Pamela Brown is a distinguished Television reporter and newscaster currently working for CNN as a justice correspondent. She is in charge of issues concerning law enforcement and the Justice Department.

Pamela Brown’s Bio

Pamela Ashley Brown was born on the 29thof November 1983 in Lexington, Kentucky. Her father, John Brown Jr., was a businessman and Kentucky Fried Chicken magnate as well a retired Governor of Kentucky.

Her mother, Phyllis George is former Miss America, an entrepreneur and former sportscaster for CBS’ NFL. To add to all her titles, she was also First Lady of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983. Before John Brown, she was married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans.

Pamela Brown’s Early Years and Siblings

Pamela grew up in a place called Cave Hill which was her family’s estate in Lexington. In 1996, Pamela’s parents divorced when she was only 13 years old, but she lived in the same place she used to live in Cave Hill, Lexington.

Pamela has an older brother, Lincoln and three half-siblings from her father’s previous marriage. She was named after her late aunt, Pamela Brown who passed away at the age of 28 in a Roziere balloon accident while attempting to cross the Atlantic Ocean along with her husband.





Pamela Brown’s Education

She went to Henry Clay High School in Lexington and graduated with a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This is not unpredicted as her mother, Phyllis George also had a broadcasting career. While in the University, she reported for Carolina week, a publication of the North Carolina University.

Pamela Brown’s Professional Career – CNN

She has been relevant and serving the media for around two decades. Her consistency and success has earned her a lot of fame and respect in her journalism profession.

After graduation in 2006, she worked for News Channel8 as a journalist. She was also an anchor on ABC7/AJLA-TV on Sunday evenings. It was at News Channel8 and ABC7/AJLA-TV that she got the Emmy nomination as a special projects reporter for stories she had done both at the national and international level.

At ABC, she was given the lead in a segment called “Politico’s Video Playback”. This segment reviewed key highlights from late night talk shows exposed the night before. She covered numerous major stories while in News8 including the 2010 Hurricane Sandy, the historic East Coast Blizzard in 2010 and the Washington metro train derailment.

In 2013, CNN appointed Pamela as a co-anchor with Kate Bouldan, Michael Pereira, and Chris Cuomo for the show New Day. She has also co-hosted and reported on various episodes of The Situation Room, At This Hour, CNN Newsroom, Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield, and The Lead with Jake Tapper.

She has worked with the team of the famous Anderson Cooper and Wolf Blitzer on different assignments. Her hard work and dedication with humility made way for her to rise to the position of justice correspondent for CNN at a very young age. Since she joined CNN in 2013, she has reported on different news stories like the Brussels and San Bernardino terrorist attacks, Cleveland Kidnappings, Boston Marathon Bombings, and the historic Supreme Court decision on legalizing same-sex marriage.

Brown has deeply researched on human sex trafficking and topics on child pornography, publishing various reports on these issues. These reports have pulled out the truth that was appreciated not only by the US but also by the world. It has helped law enforcement officers in an educational outreach effort to control the trafficking problem. Her reports were so helpful that it led to a child pornographer’s arrest.

Pamela has been faulted by few people that she got an opportunity at CNN because of her political background. However, her reporting works like what she did on the Haiti earthquake and its aftermath has justified her honesty and loyalty and proved that she deserves every opportunity she gets.

More On Pamela Brown

Pamela was nominated for an Emmy award as a special project reporter for her stories on a national level and international level. She has been involved in various humanitarian organizations like the Special Olympics, The Big Sisters of America, and so many others.

Pamela also served as an intern shortly for former New York Senator, Hillary Clinton.

Pamela Brown’s Measurements, Feet

Pamela Brown is a true beauty with an amazing body structure. She is 34 years but she is quite far from ageing. Being in the industry, apart from her curvaceous figure facts, her hot sexy legs and feet are also worthy of admiration.

Her legs are long and slender and they always look pretty whether in a dress, short skirt, or pants. Her foot size is 8 as per the US measurement.

She stands at a height of 5 feet 8 inches, while her weight is around 55kg. She has a good sense of fashion and has always managed to look confident and sexy.

Pamela Brown’s Husband/Married

Pamela Brown recently got married to Adam Wright on the 5th of June 2017 at Pamela’s childhood home – Cave Hill in Lexington and they had their honeymoon in Japan.

Before eventually getting married, she had been engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Adam who proposed after making a late night dinner for her with an engagement ring made of diamond with a European cut.

Pamela met Adam through a mutual friend. They exchanged emails for some time and after a while, Adam flew to New York to actually meet and spend the weekend with her. He is a consultant and he lives with Pamela in Washington with their adorable pet named Bubs.

Pamela Brown’s Net Worth and Hobbies

Pamela Brown has a net worth of approximately $2.5 million accumulated from working as a television reporter and journalist for various media channels. Her annual salary is estimated to be $1million paid by CNN.

She spends her free time playing poker or basketball and she also enjoys riding horses.