiian heritage, Lovelace only spoke English fluently.
The internet sensation was raised alongside her siblings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania until the age of five when she moved to Las Vegas with her family. The names of her siblings are Yunte, Keyan, and Maya while Amir and Talisha are the names of her two step-siblings.
What Made Her Famous?
The late social media star grew up as a lovely child who could attract people and lit anywhere she went to, thanks to her good looks, humor, and free spirit. Ashley, who was known for her boundless enthusiasm, rose to fame as a social media personality. The lovely lady created her Instagram account (Misslovelacee) sometime in June 2018. There, she posted pictures and videos of herself either singing or dancing. Not long after, her charm and grace attracted a lot of followers, helping her amass thousands of followers.
Ashley Lovelace was sought-after by many YouTubers as a result of the kind of content she uploads and her personality. In one of the days leading to her death, she announced in one of the videos she uploaded that she was making a video for her YouTube channel. She eventually did but didn’t go very far as a YouTuber before she tragically ended her life.
How Ashley Lovelace Lost Her Life
Lovelace died at a very young age, she committed suicide early in 2019 following a case of bullying and a number of other personal battles she faced. Her death occurred on January 21, 2019, at the age of 16 following a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There are reports that Ashley Lovelace had been depressed for some time before her death. She was said to have had some cut on her wrist which she inflicted on herself. Unfortunately, on the above-stated date, the young social media personality shot herself in the mouth, leading to her death.
Before the tragic event, the Instagram sensation was going through a lot of things. One of such is related to an alleged video of her sleeping with her boyfriend. The clip reportedly circulated around her school, and that made a lot of students including some of her close friends to mock her. With that said, there is no confirmation of this claim.
What is known to be true, however, is that for some time before her death, she became a victim of online bullying. She suffered extreme bullying from a young man known as Tyler Edmonds (BarbiiDaBully), a Chicago resident into adult amateur films. Tyler is also said to identify himself as a transgender.
Someone who proudly describes himself as a bully, Tyler targeted Ashley whom he bullied on social media until her death, after which he came out claiming he doesn’t feel sorry that she died because he bullied her. He also added in a video that bullying is what he is good at. There are other young people that have also claimed to have been bullied by Tyler including a YouTuber, Leah.
What Happened After Her Death?
Ashley’s painful and sudden death was announced on her Instagram account by her mother who said no one was blamed for the death including her friends and boyfriend. Following the death of Ashley Lovelace, a GoFundMe account was created by her biological mother, seeking to raise $50,000 with the aim of starting an Ashley Lovelace Foundation.
The proposed foundation had the goal of creating awareness on cyberbullying, preventing suicide, as well as helping people battling depression. The account was able to pull some money after it was created. Even after her death, Ashley has continued to gain followers on her Instagram account.
Fun Facts About Ashley Lovelace
1. Apart from dancing and singing, Ashley liked drawing in her spare time.
2. She was not active on Facebook and Twitter at the time of her death.
3. At 16, Ashley Lovelace was very stunning and amazing. She stood at an impressive height of 5 feet 2 inches and had dark brown hair and a set of dazzling eyes.
4. Her funeral took place at Palm Southwest Mortuary.
Payton Moormeier is a social media star who has attained mass appeal, thanks to his Gen Z target audience. An American TikTok star, he is best known for uploading videos of pranks, challenges, Q&As, routines, and vlogs to his accounts to entertain his fans. Payton’s rise to fame was purely by accident. He never set out to become famous, neither did he contemplate building a career out of his online venture. Normally, when you think of celebrities and famous people, Payton doesn’t fit the bill. However, for Gen Z, the young lad fits right in.
As of 2019, Payton Moormeier has over 6.9 million fans on TikTok and has amassed over 135 million hearts on the social media platform. He also has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and over 500K subscribers on YouTube. Considering Moormeier is yet to graduate from high school, he has a very robust career online.
Background Details
The internet sensation was born on July 28th, 2003, in St. Marys, a city in Camden County, Georgia. He was born to parents Chris Addario and Joanne, alongside a sister named Faith who is very supportive of his achievements. Moormeier was raised by his mother alone, with no information available on why his father wasn’t present. Not much else is known about his early life nor his educational background so far.
Payton Moormeier was a member of the TikTok group JrElite until his departure in the summer of 2017 to focus on his single career. In a 2019 TikTok video captioned “Anthony’s teaching me his ways”, he featured fellow TikTok star, Anthony Reeves. The video has earned over 1 million likes. He has also collaborated with other social media stars like King Tino to create TikTok duets. In July 2019, Payton competed in a Wall of Fame challenge against Jaden Hossler and Tayson Madkour.
Besides his normal vlogs on TikTok and YouTube. Payton also shares videos of himself lip-synching to contemporary pop songs. He has a deep passion and interest in astronomy and spends a lot of his time studying the subject. His favorite holiday destinations are Iceland and Tokyo.
Payton Moormeier’s Fact Sheet
He Is Represented by An Agency
Payton Moormeier is represented by Vivid Management; they handle most of his bookings and career arrangements. The management is also in charge of wardrobe, sponsorship and just about everything that concerns him. They also handle his merchandising, selling exclusive Payton Moormeier merch. Payton’s merch line includes products like hoodies, t-shirts, iPhone cases, accessories, and embroidery, with prices ranging between $10 on $55.
