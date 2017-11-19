Most people got to know Olesya Rulin from the first instalment of the High School Musical trilogy directed by Kenny Ortega. In the 2006 American musical television film, Rulin portrayed Kelsi Nielsen, a student at East High and a friend of Gabriella and Taylor.

Rulin’s temperament as Kelsi Nielsen earned her the admiration of viewers. Being a pianist and composer, Nielsen was very nervous and timid in the company of others. As such, she was always ordered around in a domineering manner by Sharpay. Viewers were thrilled when she eventually learnt how to stand up for herself.

Beyond her Kelsi Nielsen role in the High School Musical trilogy, the Russian-American Actress is known for being Calista Secor in Powers (2016), Emily Smith-Dungy in Family Weekend (2013), Mary in Expecting Mary (2010) and Petrovich in Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous (2008).

Olesya Rulin Wiki, Acting Career

Rulin will celebrate her 32nd birth anniversary in March 2018. She was born as Olesya Yurivna Rulin on the 17th day of the month in 1986. Though the actress was born in Russia’s cosmopolitan capital – Moscow – she was brought up in Likhoslavi, a town in Likhoslavlsky District, Tver Oblast.

See Also – Lauren Ash Bio, Boyfriend, Husband, Height, Weight, Body Measurements

Records have it that Olesya Rulin came to the United States when she was eight years old. It is said that she came to join her dad who emigrated to U.S two years earlier. After she was reunited with her Dad, they made Texas their home before they moved to Utah where Rulin attended the West Jordan Middle School. She would later graduate from West Jordan High School. That was in 2005.





It is known that Rulin was trained in modelling, ballet dancing, and is a pianist. Several reports have related that her mother encouraged her to take part in a model search contest when she was 12. It is said that she yielded to her mum’s suggestion and got to represent four agencies.

Before she eventually decided to settle for a career in acting, she worked as a certified nursing assistant and did other jobs to earn a living. In fact, it is believed that she was serving in a Nordstrom store when the first High School Musical was released in January 2006. Similarly, she once disclosed that she was in Paris studying economics when the second High School Musical was being cast. According to her, she was “super-poor” and “stealing internet” when the director called her for a role in the second movie.

Olesya can read, write, and speak fluent Russian and, it has commonly been assumed that she is a Pescetarian. She has played several roles in television series and has co-starred alongside well-reputed figures in Hollywood. For instance, she worked with Jessica Simpson in Private Valentine: Blonde & Dangerous (Major Movie Star), Heather Locklear and Billy Ray Cyrus in the 2009 drama film directed by Jim Amatulli – Flying By.

Olesya would agree that her High School Musical role was her major breakthrough. It financially empowered her and encouraged her to pick acting as a full-time career. She moved to Los Angeles for this purpose but that isn’t the biggest change. The actress is worried about her privacy. She once acknowledged acting as her dream job but then expressed thus:

“… I have to be careful to make sure I don’t have things on the Internet. And I can’t just roll out of bed and go to the grocery store in my pyjamas.”

Olesya Rulin Boyfriend, Dating

Olesya’s fans have been wondering who’s her boyfriend since the fondness between her and Nico Tortorella collapsed. Olesya dated the younger American actor and model. People loved the couple and were hoping they would become life partners when it emerged that they are no longer together.

teams. @olesyarulin A post shared by nicotortorella (@nicotortorella) on Aug 23, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

It was reported that Olesyah deleted Nico pictures and their couple pics from her Instagram. However, Nico still has photos of her on his social media accounts.

Read Also – Beth Riesgraf Bio, Married, Husband, Son, Net Worth, Measurements

Olesya Rulin Instagram, Body Measurements

As at the time of this report, the actress has 126 thousand followers on Instagram – olesyarulin – and is following 646 accounts. We’ve also linked her to one girl Across The blvd site which she described as a peek into her personal life.

Rulin has often been described as beautiful and attractive. She’s about 5ft tall, and her body measurements are 34-24-35 in.