We cannot quite come up with an adequate description for this fellow, but we can surely tell you that he is quite accomplished and very interesting. In that vein, let us check out the topic of Pete Hegseth’s family, wife, salary, bio, measurements. It will surely prove to be an educative and entertaining piece, so sit tight as we get started on the topic of Pete Hegseth’s family.

Pete Hegseth’s Family/Wife

There is not much information out there on Pete Hegseth’s family, in plain words, there is no information at all on Pete Hegseth’s family, his extended family that is. Nevertheless, we did not come empty handed as we have information on his wives. Yes, you heard us clearly, he has been married twice, if you are counting.

His first wife and he go way back, in fact, she was his high school sweetheart and it was no surprise when the relationship blossomed into something more serious. Her name is Meredith Schwarz and she tied the knot with this gentleman sometime in 2004. Despite their shared past together, the future had other plans.

By 2009, the couple was separated and divorced, and they had no children together. A year after his divorce, Pete really bounced back as he met and married his second wife, Samantha. They tied the knot in the first week of June 2010. Sometime after they welcomed their first child.

Yes, Pete has children now; two of them to be precise. Their son, Gunner, was born in June 2010 and their second son, Boone, was born in August 2012. That pretty much sums up Pete Hegseth’s family; in the case that there are new additions or past revelations, you will be the first to know.

Pete Hegseth’s Bio/Salary

Peter Brian “Pete” Hegseth was born on June 6, 1980, and he has a whole lot of feathers in his cap. He was a former executive director of Vets For Freedom and a senior counterinsurgency instructor at the Counterinsurgency Training Center in Kabul with the Minnesota National Guard in 2011–2012.

Hegseth is a FOX News Channel contributor[2] and lost the Republican party endorsement for the United States Senate election in Minnesota, 2012, to Kurt Bills. He was formerly the CEO of Concerned Veterans for America but separated with the organization.

Let us backtrack a bit, Hegseth attended Forest Lake Area High School in Forest Lake, Minnesota, and received his Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University in 2003. At Princeton, Hegseth was the editor of the Princeton Tory, a conservative student-run publication. After his graduation, Hegseth was commissioned as an infantry officer into the U.S. Army National Guard in 2003.

The following year, his unit was called to Guantánamo Bay, where he served as an infantry platoon leader. He must have given it his all because he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. That was not where his military service ended though, Hegseth volunteered to serve in Baghdad and Samarra, where he held the position of infantry platoon leader and, later in Samarra, of the civil–military operations officer.

Once again, his excellence shone through as he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, and a second Army Commendation Medal. After his return from service, he still remained quite active. While leading Vets For Freedom from 2007 to 2010, he was also a Fox News Channel military analyst and made multiple television appearances on the Fox News Channel, CNN, and MSNBC.

In addition to that, he is also a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a contributor to the National Review Online, as well as the author of many editorials in The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, New York Post, and The Washington Times.

Taking into consideration all these amazing feats, there is no way that he is not packing in the big bucks. Well, here is what we could scrounge up, Peter Hegseth’s estimated net worth is $3 million and his expected salary is over $250 thousand in Fox News. You have to admit, that is quite commendable. As much as we would love to go on about him, that is all we have on the topic Pete Hegseth’s family, wife, salary, bio, measurements.