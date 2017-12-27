Advertisement

Pam Ferris is a British actress who has been active in the industry since 1971. She’s best known for Matilda (1996), Children of Men (2006) and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004). She has been married to Roger Frost since August 1986.

Pam Ferris’ Biography

Welsh TV star Pam Ferris was born on 11 May 1948 in Hanover, Lower Saxony, Germany, to Welsh parents. At the time of her birth, her father Fred Ferris was serving in the Royal Air Force as a policeman, and her mother, Ann Perkins, worked in her family’s bakery business. Though she was born in Germany, Ferris spent her childhood in the Aberkenfig area, near Bridgend in Wales. She also spent most of her younger years in New Zealand where her family emigrated to when she was 13.

Ferris moved back to the UK at the age of 22 after a spell in theatre in Christchurch. This was after she worked in rep in New Zealand. Subsequently, she decided to pursue an acting career in the UK after seeing Judi Dench in London Assurance. She belongs to the white community and her astonishing work in Television shows so far, have won millions of hearts all over the world.

The Welsh Actress has a productive career in many roles. She performed in her younger years at the Mercury Theatre in Auckland and explored her horizon by working with various regional companies in the UK. Among her outstanding performances, Ferris is best known for her role as Ma Larkin in ITV serieis The Darling Buds of May, which is a comedy show, featuring fellow Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Another one of her popular roles is as Aunt Marge in the film Hary Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. She also made her big screen debut as Miss Agatha Trunchbull in Matilda in 1996, which is Danny DeVito’s adaptation of Roald Dahi’s. Fortune smiled on Ferris who had the opportunity to work with famous directors Mike Figgis and Mike Leigh when she featured in each of their movies in 1984.





Ferris has also taken up roles in productions for BBC Radio 4. Her career in theatre includes parts in the Royal Court Theatre and National Theatre productions. In 2007 she played Phoebe Rice in an acclaimed revival of John Osborne’s The Entertainer at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

Her television dramas and appearances include Hardwicke House, Where the heart Is, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, Nativity 1&2, Rosemary & Thyme and a slew of others. She has also featured as Mrs White in the game show titled Cluedo in its 3rd season.

Regardless of how busy she was with conquering the industry, Ferris had to take a break from her career at some point to nurse her mother, who later died in 1983. She now supports disabled people and their careers. She holds the nationality of Germany and Britain as she was born in Germany and worked in England.

Starting from 2012 to 2016 Ferris played the part of Sister Evangelina in the series Call the Midwife.

Pam Ferris’ Husband, Children, Family

Ferris was born to Fred Ferris, a policeman, and Ann Perkins and has one sibling, Barbara Ferris. In 1986, Ferris married actor Roger Frost and the duo have been together ever since. Their rock-hard relationship which seems to be built on trust and mutual understanding is not likely to hit the rocks anytime soon. Apparently, divorce is not on the cards for them.

For the most part, she’s not having any extramarital relationship and doesn’t have any boyfriend as she’s totally devoted to her husband. She met her husband in 1983 when they were both working at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The couple lived for many years in Golders Green, North London, before relocating to Canterbury, Kent in around 2012.

While the possibility that she might have kids exists, details about it are unavailable right now. She lives in Elham, Kent, South East England.

Pam Ferris’ Net Worth

Her numerous appearances on the big and small screen were not in vain. The Welsh actress has a net worth of $14 million to show for all the years of hardwork she’s put in.