Nathan Page is an Australian actor who rose to stardom for playing the role of Detective Inspector Jack Robinson on Australian drama television series, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries.

Before venturing into acting, the actor attended the Australian Institute of Sports and later became a professional cyclist. He, however, retired from cycling at the age of 19 due to injuries.

In addition, he quit cycling because he could not remain competitive in Europe without performance-enhancing drugs.

Nathan recalled in an interview: “It was an era that was plagued by drugs and it was very hard to see your way through to a long career… because I stayed clean, you could beat them some of the time, but not all of the time.”

After his retirement from cycling, Page described his decision to pursue acting as a tough one.

He recounted: “I went into a wilderness for a while and had nothing to fall back on, then I decided to do something that was going to scare me.”

Page, afterwards, enrolled in the Centre for Performing Arts, Adelaide (now the Adelaide College of the Arts) and later graduated in 1996.

The Australian actor began his acting career in South Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital – Adelaide – where he primarily worked in theatre productions.

Page got cracking with “a little Tuesday night drama class”. Not long after, he began appearing in films and TV series.

Today, a look at his acting career shows he has appeared in the films and drama series such as Strange Fits of Passion (I999), Sample People (2000), The Secret Life of Us (2003), Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities (2009), Paper Giants: The Birth of Cleo (2011), Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (2012), Underbelly: Squizzy on Nine Network (2013), Hiding (2015).

Page landed a role in the Melbourne-based company, Melbourne Theatre’s production The Distance, in 2016.

After putting up a brilliant performance as Vinnie in The Distance, the ex-competitive cyclist also starred as Robert Hannay in The 39 Steps with the State Theatre Company of South Australia in Adelaide.

Nathan Page Bio/Wiki

Page was born in Australia on 25th August 1971.

There’s very less information about his family background, educational, ancestry and relatives.

The only information available has it that the actor grew up in an Australian Airforce family and had the privilege of touring around the world’s most highly urbanised country.

Nathan Page Married/Wife

Actor Page is married to South African-born Sarah-Jayne Howard. The couple is blessed with two sons; Duke Page and Frankie Page.

As for their wedding details, there’s no information anywhere about it.

Same applies to the birth dates of the couple’s two sons. Sadly for some curious fans, Page and Sarah-Jayne have chosen not to disclose these ‘remarkable’ dates.

But we reliably gathered that Nathan’s wife is well-versed in acting, dancing and also a professional choreographer.

Tip of the hat to @dombagnato for suiting me up for the Logies A post shared by Nathan Page, Actor (@mr_nathan_page) on May 10, 2016 at 6:21pm PDT

Sarah-Jayne Howard has a strong passion for dancing so much that she dances with her baby bump.

Her compelling and powerful feeling for dancing, her fans believed, led her into taking a path in dancing at the New Zealand school of dancing. She graduated with honors in 1995.

The ever-impressive actress, to her credit, won the Arts Foundation of New Zealand Laureate Award in 2007.

According to reports, Sarah-Jayne Howard was born on July 3, 1976, in South Africa but was raised in Stratford, Taranaki, New Zealand.

Presently, the couple happily lives outside of Melbourne and there is no rumour of divorce in the near future.

Nathan Page Body Measurements

It’s a common knowledge that Nathan Page is an exceptional and superlative Australian actor.

In fact, his voice is said to be his greatest asset in his acting career. Page also works as a voice actor.

To his credit, he has voiced numerous television commercials for such companies as BMW, Kubota Tractor Corporation and ASICS, as well as the Australian Navy.

Page has a stunning height of 1.8m. His net worth is not known. But we believe he earns an impressive salary.