Oliver Jackson-Cohen is an English actor and model who became the breakout star of NBC’s short-lived series Emerald City which premiered in January 2017 and ended in May 2017.

Jackson Cohen has been around for quite some time having begun his acting career in 2002. He is known for films like What’s Your Number? (2011), The Raven (2012) and Despite the Falling Snow (2016).

In the small screen, he has had notable roles in “Dracula”, and “Man In an Orange Shirt” where he portrayed as a gay man.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen Bio, Net Worth

Oliver Jackson-Cohen was born on 24 October 1986, in Westminster, London to famous British fashion designer Betty Jackson and French-Israeli, David Cohen who is his mother’s business partner. As a result of his French ancestry, Oliver attended the French school Lycée Français Charles de Gaulle in London.

While in school, Oliver developed a passion for acting. In 2002, at the age of 15, Oliver made his debut TV appearance in Hollyoaks. His parents advised him to treat acting as a part-time career and find some other career path to follow.

Oliver put his University studies on hold to attend the Malisa Theatre Academy drama school in New York, where he studied with Michael Luggio. At weekdays, Oliver would attend the Youngblood Theatre Company.

While auditioning for movie roles, Oliver began washing vases for a florist for money. He cleaned the waxes used to preserve the flowers, a job he did for 4 months. “It wasn’t great but when you’re that broke you’ll do anything,” Oliver said in a post-fame interview.

Since his TV debut in 2002, Oliver had no other role until 2007 when he landed a guest part in ITV series “The Time of Your Life.” His first regular role was in the BBC adaptation of Lark Rise to Candleford. Oliver made his feature film debut in the romantic comedy “Going the Distance” (2010).

Oliver told Daily Mail in 2013;

“When I started acting, everyone told me to get a backup in case it didn’t work out; if there was something else I could have done, I would have done it. Acting should never be your chosen path if you can help it.”

“Acting gives me an adrenalin rush I don’t get from anything else,” Oliver said in another occasion.

Oliver went on to act in notable films like Faster (2010) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, “What’s Your Number?”, “The Raven” and more. He played Prince William in the web series “Will & Kate: Before Happily Ever After.” He has also had guest roles in “The Great Fire” and “The Secret River.”

Thanks to these gigs, Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen Married, Wife: Jessica De Gouw

Despite having a couple of on-screen gay roles, Oliver’s sexual orientation is straight. Anyway, he has never denied the gay rumors though. It is, however, a fact that he is engaged to his Dracula co-star Jessica De Gouw.

Speaking of his idea of marriage in an interview, Oliver cited his parents as example saying;

“They’ve (his parents) been together for 29 years and share the same values. I really do want to have that kind of marriage myself.”

Jessica De Gouw is an Australian actress best known for the role of Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress in the television series Arrow. She was born on 15 February 1988, in Perth, Western Australia.

Jessica moved to Los Angeles in 2012 to better her chances at a successful acting career. After her Arrow role, she landed a role in Dracula in 2013. Shortly after starring in Dracula with Oliver, they both began dating.

Both stars have since taken to their social media accounts to flaunt their love for each other. On Oliver’s birthday in 2016, Jessica wrote; “Happy dirty 30 to one of the best that there ever was. Ever. In the world. 🍾 @ojacksoncohen”

Equally, on Jessica’s birthday in 2017, Oliver posted; “Happy Birthday to this Special One. Life wouldn’t be the same without you kid ❤💣🎂👑 @jaydegee”

Oliver Jackson-Cohen Body Measurements

Oliver’s Height: 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m). His wife to be Jessica stands at 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) tall.

