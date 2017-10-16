British actress Poppy Drayton made her mark in the film industry with her portrayal of Amberle Elessedil in the MTV fantasy drama series The Shannara Chronicles. However, her role didn’t quite last as fans would have liked as her character sacrificed herself to save the Ellcrys and everyone else in the end of season 1.

However, Terry Brooks, the author of the novel which the series is based hinted a possibility of Drayton returning to the show if MTV so wants it.

“I will say that once a chosen becomes the ellcrys tree, they are always the tree,” Brooks told Just Jared. He added, “You’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”

“I know that she probably wishes she’d gotten a different role because she really liked the series, but her life was finite in that particular storyline,” the author revealed.

Despite having an uncertain future in the show, Drayton still took out time to support her ex-castmates and give a shout-out to fans.

Amberle is always with you xx watch my friends & some amazing new cast pull out all the stops in this season’s @Shannara. 10pm. @spike. pic.twitter.com/bkJAL802KI — Poppy Drayton (@PoppyDrayton) October 12, 2017

Poppy Drayton Bio

Poppy Gabriella Drayton was born on June 7th, 1991 (Gemini), in Surrey, England, United Kingdom. She graduated from the Arts Educational School in Chiswick, London, England. Drayton began her professional acting career in 2012 making her debut as the titular character in the short film Emily.

The British actress didn’t have to wait too long to get her first major role. In 2013, she earned the role of Elizabeth Thatcher in the Hallmark Channel television movie pilot for When Calls the Heart. Her next role came in a Christmas special of Downton Abbey where she played Madeleine Allsopp.

2014 was a good year for Drayton. In addition to being cast to play one of the lead roles in MTV’s new fantasy drama series, The Shannara Chronicles, she also landed a handful of other gigs. She appeared in the film Down Dog and had roles in TV series Father Brown (Episode: “The Ghost in the Machine”), Midsomer Murders (Episode: “The Killings of Copenhagen”), and Plebs (Episode: “The Phallus”).

Also in 2014, Drayton got her first stage work appearing at London’s Jermyn Street Theatre in The Green Bay Tree.

She starred in two films in 2015; horror film Unhallowed Ground and Writers Retreat.

The Shannara Chronicles premiered on MTV on January 5, 2016, and has been met with mixed/average reviews. While Drayton’s role ended rather too quickly, the future is looking very promising for her. Some of her future efforts include; The Little Mermaid and See You Soon.

She is Represented by CAM, Gersh and The London Voice Boutique.

Poppy Drayton Dating/Boyfriend

Poppy is one beautiful damsel and there is no doubt that many young men looking for love already have their eyes on her. However, at this time, no information of Drayton’s relationship as surfaced in the media.

Poppy Drayton Facts

As of 2017, the only social media platform Drayton is active on is Twitter. With only a few years in the limelight, Drayton has already become a victim of impersonation. There is an Instagram account registered with her name but Drayton pinned a Tweet on October 7th, 2017 stating that she has no public Instagram account.

*I do not have a public instagram, Twitter is the best place to see what I’m up to* — Poppy Drayton (@PoppyDrayton) October 7, 2017

A trip to her Twitter feed shows Drayton is a lover of nature. She frequently Tweets about preserving and protecting the environment.

Coral is awesome. And it’s dying. 26% of Great Barrier Reef has died in just 1 year. Help by reducing your carbon footprint. #ChasingCoral — Poppy Drayton (@PoppyDrayton) July 25, 2017

Plastic is so NOT fantastic. Send us a picture of your favourite reusable bag. It’s #PlasticBagFreeDay! https://t.co/cRxclqOXEj pic.twitter.com/0UCKxvQyIG — Greenpeace (@Greenpeace) July 3, 2017

Drayton is very supportive of the businesses of her friends as she often takes to her favorite social media platform to market their products.

Bikini HEAVEN. Looking for a new swimsuit? Look no further.. My amazing friend has created these awesome pieces https://t.co/ixG4wOA9hf pic.twitter.com/Y0YANIe81m — Poppy Drayton (@PoppyDrayton) June 20, 2017

Poppy doesn’t like it when her name isn’t spelled correctly on Starbucks.

Oh come on now.. pic.twitter.com/hyuI8pvNP9 — Poppy Drayton (@PoppyDrayton) June 16, 2014

She loved her costume on Downtown Abbey Christmas special and wished to have kept some. She told Independent;

“Some of the pieces are original vintage items and others are handmade dresses — draped, sequinned, beaded. They were stunning. I felt like a china doll walking around the whole time, but I didn’t get to keep any unfortunately.”

Poppy Drayton Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

Body Measurements: 32-24-33 Inches