Rumor About His Death
Payton Moormeier had to go on Instagram to debunk the bogus news story which circulated in August 2019 claiming he was killed in a car crash. Before the bogus news spread like wildfire, Payton was documenting a road trip to Venice Beach and TikTok headquarters with his friends. The road trip may have inspired the troll behind the death hoax. A lot of his fans were panicking and sending messages in a bid to verify the rumour before he released his statement to clear the air.
Payton Has Attended Playlist Live
Playlist Live is a convention held annually over a three-day period that features gatherings of video content creators, most especially YouTubers. Payton Moormeier has attended Playlist Live twice; attending for the first time in 2017 in Washington DC and then again in 2018 in Orlando.
Payton Moormeier’s Endorsements
The social media star has leveraged his fame to secure sponsorship and brand endorsement deals from companies like Hollister Co., BANGS Shoes, and rue21. Payton appeals to Gen Z and a lot of new companies want to use his direct influence to engage with his target audience.
Payton Moormeier’s YouTube Channel
Payton uses his YouTube channel to share random entertaining videos with his thousands of fans. However, he has posted only eight videos to date. He featured his sister, Faith in one of the videos, while another video was about him traveling a long distance just to surprise his mum. The channel has around 500,000 subscribers. He made his YouTube debut in 2018 when he uploaded “MORNING ROUTINE – EXPECTATION VS REALITY”. He also made a video explaining why he hadn’t posted frequently and apologized to his fans. Still, the channel has not lost its fanbase.
Asides a few public appearances with his parents, Homer James Jigme Gere has not been in the limelight as much as expected, considering he is the son of two Hollywood greats. At the time of his birth, his parents (especially his father) were already enjoying global popularity as a result of their acting exploits.
Homer’s father, Richard Gere, is one of the ’70s and ’80s screen sensations we wouldn’t forget in years to come. He started acting in 1969 and has remained active to date, picking up prestigious awards along the line. His mother, Carey Lowell, is known for her roles in series and films like Law & Order, Fierce Creatures, The Guardian, Six Degrees, as well as Licence to Kill. Homer James Jigme Gere, on the other hand, has not hinted in any way that he’s interested in the movie industry or even the spotlight.
Early Life
The younger Gere was born in New York City on the 6th of February 2000. He got his name from a combination of his grandfathers’ names, a decision his parents made after his birth. Homer was born into fame as by the time he joined his family, his father was already heralded as one of the most popular actors in the world and his mother’s acting and modeling career was equally gaining major ground at the time. Despite growing up, surrounded by entertainers, his folks never compelled him to go into acting.
Homer is possibly in college as of the time of updating this piece but there are no details of his early education and the institutions he attended. He was only a 13-year-old when his parents decided to pull the plug on their marriage. They made their separation official in 2013, spending the following three years in a court battle over divorce settlements. Homer James Jigme Gere was at the center of the divorce proceedings which were carried out in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.
Both parents wanted custody and his mother refused to move out of the family’s $4.5 million New York property. The battle finally came to an end in October 2016 with Homer’s mother winning custody while his father kept in touch. 16 at this time, Homer handled the regrettable turn of events so maturely and maintained a close relationship with his father. The two have made several public appearances together, including on red and blue carpets.
Despite keeping a low profile and steering clear of the spotlight, Homer has often made public appearances with his famous father. He was spotted in 2014 beside the Hollywood legend at the 44th annual Giffoni Film Festival at Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Holidays are not left out on the schedule of the father-son duo. They were spotted in Italy in 2017, holidaying and having a good time with Alejandra Silva, Richard’s girlfriend at the time.
Homer James Jigme Gere at a Glance
His Family Facts
Though he was born and raised as the only child of his parents, Homer James Jigme Gere now has a big family, thanks to his parents’ other romantic entanglements and marriages. From his mothers’ previous marriage to actor, producer, and director Thomas Griffin Dunne, Homer got himself a half-sister named Hannah Dunne.
The newest member of the family came in February 2019, when Richard Gere’s girlfriend-turned-wife, Alejandra Silva, was delivered of a baby boy in New York. In addition to giving him a half-brother, Alejandra Silva also brought on board a son named Albert, whom she had in her previous marriage to Govind Friedland.
Homer’s step-mom is a Spanish publicist and activist. She has known Richard Gere for over a decade: as a family friend, but their relationship took a romantic turn and landed them in matrimony. The couple dated for a while before they sealed their love in a wedding ceremony in 2018.
Social Media Presence
While his celebrity parents have been relishing the perks of being in the limelight, as well as the popularity that comes with social media, Homer prefers to stay away from such platforms. Facebook is the only platform where he has an account and he doesn’t keep it busy with information and pictures of his activities.
Information about Julian Henry De Niro is hotly sought-after by millions of adoring fans across the world and there could only be one reason for this: he is the son of Hollywood heavyweight Robert De Niro and the grandson of renowned American painters – Henry Martin De Niro and Virginia Admiral.
