The name Paloma Jiménez is not strange to many who are familiar with Fast and the Furious actor Vin Diesel, as the duo were together for a very long time.

Paloma Jiménez Wiki, Bio

Paloma Jiménez was born in Alcapulco, Mexico, on August 22, 1983, as Karla Paloma Jiménez Denagustin. She’s fluent in Spanish and works both in the United States and Mexico.

She is an accomplished model represented by ID Model Management in the United States and by Look Models in Mexico. She’s been in print adverts for massive brands like Coca-Cola, Honda, and Pantene, and she’s even graced the cover of the Spanish edition of Maxim magazine.

Jimenez appeared on the long-running popular Mexican variety show, Otra Rollo from 1995 to 2007. The show featured sketches, live music, interviews, and other forms of entertainment.

Other famous American celebrities that also appeared on the show alongside Jimenez included Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin, and Sofia Vergara.

Also See: David Nehdar Wiki, Net Worth, Relationship with Lacey Chabert





Paloma Jiménez Relationship With Vin Diesel

Paloma Jimenez has been Vin Diesel’s girlfriend since 2007. Despite their age difference, the two have been together for nearly a decade.

Though the couple are yet to tie the knot, they seem to be ao much into each other.

In August of 2013, when Vin Diesel earned himself a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jimenez was by his side along with their two (at the time) kids, Hania and Vincent as he walked down to accept the honor.

This wasn’t the only time Paloma Jimenez was by Diesel’s side in support, she has always been very supportive of her partner’s career accomplishments and often walks the red carpet with him, like she did for his film, Riddick in 2013.

In 2016, their breakup rumors hit the tabloids last year. Reports claimed Jimenez accused Diesel of being unfaithful.

The reports further claimed that after finding out about the affair, that Paloma Jimenez was considering going back to modeling and “taking back control of her life” of which Diesel was afraid of losing her.

Reacting to the rumor, Vin Diesel’s rep said that the story was false and that Vin and Paloma’s relationship was not hitting the rocks.

Despite the heavy rumors, the couple is still together, getting stronger and no there has not been any confirmation to the claims till date.

The couple have tried as much as possible to keep their relationship as private to the point that they don’t even make a formal birth announcement of the birth of their kids.

Back in 2006, Vin stated about his privacy preference, when he said: “I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors … I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

Also See: Alexia Barroso Biological Father, Relationship With Matt Damon

Paloma Jiménez Kids, Daughter

Paloma and Vin Diesel have 3 children together. She had her their first child – a daughter in April 2008 at the age of 24, who they named Hania Riley Diesel in April 2008.

Their second child came two years later and was a boy named Vincent Sinclair Diesel. Paloma had their 3rd child at age 31, a daughter named Pauline Diesel on March 16, 2015.

She was named in honor of late family’s friend and Diesel’s late Fast and the Furious co-star, Paul Walker. Paul Walker.

Vin obviously loves his family. Back in 2009 when he became a father for the first time, Vin said in an interview – “You can’t pull me away from my house as easily as you used to, because I’ve got a nine-month-old thing on me and it’s heaven. I love it. I love being a dad.”

Also in 2013, when he visited “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno” he introduced his angels to the audience along with his beautiful girlfriend.

Beautiful, and gorgeous Paloma Jimenez is 178 cm tall with a perfect body that measures 33-24-35 inches and bra a size of 33.

She has black-brown color eyes, a perfectly fine, toned hot and sexy legs which looks absolutely fabulous in a bikini.

The stunning and popular model has a net worth of $5 million as of today.

Also See: Lori Fieri Biography, Married, Husband, Kids, Family, Wiki, Age

She is on social media so you can find on Twitter, and Facebook