Omar Gooding is an American comedian, artist, rapper and actor who found stardom after appearing in America’s favorite television shows like Ghost Dad, Smart Guy, Cousin Skeeter, Wild and Crazy Kids, Deadwood (3rd season), Barber Shop, and lots more.

One of the few celebrities who are blessed with multiple skills and talent in the genre of art and cinema, Omar is celebrated as one of the finest stars alive. Owing to his versatility, he was once named the host of the Nickelodeon TV show Wild & Kids – a show he anchored with other entertainment bigwigs from 1990 to 1992.

He also made other appearances in the Grey’s Anatomy episode Superfreak, Miami Medical, where he played the role of a trauma charge nurse. In 2012, Gooding also premiered and starred in the first season popular television series Family Tree.

One of America’s finest, Omar has set a mark for himself in Hollywood. This is evident in the overwhelming number of flawless roles he has been able to put up in the entertainment industry. It’s on record that he is one of the brilliant actors who starred in Americans’ favourite films – Ghost Dad and Baby Boy. He also received critical praise for his role as “sweetpea” on stage.

Omar Gooding Bio/Wiki

Omar Gooding was born in Los Angeles, California, on 19th October 1976. His father is a successful musician and a member of America’s prestigious and popular band The Main Ingredient. Though Omar majored in acting, his family is well known for artistry. Other relevant information about his family background, relations, descent, is not known to the media but we can confirm that Omar attended North Hollywood High School, Hollywood.

He also has an older brother, Cuba Gooding Jnr, a renowned Oscar-winning actor who has made big bucks from films and other various appearances in the box office.

Reports have it that Omar was once sentenced to prison for 18 months due to illegal possession of a weapon in 1995. This was after he was reportedly found carrying a gun. Nevertheless, he enjoys the spotlight due to the fame of his elder brother.

Omar Gooding’s Wife, Baby

It’s common knowledge that being a celebrity comes with so many things. Virtually all celebrities are always on alert because several eyes are always watching. But when you are one of those celebrities who maintain privacy in their life, you can create many confusions. This is where Omar comes in.

Gooding rarely talks about his personal life, his family, or his relationships like most other celebrities do. But he does reveal a lot about himself through his social media accounts. For instance, his fans only realised that he fathered a child after he flooded his timeline with his cute newborn baby on his different social media accounts and kept gushing about him.

Is Omar Gooding Married?

Well, reports have it that he secretly got married to a lady simply identified as Mia. While he’s yet to share any picture related to his marriage, American actor Omar once mentioned Mia as his wife sometime on his Instagram page.

On October 10, 2016, he also shared an image with Mia where she was seen flaunting her baby bump, and Omar was seen kissing her belly. It was then that he revealed they were expecting their first baby together. Mia and Omar’s cutie arrived on January 27, 2017.

We can confirm that Omar is in a relationship with Mia and that both have a child whose name is not known to the media. The actor had a short-lived relationship with his co-star Angell Conwell. They separated after enjoying intimacy for four years.

Omar Gooding’s Net Worth

It’s no news that Gooding makes a handsome load of money from acting, rapping, artistry, voice-acting, and other endeavours – many thanks to his passion, determination, and excellence.

Although he may not be as famous as his elder brother, he has successfully amassed for himself an impressive net worth of $2 million from the great jobs he’s doing in the Hollywood industry.