Julian Henry De Niro was born in New York City on the 20th of October 1995 to Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith. The young man is an American National with a multi-racial background that includes Dutch, French, Italian, German, English, Irish (on his father’s side) and African-American (on his mother’s side). Besides this information, nothing else is known about the young man’s early life, childhood, and educational qualifications except for these facts we have to share with you.
Julian Henry De Niro’s Fact Card
Here’s What We Know About Julian Henry De Niro
Julian Henry De Niro has a Twin Brother
Julian has always been very far from the spotlight and this makes it a bit difficult for the media to get specific details about his life. However, in regards to his birth, it is a known fact that Henry did not come into the world alone like his other siblings. He was born alongside his twin brother, Aaron Kendrick De Niro and it’s been an amazing journey together for the brothers since they were born. The twin boys have other siblings (half/step-siblings) and they include Raphael, Drena, Elliot, and Helen.
While Julian is yet to let out information regarding his professional life, some media outlets report that he is a producer and an actor. His brother, on the other hand, seems to be nowhere near the entertainment business as his name is yet to be linked with any film or TV series.
Who Are His Other Siblings?
Julian’s immediate family is made up of his parents; Robert De Niro and Toukie Smith, and his twin brother Aaron Kendrick De Niro. There is no information about what Aaron does for a living, where he resides, and other facts.
Other members of Julian’s family include his older siblings; Raphael De Niro and Drena De Niro. Born in Los Angeles, California, in the year 1976, Raphael is currently based in New York. He is an actor, a real estate broker, and a partner with his dad in the Greenwich Hotel. In addition to starring in films like James Abbott is Gone (2013), Love Streams (1984), Awakenings (1990), Raging Bull (1980), and West 4th (2007), Raphael has delivered jobs for celebrities such as Kelly Ripa, Douglas Elliman, Renée Zellweger, Jon Bon Jovi, and Travis Kalanick.
Until 2016, he was married to Claudine De Matos, with whom he had three kids following their marriage in 2008. Right now, he is dating Hannah Carnes, a fashion stylist, according to reports he intends to marry.
Drena De Niro is Robert De Niro’s adoptive daughter and Julian De Niro’s step-sister. She is a producer and an actress who has featured in several projects alongside her famous father. They include The Intern (2015), City by the Sea (2002), and Showtime (2002) to mention a few.
She took up Robert’s last name after the actor adopted her following his marriage to her mother in the year 1976. The beautiful actress was born on the 3rd day of September 1967, in the United States of America. She started selling her craft in the entertainment industry in 1996 and currently lives with her son in New York City.
Julian Henry De Niro also has other half-siblings – Elliot and Helen De Niro. They are a product of Robert’s marriage to popular singer, socialite, philanthropist, and actress, Grace Hightower. The entertainment elites got married in 1997 and gave birth to Elliot in New York City, on 18th March 1998. Their second child, a daughter named Helen De Niro, was born in the year 2011 through a surrogate.
His Mother is a Popular Actress and Model
Julian’s break forth to limelight isn’t only attached to his personality as the son of an American-Italian actor, director, and producer, Robert Anthony De Niro Jr but also as a result of his relationship with his actress and model mother Toukie Smith. Best known for her role as Eva Rawley on the 1989–90 sitcom 227, Julian’s mother has also made a huge impact in the modeling industry having worked for a good number of highly-rated brands like Versace, Thierry Mugler, Geoffrey Beene, and Chanel, to mention just a few.
For her print career, Smith is also a popular face on magazines like Ebony, Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen, and ELLE. She was also on a photo campaign for a French luxury fashion house Yves St. Laurent.
His Salary and Net Worth
While it is not yet certain what Julian does for a living, we are quite sure he enjoys quite a reasonable amount starched for him by his famous parents. The youngster may also be secretly developing his career and net worth. Currently, details of his net worth are not yet available but we know he has a share in his father’s $200 million net worth as well as his mother’s $3 million estimated net worth.
Some Other Notable Facts About Julian Henry De Niro
1. Robert De Niro and his Toukie Smith conceived Julian Henry De Niro and his twin brother through in vitro fertilization and they were delivered with the help of a surrogate mother.
2. His maternal uncle was one of the successful Afro-American fashion designers prior to his death in 1987. Willi Donnell Smith died of AIDS-related pneumonia complications.
3. Julian’s mother became the first African–American model to have a mannequin designed in her likeness. This came after she was named Bloomingdale’s Model of the Year.
4. Both Julian and his brother Aaron are not in a publicly known relationship.
5. His stepmother, Diahnne Abbott, is also in the entertainment business as a singer and actress.
In a time and age when social media is almost at the forefront of everything, there are a couple of faces that anyone who spends time on the internet cannot miss in a crowded room. This could be because these people have become social media personalities while in other cases it is because their images have been used as memes so much so that almost everyone can point out who they are. Phil Swift is one such person who certainly qualifies in the latter category.
The web sensation is a businessman who has been around since the 1980s thanks to his association with Flex Seal products which he is a co-owner of and serves as its spokesperson. Thanks to the internet, however, the American has been able to achieve a different level of fame, becoming somewhat of a pop culture icon thanks to his work for the company.
Who Is Phil Swift?
