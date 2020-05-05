Everything To Know About Perdita Weeks Acting Family And Her Major Film Appearances

Perdita Weeks is a Welsh actress who launched her professional acting career in 1993 and has acted in a lot of TV and feature films, television series, and miniseries. She portrayed the character of Mary Boleyn, sister-in-law to King Henry VIII, in The Tudors from 2007 to 2008 and is currently portraying the character of Juliet Higgins on CBS’s Magnum P.I, which is a reboot of the series of the same name which was on the air from 1980 to 1988.

The actress was born Perdita Rose Annunziata Weeks on the 25th of December 1985, in South Glamorgan, Wales, to Robin and Susan Weeks, who have since parted ways. She studied at Roedean School and when she was done from there, she continued her education at the Courtauld Institute where she studied art history.

Perdita is one of her parents’ three children, the other two being Honeysuckle Weeks, her older sister, and Rollo Weeks, her younger brother. Just like Perdita, her sister is also in the acting business while Rollo once acted but later quit. Find out more facts about Perdita as well as her acting career and that of her siblings below.

Perdita Weeks At A Glance

Her Major Films and Television Appearances

Perdita Weeks first appeared on-screen in 1993 in Goggle Eyes, the television adaptation of a children’s novel of the same name, and co-starred with her sister in the four-episode mini-series which aired on BBC. She also featured alongside her sister in the 1997 production of Catherine Cookson’s novel The Rag Nymph, where she appeared as a younger version of her sister’s character.

In 2004, the actress landed the role of Roberta Massingham in the British television film Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Silk Stocking. Afterward, she was cast in the recurring role of Mary Boleyn on Showtime’s historical drama, The Tudors, appearing on the show from 2007–2008. Also in 2008, Perdita Weeks portrayed the character of Lydia Bennet in Lost in Austen, a four-part British TV series that aired on the ITV network.

The actress starred in the horror film, Prowl in 2010 and From 2010 through 2011, she starred as Eliza Meyer in the four episode-film titled The Promise. In 2013, the talented actress played the role of Maria Ternan in the feature film The Invisible Woman. Returning to the horror world in 2014, Perdita appeared as Scarlett Marlowe in As Above, So Below, a found footage horror film co-written and directed by John Erick Dowdle.

In 2016, Perdita Weeks went on to appear in Penny Dreadful as Catriona Hartdegen, a thanatologist scholar who possess expert knowledge of the supernatural. Two years later, being 2018, she played the role of Kira in the American science fiction adventure film, Ready Player One and in March of the same year, Perdita landed starring role in the reboot of the television series, Magnum P.I.

Perdita Weeks’ Siblings’ Hollywood Career

As earlier stated, Perdita Weeks has two siblings – an older sister, Honeysuckle Weeks and a younger brother, Rollo Weeks. Honeysuckle is six years Perdita’s senior and being ahead in the acting industry, she was able to pave way for both of her siblings to start acting by helping them get signed up by her agent. However, while Perdita has remained active since 1993, Rollo quit the industry in 2012 and turned to business.

Honeysuckle Weeks’ Hollywood Exploits

Born Honeysuckle Hero Susan Weeks on the 1st of August 1979, Perdita’s older sister attended Great Ballard School, Sussex, before moving on to Roedean School. Upon her graduation from high school, she enrolled in Pembroke College, Oxford, from where she later graduated with upper-second class honors in English. Continuing her studies, Honeysuckle went on to study art in Venice, Italy, on the John Hall Pre-university Course.

The Hollywood star kicked off her acting career as a child by joining the Chichester Festival Theatre. At age 9, she began studying at the Sylvia Young Theatre School at the weekends and by the time she was 11, she landed a role in the Walt Disney Pictures 1993 film titled A Far Off Place. Unfortunately, her role was recast after the original director, Steven Spielberg, dropped out of the project. The actress eventually kicked off her screen acting career in 1993 with her role as Kitty in the television series, Goggle-Eyes, appearing alongside Perdita.

Thereafter, she appeared in the BBC serialized children’s program, The Wild House, and the series The Rag Nymph, Midsomer Murders and Poirot. Honeysuckle also featured in a number of other television series, including The Bill in 2009 and the crime drama British series, The Five, where she played the roles of Laura Marshall. She was also cast in a small role in the British police procedural TV show The Inspector Lynley Mysteries where she played the role of Tania Thompson, a character that revolves around Karla Homolka, the serial killer from Canada.

