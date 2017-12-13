Peter Gunz first became a popular name after the Deja Vu – Uptown Baby song raced to the number nine spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at number 6 on the Canadian Singles Chart. He did the song with Lord Tariq. It was the lead single of their Make It Reign debut album.

The song which was produced by KNS and released in December 1997 rocked the United State. Records have it that over a million copies were sold, and this propelled the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) to certify the song platinum in 1998. In 1999, while Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s fans were anticipating another hit from the duo’s follow-up album, it emerged that they have parted ways for reasons best termed story for another day since we are here for Peter Gunz.

As a musician, Gunz is a multi-instrumentalist. He is also a manager and, his first child, Cory Gunz is also a rapper currently signed to Young Money Entertainment. After Peter attained celebrity status with Lord Tariq, he was nominated for a Grammy Award. He became very famous, toured the world and did several collaborations with famous artists like Ice Cube, Mariah Carey and Fat Joe.

Peter Gunz Wiki, Bio Age

Peter Gunz will celebrate his 49th birth anniversary in 2018. He was born as Peter Pankey on the 6th day of January 1969 in Bronx, Idaho, United States.

As Peter’s celebrity status was gradually fading away, he got the chance to appear on VHI reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. While he guest starred in the 3rd and 8th season of the reality series, he regularly appeared from season 4 to 7 as the father of Amina and Tara’s children.

Meanwhile, Peter has also been trying to make a career out of managing other artists and, is a big fan of boxing. He has 10 children, a grandchild and has been having romantic affairs with two women for many years.





Peter Gunz Wife, Baby Mamas

Peter Gunz’s wife is Amina Buddafly. She is also known as Aminata Schmahl and Amina Pankey. She was born in Germany and, is of Senegalese and German descent. She’s into R&B and was once a member of the Black Buddafly.

She has two daughters with Peter named Cori and Bronx. She appeared on the VHI reality series alongside Peter. The series captures the relationship between her, Peter and his on-off girlfriend – Tara.

Being the mother of Peter Gunz’s three sons – Jamison, Kaz and Gunner, Taranasha Wallace also appeared on the VHI reality series. Tara has been in an on-off relationship with Peter Gunz for over 13 years. It was a big drama when she and Amina were both pregnant for Peter in the sixth season even though they are not the only baby mamas Peter has. There is also Gina, the mother of his son Brandon Prince. Peter once showed the world the mothers of his children when he shared a picture with a message that read:

“Not that I’m the best dad it’s that they have the best Moms… 4 of the beautiful mothers of my Kings and Queens…”

Peter Gunz Kids

To Peter, his biggest accomplishment is his 10 children. There was a time he shared a picture of Amina with Tara’s son with an expression of his intent to keep his kids together. “…My kids will know and love one another as long as I’m alive no matter how adults feel about one another or me for that matter…,” he wrote.

Peter Gunz Net Worth

Before Peter got to appear on the VHI reality series, he was having a hard time financially. Currently, it has commonly been assumed that he has a net worth of $500,000. This can’t be substantiated as it has also been claimed that he’s worth just $100,000.