As mentioned above, Phil Swift is a businessman who is the co-founder of the Flex Seal family of products. He is also the spokesperson for the company. Swift, who was born Philip Swift on the 3rd of March 1944 in his hometown of New York, USA, is famous for the different advertising campaigns that he has been part of for his company. It is these ad campaigns that attracted attention to his products while also making him a point of interest on social media.
Before becoming the man who he is today that can afford to live a lavish lifestyle thanks to his work, Swift was brought up in a poor home alongside two brothers; Rick and Alan. Only very little is known about Rick while Alan, on the other hand, is whom Phil co-founded Flex Seal with.
By the early 1980s, Phil Swift launched himself into the marketing and direct sales market. He began by starting the company Swift Response with his brother Alan, who is also into the marketing and direct sales industry. Together, the pair have successfully sold thousands of specialty products and has promoted many others. They were able to be very successful at what they were doing thanks to their ability to use humor to market a product.
In 2017, Phil Swift gained wider fame after a video was posted on YouTube by Jon Tron centering on Flex Seal infomercials from the past. The video went viral and garnered more than 40 million views, prompting the publisher of the video to release a second part that featured Swift himself. It was as a result of this feature that Swift memes were created and other myths about his products were launched.
Phil Swift’s Fact Sheet
Other Things You Should Know About Him
1. Even though it is known that Phil Swift has been married in the past, there is no information available on his wife. In regards to his children, it is known that he has two daughters and a son who is a music producer, Nic Swift.
2. Swift is not the tallest man out there as he only stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches, 3 inches shorter than the reported average height of men in the United States.
3. Thanks to his outstanding work over the years in making great ad campaigns for the products of his Flex Seal company, Phil Swift has been able to amass himself quite a healthy net worth. It is reported that the businessman has a net worth that is estimated to be between $10 and $15 million.
Fact Check: Is He Dead as Rumoured?
The internet has announced so many celebrity deaths in the past even when such people are very much still alive. Phil Swift has unfortunately found himself in this class as there have been rumors in the past that the man had died; first in 2011 and then in 2018.
The first time news falsely circulated about his death was when the website channel5 published it. The site claimed Phil was gunned down at the corner of Ebony Street and Lindo’s Alley while he was walking his dog. The second time, in 2018, was done by prank website Channel45news which announced that the Flex Tape creator received poisoned cookies from a fan which led to his slow death.
Contrary to these reports, Phil Swift was never in any danger and did not die at any of the times published. While he may no longer be as active as he used to be due to his age, the businessman appears to be in good health and very much alive. A fact to this is that he continues to share content and interact with other people on his social media pages.
Michelle Beadle is a popular sports presenter who has done well for herself in the male-dominated field. She kicked off her career as an intern at the San Antonio Spurs and has worked really hard to become a name to reckon with in the world of sports reporting.
She has also been a popular face on the ESPN network where she has anchored a number of programs but recently, the talented presenter’s contract with the station was been terminated. Let’s fill you in on Michelle Beadle’s profile and details of what actually transpired between her and ESPN in this piece.
Who Is Michelle Beadle?
Michelle Beadle was born on 23rd October 1975 and she holds dual nationalities of both Italian and American. Her formative years were spent in Roanoke, Texas, but she later moved to Boerne in San Antonio with her family. She completed her high school education at Boerne High School and later furthered her education at the University of Texas as a pre-law student in Political Science. However, not too long into her studies, Michelle dropped out of school and went to Canada where she lived for 3 years and upon returning, she decided to enrol in the University of Texas in San Antonio.
The brilliant lady eventually completed her degree and immediately kicked started her career as an intern at the San Antonio Spurs. After working with San Antonio Spurs for a while, Michelle Beadle secured a spot as a reporter and joined the Fox Sports Net where she hosted Big Game Hunters. With the success the show garnered among viewers, the presenter pushed herself to work even harder by accepting numerous other sports hosting jobs and she soon became a sought after presenter in the industry.
In 2002, Michelle worked for TNN as a sideline reporter for the coverage of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Bud Light Cup Tour. During the same period, she also took a job as a freelance reporter at CBS, covering PBR and ESPN Titan Games. Later on, Travel channel came with an offer for her to host the show, Get Packing which became a fan favourite on the network.
A few years later, Beadle became a staff of ESPN and co-anchored Sports Nation with Colin Cowherd in 2009. Over the subsequent years, the talented reporter has served as the host of several other shows which include the likes of ESPN Sports Saturday, Michael Kay 1050, as well as The Crossover with Beadle and Briggs which later became The Crossover with Michelle Beadle, among several others.
Michelle Beadle’s Fact Card
The Fallout Between Michelle Beadle and ESPN
From what we gathered, Beadle had some issues with the management of ESPN when she was asked to be part of the morning show, Get Up!. She reluctantly accepted the offer when the past ESPN head, John Skipper raised her annual pay to a whopping $5 million.
However, her collaboration with Mike Greenberg was a disaster and this eventually robbed off on the show which has been described as an ”epic failure”. Michelle Beadle was subsequently withdrawn from the show and was given the NBA to anchor, as well as an extension of her contract with ESPN. Nevertheless, when Michelle was set to cover the NFL, she made a comment which many found to be appalling. Seriously, how can a sports presenter comment that she is not interested in football? Well, you can call it a slip of the tongue but that was definitely a statement that was better left unsaid.