In addition to her numerous appearances on television and mini-series, the Wales-born actress has also had some roles in a handful of films such as Lorna Doone, Red Mercury, The Wicker Tree, and My Brother Tom. She also acts on stage and has taken part in the production of plays such as A Daughter’s A Daughter by Agatha Christie’s in early 2010, appearing as Sarah Prentice in the performance which took place at London’s Trafalgar Studios.

Later in the same year, the born actress was at the Chichester Festival Theatre in West Sussex where she played the role of Eliza Doolittle in a production of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. From the 8th of May to the 9th of June 2013, she acted in the UK premiere of These Shining Lives written by Melanie Marnich and in 2018, she portrayed the character of Mabel Cantwell in the production of Gore Vidal’s play The Best Man on the West End theatre, London.

Although she has done a lot of on-screen jobs, Honeysuckle is most popular for her roles in the TV series Close Relations (1998), Ladies & Their Gentlemen (2002–2006), and ITV’s wartime drama series Foyle’s War (2002–2010, 2013, 2015).

Rollo Weeks On-Screen Appearances

Rollo was born with the full name Rollo Percival Loring Weeks on March 20, 1987, in Chichester, England. He studied at the Sylvia Young Theatre School and Stowe School and started acting as a child, debuting in the 2000 film, The Little Vampire. His amazing portrayal of the character of vampire Rudolph Sackville-Bagg in the film earned him a nomination for the Young Artist Award.

In the 2003 British television drama The Lost Prince, which is based on the life of King George V and Queen Mary’s youngest child, Prince John, who passed on at 13, Rollo appeared as the young George, Duke of Kent. He also appeared in Girl With a Pearl Earring in 2003 and the following year, he played Jack in The Queen of Sheba’s Pearls. He was cast for the second time as a title character in the 2006 film The Thief Lord, based on the novel ‘The Thief Lord’ by Cornelia Funke.

Apart from films, Rollo also appeared in the TV shows Goggle Eyes and Berkeley Square in 1993 and 1998 respectively. Afterward, he was cast as Guido in Chéri and also appeared in part two of Blood in the Water, a Shark Week special, both in 2009. Three years later, the young actor was seen as Jacob in Booked Out, which was his last film.

Interesting Details About Her Siblings

Both Honeysuckle And Perdita Weeks Are Married

In addition to a thriving career, Perdita Weeks and her sister both have successful marriages. Perdita got married to Kit Frederiksen, her boyfriend of seven years, on the 4th of October 2012 in a private ceremony witnessed by their close friends and family members. In less than a year after their wedding, precisely on April 30, 2013, the couple’s family grew by two following the birth of their first children, a set of twin boys named Humphrey Carrington Frederiksen and Rupert Sebastian Frederiksen. Though her professional life is public, the actress keeps information about her family very private, hence, there are hardly any pictures of her husband and children online.

Honeysuckle, on the other hand, got married to Lorne Stormonth-Darling, a hypnotherapist, in 2005. The wedding ceremony, which the couple never planned for, was done according to Buddist tradition while they were on holiday in the Himalayas. Two years later, Honeysuckle and her husband had another wedding in July 2007 in London. They welcomed their first child in 2011. Meanwhile, before her marriage to Stormonth-Darling, Honeysuckle was involved with a poet/musician named Anno Birkin. Their relationship went on smoothly and would have ended in marriage but sadly, Birkin died in a car accident in Italy in the year 2001, shortly after he got the actress engaged.

Rollo Left Acting For Business

Having disappeared from the scene after Booked Out, nothing was heard of Rollo Weeks again until reports emerged in 2016 saying he was among a group of three young men opening Fancy Funkin Chicken (FFC), a new fast food outlet located at 441 Coldharbour Lane, London. At FFC, bars and North American cuisines are served at an average price of less than £30.

One Of The Siblings Has Never Received An Award Nomination

There are a lot of fine actors in Hollywood but no matter how talented an actor you are, you need an award or at least, a nomination to prove your worth. While both Honeysuckle and Rollo have earned one nomination each, Perdita Weeks has never been nominated for an award. Honeysuckle was nominated in the category of the Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards in 2001 while her brother’s debut film, The Little Vampire, earned him a Young Artist Award nomination in 2000.

There Is No Direct Rivalry Between The Sisters

Speaking during an interview with HELLO!, Perdita Weeks described her sister as successful and incredibly clever for a number of reasons, including the fact that she was able to gain admission into Oxford University. According to her, Honeysuckle is a good example to follow and due to their age difference, there is no direct rivalry between them. Nevertheless, she hinted that there existed between them a sort of professional jealousy. This is because there are times when she does not get roles that she really wants but her sister, on the other hand, gets everything she goes for 100% of the time and according to the actress, the feeling can be frustrating.