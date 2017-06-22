Natalia Dyer’s Age, Wiki, Height, Weight, Dating, Boyfriend

This pretty actress is here to light up our screens in a whole different way today, she is young, she is fun and she is definitely a breath of fresh air for the industry as a whole. So, it is with great pleasure that we are about to delve into the topic of Natalia Dyer’s age, wiki, height, weight, dating, and her boyfriend. Sit, tight because this will prove to be very educative and educating, so without further ado let us get started on the topic Natalia Dyer’s age.

Natalia Dyer’s Age/Wiki

There is a lot to say about Natalia Dyer’s age, but we are going to try our best to keep it simple. The actress was born on January 13, 1997, that would make her 20 years old. This is quite impressive, considering all that she has achieved during her 20 years of age. The star has been acting since she was 12 years old, so you can imagine all the work that she has put into her blooming career till date.

As we mentioned earlier, she was born on January 13, 1997, and her place of birth is Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Her father and mother are not in the spotlight and as such people do not know exactly who they are, but it is common knowledge that she has a younger sibling. The star was first popularly known for her part in Hannah Montana: the movie as Clarissa Granger in 2009.

These days, she is best known for the role she plays as Nancy Wheeler in the horror and mystery TV series, ‘Stranger Things’, which is aired on Netflix. In actuality, she rose to fame after playing a role in the drama film ‘I Believe in Unicorns’ as the lead role Davina. Then in 2011, she landed the role of Lily in the adventure and family film, ‘The Greening of Whitney Brown’.

She also appeared in short films and acted alongside very prominent actors and actresses. For her performance in Stranger Things, she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2017 for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a drama series for Stranger Things. Another piece of news that grabs everyone’s attention about the star is her wonderful net worth, as of 2017, she had $2 million.

Apart from being a talented and accomplished actress, she has an array of other talents. She is also a model and a writer. She recently published a book titled ‘A Brush with Life’ and in 2012,s she starred in ‘Blue like Jazz’ as Grace. There is so much we can say about the actress but we have to move on to the other topics we have to delve into. So, in that vein, we have come to the end of the topic Natalia Dyer’s age.

Natalia Dyer’s Height/Weight

Rather than looking at just her height and weight, let us take a look at the bigger picture. Here is a summary of all her body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Weight: 48 kilograms

Build: Slim

Bust size: 30 inches

Waist Size: 22 inches

Hip Size: 31 inches

Dress Size: 0-2 US, 30-32 EU

Shoe/Feet Size: 6 US

Well, that is a wrap; it is time to briskly move on to the next topic at hand.

Natalie Dyer’s Dating/Boyfriend

Natalie and her co-star Charlie Heaton are reportedly nursing a relationship outside the borders of their Netflix shows. The two were spotted at the MTV Movie and TV Awards holding hands. The pair first sparked rumors of an affair in September 2016, and now they are officially involved with each other. According to an insider, who told a Life & Style that they are in fact a thing. “They are definitely dating. They’ve been together since before season 2 began filming.

Rumor has it that he has even met the family, so it definitely means that they are an item.