Phoebe Adele Gates is the youngest daughter and third child of American Businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Bill Gates.

Phoebe Adele Gates Bio, Wiki, Age

She was born on 14 September 2002 and resides with her parents in the Gates’ home, a property said to be worth more than $120 Million.

Phoebe is currently studying at Professional Children’s Schol School, New York.

The 15-year old is actually following her passion just as her dad did. Phoebe Adele is interested in arts and is going ahead to pursue it quite early, of course with her family’s support.

Aside studies, she attends art classes at American Ballet, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City and The Julliard School, Lincoln Center-set conservatory for the performing arts, including theater, music, dance & writing.

Phoebe Adele Gates Parents

As earlier mentioned, Phoebe Adele Gates is the youngest daughter of American Businessman Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.

Bill Gates was born in Seattle, Washington back in 1955 and he showed his interest in computer programming at the age of 13. Through his passion and interest in technology innovation along with aggressive business strategy, Gates founded world’s largest computer software company, Microsoft.

Today, Bill is one of the richest people in the world with an estimated net worth of $89.4 billion according to Forbes.

Melinda Gates who is popular as Bill Gates is an American businesswoman and a famous philanthropist and most importantly Bill Gates’ wife. Although she would be better known as Bill Gates’ wife, she has established her own name with active involvement in social causes.

Melinda met Bill Gates as an employee at Microsoft, she stopped working for Microsoft after the birth of her first children in order to take care of her family.

Phoebe Adele Family, Siblings

The Gates family of five members, Gates himself, his wife Melinda Gates and their three children Jennifer Katharine Gates, Rory John Gates, and Phoebe Adele Gates.

Phoebe Adele Gates is the third child and last born of the family with two older siblings – Jennifer Katharine Gates who is first and eldest daughter and Rory John Gates the second child and only son of the family.

Jennifer is currently studying at Stanford University while 18-year old Rory John Gates is a student at Lakeside School.

The family live together at the Gates’ residency worth more than $120 million.

The house is said to have an underwater sound system in the swimming pool and an internal in-house gym.

Bill Gates reportedly pays more than $1 Million every year for the house which has interior walls with digital displays.

The reception hall in the house is said could accommodate more than 200 guests at once.

There is also an internal library in the house where all the studies and readings are done.

In spite of their enormous wealth, Melinda and Bill Gates are working so hard to give their children a normal upbringing.

The children just regular kids dealing with dad’s regular rules even when it comes to technology and house chores.

“There are no special privileges, “we’ve chosen in our family that it’s 13 where you get a phone. And you’re still a little bit limited.

“They’re always coming home, ‘All the other kids have it. I’m the only one without it, it’s so embarrassing,” Bill told Today in an interview.

Phoebe Adele Net Worth

One would think that with an estimated $89.4 billion which could be increasing over the spam with time that Phoebe and her siblings will be getting a huge inheritance from their father but that is obviously not the case

The active philanthropist has made it clear to all his children that he would not be giving all of his property to them but that most of his wealth will be going to charity.

In the year 2010 Gates said that he’s going to give away, most of his billion dollars worth of fortune rather than handing it down to his children.

In fact, it is reported that all his three children including Phoebe would only get $10 Million worth of money.

This means Phoebe Adele Gates’ value would be around $10 Million until her parents decide to change their commitment.