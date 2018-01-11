Advertisement

Nina Earl is a former basketball player whose sports career started early from her high school days to her college days with outstanding performances that landed her numerous trophies and titles. Alongside basketball, she also participated in track and field activities and her performance have been nothing short of excellent.

Nina Earl Bio, Wiki

Nina Earl was born on January 16, 1989, in her hometown of Upland in Southern Califonia and named Nina Ann-Marie Earl. Her rise to fame started during her high school days. Shе played for her high school varsity team and consecutively won for four years, she was eventually awarded an athletic scholarship tо UCLA whеrе ѕhе continued to be an outstanding college player. Nina Earl’s high school career was finished with an outstanding performance of 2,291 points, 906 rebounds, 298 assists and 544 steals.

As a Freshman, Nina rose to be on the firѕt All American team, she actually worked hard for this as her sports records show that in her Freshman year, she started out playing in 27 games and earned an average of 15 points, she kept improving on her average points from sophomore to senior year. During her junior year, Nina Earl earned the Street & Smith’s and Rise Magazine honorable mention All-America honors, she also participated with her team in the 2006 CIF 3AA championship.

See Also: Messi’s Height, Weight, Body Measurements

During her senior year, the young talented player once again led her team to the 2007 CIF title game, where she played amazingly and scored 35 points.

Nina has won CIF Player of the Year and Cal Hi Sports All-State selection two times, she has also won the league MVP title three times. She was also MVP of the CIF vs. City All-Star game. She also participated in track and field activities as she competed in the 4×400 relay and 400m. Nina also played club basketball for FBC in 2006, the team that won the Adidas Tournament of Champions that year.





In addition to sports, Nina is also interested in music and food, she is said to be knowledgeable in sign language. The former sportswoman graduated in 2011 from UCLA with a degree in English, she also has a masters degree in Psychology.

Nina Earl’s Height

As a sportswoman, Nina Earl’s body frame is an averagely built one, she is curvaceous with a gallant height of 6ft 1in or 1.85m. She is said to be just two inches shorter than her spouse whose height is 6ft 3in.

Is Nina Earl Married? Husband

The former basketball player’s marital status is currently married. She was in a longtime relationship with her college sweetheart Russell Westbrook who is also a basketball player. The couple met when they were at UCLA. Westbrook played for the school’s men’s basketball team while Nina played for the women’s basketball team.

The pair got married on August 29, 2015, in an outdoor ceremony at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel in a star-studded ceremony. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard as Westbrook is popularly known and Nina were married in the presence of friends and family including Westbrook’s current and former teammates – Kevin Durant, Kevin Love, Serge Ibaka, Dorrell Wright and James Harden.

Everything at the ceremony was designed by household names. One could not have expected less since Nina’s engagement ring is said to have cost a whopping $700,000. The bride wore two gorgeous dresses, the first designed by designer Vera Wang and the second by Monique Lhuillier. The groom wore an exquisite tuxedo. The wedding cakes were made by Joanie and Leigh’s Cakes of Bel Air, California and floral arrangements were done by Mark’s Garden in Sherman Oaks, California. Mindy Weiss, a top celebrity event planner handled the planning of the entire ceremony.

Hollywood’s finest graced the occasion. The couples first dance was a live performance by Lauryn Hill and D’Angelo’s “Nothing Even Matters.” and they gracefully left the ceremony dancing to the tune of Queen Bey’s live performance.

Other R&B stars present included Keri Helson and Grammy award winner Miguel who also performed to the surprise of the couple and guests. Guests were however restricted to use their phones and cameras during the ceremony. A bit of a disappointment to them but on the whole with such a turn up at the event it was fun filled. The ceremony was fully covered by the famous Peoples Magazine.

See Also: Julie Johnston with Zach Ertz, Bio, Body, Husband, Salary, Boyfriend

Children and Family

The former basketball player gave birth to her first child for her husband Westbrook Russel on May 16, 2017. The baby boy was named Noah Russell Westbrook.

Nina has three brothers Michael, Jonathan and Benjamin born to parents Michael Earl and Jennifer Lyons. Her cousin is former UCLA football star Kenny Easley.