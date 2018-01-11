Advertisement

Phoebe Cates was a name to be reckoned with in Hollywood back in the 1980s and early 1990s when she reigned with films like Paradise, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Gremlins. However, movie lovers didn’t get to see much of Cates due to a combination of some factors. In this article, we would explore some of those factors as well as what Phoebe is currently doing with her life.

Phoebe Cates Today

Where is Phoebe Cates today? Many have asked in recent years. To answer that question, we have to first establish why she was forced into an early retirement.

Cates was forced to retire from acting due to a number of reasons. First was because of the low reception her films started receiving at the box office. With no hits, Cates began to grow tired of the industry. Secondly, Phoebe decided to dedicate more time to her family when she and her fellow actor husband Kevin Kline started making babies.

To afford them more time to spend with their kids, the couple took only less-time-consuming roles. However, they couldn’t have it both ways as Phoebe’s career began to suffer. While she and Kevin agreed to alternate so they didn’t have to work on the same time, Phoebes, gradually grew tired and just decided to use her own slot to remain with the kids, eventually quitting acting altogether.

However, fast forward to 2001, Phoebe made her first film appearance in 7 years in The Anniversary Party alongside her kids. Phoebe later revealed that she took up the role as a favor to her friend, director Jennifer Leigh whom she starred with in Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Read Also: Is Macaulay Culkin Dead? Net Worth, Brother, Wife, Gay, Siblings, Parents





She took up no other entertainment gig until 2015 when she lent her voice to the character of Kate Beringer in the video game, Lego Dimensions.

Today, in addition to occasionally receiving roles, Phoebe dedicates her time to charity work with a focus on people suffering from Type 1 diabetes which also includes her son.

Also, Cates runs her own boutique, Blue Tree which she started in 2005. The boutique which sells clothes, specialty foods and housewares started out selling premium designer toys.

Phoebe Cates Bio/Wiki, Parents

Phoebe Belle Cates Kline (née Cates) was born on July 16, 1963, in New York City to parents, Lily and Joseph Cates. Her dad Joseph who was an actor was celebrated for being a pioneer in TV. He worked as a Broadway producer and was among the key people that created The $64,000 Question.

Hailing from a family of entertainers, (her uncle was a film director and producer Gilbert Cates who produced a nmber of Academy Awards shows), Phoebe naturally continued the family legacy, starting first with dancing. She learned to dance ballet at the School of American Ballet, however, her future in dance was truncated by a knee injury.

Phoebe then branched into modeling where she was immediately successful. She featured in high-profile magazines like Seventeen, Elle, and British Vogue. Phoebe grew bored of the industry because of her monotony and decided to try her hands on acting.

Transitioning from modeling to acting, one challenge that Phoebe faced was with being conscious of the camera, while her former profession thought her to be conscious of it, the later required that she completely ignored it.

Her debut film was Paradise (1982) where she acted in a number of nude scenes. While she revealed she hated filming the movie, her next film Fast Times at Ridgemont High gave her a lot more to brag about including that bikini-drop which was dubbed the most memorable in cinema history.

Phoebe also had a role in Private School and the TV film Baby Sister. She made her small screen debut in the miniseries, Lace. While Phoebe seemed to have a promising future in acting, she began to experience dwindling success in her works which culminated in her early retirement.

Read Also: Craig Sheffer Bio, Married, Wife, Girlfriend, Divorce, Kids, Net Worth

In addition to acting, Phoebe sang soundtracks on some of the films she acted. She is of Russian Jewish, and one-quarter Chinese (her maternal grandfather was Chinese-Filipino), descent.

Phoebe Cates Husband, Kids

About a year after joining the film industry, Phoebe found love in the eyes of actor Kevin Kline. The two had met for the first time in 1983 when Phoebe went to audition for a role in The Big Chill.

While the role was snapped by Meg Tilly, we bet Phoebe would remain grateful for finding Kevin as a result of that project. Paying no mind to the 16 year age difference between her and Kevin, Phoebe immediately entered into a romantic relationship with him which led to marriage in 1989. Kevin remains active in acting with some of his recent gigs including Dean (2016) and Beauty and the Beast (2017).

The couple has two children together, son Owen Joseph Kline whose acting credits include The Squid and the Whale (2005) and daughter Greta Simone Kline, born on March 21, 1994. She is a singer-songwriter under the moniker, Frankie Cosmos. In addition to singing, she also plays the guitar. She has released at least two albums and an extended play.

Net Worth: $5 million

Feet: 7.5 (US)

Height: 5′ 7″ (1.7 m)