Advertisement

Detective Dominick Carisi, Jr. on the long-running NBC crime/legal drama series- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2014-present) is better known as Peter Scanavino in real life. He is an American actor who at the start of his career in 2005, played several roles in dozens of films and television series that were popular as at that time.

Haven made his mark as a resourceful professional actor, his talent has seen him feature in notable films like Under Surveillance in 2006 where he played the role of a cult leader, he played the role of Rhiga Desk Clerk and Leon in Deception and The Informers respectively.

Peter has played different roles in movies like Happythankyoumoreplease as Ira, Jack in Zenith both in 2010. The famous Chance in Javelina (2011), Tiny in Watching TV with Red Chinese, Chef in Frances Cha (2012), Carter in The Cold Lands (2013) as well as Nate in Mutual friends (2013). Some of his recent television series and the leading roles he played include Banshee (2014) as Breece Connors in Episode: “The Thunder Man”, The Blacklist as Craig Keen/Christopher in the Episode: “Milton Bobbit (No. 135)”, Person of Interest as Adams in the spectacular Episode: “Deus Ex Machina”. His only recent television series other than Law and Order which still shows is 2015 Chicago P.D. Episode: “The Number of Rats” where he plays the role of Det. Dominick Carisi, Jr.

Peter Scanavino’s Bio

Peter is of a North American Ethnic origin and was born in Denver Colorado, USA on 29th February 1980. He has a brother named David Scanavino who is a professional artist and is based in New York City. Peter and David grew up together with their parents in Denver Colorado. However, not much has been revealed by them about their parents, childhood and educational background.

Peter has been private about most details of his life, he lives a normal non-celebrity like life but at least we know he has a wife and two kids which includes a younger son named Leo. Leo’s birth was personally broadcast on Twitter by Peter.

There are no negative rumours about Peter pertaining to why he chooses to keep most information about his life or family secret. As such, there has been no hearsays making the rounds with his name or that of his wife.





Read Also: Luke Arnold Bio, Girlfriend, Height, Body Measurements, Wiki

Is Peter Scanavino Married? Wife/Family

Peter is married to his longtime girlfriend Lisha Bai. Their union has since been blessed with the birth of two children with the youngest being baby Leo whose birth occurred in January 2016. The two are living a happy life and there are no pointers to divorce or presence of any chronic/interim squabble between the two.

Bai like her husband’s brother is a professional artist. We learnt from the information on her online profile that she earned her BFA in Painting at Washington University in St. Louis in 2001. By 2004, she had bagged her MFA in Painting/Printmaking from Yale University.

She has also received numerous recognitions in the course of her career. In 2004, she went to Giverny, France as a Terra Summer Residency Fellow. She has been an instructor of art and design since 2005 at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn in addition to being a visiting fine arts instructor at the institute.

Know for her spectacular works, Bai’s list of exhibitions dates back to 2002 when she had her first works publicly exhibited while studying for her MFA at Yale University, New Haven CT. In 2015, she exhibited her painted work in Trees at The People’s Garden, Brooklyn. The painting was curated by Benjamin La Rocco. Her works which are aptly described as mind stunning with deep meaning have had art enthusiasts in Minneapolis, St. Louis; North Adams; Massachusetts, MoMa PS1 and Philadelphia coming to see them and get introduced to Bai. Her most recent exhibition which was in 2016 was Dense Mesh at Carroll/Fletcher in London. The work was curated by Joshua Citarella.

Read Also: Asaad Amin Biography, Parents, Family, Married, Wiki

Peter Scanavino’s Body Measurements, Height

Peter is a handsome man who stands noticeably tall at 6 feet 0 inches (1.83m). He has nice light brown hair with well seated charming blue eyes which got captivated by Bai’s alluring beauty.

He looks well structured with moderate masculine muscles like most other professionals in his line of career. He is not too lean or noticeably fleshy. No, he is the typical American guy with a nice and well-formed body build.

Peter’s story is one that is an exception from the norm. Unlike most other celebrities of our time, he chooses to keep some details about him away from public consumption.