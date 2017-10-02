Nicole Alexander who is very popular as Hoopz got to the limelight thanks to her participation on the VH1 series, Flavor of Love and I Love Money. Apart from being a part of the reality TV, the woman has also got some more fame as an actress.

Nicole Alexander Wiki/Bio

Nicole Alexander was born on July 12, 1983, in Detroit. She was raised in a very large family by a single parent. While her father is black, her mother is Italian-American. Describing herself, the star believes that deep at her heart, she is a tomboy.

For her education, Nicole attended Woodhaven High School in Brownstone, where she played basketball for the school team. From here, she has not gone any further with education.

Growing up, Nicole’s dream didn’t go anywhere near reality shows or the TV. However, she found herself in 2008 competing in the first season of the show, Flavor of Love. It was on the show that she got popular as Hoopz.

The show was all about finding love for Flavor and she was able to bring herself differently from the rest which enabled her gain fame.

Next, she took part in another reality show, I Love Money, in which she was able to win after she defeated Joshua “Whiteboy” Gallander.

After winning the $250,000 prize, the reality star revealed that she used the money to invest, travel, and help her family. She also revealed that the show has changed her life forever.

She is a lover of basketball and she plays a little, which she reveals always turns out to be a tournament.

Nicole Alexander has also been an actress and she took part in some movies including Ghetto Stories (2010) and It Takes a Sister (2015). If you are her fan, she is set to appear in another movie, King Dog.

Apart from acting, she has exploited her good looks in a very good manner and this has enabled her to have a place as a model. She did modeling for different agencies including Eye Candy Modeling.

It was reported that before she was able to break in as a reality star, actress, and a model, Nicole worked with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport as a TSA agent.

Nicole Alexander Boyfriend/Dating, Married/Husband

Looking at her relationships, Nicole Alexander has a rather interesting dating history even as she is not married at the moment.

Her first dating relationship was with Flavor Fav, and the relationship which the two began in 2006, couldn’t survive beyond that year. Soon after the break-up, the now 34-year-old revealed that “I’m not in love with him. We’re not about to get married. And he’s not in love with me.”

After this relationship, she got into another relationship with another rapper, T.I. The relationship was also started in the same year, but the two were able to survive as a couple for a massive 4 years before calling it quits in 2010.

Probably tired of rappers, Hoopz decided to hook up with a sports person, and this time, still in 2010, she settled for NBA big star, Shaquille O’Neal. The relationship blossomed with much promise, and it was able to survive for 3 years.

As many suspected, the two decided to get engaged, but just when a date for the marriage was being guessed, they decided to call it quits and they got separated in 2012. This was after it was reported that Nicole and the father of five had had a public spat.

That was after they moved in together in the NBA star’s 70,000-square-foot mansion.

Nicole Alexander Net Worth

A rather busy woman, Hoopz has been involved in different things apart from the realities. She has a boutique and she revealed that she has been a part of many other things.

It is therefore not surprising that her net worth is placed at $3 million.

Nicole Alexander has been featured in different magazines and publications such as the Boston Magazine and STUFF Magazine which listed her as one of the “Sexiest Bostonians 2011”. More so, as pointed out, she has been a part of more than one television and radio appearances, independent films, among other things.

Nicole Alexander Height, Body Measurement

The beautiful reality star has a height of 5′ 2″ (157 cm). Her general measurement is given as 34C-24-36 inches (86-61-91 cm).