Beadle was definitely not going to continue as the host of the NBA after sharing such a revelation. Besides, her departure from the show will not affect viewers since their main interest was in the sport, not the presenter. It is expected that ESPN presenter Rachel Nichols would replace her while other ESPN presenters like Richard Jefferson, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jalen Rose will take turns in covering the NBA.
What Is The TV Presenter Up To Now?
For now, there is no news about the next move Michelle Beadle will take after her departure from ESPN. However, speculations are that she will get signed on by another news firm sooner than we expect as she is truly a talented media personality. Some sources also have it that since she is good friends with former ESPN president John Skipper, he might just give her a job in his new company, DAZN.
Erin Murphy is a famous American television host, rancher, and actress best known for portraying Tabitha Stevens on the hit television comedy series Bewitched. She began her acting career as a child on the series, playing her given role to perfection for six years, and thrilling the audience with her sense of humor. Since the show ended, she has gone on to find success not just in acting but in several other professional capacities. She has served as a correspondent and host for networks such as E!, Fox Reality Channel, TVGasm.com, Disney, and TVLand.
The talented actress has also enjoyed a flourishing career as a writer in the beauty and lifestyle niche. Her work has been featured in various magazines and blogs. Erin Murphy is one celebrity who knows how to stay in the news for the right reasons, and she has leveraged her popularity to build a respectable brand that transcends beyond her screen presence. She owns and runs an alpaca ranch, as well as other business ventures, which are all doing very well.
Early Life and Career Beginning
The child star was born on June 17, 1964, in Encino, California. She is the younger of two children born to Dan and Stephanie Murphy. Her father was a businessman, while her mother worked as a teacher before giving up the profession to raise her children. Erin attended El Toro High School. While there, she was on her school’s cheerleading squad, and she was also crowned homecoming queen.
She began her acting career as a child on the ‘60s sitcom Bewitched, in which she played Tabitha Stephens, the child of the protagonists played by Elizabeth Montgomery and Dick York. She appeared in a total of 103 episodes, starting from the third season to the show’s finale. After that, Erin Murphy took on some acting roles, guest-starring in Lassie and a couple of other shows. She featured in more than 100 infomercials and advertisements. Erin also worked as a model for a while.
As she approached adulthood, she began to diversify her portfolio, thus breaking into the world of television hosting. She worked as an infomercial host, on-air moderator for Allergen Medical, and Disney’s Parentpedia. The actress also appeared as a stranger on NBC’s game show Identity. She has also served as a celebrity judge on I Know My Kid’s a Star. More so, Erin was part of Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Wrestling series, where she used the stage name “Mistress of Mayhem,” and she contested in the season one finale of RuPaul’s Drag U.
Her other notable career achievements include working as a makeup artist, casting director, fashion stylist, acting coach, Virginia Madsen’s stunt double, and motivational speaker. Erin Murphy is actively and heavily engaged in charity work. She frequently hosts fundraisers and serves as an advocate for several causes, especially autism, which one of her sons suffers from. Erin is also an alpaca rancher, and the owner of Erin Murphy Knits, a handmade eco-friendly business that produces alpaca wears. Also, Erin serves as a spokeswoman for Verge Living, a residential-retail development company operating out of Las Vegas.
Erin Murphy At A Glance
She Has A Twin Sister
Erin has a fraternal twin sister named Diane Murphy. Diane was born five minutes earlier than her, and she was also a child actress. Their mother caved in and signed them up with a talent agency after the young twins indicated that they would like to try their hands at acting. Like her sister, Diane also played the role of Tabitha Stephens on Bewitched, taking turns with her sister until they began to look a lot less alike and Erin had to take over the character completely.
However, Diane wasn’t particularly interested in the acting industry, as she gave it up at 13. Backed by an MBA, she has gone on to pursue a career in business. Sometime in August 2017, Erin revealed through Twitter that Diane is gay.
She Is Not New To Marriages and Divorces
On the romantic front, the Bewitched star has tied the nuptial knot three times. Her first marriage was with Terry Rogers and it lasted from 1984 till 1989. While married, they had two children together named Jason and Grant Rogers. After their divorce, she then wedded Eric Eden in 1993, but the union ended in 1998. She and Eric had a son named Clark Eden. Erin married her current husband, Darren Dunckel in 1998, and they now have three children named Carson, Dylan, and Parker.
She Has Reached The Multimillion-Dollar Net Worth
The hardworking multi-faceted woman has built a name for herself over the years. With her success, she has also accumulated a decent amount of wealth from her various endeavors. Murphy’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million, and her value is expected to keep on rising.
Her Body Measurements Are Enviable
Erin stands tall at 5 feet 5 inches and she weighs about 54 kilograms. She has a slender, but curvy figure. Her body measurements are given as 35-25-35 inches, for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively.
