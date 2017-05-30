Her beauty and her talent have made this star one of the most popular Hollywood actresses out there, all doubt you have about that statement will be obliterated once you read this article. Though we are focusing on the topic Olivia Wilde’s husband, house, net worth, and height, this article will most definitely shed light on the fact that she is as awesome as we say she is. Anyway, let us delve into the topic at hand beginning with Olivia Wilde’s husband.

Olivia Wilde’s Husband

As most people know, Olivia Wilde’s husband is also famous in his own right, seeing as both of them are in showbiz. Jason Sudeikis has become a well-known name in the industry, most especially for his work in the comedy sector. At the beginning of his career, he mostly did improvisational comedy as a member of The Second City. What gave his career its much-needed boost was when he was hired as a sketch writer for Saturday Night Live and in turn a member of the cast.

So how did the two meet? Considering the fact that the two are involved in very different types of movies, this is a million dollar question. The beauty of Saturday Night Live is that it has the ability to bring different artists from all genres, nooks, and crannies of show biz together to goof around and make merry for the whole of America and the world at large. So it is only natural that this is where the two stars met.

The year was 2011, the place was the set of Saturday Night Live and the city was New York. The actual event was a finale party for SNL and Sudeikis actually stated that they hit it off at once. At the time he heard that she was dating someone, so he decided to play it cool and hang around while playing the long game. If you are wondering what it is that he did, wonder no more, the star was quite generous with the information.

Basically, he waited, yeah it was nothing excited, he just kept himself extremely busy till he got up one day and she was single. After that, he reintroduced himself and it all took off from there. While Jason might have been feeling fresh with himself for playing it cool, Olivia was not too amused. She was quite taken aback by the fact that he did not ask for her number and he seemed to be quite laid back about her.

A friend of hers literally had to walk up to him and say, “This is Olivia’s number. Use it”. That marked the beginning of their lovely relationship, now not only do they share a life together, but they have a child together.

Olivia Wilde’s House

The star currently resides in Brooklyn with her partner, Jason Sudeikis and their son Otis. Prior to settling down there, Olivia and Jason sold their Meatpacking District apartment for $3.8 million and moved into a much larger, 6,300-square-foot mansion in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill. Their shiny new home has some really cool features including, a library, living room with hidden projector screen and six fireplaces and they are not the first famous people to take up residence there as it was formally the home of Jimmy Walker, the city’s Jazz Age mayor.

The couple snatched this house off the market at the price of $9.875 million and one could say that it was quite a steal. They definitely got all they wanted in a house as a source revealed, “They wanted a bigger house, somewhere quieter than Manhattan. They like getting to walk around and buy groceries.” That is no doubt what they got.

Olivia Wilde’s Net Worth

Seeing as she has been around in the business for quite some time and she has also been in quite the handful of productions, there is no doubt that she is worth a good amount of coin. The actress is worth roughly $12 million. The surprising thing about this is that most of her income stems from acting jobs, this is quite commendable considering that most celebrities get most of their income from endorsements and the rest.

Olivia Wilde’s Height

The star has quite the petite frame and it shows instantly, so it is quite surprising that she stands not so short at all at 5 feet 7 inches. This is a whole 2 inches above the average American female height of 5 feet 5 inches. We are pretty sure that her height plays a part in some of the wonderful roles she plays on screen.

In addition to her height, here are the rest of her measurements.

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Weight: 52 kilograms

Breast Size: 32 inches

Waist Size: 27 inches

Hip Size: 32 inches