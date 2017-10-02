Nicholas D'Agosto Bio, Married, Wife, Body Measurements, Family

You’ve definitely seen a lot of Nicholas D’Agosto. He is an American actor who most recently, portrayed a defence lawyer (Josh Segal) on the television series created by Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller for NBC – “Trial & Error”

In the sitcom, Nicholas D’Agosto was a young lawyer from New York sent to a small town in East Peck, South Carolina to defend Larry Henderson (John Lithgow), a local professor accused of killing his wife.

If you ask the actor, he’d surely name “Trial & Error” as one of the major success of his acting career. At some time in the past, he said:

“… This is my first time ever being a part of something that felt like it’s worked the whole way through … I’ve had very few projects in my career that I would say are charmed, but this was a charmed experience from the beginning.”

Apart from that, D’agosto is known for his West Rosen recurring role in “Heroes”, and for being Samuel Lawton (Sam) in 2011 “Final Destination 5”. Also, he appeared as Dr Ethan Haas in “Masters of Sex”, Harvey Dent in the Fox tv series – “Gotham”; Gavin in “Supernatural” and West Rosen in 2007 “Heroes”. These and much more are his television appearances.

For films, he has played Larry Fouch in “Election” (1999), Ben Wekselbaum in “Rocket Science” (2007), Shawn Colfax in “Fired Up!” (2009), Nick and Mike Morgan in 2011 “New Romance” and “Mardi Gras: Spring Break”, respectively.

D’Agosto passion for acting has been traced back to his first 10 years on earth. It is said he initially wanted to be a priest. But then, started picking interest in Improvisational theatre (Improv) when he turned 10. This got him actively involved in drama and theatre. He acted in several plays and musicals before he eventually got the “Election” role. As it happened, Director Alexander Payne, an alumnus of Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, Nebraska handed him the opportunity. D’Agosto was then, a senior student of the school.

Nicholas D’Agosto Bio

Nicholas D’Agosto was born and brought up in Omaha, Nebraska. It is believed the actor was raised in the Roman Catholic faith. From what we gathered, he picked the patron saint of actors, Genesius of Rome as his confirmation name.

He is the third child of his parents, Alan and Deanna Rae D’Agosto. Nicholas has two older brothers (Andrew and Patrick) and two younger sisters (Julie and Katie). While his mother is from Sioux City, Iowa, and, is of Dutch, Norwegian, English, Scottish, and German descent, his father is from Omaha an of Italian descent.

In 1998 after Nicholas graduated from Creighton Preparatory School, he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to attend the private Catholic college, Marquette University where he graduated cum laude with a double major in History and Theatre. That was in 2002. He’d later move to Los Angeles to fully pursue his acting career.

In 2009, D’Agosto received the J. William and Mary Diederich College of Communication, Young Alumnus Award from the University. He is a member of the Antaeus Theater Company and supports “The Life You Can Save” charity organization.

The actor once divulged he likes doing “crazy things”.

“… I like going to museums and stuff, but I also like going out and doing lots of physical activity like camping and hiking. I like doing stuff that I’ve never done before. Curiosity is a big thing …,” he said.

Nicholas D’Agosto will celebrate his 38th birth anniversary on 17th April 2018. He was born in 1980.

Nicholas D’Agosto Married Wife Family

Nicholas is currently living in Los Angeles, California with his wife, Andrea Bricco and their son.

Who’s Nicholas D’Agosto’s Wife?

Well, we found she’s a food and lifestyle photographer and artist focusing on cookbooks, editorial and restaurants.

Andrea (Bricco) D’Agosto grew up in a small town in Wisconsin where she worked for her family’s restaurants. According to her, food presentation and family recipes triggered her passion for her career. She later moved to Los Angeles and since then, “has been photographing some of the best and most well-known restaurants in California and beyond.”

Nicholas D’Agosto Body Measurements

Nicholas D’Agosto is slightly taller than 6 feet. (183 m). He weighs 75kg (165 pounds) and, his body measurements are as shown below:

Chest – 39 inches (99 cm)

Arms/Biceps – 14 inches (35.5 cm)

Waist – 33 inches (83.8 cm).