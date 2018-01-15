Advertisement

Among women who rose to prominence for being the wives of famous and celebrated actors, is Pam Byse. Born 22 December 1973 in Los Angeles California, United States, she is married to Morris Chestnut who first became known for appearing in the 1991 film, Boyz N the Hood.

Beautiful Pam has chosen to stay out of the spotlight except for a few red carpet appearances with her husband where they always come in style and love. She is of American nationality and black ethnicity.

Pam Byse’s Marriage

Morris married his wife Pam a few years after he became recognized as an actor. He first met his Pam at a club in Atlanta after which they began dating and later got married in 1995. Details about their dating history are not known, however, Morris seemed to have been attracted to Pam from their first meeting. The loving relationship has spanned more than 2 decades and there are no rumors of extramarital affairs or divorce.

One may be wondering what has kept this relationship strong and growing all these years. Wonder no more, Morris revealed the secret of their long-lasting love and union to be their mutual respect they have for each other. Adding that he lets his wife be the woman and in turn his wife also lets him be the man. Awww. How lovely. I believe this is a noteworthy bit to take from this super couple.

See Also: Samantha Lewes Biography, Wiki, Acting Career, Death

Kids

Their admirable union produced two grown children, Grant Chestnut, born in 1997 and Paige Chestnut, born in 1998. Paige completed her high school from Calabasas High School, California while Grant is a student at the University of Colorado. Unlike their celebrity father, the children stay out of the spotlight and are not active on social media.





Every Valentine’s Day, Morris gets the three women in his life bouquet of flowers – his wife, his mother and his adorable daughter. He is indeed a super cool family man and gives the first priority to his family. The family of four live in Georgia, USA.

Husband – Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut has been active in the industry since the 1990’s and has appeared in a good number of movies including The Last Boy Scout, In the Line of Duty: Street War, The Best Man Holiday, Not Easily Broken, Think Like A Man. However, he became internationally recognized starring as a pathologist, Dr. Beaumont Rosewood Jr. in the TV series Rosewood.

The fans favorite actor was born on 1 January 1969 in Cerritos, California. He attended Richard Gahr High School graduating in 1986 and went to California State University where he took Drama and Finance courses. He took drama classes in high school but had never thought he would pursue a career in acting.

Morris has a passion for sports mostly because he played basketball and baseball as a child and has played a variety prior to acting. He further played college football and American football and still supports a number of teams on both sports.

See Also: Ashley Moore Relationship with Sean Bean, Wiki, Age, Ethnicity

Chestnut has proved to be almost the same man in real life as the roles he plays on screen. He stated that there is a part of him in most of his characters and that he finds himself in each of them. However, he said that Lance, in The Best Man Holiday, is pretty close to who he is in terms of his priorities in life, how he treats his family, how he treats his wife and his passion for sports.

Pam Byse’s Net Worth

There is no record of Pam’s professional career, thus, her net worth has not been calculated. However, she does not need to work as her star husband has been earning a lucrative amount of salary from his career. His current net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

Wiki Facts about Pam Byse