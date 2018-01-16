Advertisement

Nev Schulman is a TV host in America who became popular from the documentary Catfish produced in 2010. He also became the host and executive producer of the extended TV series Catfish: The TV Show which aired on MTV and MTV Suspect.

Nev Schulman’s Bio

The Catfish host was born in New York City on September 26, 1984. As a teenager, he started a film and photography production company with his brother Ariel Schulman. He attended Sarah Lawrence College where he studied Photography and Dance from 2004–2006 though he was expelled from the school on the grounds of physically assaulting a female student in 2006.

Schulman began working with the New York City Ballet Community as a dance photographer which landed his work in top magazines and newspapers like Vogue, The New York Times, Lucky, New York magazine, the New York Sun and Dance Magazine. He co-founded the Young Leadership Committee for the youth organization, Leave Out Violence.

Schulman’s big break came with the documentary Catfish in 2010. It was filmed by his brother Ariel and a colleague Henry Joost and told the story of how Schulman met and fell in love with a girl he met online. The Catfish documentary was the filming of Schulman’s friendship on Facebook with a little girl Abby who attracted his attention with her first message to him which he replied and ended up being a friend to her mother Angela Wesselman and her sister Megan with whom Schulman started a romantic relationship.

The relationship actually lasted for over six months during which the lovebirds communicated and shared details about themselves to each other which caught the attention of Schulman’s filmmaker older brother Ariel Schulman and their friend Henry Joost and they began recording the story. However, along the line, Shulman felt Megan was hiding things from him and it led to him, his brother and Henry paying Megan’s family a surprise visit at their hometown in Michigan to learn the truth.





Everything changed during that visit as the lies and deception of the relationship from Megan’s side was unveiled. Though it was a bitter experience for the young Schulman the whole film told the truth behind most social media alliances which Catfish was all about. The success of the documentary was amazing and Schulman’s fans increased due to the fact that most young people could relate to his experiences with social media dating.

The Catfish documentary led to the series Catfish: The TV Show in which Schulman and his colleague Max Joseph introduce couples who have been dating online but have not met face to face to meet in real life for the first time and discover the truth about their relationship so far.

In addition to his work as a dancer, photographer and TV host, Schulman has also written a book entitled In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age in which he gave detailed accounts of his personal experience with online romance coupled with observations he has gathered from Catfish.

Is Nev Schulman Gay? Wife/Girlfriend and Kids

The Catfish star is definitely not gay as he is happily married to his leading lady Laura Perlongo whom he described as the woman of his dreams to People’s Magazine in an exclusive interview. The duo got married in a traditional wedding witnessed by close friends and family in his father’s backyard in East Hampton, New York on July 22, 2017.

The couple has only one child, an adorable little girl Cleo James who stole the spotlight at their wedding ceremony. The cute girl was born on October 21, 2016, and her birth was lovingly announced on Instagram with lovely pictures by her super proud dad.

Brother, Parents, Family,

Schulman’s family is of Jewish ancestry but not much is said about his father nor his mother asides from the fact that in one of his interviews after the release of Catfish documentary, it was said she showed concern about his online romance and had to call Megan’s mum to confirm the reality of their existence and she believed them after a talk with Megan’s mum. His brother is the filmmaker Ariel Schulman who directed Catfish and has been influential in the Catfish star’s success story so far. No other siblings have been mentioned in relation to the TV host.