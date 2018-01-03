Advertisement

Black they say is beautiful. Nia Renee Hill is not just beautiful but also very gorgeous, attractive and a multi-talented actress.

Nia Renee Hill is an American actress and writer who is best known for her roles in Long Distance, Santa Clara Diet, Who You Look For Work This Week?

Nia Renee Hill Biography

The gorgeous actress was born on June 2, 1969 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Unlike other stories of divorce, where women raise their children; Nia’s case is different. She was raised by her father after his divorce from her mother. Hill’s father was known to be a professional comedy manager.

Nia Renee Hill grew up in Los Angeles. She holds American nationality and belongs to black ethnicity. The attractive actress has not disclosed any information regarding her siblings, her childhood days and her family background with the public yet.

However, the American actress graduated from Emerson College, Boston in 2000 where she obtained Bachelor of Art majoring in media arts. After her graduation, Nia also took courses in fashion styling and acting in Los Angeles.

Career

The black beauty started her acting career when she starred in the reality television series,”Divorce: A Love Story.” She also appeared in other TV series including Lila and Long Distance.

Asides acting, Nia is also a writer. She has written popular books including Love, and Beauty. She also writes for Entertainment Blog Xo Jane, a women’s lifestyle and community site.

Hill has also worked in one of the famous movies based on costume and wardrobe department titled “Pizzazz: Where’s My Movie” in 2014.

Nia Renee Hill is also credited as a talent coordinator for Chappelle’s Show and she is also working as a casting assistant for the TV Series, The Education of Max Bickford.

Nia Renee Hill Personal Life: Married, Husband, Kids, and Family

Talking about her personal life, the star is a very private person and enjoys keeping her life under the shades. She doesn’t talk much about her personal life especially to the media.

Wondering if she is married?…Yes Nia is married. Nia Renee Hill got married to her longtime boyfriend, an American stand-up comedian and actor named Bill Blur. The couple tied the knot in 2013.

Bill Burr is best known for his work with Netflix including Let It Go (2010), You People Are All The Same (2012), I’m Sorry You Feel That Way (2014), and Walk Your Way Out (2017). He also hosts his own podcast called “F Is For Family”.

The couple first met when Renee was working on a comedy show. Later on, the duo fell in love and started their relationship. When Burr’s career took off, the couple moved to Los Angeles, California. Hill sometimes appears as a guest in Burr’s podcast.

After a while, the couple decided to tie the knot in September 2013 in a small wedding ceremony. The wedding was witnessed by close friends and family.

However, the couple has never posted a single picture of their wedding in the social media till date. In 2014, the couple were listed at number 9 in TheRichest’s list of The 10 Hottest Wives And Girlfriends of Comedians.

The joyful day came when the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter on January 20, 2017. The name of the child has not been revealed yet.

The couple has been living together happily and there are no signs of hiccups in their relationship neither does divorce exist in their dictionary, at least not at the moment.

Nia Renee Hill Net Worth

The black beauty has always put up remarkable performance in her acting career since the inception. She currently has an estimated net worth of $1.2 million as of 2017.

Nia Renee Hill is also available on the social media including Twitter and Instagram. She currently has more than 10.6k followers on Instagram.

