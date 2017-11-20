Mozhan Marno believes she is chipping away ethnic and gender stereotypes in Hollywood. The American actress of Iranian descent isn’t only famed as an actress, she is also a writer and a director.

Though she has been admired for her roles as Ayla Sayyad in House of Cards (2014), Samar Navabi in The Blacklist (2014), and Nicki Weymouth in The Mentalist (2009), she is probably most known for being the title character, Soraya Manutchehri in The Stoning of Soraya M. (2008).

In the American Persian language drama film adapted from Freidoune Sahebjam’s book – La Femme Lapidee, Mozhan portrayed a woman whom her abusive husband circulated lies about her being unfaithful so that she can be stoned to death in order for him to marry a 14-year-old girl. The painful circumstances that eventually saw Soraya stoned to death in the film directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh attracted for Mozhan the attention that’s needed in the path she decided to make her career.

The drama film in 2009, earned Mozhan Marno a nomination for the Satellite Awards under the Best Supporting Actress category. In 2015, she was also nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards under the Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series category for her role in House of Cards. Marno in the American web television series portrayed Ayla Sayyad, a Wall Street Telegraph investigative reporter assigned to the White House.

Mozhan Marno Age, Bio

The actress will celebrate her 38th birth anniversary on the 3rd day of May 2018. She was born in Los Angeles, California in 1980. It is said that her parents from Iran met in the Western U.S state. Apart from the United States, Marno has lived in various parts of the world. While she has experienced what living in Argentina and Sweden is all about, she has also lived in Germany and France. For this reason, she can speak different languages ranging from English to French, German, Farsi and Spanish.





It is known that Mozhan Marno first attended a boarding school, Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts before she got for herself a BA in Comparative Literature from Barnard College, Columbia University. She would later obtain an MFA in Acting from the Yale School of Drama. Marno wanted more, so she got enrolled at the Guthrie Theater in Minnesota and expanded her knowledge in acting. She felt like she needed to learn more thereafter thus, she went to the Public Theater’s Shakespeare Lab in New York to gather more knowledge.

As stated earlier, Mozhan Marno is also a writer and a director. As a playwright, her first screenplay – When the Lights Went Out Premiered at New York Stage & Film. It was directed by Kate Whoriskey and starred Laura Innes. The screenplay received good reviews. Most recently, it emerged a quarterfinalist at the Academy Nicholl Fellowship Screenplay competition. Before that, it won the third prize at the Cinequest Screenwriting Competition and, was a finalist in the Nantucket Screenwriter’s Colony.

Meanwhile, a short film she wrote and directed – Incoming – has also received favourable reviews. While it premiered at the Noor Iranian Film Festival, it was accepted for screening at the LA SHORTS FEST, the DC Asian Pacific American Film Festival and the Asians on Film Festival.

Mozhan Marno Husband

Mozhan’s fans have always wondered if she has a husband or a romantic partner. Well, it’s possible the actress is taking her time to find true love. She is not married and has never been linked to anyone. Nothing is known about her love life, it is as though she has directed all her passion and love towards being the best she could be career-wise.

Mozhan Marno Body Measurements, Height, Feet

Like most of the actress, Mozhan Marno is almost always, described with such words like “pretty”, “beautiful” and “attractive”. It is believed that she weighs 128 pounds and wears 34C bra size. While the size of the shoe that fits her feet is 9, she is 9.5 inches taller than 5 feet (177 cm). Other details of her body measurements are 37-26-37 inches (94-66-94 cm), respectively for her breasts, waist and hips.