Johnny Jett is an American craftsman, machinist, reality television show star and painter. He is a member of the Barnwood Builders team from the Barnwood Builders television show. In addition to being arguably the most popular person of the cast of Barnwood Builders, he has also starred or appeared on several other Do It Yourself type television shows. Johnny Jett is also a painter and his paintings and other works of art have been widely praised by many admirers.
Who is Johnny Jett and How Old is He?
Johnny Jett was born on the 28th of April 1949 in Chicago, Illinois. Not much is known about his parents or the family of his birth. He grew up in Chicago and during those early years, be became very interested in machines and how they worked. A deep yearning to put this interest into practice led him to move to West Virginia in search of job opportunities that would enable him to operate and work with machines as he could not find many of those opportunities in Chicago at the time.
He went on to work in construction in the Fleming County area of Kentucky. While there, he also worked on the water system of the county. As the 1980s drew to a close and the 1990s began, Jett began to seriously consider leveraging on his wealth of knowledge about machining and construction to go into business for himself. It was around this time that he went into a partnership with his friend, Sherman Thompson and together they launched a business that specialized in dismantling and selling log cabins.
After a few years of these businesses, Jett and Thompson met entrepreneur Mark Bowe who introduced them to his business Antique Cabins Barns and soon enough they began working together.
A few years after beginning to work with Mark Bowe, the Barnwood Builders crew was formed and the eponymous reality TV show followed soon afterward. Other members of the team include Tim Rose, Graham Ferguson, Alex Webb and Brian Buckner who left the show after the second season. In each episode, the crew works to restore an old barn or cabin which very often has been around for upwards of a century and would deeply affect the family or community that owns it if left to wither away.
Johnny Jett is considered the most popular cast member of the show due to his reputation for having enormous creativity and craftsmanship. Despite his age, he works just as hard and oftentimes, even harder than his younger colleagues on the show. The Barnwood Builders show has enjoyed huge success as it quickly became a favorite among fans and Johnny Jett has appeared in dozens of episodes.
He regularly appears on other shows like Barnwood Builders and shares his depth of knowledge and skills with viewers and cast members.
Johnny Jett at a Glance
Is He Married?
It is not clear if Johnny Jett has ever been married to anyone or has any children, as he has never mentioned it on the show or any public interviews. It has become common knowledge that he prefers to keep his personal life private.
While most television personalities and reality TV stars’ personal lives are often brought into the public eye either by the stars themselves via interviews and outings with loved ones or by photographers and media reporters that follow them, there are others who make it point to keep their personal lives very private. Johnny Jett happens to be part of the latter group as nearly nothing is known publicly about his marital life or whether he has a family or not.
Details of His Net Worth
Johnny Jett has an estimated net worth of $400,000. His net worth is made up of his income from starring on the Barnwood Builders reality TV show which amounts to $50,000 per annum and other similar shows in which he has been featured as well as income through machinist jobs done when off the show. In addition to these, Johnny is a talented painter and sells his painting through his website. He is regarded as a highly-skilled machine operator.
Quick Facts About Johnny Jett
Johnny Jett is a war veteran (as he fought during the Vietnam) war and a former construction worker.
He runs a personalized website – JohnnyJettArt.com – where he divulges his daily activities and also displays his arts.
Johnny Jett is the most creative of the Barnwood Builders crew.
He is not active on social media as no account on any social media platform is linked to him.
Although details of his body measurements (such as his height and weight) are not known, he has blonde hair and blue eyes.
There was a rumor about his death on some of the social media networks which have turned out to be one of the usual celebrity death hoaxes.
Crystal Espinal is an American businesswoman from Denton, USA, who is famous for her relationship with American football player Tyreek Hill. Hill is a Wide receiver playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL. Espinal was thrust into the spotlight in December 2014, she was assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Tyreek Mill. The reasons for the altercation has remained shrouded in mystery. Nevertheless, it made headlines at the time, most likely because battering a pregnant woman is considered an insanely gross act. With the release of a video in 2019 showing Espinal’s son’s broken arm, the businesswoman finds herself once more in the media. And this time, as The Johnson County DA puts it, charges will be pressed. This article takes you through five interesting facts you need to know about Crystal Espinal and her relationship with Tyreek Mill. First, let’s take a look at her background.
Who is Crystal Espinal?
Crystal Espinal was born on August 4, 1994, in Denton, Texas, USA, to parents Sergio and Dana Espinal. Growing up, Espinal was raised alongside her brother, Brandon, in Denton where she attended elementary school and then proceeded to Tahlequah High School. following her graduation from high school, she enrolled at Oklahoma State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015. What she majored in is not known yet.
Not much is known about Espinal’s professional life or the business ventures she runs. What’s no secret however is her relationship with NFL star Tyreek Mill. Although not so much is known about their dating history, their relationship became a media concern in December 2014 when it was reported that then 20-year-old Espinal had been a victim of battery and assault at the hands of her own boyfriend. She was a month pregnant at the time of the incident.
In a police report dated December 12, 2014, an argument had broken out between the lovers and Mill reportedly flung Espinal around like a ragdoll, punched her in the face a couple of times, sat on her and repeatedly punched her on the stomach, held her neck to strangle and choke her. In a quick move, the Oklahoma State dismissed Mill from its football team and dissociated itself from the player; who was already facing charges at the time.
