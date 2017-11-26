Normani Hamilton gained fame as a finalist in the second season of the music talent show X Factor in 2012 with the group Fifth Harmony. Also a dancer, Hamilton participated in the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars where she reached the finals and came third place alongside her partner, professional ballroom dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Normani Hamilton Bio/Wiki, Age

Hamilton was born as Normani Kordei Hamilton on May 31, 1996, in Atlanta, Georgia to parents Derrick and Andrea Hamilton who raised her in New Orleans. As a child, Kordei was highly active, participating in gymnastics and beauty pageants. As a teenager, Hamilton expanded her interest to include music. She recorded her first song at the age of 13 and appeared in HBO series Treme in a small part.

In 2011, she played the role of Bryn in the short film Book. In pursuit of a music career, Hamilton auditioned for the second season of X Factor in 2012. She got a Yes from all 4 judges after singing Aretha Franklin’s hit song, Chain of Fools.

Hamilton’s stay in the competition didn’t last as long as she would have liked as she was eliminated during the second round of the boot camp. However, luck smiled at her when she was called back, this time not as a solo artist but to join fellow contestants Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, and Lauren Jauregui to form a girl group named Fifth Harmony.

With Fifth Harmony, Hamilton made it to the final stage of the competition at third place. After the competition, the group released their first EP Better Together which was succeeded by their debut album Reflection (2015). 7/27 was released in 2016. Camila Cabello left the group sometime in 2017, however, the group continued as a quartet with the same name releasing their self-titled album in 2017.





In addition to working with Fifth Harmony, Hamilton has been working on solo projects. On October 21st, 2017, it was reported that Normani had signed to the management company and record label S10 Entertainment.

Normani has also pursued a career as a professional dancer, releasing dance videos.

Normani Hamilton Net Worth

The success of Fifth Harmony has propelled her group members to wealth. Their 2015 album Reflection which produced the Billboard charting singles “Worth It” and “Work from Home” shot them to a higher level. Their 7/27 tour grossed over $5.1 million. The group is said to be worth $10 million. Normani’s individual net worth is estimated at $3 million. Lauren Jauregui is said to have the highest individual net worth in the group at $3.5 million.

Normani Hamilton Boyfriend

Normani’s romantic life has been a topic of much interest to the media since her time in the X Factor house when she was dating fellow contestant Arin Ray. The two had met during the boot camp stage. Viewers of the show that season would recall them constantly flirting with each other.

Ray didn’t even hide his affection for Hamilton as he openly dedicated some of his performances to her. Unfortunately, their romance seemed to have gotten in the way of business as Ray got distracted culminating in his elimination from the show. Though Ray’s elimination didn’t automatically mean he was no longer with Hamilton, their relationship didn’t survive for long after the show ended. They reportedly split in 2013.

Normani was then rumored to be dating her fellow Fifth Harmony Dinah Jane Hansen’s cousin, Thomas Hansen. However, the rumors were never validated. Since then, Normani has been linked with a number of guys including her Dancing with the Stars partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The chemistry between them on stage was super adorable and viewers couldn’t just help but speculate that there must have been something more about them.

The ever-sultry looking Normani has also been linked with How to Get Away with Murder actor Kendrick Sampson. The rumors of them being a thing began swirling after they were spotted flirting with each other at Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” party in LA in early August 2017.

Normani Hamilton Family

Hamilton has two older half sisters, Ashlee and Arielle Hamilton. After the Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Hamilton and her family relocated to Houston, Texas.

Hamilton has revealed that her mom was diagnosed with cancer when she was 6 years old. “[My mom] was diagnosed with cancer when I was six, and she stayed strong,” the singer, dancer told the media.

Hamilton is a pet lover, owning dogs, turtles and even a fish as pets. She once said; “I have two dogs, Pepper and Paris. I’ve had Pepper since I was 6 and Paris since I was 13. I have two turtles, too. And I have a fish named Gypsy-it’s our mascot!”

Normani Hamilton Height: 5 feet 4 inches