Nicole da Silva is an Australian actress who has shot her fair share of steamy scenes for the hit Foxtel prison drama, Wentworth, where she played the role of Franky Doyle. She was also Senior Constable Stella Dagostino in Southern Star’s AFI award-winning drama Rush.

Nicole Da Silva’s Bio, Career

Nicole da Silva was born in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia on September 18, 1981. Her family is originally from Portugal; Nicole speaks a little bit of Portuguese. She began a degree in Arts (Communication) at The University of NSW before dropping out to study dramatic arts at the University of Western.

Her rise to stardom began with her role in SoHo television drama series Wentworth where she played the role of Franky Doyle, a character originally played by Carol Burns, a tough lesbian inmate of Wentworth correctional Facility fighting for the position of top dog against fellow inmate Bea Smith played by Danielle Cormack.

Alongside her success on Wentworth, Nicole has also garnered acclaim for her performance in another TV show Doctor, Doctor and begun scoring some film roles too.

She also played the role of Senior Constable Stella Dagostino in Southern Star’s AFI award-winning drama Rush for which she received critical acclaim over the show’s four-season run.

Nicole also gained a Best Actress nomination at the Monte Carlo Television Awards for her role as Lisa Testro in Carla Cametti PD and as well as a Graham Kennedy Logie Award nomination for Most Outstanding New Talent for her role as E.C in Dangerous.





Her other television movies include Doctor Doctor, East West 101 and All Saints.

In 2014, she was announced as the first National Champion of UN Women Australia, for supporting women’s empowerment and gender equality at events around the country.

Is Nicole Da Silva Gay? Partner

Playing a gay character in Wentworth has got many wondering if Nicole is really gay but despite speaking up against Lesbian stereotype, she hasn’t actually come up as a member of the LGBT community.

So, for now, the only gay partner we know she has is the one she has the television drama series, Wentworth

In an interview with star observer in 2016, Nicole spoke up for the LGBT community and the need for Australia television and films to portray the relationships of the LGBT community, she said:

“For the most part, the LGBT community is proud and open to having a lesbian relationship – or multiple lesbian relationships – represented on screen cause they’re so few and far between.”

I think it’s really important, not just for Australian television but drama and film and television everywhere to have these people and these relationships on screen. It’s part of our tapestry, part of our community and we need to tell those stories.”

Nicole Da Silva’s Husband, Boyfriend, Dating

For now, it seems the sizzling actress is more concerned on building her career, as there isn’t any detail about her marriage, husband, ever being divorced.

However, she was once linked in a dating rumor with her co-actor Joshua Bitton which was never confirmed and later drowned due to lack of evidence.

She once shared something via her Twitter handle @nicdasilva that seems to suggest that she might be in relationship but it was a very vague info

Her Tattoos…

One of the many things that starring in Wentworth has made Nicole do is getting tattoos.

She said she even has a disclaimer on her resume and showreel to underline the fact that the tattoos she dons on the TV series Wentworth are all fake.

“I know after shooting the first season I felt kind of naked without them,” da Silva said.

“I’m in two minds about it because as an actor, to have any major ink is limiting and you spend too much time in the chair covering them up so I have got any yet.

“I do put a disclaimer on my showreels to say they are not real.”

In another interview, she said: They’re like a more sophisticated stick-on tattoo like you get from two-dollar stores.

Speaking of how having the “fake” tattoos have changed her perception of tattoos she said:

“It was funny, I never really tapped into the tattoo psychology. I appreciated the artwork but thought I’d probably never get one, but spending three seasons as Franky, covered in tattoos, something shifted and I completely got it and understood why you would want that kind of artwork on your body.”

On how people perceive her with the tattoos on she said:

“There was a cafe I used to visit in Melbourne and they were super friendly and warm and one weekend I went in with my tatts (from the show) and suddenly it was little more reserved.

“They were a little more aware and they probably felt I was a lot tougher than I am.”

Nicole Da Silva’s Net Worth and Body Measurement

The gorgeous actress is of medium height 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 54kg. She has light brown colored hair and beautiful sea blue eyes.

Nicole da Silva has earned a whopping amount from her acting career and other endeavours which puts her net worth at $2 million.

Apart from Twitter, Nicole is also on Instagram and Facebook.