After several pieces of evidence were brought against him, Hill finally pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. The court sentenced him to a three-year probation, an anger-management course, and a year-long program for batterers. The player was also mandated to undergo a domestic-abuse evaluation course.
Crystal Espinal at a Glance
Notable Facts About Crystal Espinal
1. She is a mother of one
Following the assault, authorities were at first worried Espinal would miscarry. However, those fears were doused when months later, in July 2015, she was delivered of a healthy baby boy she christened Zev.
2. Crystal Espinal is not married yet
Although known to be in a relationship since 2014, Espinal hasn’t officially said “I do” to her boyfriend yet. Their relationship, sources say, dates back to 2013 when they first met each other. As time went on, the two got engaged in September 2018. Together they’ve lived in Kansas since 2016 when Mill was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft.
3. Her Involvement in local community work
Tyreek Hill and Crystal Espinal have both been involved in charity work/s in their local community. In particular, on September 28, 2019, the duo was seen at the Hope WRX Food Pantry charity event where they packed groceries for about 125 Kansas City families.
For doing this, Crystal’s boyfriend earned the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP weekly award. He won the award after Travis Kelce won it in the previous week. Thus, Hill is the second Chief player to win the award consecutively.
4. Crystal Espinal’s social media following
Crystal Espinal is quite active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. She has thousands of loyal followers on both platforms. As of this writing, Espinal doesn’t seem to be active on Twitter or any other social media platform such as Myspace or TikTok. Her Fiance, Tyreek Mill boast of a huge following of over 840k on Instagram.
5. What are the Things Crystal Espinal Likes?
According to Espinal, her hobbies are painting and traveling. She relishes Italian cuisines. Gushes at the color blue and adores Johnny Depp and Meghan Markle as her favorite celebrities.
Eric Thomas can make cold shivers run down your spine just by talking to you. A really eloquent man who is incredibly gifted in oratory, Eric has stunned the world with his words of wisdom and is regarded as one of the most inspirational figures online. As a matter of fact, you only need a little time with him to fathom why the motivational speaker is nicknamed the Hip-Hop Preacher.
The renowned speaker has authored many inspirational books and is also a minister. Eric is admired for giving motivational speeches on several platforms and has even gone further to create a YouTube channel where these speeches are aired.
Many have confessed to having been highly inspired and touched in one way or the other by his talks, books, and tours. Thomas’ outstanding works have not only made him famous but also an outstanding figure in the contemporary world. Here are facts to know about the notable motivational speaker.
Eric Thomas at a Glance
His Early Life
Eric Thomas was born on the 3rd day of September 1970. The motivational speaker was born in the city of Chicago, Illinois to a single mother who raised him with the help of her relatives in Detroit, Michigan.
Eric did not have the best childhood; it is said that he dropped out of school and dwelt on the streets, surviving with various odd jobs. It was during this time that he came in contact with a preacher whose name is not known.
Education and How His Life Changed
After learning about life from the preacher, Eric Thomas was greatly inspired to go back to school and better his life. He soon got a good job in Detroit with Olive Garden and enrolled at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama, graduating in 2001.
Thomas’ preaching days began while he was still an undergraduate at Oakwood. He started by organizing programs for the less privileged youth around. After earning his Bachelor’s degree from Oakwood, he proceeded to Michigan State University in 2003 for his master’s degree.
Taking a job at the university, he was able to cater for his basic needs while at the school. Eric Thomas left a tremendous impression at MSU; he had worked as an academic adviser helping disadvantaged students at the school. Through this avenue, he inspired a lot of youth and helped many in their unfortunate situations. He achieved this by creating ‘Advantage’, a retention program directed at minority students. This was to help keep them in school and assist them in making better decisions. Thomas got his master’s degree in Educational Leadership in 2005 and continued with his motivational journey. He would later obtain a Ph.D. in Education Administration.
How He Became Super Famous
In 2008, Eric decided it was time to reach out to more people; thus he created a YouTube channel to facilitate his goal. The following year, many videos of the motivational speaker graced the channel and garnered tons of subscribers, views, and likes.
Eric Thomas also founded a consulting firm that encompasses all areas of education and life coaching. The company has collaborated with various Fortune 500 companies as well as professional sports organizations. As he grew more prominent, Eric headed back to MSU to further his education. He bagged a Ph.D. in Education Administration in 2015.
Some Interesting Eric Thomas’ Motivational Quotes
Eric Thomas has given so many motivational speeches over the years, winning a massive admiration with his flowery words and incredibly charming charisma. Some of his many quotes include:
“When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you’ll be successful”.
“Sometimes it ain’t about being the most talented. Sometimes it ain’t about being the smartest. Sometimes it’s not even about working the hardest. Sometimes it’s about consistency! Consistency!”
“The most important thing is this: To be able at any moment, to sacrifice what you are, for what you will become!”
“Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go”.
“Done is better than perfect if perfect ain’t done”.
In a bid to reach out to all and sundry, Eric Thomas often incorporates hip hop music in his distributions. His words were heard on Settle released by Disclosure in 2013. They were also heard on Meek Mill’s song, Wins and Losses.
What Is His Net Worth?
