Nicole Elizabeth Eggert, also known as Nicole Eggert is an American actress known for her activeness as lifeguard Summer Quinn on Television series titled Baywatch. She is also recognized for her work in Charles in Charge where she was portrayed as Jamie Powell.

Nicole Eggert Wiki, Bio

Nicole was born in on January 13, 1972, in Glendale, California, USA. Her father Rolf Eggert, was a German-born canning company executive while her mother, Gina Duncan, is a British-born talent agent.

Nikky’s rise to stardom began at her very tender age when her mother allowed her to join beauty contests and by age five, she emerged Miss Universe in the petite division.

An agent took interest in her and offered her a role in a Johnson’s Baby Shampoo commercial. At age twelve, the TV star got roles in the movies Rich and Famous, where she played Bergen’s character’s young daughter.

Within the same period, she provided the voice of Dennis’s arch snobby rival Margaret in Dennis the Menace in Mayday for Mother, which was the first animated adaptation in the Dennis the Menace trilogy.

Since then, she created an extensive body of work in film and television. She is arguably the best known for playing ‘Summer’ on the worldwide syndicated television series “Baywatch.” She is also well known for playing the oldest daughter, ‘Jamie Powell,’ in the television series “Charles in Charge” with Scott Baio.

In 1999, Nicole Eggert guest starred on Boy Meets World and made a number of Christmas movies which premiered on Lifetime. She also became a contestant on the VH1 reality show Celebrity Fit Club and is on ABC’s celebrity diving show Splash. Aside from Celebrity Fit Club, Eggert appeared on What Not to Wear and much more.

Nichole’s recent appearances include the Comedy Central Roast of David Hasselhoff of 2010, she was added to the cast of Splash, the celebrity diving show on ABC in 2013. Her most recent appearance on TV shows include Where’s the Love? and Heartbreakers both in 2014.

Nicole Eggert Net Worth

The British-born talent agent and US lead actress Nicole Elizabeth Eggert has an estimated net worth of around $4 million which she accumulated over the years through TV shows. Rumour, however, has it that her fortune came from her role in Baywatch, and by endorsing brands like Ice Cream- a new business she began in 2014.

In January 2014, Nicole filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. In the filing, she claimed to have assets worth $1 million but incurred debts worth around $800,000. She also claimed that her monthly income was $15,000, while her monthly obligations were around $16,000.

Nichole recently said that she is planning to contribute some of her salary to social charity.

Nicole Eggert Married, Dating, Husband, Family

Nichole was once married. She got married to Justin Herwick – an American former actor who is best known for his role as Jackson in Everett Lewis’s 2002 film Luster- in 1997.

They had shared a good marital relationship together for some years which led to the birth of her first daughter Dilyn. Nichole and Herwick then separated in 2002.

In July 2011 she gave birth to her second daughter Keegan. Her two daughter are now living together with her. Dilyn is also planning to be an actress like her mother in future.

Nicole is yet to divulge reasons behind her separation with Kerwick. She also claimed that she never got married to Herwick, saying he was never her husband.

Tweeters please HELP me & RT! @IMDb my daughter’s name is Dilyn Eggert & I was never married to Justin Herwick!!! Get it right please!!! — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) April 16, 2013

At the moment, she is still single and perhaps, not yet interested in conjugal relationships.