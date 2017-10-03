Nathan Darrow is an American actor who gained widespread recognition in 2013 after playing the role of bodyguard Edward Meechum in Netflix hit show, House of Cards. Shortly after his introduction on the show, Darrow captured the hearts of many HOC fans with his incredible acting. His other notable roles include; a trader in Showtime’s Billions, the villain Mr. Freeze on Fox’s Gotham and Bernie Madoff’s son in HBO’s The Wizard of Lies.

Originally a stage actor, Darrow has appeared in a number of Shakespeare plays.

Nathan Darrow Bio

Darrow was born on June 21, 1976, in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, Kansas. After high school graduation, Darrow furthered his education at University of Evansville and upon graduation attended graduate school New York University where he acquired more knowledge and experience about theater.

Darrow returned to Kansas City in 2003 and began acting on stages like the Kansas City Actors Theatre, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, Unicorn Theatre and New Theatre Restaurant. Darrow appeared mostly in productions of Shakespeare’s plays including Romeo and Juliet, Henry V, and more. Each of his roles was met with much critical acclaim, propelling him to an instant success among the Kansas City Theater circuit.

Read Also: Kevin Pereira Wife, Gay, Girlfriend, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio

In 2006, Darrow got his first film/TV role in Civil War Stories which exposed him to a wider audience, thus helping to advance his entire acting career.

Darrow performed alongside Kevin Spacey in an international touring production of Shakespeare Richard III. Kevin was impressed with his acting and submitted his name as one of those to be considered for a role in the Netflix show House of Cards which Spacey was already starring.

Darrow was given the role of Edward Meechum, a Secret Service agent and loyal bodyguard of Democratic congressman, Frank Underwood, played by Kevin Spacey.

“It was stacked with some very talented actors who were really right for House of Cards, so Kevin put a bunch of us up for it,” Darrow had told Entertainment Weekly of how he got the role.

Becoming a fan favorite almost immediately, Darrow’s role was stretched to include the second season and then the third and fourth when his character was killed after he took a bullet to protect Underwood who had become the president of the United States.

Asked by The Hollywood reporter if he was upset that his character was killed off, he said;

“It’s tough to leave something you’ve been involved in. There’s the practical thing of being an actor where the job ends, but we’re always doing that. Jobs are always ending, and you’re going on to something else. But mostly I thought that it was the right way to complete his story.”

After his role ended, Darrow has become increasingly active in the small screen which roles in Billions, Gotham, The Wizard of Lies, Preacher and Rectify. Nonetheless, he continues to perform on stage. Recently he played the lead character in Hamlet during the Heart of America Shakespeare Festival at Southmoreland Park, Kansas City. His HOC costar Kevin Spacey was in the audience and even tweeted his support.

A beautiful performance of Hamlet Sat. night! Happy I got to see my good friend Nathan Darrow perform live! Tickets: https://t.co/7DdfZfPCZu — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) June 19, 2017

Nathan Darrow Gay

When actors play a gay character onscreen, fans often wonder if they are also gay off screen, and that was the case with Darrow whose House of Cards character was a gay Secret Service agent who shared a kiss with his boss Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and was even involved in a threesome including the president’s wife Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

Read Also: Joe Dinicol Bio, Wiki, Married, Dating, Gay, Body Measurements

The kissing scene, as expected broke the internet.

Speaking of working with Kevin, Darrow said;

“I enjoyed it all so much. Hell, I enjoyed flirting with him, I enjoyed when he gave me dirty looks, or gave me the business, or almost fired me. He’s a f**king fantastic actor.”

The above statement is enough to make one think of Darrow as a gay man, but the scenes were nothing more than a make-believe as Darrow is NOT GAY!

Nathan Darrow Married/Wife/Family

Being married to a woman and having kids with her are perhaps the two main facts that often convince fans that an actor isn’t gay. So when fans saw that kissing scene, the hunt was on to reveal Darrow’s marital status.

From our findings, it appears Nathan Darrow is a married man. His Facebook profile, though not verified, shows his relationship status as “married.” Darrow updated the status on June 28, 2014.

His wife’s name has also been discovered to be Megan Goscha. A very private man, that’s only about how much of Darrow’s private life is known to the media.

Nathan Darrow Height: 6 feet 1 inches – 1.83 m