For a man of his caliber, it is not surprising to know that Eric Thomas counts his net worth in millions. The renowned motivational speaker and minister sits on a net worth estimated at $2 million by various sources.
Apparently, this is quite deserving for a man like Thomas who has spent his life helping others to find purpose. From his YouTube channel alone, he makes a lot of money and makes much more from his talks, collaborations, and books.
Some of his books include The Secret to Success which was published in 2012. He is the author of Greatness Is Upon You: Laying the Foundation (2014) and Average Skill Phenomenal Will (2016).
Who Are His Wife and Kids?
Eric Thomas is happily married to his wife De-De Mosley. Eric and De-De met when the minister was struggling in Detroit. It was in 1991, at the Detroit Center Seventh-day Adventist Church, that it all began. The two had felt a connection between them and stuck with each other all through the trying times.
Mosley moved with Eric to Alabama and they both attended Oakwood University. They were both undergraduates at the institution when they got married. The couple has been together since then and often use their story to motivate others. They have two children: a daughter named Jayda Thomas and her brother Jalin Thomas.
Anytime the name Max Baer Jr pops up, what usually follows is a reminder that he became extremely famous for his role as Jethro Bodine in The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971). Asides being an actor, Baer is also a producer, screenwriter, and director. His career spanned from 1960 to 1991. Even though he did not appear in too many films and TV shows, he is still remembered for some of the important roles that have highlighted his three decades of acting.
How Old is Max Baer Jr and Where is He From?
On December 4, 1937, the family of Max Baer and Mary Ellen Sullivan welcomed a son, Max Baer Jr, who is of German, Jewish, and Scots-Irish descent; he was born in Oakland, California, U.S., as the oldest of three children.
Baer Jr was brought up along with his siblings – James Manny Baer and Maude Baer in a family famous for boxing, as his father Max Baer Sr was a World Heavyweight Champion, with 63 to 13 win-loss career record. More so, his uncle Buddy Baer was also a boxer, as well as an actor. The ‘Baers’ are also known for their great height and masculine physique. While his dad had a height of over 6 feet 5 inches and his uncle Buddy, 6 feet 7 inches, Max stands at 6 feet 4 inches.
Baer Jr schooled in Sacramento, where he graduated from the Christian Brothers High School. While he was there, he was so good with sports that he got lettered in four different sports. He was particularly good with golf and won the junior title at the Sacramento Open golf tournament, on two occasions. He would later proceed to Santa Clara University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, as well as a minor in Philosophy.
Max Baer Jr at a Glance
How Did He Become Famous?
Following in the footsteps of his uncle Buddy Baer, who had been acting since 1937, Max Baer Jr began his acting career in 1960. His first television appearance was on the ABC drama TV series Maverick, where he appeared in three episodes.
Also in 1960, he appeared in many ABC TV series, including Surfside 6 – taking the role of Joe Wilk; Cheyenne – in which he portrayed three characters; Hawaiian Eye – where he played Ali and Bill Gorham; and 77 Sunset Strip, in which he again took three roles. In 1961, he was in Bronco and Sugarfoot, before appearing in Follow the Sun and It’s a Mans’ World in 1962.
In the same year, he got his most popular role in the CBS sitcom television series, The Beverly Hillbillies, in which he played Jethro Bodine. The show ran until 1971 but would remain the role that Max would be associated with for many years that followed. Ironically, he did not go to audition for the role of Jethro himself. Instead, he drove a friend who wanted to audition for the role and he decided to also give it a shot.
Who are His Wife and Children?
Since Max was successful in his career and financial investments, his relationship with women did not turn out well. He only got married once and that was to Joanne Kathleen Hill in 1966. While it is not known how they met, it is known that Hill was an extra on Beverly Hillbillies. Their marriage did not last a long time before it came to an end in 1971. They didn’t have any kids from their union.
His other relationships didn’t end well either. He dated Victoria Principal, but the relationship ended with a case of assault against him. Many years later, his girlfriend, Chere Rhodes would commit suicide at his home. Rhodes, who is a penthouse model, shot herself in the chest. Although she was flown to the Regional Medical Center in Reno, she died three days later. From his marriages and different relationships, Max Baer Jr does not have any children.
How Much is Max Baer Jr Worth?
Many years after he has left the movie scene, Max Baer Jr is still doing good for himself; thanks to the many businesses he has built. He has a net worth that is estimated at $50 million. He made his wealth from his acting career, as well as other business endeavors. For many years, he has been working on his casino business. However, recent reports show that one of his casino projects in Douglas County has been suspended indefinitely. This is as a result of litigation between the developer and Douglas County.
Scarlett Johansson is an American actress who has earned her place in Hollywood. She is not only known for her appearances on the big and small screens but also for the overall impact she has made in the industry. She is one of the actresses who has become a big part of Hollywood and she was able to achieve this through talent and hard work; for this reason, Scarlett Johansson movies tend to do well at the box office. Her performance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff – who is also known as Black Widow – is one that introduced her to a different type of audience, where the sex appeal she has always been identified with was not out front and center.
The iconic actress was born to an architect father and an art historian mother on the 22nd of November 1984. The dream of going into acting is