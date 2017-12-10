When you are talk of women who have made a name in the world of sportscasting, Nicole Briscoe has to pop up somewhere. Born on July 2, 1980, Briscoe is a native of Roscoe, Illinois. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1998. During her days at Hononegah High, she and future auto racer Danica Patrick were cheerleaders.

In the same year she graduated from high school, Briscoe won the Miss Illinois Teen USA and went on to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant in Shreveport, Louisiana, in August 1998. While she didn’t scoop the crown, the blonde bombshell finished as a semi-finalist in the pageant, coming third in the evening gown competition, seventh in swimsuit and tenth in the interview section. Her outstanding performance placed her eighth overall on average.

Nicole Briscoe’s TV Career

Her passion for the crown kept burning and two years after passing on her title, she competed in the Miss Illinois USA 2001 pageant and finished as the first runner-up.

Notably, Nicole Briscoe is not one of those beauties without the brains. Perhaps influenced by her experience in the world of pageantry, Briscoe pursued a career in TV presenting after attending Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Illinois. She bagged her first job while in college for WREX-TV, the NBC station in Rockford.

Subsequently, she worked as a general assignment reporter for WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Indiana, before extending her talent to WISH-TV in Indianapolis, Indiana, in April 2004. This paved the way for Briscoe to explore her horizon in the industry. At the time, she covered the Indianapolis 500, the United States Grand Prix, the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, and the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. In addition, she worked as a pit reporter for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network.





She was having the time of her career, nevertheless, the need to explore more of her horizon came calling, and in the May 15, 2006, edition of The Indianapolis Star, Nicole announced that she would be leaving WISH-TV for Speed Channel in Charlotte, North Carolina. Apparently, the 2006 Indianapolis 500 on May 28 was her last day.

After leaving WISH-TV, Briscoe became the co-host of The Speed Report, formerly known as Speed News which is a Sunday motorsports program on the Speed Channel. She replaced former host Connie LeGrand and anchored the show for almost two years. From July 1, 2006, to January 27, 2008, Briscoe made magic on the programme before she left to become the new host of the daily news show NASCAR Now on ESPN2.

The American sportscaster is currently employed by ESPN. While her career at the network is focused on covering auto racing which included stints as the host of NASCAR Countdown and NASCAR Now, the sports lady became a SportsCenter anchor in 2015. In addition to anchoring SportsCenter, Briscoe has also contributed to X Games coverage as a host and reporter.

Nicole Briscoe’s Husband, Boyfriend, Kids

American sportscaster Nicole Briscoe is married to IndyCar Series driver Ryan Briscoe. She tied the knot with the Australian professional racing driver in an outdoor ceremony in Hawaii in 2009.

Before they got married, the two had dated for a long time and the perfect chemistry that exists between the two is a good sign that divorce is not in the picture.

Nicole Briscoe and her heartthrob have two beautiful daughters – Finley Briscoe and Blake James Briscoe.

Nicole Briscoe, Feet, Body Measurements

The mother of two is naturally endowed in all the right places and makes sure her super sexy body is always in shape. With a height of 5 feet 7 inches followed by weight – 69 kilos and body measurements of 39-27-37, it’s absolutely safe to say Nicole Briscoe is a bombshell. The former beauty queen with naturally large breasts wears 36C bra size. Her beautiful curvy body has always impressed both her female and male followers on social media.

Her beauty which compliments her job as a sports reporter got her listed among the 15 sexiest at SportsCenter.

Despite her successful career and busy schedule, the highly-sophisticated journalist is very much family oriented. She loves to spend time with her kids and relatives and often goes for

holidays in various places.

Although her salary hasn’t been made public, it is estimated that Briscoe gets an attractive paycheck for the work she’s putting in. With her perky looks and intelligence, there’s no doubt that Briscoe is a hot cake in the industry.