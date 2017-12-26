Advertisement

Often called “The King of Cocaine”, Pablo Escobar was the wealthiest criminal in history whose cartel supplied an estimated 80% of the cocaine smuggled into the United States at the height of his career. He turned over $21.9 billion a year in personal income and garnered an estimated known net worth of $30 billion by the early 1990s. Arguably, this makes him one of the richest men in the world while in his prime.

Pablo Escobar Bio

The world’s most powerful drug lord, Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was born on 1 December 1949. He was a Colombian drug lord and narco-terrorist who doted on his family despite his criminal record.

He was born in Rionegro, Colombia and grew up in nearby Medellin. His passion for crime dragged him out of the Universidad Autónoma Latinoamericana of Medellin where he studied briefly. Escobar’s criminal career supposedly started as a teenager when he was allegedly stealing gravestones and sanding them down for resale to local smugglers. subsequently, he left school without a degree and started engaging in criminal activities of all sorts. At first, he got himself involved in selling contraband cigarettes and fake lottery tickets and participated in motor vehicle theft.

In the 1970s, he worked for various contraband smugglers, often kidnapping and holding people for ransom. Apparently, he decided to enlarge his territory, hence, he began to distribute powder cocaine himself, as well as establishing the very first smuggling routes into the United States in 1975.

The Colombian drug lord conquered the drug market of the U.S., expanding without limits due to the rising demand for cocaine. As a result of the activities of his drug network known as the Medellín Cartel and clashes with rival cartels domestically and abroad, there were massacres and the murders of police officers, judges, locals, and prominent politicians. And as his drug network gained notoriety, Escobar quickly became known internationally for all the wrong reasons.





With the enormous profits generated by his cartel, Escobar purchased 7.7 square miles (20 km2) of land in Antioquia for several million dollars where he built the popular Hacienda Nápoles. The state of the art house had almost everything to make one feel at home and get the feel of enjoyment, including, a zoo, a lake, a sculpture garden, a private bullring, and other diversions for his family and the cartel

Pablo Escobar’s Wife, Children, Family

Despite his notorious criminal activities, Escobar was the doting father and loving husband at home. His wife and two children were literally living in paradise as they had a life that most of us can only imagine.

At the age of 27, Escobar married Maria Victoria Henao who was 15 at the time. The marriage which took place in March 1976 was discouraged by the Henao family, who considered Escobar socially inferior. Consequently, the pair eloped and later had two children: Juan Pablo (now Sebastián Marroquín) and Manuela.

Escobar would do anything for his family especially his daughter whom he pampered a lot. He once arranged for a unicorn (which exists only in fairytales) to be made from a horse just to fulfil her birthday wish and burned up to two million dollar bills to keep her warm. For what it’s worth, his wife and children were well taken care of even while in hiding or on the run from business rivals.

His wife, Maria stayed with him through the vicissitudes of life and after enjoying a lavish life while the Colombian drug lord was alive, Henao had to lead the life of a fugitive with her two children after Escobar’s death in 1993. As a result of running from her husband’s enemies, Maria Victoria Henao fled from Colombia in 1994 with her two children. They went from country to country seeking Asylum until they settled in Argentina.

Aside from her husband’s reputation that seems to haunt his feeling and his involvement in large-scale drug trafficking, Maria Victoria Henao has led a relatively quiet life and has stayed out of the public eye for many years. In fact, she changed her name to María Isabel Santos Caballero to hide her identity.

Pablo Escobar’s Son and Daughter

Escobar has two children – Juan Pablo who is now known as Sebastián Marroquín (son) and Manuela Escobar who now goes by the name Juana Manuela Marroquin Santos (daughter). Born on 24 February 1977, Sebastian is a Colombian architect and author.

Manuela, on the other hand, has kept a low profile since the demise of her father. She was known to be a talented singer while growing up. However, not much has been heard about her since her father died.

Pablo Escobar’s Death, Body

The Colombian drug lord met his doom on December 2, 1993, when Colombian police located, caught and then killed Pablo Escobar by shooting. He was 44 at the time. His location was tracked after he made a phone call to his son. Police surrounded the building where he was hiding out in Medellin’s carrel, he fled to the rooftops, where he was shot dead by the police.

Pictures of his lifeless body lying on the rooftops of Medellín, Colombia went viral at the time.