There are those who make their millions from activities like singing and acting, but for the likes of Nicole Tuck, business is the ideal and the best profit-making avenue. Nicole who is a longtime fiancée of the popular DJ of the time, DJ Khaled, used to own a clothing line called ABU Apparel.

The American woman who is well-recognized belongs to the Palestinian descent.

Nicole Tuck’s Biography, Race And Wiki

Born on 7th December 1975 in the United States, Nicole belongs to the Palestinian descent and holds an American nationality. There is no information about her parents and siblings, but the businesswoman went to Marymount Manhattan College where she gained her Bachelors degree in fine arts. She furthered her education at the Fordham University where she obtained her Master’s degree in Education.

Professionally, Nicole owned a clothing line, ABU (Always Be You) Apparel which designs post-modern streetwear for independent, fashion-forward individuals.

The clothing business, however, was unfortunately closed due to unavoidable circumstances after which she became an unofficial representative and business manager of her fiancée DJ Khaled – an American record producer, radio personality, DJ, record label executive and author. She also got involved in promoting charity works like Hope For Harvest.





Nicole Tuck’s Relationship with Dj Khaled, Son

Nicole Tuck is well known today because of her personal relationship with Snapchat icon and record producer Khaled Mohamed Khaled, popularly known as Dj Khaled. Nicole and DJ have been together for many years. She was with him during the initial phase of his career; both of them have faced the struggles and success together.

After being together for many years the couple finally got engaged and were about to start their life as a married couple but in May 2016, Tuck and Khaled announced exclusively to People Magazine that they were expecting their first child together. In a statement, the rapper said, “I’ve always wanted kids… This is my first kid and I’m excited and I want more. I’ve always wanted to be a family man. I’m in a great family and I want to have my own family at the same time.”

Nicole was also severally spotted with her boyfriend during her pregnancy periods. One of such occasions where she flaunted her baby bump was at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles which she attended with her fiance.

On 23rd October 2016, they welcomed their first baby who they named Asaad meaning ‘Lion’ in Arabic. The entire delivery was documented by DJ on his Snapchat and he also posted the pictures of the delivery time on his social media.

Since Assad’s birth, Nicole and Khaled’s Snapchat stories never fails to include their precious bundle of joy. The two intend to spoil their son and make him DJ Khaled’s very own “mini-me.” The couple has, however, not revealed any further plans about their official union as husband and wife. She is now more dedicated to taking care of their beloved son.

Nicole is adventurous in nature. She loves to ride ATV’s, climbing rocks and even hanging out in the shark tank. She is still passionately in love with Khaled as they both have gone through rough times together and there is no news of their separation yet.

Nicole Tuck’s Net Worth

A fashion designer in her own rights, Nicole Tuck lives in a mansion worth millions of dollars & is seen travelling in her fiancé’s Bentley worth $70,000. The two also own a luxurious Sunny Isles Beach in Florida which is worth $6 million. Though no record of Nicole’s net worth is known, it is believed that she would have benefited much from her fiance’s $30 million net worth both as his love and as his unofficial business manager.

