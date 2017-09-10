A list of the names of all respected and revered living personnel in the modern world of Journalism would not be complete without the West Coast Anchor on NBC’s Today Show, Natalie Morales-Rhodes.

Natalie Morales is a popular American journalist. She anchors the Today Show, a show focusing on current affairs, interviews and weather reports. She also appears on other shows like Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News.

Natalie Morales Bio/Wiki

Born on 6 June 1972 in Taiwan to a Brazilian mother, Penelope, and a Puerto Rican father, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Morales Jr, Natalie Morales had a childhood that featured a lot of extensive travels, thanks to her father’s job as a Lieutenant Colonel in the army. Due to the exposure to several countries, having spent the first eighteen years of her life in Panama, Brazil, and Spain, Morales speaks Spanish, Portuguese, and English languages, fluently.

Education

Natalie Morales attended and graduated from Rutgers University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree with dual majors in journalism and Latin American studies. While in school, she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa.

Career

Natalie Morales’ first job, immediately after she left college was at Chase Bank. She only explored her journalistic career as a weekend reporter, before quitting to pursue journalism full time. She worked as a co-anchor at WVIT-TV, where she reported a lot of important news like the Columbian Shootings, the 2000 Presidential election, the 9/11 attack, as well as Hurricane Floyd.

Morales has also worked as a co-host and reporter of the Emmy-nominated documentary, Save Our Sound, which was a show about preserving the Long Island Sound

Her first on-air television appearance was with News 12 – The Bronx. She worked as their first-morning anchor and subsequently went on to work as camera operator, producer and editor for the same network. In 1999, the Hispanic Newspaper El Diario La Prensa voted her as one of the most influential Latinas for her news coverage and reports.

From 2002 to 2006, Morales worked as an anchor and correspondent for MSNBC, where she worked on and reported several important news stories, including the 2004 presidential election, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the 2002 Beltway sniper attacks, the Iraqi prisoner abuse, the 2004 summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, the Northeast Blackout of 2003, as well as the investigation and trial of Scott Peterson.

Natalie Morales has also hosted the Miss Universe, particularly in 2011 and 2014, as well as the Miss USA television show segment in 2010.

Natalie Morales Husband, Family

Natalie Morales got married to Joseph Rhodes – an investment banker – on 22 August 1998, and they have two sons – Josh was born through C-section in early 2004, and Luke was born close to the end of 2008.

Natalie is an avid runner, who has competed in five marathons, as well as triathlons. She has even been featured on the cover of Triathlete Magazine, the October 2010 issue.

Rumors, we all know, are never far from the lives of celebrities. In 2006, Morales was rumored to be having an affair with Matt Lauer, NBC’s Today show host. According to the rumor, they both had gotten involved with each other during the 2006 winter Olympics in Torino, Italy, which the Today show had gone to cover. The rumor led to Lauer’s wife filing a divorce against him, which she later withdrew. Whether the rumor was true or not was never revealed, as the matter was resolved on the low key.

Two years down the line, when Natalie Morales announced her pregnancy with her second son, Lauer was rumored to be the father of the child, instead of Natalie’s husband, Joe Rhodes. Another rumor had it that Joe Rhodes couldn’t handle it and was divorcing Natalie Morales.

Despite the rumors about Natalie Morales-Rhodes and Matt Lauer, both of them are still with their spouses, and the rumor about Joe Rhodes and Natalie Morales divorce no longer carries so many ruffles.

Natalie Morales Body

Natalie Morales-Rhodes is beautiful, has a fit body, with a measurement of 32-24-34, which she has kept fit and sexy, even after two pregnancies.

Natalie Morales is 5 feet 3 inches tall and gives that as her reason for wearing high-heeled shoes. She has a great sense of fashion but never fails to show off her hot legs and curvy figure, be her in a skirt or a gown.

Social Media

Morales tweets regularly at @NMoralesNBC to her 432 thousand followers on Twitter, where she posts latest news and pictures of her life. On Instagram, the beautiful mom shares pictures of her work and her family, as well as what she’s currently up to.

We can’t believe the Minions have been jailed! We’ve joined the movement to #FreeTheMinions and you can too at https://t.co/tilg8bXyap! pic.twitter.com/KB0WWgcrnP — Natalie Morales (@NMoralesNBC) June 20, 2017

On Instagram, she has over 244 thousand followers, and she is pretty active on IG.

@halstonsage is a star to watch! Catch her on @theorville premiering Sunday night on Fox! #AHLive A post shared by Natalie Morales (@nmoralesnbc) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Natalie Morales Salary, Net Worth

Natalie Morales reportedly earns an annual salary of USD$2 million and has an estimated net worth of USD$ 8.5 million.