Olivia Washington is an American actress well known for Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013), Mr. Robot (2015), and The comedian (2016). She is also the daughter of the Veteran Hollywood Actor Denzel Washington.

Early Life: Age, Education and Bio

Born Olivia Rashelle Washington on April 10, 1991 in Los Angeles, California, USA to famous American Actor, Director and Producer – Denzel Washington Jr. and wife Paulette Washington. She grew up with her other siblings in their Los Angeles home. She’s African and holds American Nationality.

She attended a local school in Los Angeles where she used to perform in the school dramas and while she continued while at the college. Oliver Washington graduated from New York University.

She started her career with small roles on the television screen and silver screen for which she received huge appreciation and got noticed by big directors opening her door to land in different roles.

Unlike her siblings, the daughter of the famous actor has taken a different route to success. She didn’t use the fame of her father to climb to the billion dollar industry. Olivia has performed in various successful movies. Her diligent performances earned her wide recognition and wealth as well. Her outstanding performance has won the heart of millions of people.

She is best known for her roles in Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013), Mr. Robot (2015) and the Comedian (2016). She has also played in a 199 seat theatre play “The Glass Menagerie” as Laura in spring 2015.





See Also: Lori Anne Allison Bio, Wiki, Relationship With Johnny Deep, Affairs, Kids

Olivia Washington Parents and Family

Olivia Washington’s parents are well known figures in the Hollywood. Her father Denzel Washington has been outstanding and one of the most successful actors in the US. He has received three Golden Globe awards, a Tony Award, and two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for the historical war drama film Glory (1989) and Best Actor for his role as a corrupt cop in the crime thriller Training Day.

Also Read: Katia Washington Boyfriend, Husband, Relationship with Denzel Washington, Family

Washington married Pauletta Pearson, whom he met on the set of his first screen work, the television film Wilma. The couple have four children: John David who was born on July 28, 1984, a former football player with the United Football League’s Sacramento Mountain Lions (and before that, college football at Morehouse); Katia, born on November 27, 1986, she graduated from Yale University with a Bachelor of Arts in 2010; and twins Olivia and Malcolm, born on April 10, 1991. Malcolm graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in film studies and Olivia graduated from the University of New York.

Apparently, for Denzel Washington and his family, entertainment has become a family business and they are all doing well in it.

Olivia’s other family members include: her Grandparents – Lenis Washington and Denzel H. Washington, her Uncle – David Washington and her Aunts – Rita Pearson and Lorice Washington

Personal Life: Interests; Boyfriend/Married

Since her tender age, Olivia Washington loved to dance and perform during her early school days. She loves acting and dancing a lot. Besides, she is a good cook and an avid animal lover. She is very dreamy and a hard worker at the same time which will surely lead her to the glorious days in the future. She loves to play hockey in her free time.

Olivia Washington is busy in acting and has avoided talking about her personal stuff and loves her privacy. She is guided and supported by her family members to avoid the media regarding her personal stuff as a rumor can affect her focus and make her slip from her dream. Olivia’s relationship status, married life, boyfriend and love life is private and nothing much is known about her personal life at the moment but we are looking forward to when she will open up to us.

Olivia Washington Net Worth

The 26-year-old Hollywood actress has a great body physique which she has maintained over time. She is considered as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood and she currently has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2017. Asides her film career she also has dreams of starting her own business in the future.

Other Facts about Olivia Washington

Name: Olivia Rashelle Washington

Date of birth: April 10, 1991

Birth/Zodiac/Astrological sign: Aries

Birth City: Los Angeles, California, United States

Height: 5.8 inches

Education: New York University

Parents: Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington

Siblings: John David Washington, Katia Washington, Malcolm Washington

Ethnicity: Black

Nationality: American

Profession: Actress

Hair Color: Black

Married: No

Kids: No

Net Worth: $3 million