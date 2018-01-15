Advertisement

Patricia Azarcoya who is also known as Patricia Maya Schneider is the wife of popular American actor and comedian; Rob Schneider. She is a TV producer and Actress. Patricia has mostly worked with Mexican productions and has produced several Spanish television shows.

She had her first job of being an American broadcast with comedy sitcom TV series Real Rob, a show she co-wrote and stars on alongside her husband and daughter. The show is currently in its second season and can be watched online on Netflix.

Biography/Wiki

Patricia Azarcoya was born to Mexican parents unfortunately, there isn’t much known about Patricia’s early years or her date of birth. Though her date of birth is not particularly confirmed, we do know that she is much younger than her husband Rob Schneider.

In 2015 on the first season of Real Rob episode 4, Rob had mentioned that his wife was 29 years old. So our best guess regarding Patricia’s date of birth is; she was born somewhere between 1984 and 1986.

She speaks Spanish fluently and has an active Twitter and Instagram account. Patricia Azarcoya surprisingly is a keen soccer lover, she follows the Mexican Soccer League and she supports Tigres UANL; a Mexican league team.

Patricia Azarcoya’s Relationship With Rob Schneider

After the couple got together, Patricia Azarcoya fell in love with Rob Schneider and after a number of years dating, they decided to tie the knot. Patricia and Rob got married on the 23rd of April 2011 in Beverly Hills, California; it was said that they held a private ceremony with a few of their dearest friends and close relatives.

The couple has been happily married since their wedding and it’s clear they love each other dearly. It’s no new gist that their wedding is her husband’s third marriage after he had two failed marriages. They have two children together; the first is Miranda Scarlett Schneider, born on the 16th of November 2012 and their second daughter Madeline Robbie Schneider was born on the 14th of September 2016.

The couple is known to post a lot of PDA online and they also showed that in their TV series Real Rob; where Patricia Azarcoya plays the role of the Mexican-American wife of Rob.

Azarcoya’s Family and Husband

Azarcoya has two daughters and she believes strongly in her family. To Patricia Azarcoya, family comes first and despite her very busy schedule she always makes out time for her family. Her loyalty to her family goes beyond the interior of their home, Patricia is always happy to show her fans and followers that her family is first.

Her husband Rob Schneider is an American actor, comedian, director, and screenwriter. He is known from some of his popular roles in movies such as; Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Benchwarmers, Grown Ups, and The Hot Chick. He is also a stand-up comic and veteran of NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live.

Rob was born on the 31st of October 1963 in San Francisco and grew up in Pacifica. His father Marvin Schneider was a Jewish real estate broker, and his mother was a former Kindergarten teacher, ex-board president, and a dedicated Catholic.

He is a devoted and natural actor, sometimes you ask yourself if he was actually given a script for his roles because of how natural he plays his characters. Rob has also revealed that his mixed ethnicity is a common theme in his comedy acts.

Apart from his major TV roles, Rob has also been very active in helping kids. He founded the Rob Schneider Music Foundation which was created to return music education to Pacifica’s elementary schools by paying the teachers’ salaries and providing funds for instruments and other equipment.

Quick Facts

Like his wife, he is a fan of Mexican club Tigres UANL.

He is the official celebrity spokesperson for the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and the Ten Rea Tea Company in Taipei.

Rob Schneider has three children; two from Patricia and Tanner Elle Schneider from his first wife London King. Tanner is professionally known as Elle King.