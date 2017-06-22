Nancy Cordes Married, Husband, Pregnant, Family, Bio

This CBS News correspondent has been dominating the scene for quite some time now, and it is on that note that we are going to look deeper into her life today. We promise you that the topic Nancy Cordes married, husband, pregnant, family and bio will prove to be both educative and entertaining. So, do not turn your eyes away as we get right to it beginning with the topic Nancy Cordes Married.

Nancy Cordes Married/Husband/Pregnant

She is one of the few (or many) well-known personalities who keeps her personal life under key and lock, as commendable as this is, it makes it pretty hard for us to dig up information about her. The question here today goes, is Nancy Cordes married? The simple answer is yes. Not only is the media personality married, she is also married with kids. She is currently based in Washington with her husband, Harald Cordes and their children.

The wedding took place in 2006 and since then the two have only been getting closer and stronger as a couple.They are blessed with two children, a daughter Lila, who was born in November 2008 and a son Noah, who was born in May 2010. The couple has spent over a decade together and they only seem to be getting stronger and stronger every day.

The media personality has been pregnant twice and when asked if she would be fine with a second baby on the way, the star revealed that she would rather not. Her reason was that two children are already quite the handful and she is quite satisfied with them.

Nancy Cordes Family/Bio

Nancy Cordes (nee Weiner) was born on 10th August 1970. Though she was born in Los Angeles, she grew up in Hawaii with her parents on the islands of Kauai and Oahu. The media personality graduated from Punahou School in Honolulu and in addition to that, she is a Phi Beta Kappa and magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, class of 1995.

That is not all, our girl went all the way, she went on to receive a masters degree in public policy at Princeton University’s Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. It was soon after that her life kicked off. You best believe that this news correspondent paid her dues, she started out as a reporter for KHNL-TV in Honolulu. Soon after, she moved up on the food chain.

She became a reporter for WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C. from 1999 to 2003. During her time there, she covered the September 11 attack on the Pentagon, the 2000 Presidential race, the D.C.-area sniper attacks, and peacekeeping efforts in Bosnia. Next, she was a Washington-based correspondent for NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News from 2003-2004.

On her next stop before CBS News, Nancy worked as an ABC News correspondent based in New York from 2005 to 2007. During her time there, she reported for all ABC News programs and covered many major news stories, including Hurricane Katrina, the war in Iraq. Presently, she is the CBS News congressional correspondent, based in Washington, D.C. She is and a regular contributor to all CBS News programs and platforms.

Considering how accomplished she is, it is expected of her to have a very impressive net worth. In addition to her salary of $600 thousand, she is worth an estimate of $600 million. This is quite commendable and as we said earlier, very expected. Besides enjoying the fruits of her labor, the star also gives to charity. According to her social media, she recently donated towards African children health care.

That’s is all we have on the star, but in the event that more information comes up, you will be the first to know.