Nolan Gould is an American child actor, who is popular for his role in the award-winning TV series, Modern Family.

He plays the role of Luke Dunphy, the rambunctious 13-year-old son of Claire and Phil’s Dunphy, played by Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell respectively, on the ABC network’s show.

Nolan Gould Bio

Gould was born October 28, 1998, in the Bronx, New York City, United States of America.

He may play trouble-making teen Luke Dunphy on his hit show Modern Family, but in real-life, Nolan Gould is a certified genius with an IQ of 150.

For this reason, he earned his high school diploma prematurely at the age of 13 in 2012 by taking the General Educational Development test.

Consequently, Nolan became a member of MENSA International (the most esteemed IQ society in the world) at the age of 14.

Being a member of the group provided him with various resources to stay on his advanced academic program. He followed it up with online community college courses

Not only did Nolan Gould finish High School early, but being an avid reader, he finished reading Catch 22, The Hunger Games and Lord of the Rings Trilogy books on his iPad by the time he was 13.

Nolan Gould with his family to California and was raised there by his parents, Edwin and Angela Gould.

Nolan’s brother, Aidan ,is also an actor, famous for his roles in movies like The Secret Life of Leonardo Da Vinci and Julia.

Aidan was enrolled in the theater by their mum when he was 5 and Nolan joined him at the age of 3 because she recognized early that both her sons had advanced learning abilities for their ages.

This paved way for Nolan to begin his career at a tender age. He did several television commercials and at the age of nine, he featured in his very first film, a short film titled The McPassion where he played the minor role as Son at a Restaurant.

In 2007, Nolan had a two-episode appearance as Young Jimmy in animated family drama show Out of Jimmy’s Head.

Nolan Gould came to limelight when he was cast as Luke Dunphy in Modern Family in 2009. He still shines in the show.

During the initial seasons of Modern Family, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, and Rico Rodriguez were required to attend school on the sets for 3 hours every day under the supervision of a teacher as a compulsory part of their distance education.

Before getting into Modern Family, he had appeared on other television shows like Waiting Room, and Sunny & Share Love You, Eleventh Hour and America’s Most Wanted.

Nolan Gould started appearing in more movies afterward. He was in Hysteria, Friends with Benefits, To Do List. He also played leads in movies like Space Buddies and Ghoul.

He has also appeared on many other TV shows while filming Modern Family. Few of them include Good Luck Charlie, Doc McStuffins, and Nick News with Linda Ellerbee.

One might wonder what this smart young man can do besides acting! Well, it’s still not far from entertainment.

Being a musician is Nolan’s backup career option. He likes to play the banjo, double bass, didgeridoo, and mandolin. He has tried his hand at theremin and sitar but found them difficult to master.

When he first appeared on the Ellen show, he talked about wanting to play the banjo. As a result, Ellen gifted him with one.

A second time when he went on the show, Ellen asked 14-year-old Nolan Gould if he had been learning how to play the instrument, and he revealed to the talk show host that he had been taking lessons.

On cue, Ellen immediately whipped out the shiny instrument and asked the teen to play her a tune, to which he did without fault.

‘I think you have a lot going on… you are on a big show, you have just graduated from high school, taking online community college courses and playing the banjo,’ she gushed.

Nolan Gould then preceded to tell the talk show host that he was also learning how to play the Madelin and a didgeridoo.

Ellen then surprised him with yet another new guitar as an early birthday present.

Nolan was very young and cute in the first few seasons of the television show. But now, he is all grown up.

The young man is a Christian. Even though his curly hair and name usually confuse people into thinking he is Jewish but he confirmed being a member of a church in an interview.

Nolan Gould Muscles

At the age of 14, Nolan Gould experienced a major growth transition that transformed him from a chubby kid who was short for his age to a very lean teenager by the time he turned 15.

Living in a world where good physical looks is considered to be an asset, he thereafter, began lifting weights and going to the gym regularly to gain muscles.

Nolan has succeeded in building up his body and has won a slot for himself in the ‘hot actors space’. He is now wanted shirtless by his fans.

In order to retain his agility and take advantage of his increasing muscle mass, however, Nolan learns parkour / free-running at Tempest Freerunning gym sometimes and practices rock-climbing on other days when he just needs to blow off some steam.

The talented actor usually tests his physical skills on an obstacle course.

Because he lives a physically intense, active lifestyle, Nolan has no problem with eating whatever he wants for now and does not need to bother about limiting calories.

Nolan Gould Dating, Gay

People became interested in knowing about Nolan’s dating life when he suggested with a post-workout shirtless Instagram post in July 2014 that he wanted his character Luke to have a girlfriend in the next season of Modern Family.

That triggered off a snoop alert among the paparazzi and he was first associated with the teen actress, Joey King, in 2015, but non of the duo confirmed or denied if there was any truth to those rumours, though they claim to be good friends.

In 2016, Nolan Gould was also rumoured to be involved with Ariel who has played his older sister in Modern Family, considering the fact that they are very close and spend a lot of free time together outside the sets.

The rumour was birthed when they were found kissing each other on a Bahamas vacation. However, it ended up being just a rumour.

Since Nolan refuses to confirm dating rumors there is a lot of speculation among the paparazzi that he might possibly be gay. In his defense, Nolan believes he is too young to get involved in a relationship and claims to be pre-occupied with improving his financial net worth. Hence, his sexual orientation remains to be unknown.

Nolan Gould Net Worth, Height, Measurements

Nolan Gould has an estimated net worth of $9 million. He gets paid around $75 thousand per episode, which is a pretty huge salary for an actor of his age.

He stands at the height of 5 ft 8 inches or 173 cm. With his charm, his height of success and intelligence, Nolan has won many hearts, of critics and fans alike.

Mr Nolan’s chest measures 42 inches or 107 cm, arms/biceps – 15 inches or 38 cm, waist – 31 in or 79 cm. He wears shoe size 8.5 (US) or 8 (UK) or 42 (EU).

The young millionaire balances his athletic build with a weight of 71 kg or 156.5 lbs and a dark brown-colour hair and eyes to match his oblong face.