Physical fitness has become the order of the day and fitness models are with the best physique. As for Nikki Blackketter she’s got it all including fitness, beauty, hot body, and perfect shape.

Nikki Blackketter is a gorgeous and amazing American fitness model and an Instagram personality based in Los Angeles California.

Let take a look at her story, how she rose to fame, and what she did to achieve the best body build many people are dreaming about.

Nikki Blackketter Bio

The famous American fitness model was born as Michelle Blackketter on February 23, 1992, in Houston, Texas, United States where she grew up with her parents and other siblings. Her family history has not been shared by the model who prefers to keep it in the low, however, we still manage to know a few things about her that many would not be aware of.

While Nikki was growing up, she was not so active and had little interest in sports and when she entered high school the model started developing unhealthy eating habits which affected her body metabolism.

Nikki had the habit of eating too much junk foods and sweets. All these things didn’t affect her so much because of her fast metabolism. She also developed the habit of drinking alcohol with her friends on weekends and soon it turned into a daily act.





During her senior year in high school, she started noticing that her body was changing from good to bad and then worse and she often went to school having a hangover.

However, the young model started understanding the significance of a good way of life and the negative impacts of heavy drinking. She had to quit drinking and started doing exercises.

Nikki actually started with light exercises. When she noticed the impact of the exercises, she developed a passion for it. She became a wellness mentor and she took it as a career which has paid off today.

Blackketter worked extra miles in preparing projects to enable individuals to receive a better way of life. She was also appointed the brand representative of bodybuilding supplement organization named Cellucor.

The fitness model also promoted for Gymshark, a wellness garment clothing organization. She also started a fitness website where she gives tips on the secret to a great body and healthy life.

Personal Life

About her personal life, Nikki likes traveling around the world and working out. She enjoys going to the gym and love to lift weights, yoga and practicing handstands. She also likes going to the beach and having a good time with friends.

At home, she enjoys reading sci-fi novels, playing video games…here’s the naughty part, she likes making a mess in the kitchen when experimenting.

And the good part, she loves being competitive and also motivating herself and others to be awesome, fit, healthy and happy with red or deep blue as her favorite color.

Who is Nikki’s Boyfriend?

There is not much information about the hot celebrity’s dating history. But Nikki Blackketter is currently dating a fellow fitness celebrity named Christian Guzman.

The duo was initially together but broke up back in February 2016 after dating for two years. Before the break-up, the duo were business partners with Alphalete Athletics brand. After the break-up, Nikki decided to quit the organization.

Prior to the separation, the couple bought a plush manor together. The manor is located near Houston, Texas. It was a shocking thing for their fans when the couple posted on their Instagram accounts that they were no longer together and have moved on.

However, after about 5 months of being separated, the hot couple came back together in August 2016. Nothing could make their fans happier.

Just recently, Nikki posted a photo of them having fun at the beach in Hawaii. This shows that the couple is very much into each other and the bond between seems to be much stronger. They seem to be perfect with each other and we hope they would tie the knot sometime soon.

Nikki Blackketter Body Measurements: Height / Weight

The hot model is very attractive with a very hot and curvaceous but slim figure as well as a toned body.

Her dedication to training has paid off and has helped her to achieve a perfect hourglass body measurements.

Nikki has body measurements of 36-23-36 inches, a weight of 112 lbs (51 kg), bra size of 32D, and she is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Nikki Blackketter Net Worth / Salary

The gorgeous fitness model Nikki Blackketter currently has more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram and more than 628k subscribers on her YouTube Channel.

The popular fitness model Nikki has amassed so much wealth as an online fitness trainer, a model and a YouTuber. She is also a promoter of Gymshark clothing brand and line Cellucor, bodybuilding supplements.

Blackketter currently earns $4000 weekly and $16,000 monthly. She has an estimated net worth of $750,000 as of 2017.

Quick Facts about Niki Blackketter / Wiki

Birth name: Michelle Blackketter

Date of birth: February 23, 1990

Birth City: Houston, Texas, United States

Birth sign: Pisces

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Profession: Fitness trainer, Model, and YouTube Star

Relationship Status: Dating

Boyfriend: Christian Guzman

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Bra Size: 32D

Height: 5 ft. 2 inches

Weight: 112 lbs (51 kg)

Body measurements: 36-23-36 inches

Dress size: 6

Body shape: Hourglass

Net Worth: $750,000