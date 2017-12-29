Advertisement

Nicola Griffin is a mother of twin grown-up daughters who holds the record of the oldest person to ever appear on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She defied the odds and made the modelling world know that it is not all about being young, having an hourglass shape and standing at 5 feet 10 inches.

The middle-aged mother continues to break boundaries and has featured in a lingerie shoot even as she is the star of a recent SLiNK magazine shoot. She admitted that her first modelling shoot was the greatest thing she has ever done and she would be glad to see more women with unique body variations in the media.

Nicola Griffin’s Biography, Family

Nicola was born in Nottingham in 1956. The exact day and month of her birth have not been made public as she is somewhat a new modelling celebrity. She redefined the contemporary view of modelling with her perfect blend of uniqueness and ever since her first shoot, has become a familiar face in the who is who of the modelling world. For one thing, she is more than double the age of most celebrity models.

She has twin daughters Tabitha and Elly who are grown-ups and in fact were the ones who motivated her to take up an advertising role for a white hair shampoo manufacturing company. She and her husband had split more than 10 years ago and her world revolved much around her twin daughters who at that time were leaving for the University. One for Manchester, the other for Newcastle.

Before her sojourn into the modelling world, she worked for a French language school where she arranged exchange programmes for French students to come over to the UK and learn English

Nicola Griffin’s Body Measurements

Nicola is a middle-aged supermodel who despite not being so young, make heads turn wherever she goes. She has been able to maintain an attractive body shape with remarkable curves and a well-toned and firm skin to dazzle the eyes of anyone who looks at her pictures. If the reverse was the case, we definitely wouldn’t have bikini pictures of a middle-aged model all over the social media. Eating right with a proportionate workout routine has kept this one of a kind on the front banner of celebrity discuss.

Nicola has grey hair with well seated blue eyes, she is a tall woman who stands at exactly 5 feet 10 inches in height. Her bust size 34E is visibly noticeable in her bikini shoots. Waist and hips are 32.5 and 42 respectively and her shoe size is size 42.

Nicola Griffin’s Modelling Career

Nicola started her modelling career a few years ago when she least expected it. The life she lived before now was very different from what we know her for today. Her’s is a case of a middle-aged single mum being at the right place at the right time where luck met her. The rest today is the jaw-dropping story of a supermodel who has aged past her youth. Well perhaps, this was her calling and she couldn’t have missed it.

Nicola was queuing with her twin daughters in a bank when a woman tapped her from behind and asked a rather strange question. The woman was from a hair product company called White Hot Hair which at that time was desirous of getting suitable models for their latest campaign.

Tabitha and Elly encouraged their mum to take up the offer and little did they know that it was not a one-time activity. With the success of the shoot with White Hot Hair, it got her more modelling jobs from local agencies to London-based Milk Model Management. Some of the prominent shoots she has done include a skin campaign shoot, lingerie shoot and retirement home brochure. Nicola became the oldest person to have ever appeared on Sports Illustrated’s Swimwear issue and still holds that record today.

While most women will choose to dye back their hair to a youthful look, Nicola chose to leave hers and in fact struggled with keeping it attractive for about two years before it went completely grey. Today that choice has paid off.