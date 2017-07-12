She has one of those faces that you just cannot forget and though she just recently stood out on the limelight, we are so syked to be checking out the topic of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband, wiki, parents and her bio. It will no doubt prove to be both entertaining and educative. So sit tight as we delve right in, beginning with the topic of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband.

Parisa Fitz-Henley’s Husband

A lot of people are wondering about this riveting star’s love life, most especially when she just stepped onto the scene. Isn’t it amazing how the new crop of celebrities, be it musicians or actors are quite keen on keeping their personal life under wraps? Well, that is the case for Parisa.

We do not know much about her, but we do know that the title of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband is still unclaimed and the star is quite secretive about that part of her life. She has not revealed any information to support or debunk the notion that she is involved in a relationship. She is definitely a tough card to read.

Due to this, it is generally assumed that the star is currently unmarried and not in a serious or even casual relationship. She is quite evasive when it comes to the topic, up until the point that she avoided answering a question about her relationship status when it was asked by a fan. On that note, we will have to put a pin on the topic of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband till she gives us something tangible to work with.

Parisa Fitz-Henley’s Wiki/Bio/Parents

This beautiful artist was born on January 1, 1977, and she is living proof that some people do not age. Parisa Fitz-Henley’s wiki would be incomplete if did not mention the fact that she is currently a 40-year-old who could give most people in their early 20’s, a run for their money. She is quite beautiful and what most people would refer to as ageless.

There is not much information out there about her parents but all we can tell you is that she is of mixed descent. One of her parents ( her mother) is American while the other (her father) is Jamaican and as such, she has a dual nationality. Her kicked off her career by becoming a model and then she transitioned into acting. She is now quite the successful actress as she plays the lead role in 2015’s hit TV series Jessica Jones.

In addition to that, she is quite popular for the 2016 movie, Midnight Texas. That is certainly not all, she has also portrayed several roles in a handful of movies and television series such as Luke Cage, Moment of Truth, Step in the Arena and Take it Personal. Seeing as she has risen over the years, it is expected that she has quite the sizable net worth.

Parisa has an estimated net worth of $600 thousand and this was last revised in 2017. At this point in time, the main source of her income is acting but she also has a couple of bucks that she got from modeling for brands like Cosmopolitan, Essence, and Glamour. We can see her moving higher and higher in the business. On that note, we have exhausted all the information we have on the topic of Parisa Fitz-Henley’s husband, wiki, parents, and her bio.