The first thing people notice about Post Malone is probably that he’s white. In the world we live in, it is no longer big news to see a white hip-hop artist. Still, it isn’t just that he is white, it is that his appearance feels like a cross between the ghetto/hip-hop look and the hippie look.

Malone has made a name for himself in his short time as a musician. His road to success may have been triggered unintentionally by a song he released on SoundCloud in 2015, but he has gone on to record several chart-topping singles and an album to prove that he is not a “one-hit wonder”.

Post Malone Wiki, Bio, Dad, Parents

Post Malone, born Austin Richard Post fell in love with music at an early age, thanks to his father’s experience as a DJ. He introduced Malone to different genres of music at that point in his life, including rock, country and hip-hop.

Malone shares a very interesting factor with the country of his birth. He was born on July 4, 1995, which means he is a Holiday child, born on the most celebrated national holiday of the United States. He was born and raised in Syracus, New York by his father Rich Post and stepmom, Jodie Post, until they moved to Grapevine, Texas. His dad had just gotten a job with the Dallas Cowboys as the manager of concessions.

Post Malone’s first instrument of choice was the guitar, thanks to the popular video game, Guitar Hero. He would eventually teach himself to play the instrument with the help of DIY Youtube videos. He even auditioned for a band called the Crown The Empire in 2010 at the age of 15, but was rejected because his guitar strings broke during the audition.

Malone has dabbled in different genres of music; he belonged to a metal rock band at Grapevine High School where he attended. Post eventually transitioned to softer rock and hip-hop and then started learning to use FL Studio. He came out with his first self-produced EP at 16, in high school. He showed it to his friends and they loved it. This gave him a little local popularity. In his senior year, he was voted “Most Likely To Become Famous” by his classmates.

College wasn’t to be for Post Malone, as he dropped out of Tarrant County College months after registering. With this father’s blessings, he moved to Los Angeles with best friend and professional game streamer, Jason Probst, to pursue his musical dream.

Musical Success

He, Probst and a few other artists and producers moved into a San Fernando house and formed a group called BLCKVRD. It was here that he met 1st, Rich from FKi and Rex Kudo. Rex would later produce several of Post’s songs, including the hit song White Iverson that referenced retired basketball icon, Allen Iverson.

He had written the song and produced it in a space of two days. He casually uploaded it to his SoundCloud account in February of 2015 and it got over a million listens on its first month much to his surprise and 390 million views and counting for the video he released for the song in July 2015. It has received praise from heavyweights such as Wiz Khalifa and Mac Miller.

In the time since the unprecedented success of White Iverson, Post has penned a recording contract with Republic Records, home to heavyweights such as Drake and Nicki Minaj. He has worked with famous names such as 50 Cent, Young Thug, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and Quavo. Post Malone also performed at Kylie Jenner’s 18th birthday party and opened at Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour.

His debut album, Stoney hit double platinum status as certified by the RIAA, barely a year after its release. It peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 and sold 58,000 units in its first week. This was largely due to his song Congratulations where he featured Quavo, which peaked at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. Post announced his next album Beerbongs and Bentleys and released its first single. This one was titled Rockstar where he featured 21 Savage. The song hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for eight consecutive weeks. He released a video for the song a month later.

Post’s musical style has been described as a melting pot of R&B, country, hip-hop and grunge. This ambiguity led to XXL magazine (the world’s most popular hip-hop publication), excluding him from the list of “2016 Freshmen Class”. After this exclusion, he told Fader Magazine in an interview that he would do country music when he turns 40. He asserted, however, that he is a lover of all genres of music and will continue to do hip-hop in the future.

Post Malone made his national TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June 2016. He has featured on a few other TV shows such as Late Night With Seth Meyers and XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage, where he wrote and performed the role of ‘Burning Man’.

Post Malone’s Daughter, Girlfriend

There are rumours that Post has gone the family way, but most of such rumors are untrue. Post Malone is still very much unmarried and has no children.

Post Malone has had an off and on relationship with his girlfriend, known as Ashlen. They have even been together twice on shows such as The Breakfast Club in 2015 and 2016, even though they reportedly took time apart from each other in between the two interviews. They were also seen together at Justin Bieber’s Purpose World Tour.

Post Malone’s Net Worth

Post Malone may be young, but he has garnered some significant clout among fellow celebrities and fans. Malone headlined his own tour in 2016; a 41-date project that earned him $1 million. True to the trending path of other hip-hop icons, Post plans to pursue some entrepreneurial endeavours starting with a tattoo shop in LA and launching his own record label.

He told Rolling Stone, in an interview that he bought a $3 million, 13,000sq house in the northern part of Utah. With all his musical and tour success, Malone’s net worth is estimated at $8 million.