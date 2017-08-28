Munro Chambers, (born Munro Skylear Chambers), is an established Canadian Actor whose caliber in acting just can’t be questioned.

He is famous for his role as Wilder on The Latest Buzz (2007–2010), Elijah “Eli” Goldsworthy on Degrassi (2010–2015), Frankie Chandler on Lockwood (2016–present) and Nate on Second Jen (2016–present).

Munro’s zodiac sign is Leo.

Munro Chambers Bio, Twin

Munro Chambers was born on July 29, 1990 in Ajax, Ontario, Canada to Scott and Lorette Chambers.

He has a twin brother, Thomas, an actor too, who is two minutes older than him and also a younger brother named Michael.

Munro Chambers and his twin brother attended a local high school named Newmarket High School, in Newmarket, Ajax alongside Charlotte Arnold, who plays Holly J. Sinclair in Degrassi- The Next Generation.

They (the Chambers twins) are presently attending the University of Ontario.

Munro was a nationally ranked trampolinist along with his brother, Thomas.

They grew up in a simple middle class family and received a huge level of popularity as a result of their talent.

Munro Chambers was one of the presenters for the 2011 Much Music Video Awards.

He is best friends with Justin Kelly and Demetrius Joyette, his co stars from The Latest Buzz.

His uncle is Colin Mochrie, from the American version of Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

The twin brothers developed interest in music and acting from the time they were very young, consequently, Munro kicked off his acting career from the tender age of eight.

His first ‘acting’ job was a McDonald’s commercial while his first real acting experience was in 1998, when he played the secondary role of Rob in the TV series “Little men”.

Munro also performed the song “Songbirds” along with Danielle Belanger at the Newmarket Theatre.

In 2003, he appeared in the children fantasy movie “A Wrinkle in Time” as Sandy Murray.

That same year, he also played the role of Billy in the film “Good Fences”.

Afterwards Munro Chambers became actively involved in the entertainment industry and in 2004, he played Max Shaw in the movie “Godsend”.

Still in 2004, he took part in the TV series “Still Game” with a secondary role of Jack.

Moving on to 2005, the talented actor appeared as Greg Ammom in the thriller film “Murder in the Hamptons”.

From 2007 – 2010 Munro played the character Wilder in the TV series “The Latest Buzz”, which brought him more popularity.

For five years from 2010 he was a minor character in the TV series “Degrassi”. Munro originally auditioned for the part of ‘Drew’ before getting the role of ‘Eli’ the on series.

In 2011 he appeared in the family comedy “Beethoven’s Christmas Adventures” alongside John Cleese.

Three years later Munro Chambers got involved with episodic roles in few TV series like “The Stanley Dynamic” and “The Divide”.

In 2015 this born actor got a major breakthrough with the role of The Kid in the movie “Turbo Kid”. Playing the lead role gave him a huge new level of fame.

Munro also played Frankie Chandler in the television series “Lockwood” in 2016 and appeared as Teddy in the movie “Sadie’s Last Days on Earth”, which was released on December 9th, 2016.

Due to the fact that Munro Chambers is an actor who is undeniably good at what he does, the young chap was in 2014 nominated for Canadian Screen Award for best performance and was also nominated for Shorty Award and Gemini award in 2011.

In 2016, Munro won the Jury Prize for Best Actor Turbo Kid (2015) in the Victoria TX Indie Film Fest.

Munro Chambers’ Girlfriend

The Degrassi Star, Munro Chambers, has been involved in a number of relationships previously.

He dated Vanessa Morgan back in 2008, but the couple eventually got separated. Even before that, there were rumors that Chambers dated Alicia Josipovic.

After Morgan, Chambers dated Melinda Shankar but this third relationship barely lasted six months. That apparently means he got his third break up as well.

Probably tired of having his heart broken, Munro Chambers is believed to be single now. This must be good news for all his lady fans!

Although there were rumors that Munro is a gay, no verification has been made. But a Degrassi source who refuted the allegation said:

“No, Munro chambers is not gay, although there are many rumors and fake pages saying he is and is openly gay. But he has said nothing on camera or film to prove it”.

Munro Chambers Networth, Height, Body Measurements

Munro Chambers has a total net worth of 500 thousand dollars including bonuses and salary.

The handsome actor measures 5 feet 6 inches tall with a matching weight of 78kg. His chest size is 32 inches, arms size- 13 inches, waist size 32 inches. Munro Chambers also has a butt size of 32 and wears size 8 shoes.

His hair color is brown and the color of his eyes are blue.