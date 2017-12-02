The American actress Morgan Eastwood is a media personality and the daughter of a famous celebrity couple Dina Eastwood and Clint Eastwood.

Morgan began acting as a child and has more subsequently been made to feature in a few Hollywood films. At age eight, Morgan had a small role in the 2004 film Million Dollar. She also appeared as a girl on a tricycle, in the movie Chageling in 2008 and was part of the E! Reality show named Mrs. Eastwood & Company. The TV series details the life of the wife of Clint Eastwood, Din and the children of the power couple, happens to be a huge hit amongst the fans around the world.

Morgan Eastwood Biography, Siblings, Father, Family

Born on December 12, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, United States, to an Academy-Award winning actor and director Clint Eastwood. Morgan is currently 21 years and has seven half-siblings. Her parents Clint Eastwood and Dina Eastwood married in 1996 but filed for divorce in 2013 when she was just age 13.

Her father, Clint Eastwood is an American actor, filmmaker, musician, and political figure who after achieving success in the Western TV series Rawhide, rose to international fame with his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s DollarsTrilogy of Spaghetti Westerns during the 1960s. He also served as Mayor of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, a non-partisan office for two years starting in 1986.

See Also: Maureen McPhilmy Bio, Married, Husband, Relationship with Jeffrey Gross

Morgan’s 83-year-old father was first married to Margaret Neville “Maggie” Johnson in 1953 and she had two children for him in 1984 before they divorced in 1984. he has afterwards been with many other women, including actress Sandra Locke who he lived with for over ten years before finally settling with Dina.





Unfortunately, the two couldn’t live together for too long as they got divorced in 2012 leaving Morgan to decide whose custody she would be under. The marital issues between the two began when Dina, 48, did the Mrs Eastwood and Company. The show, which averaged around 1 million viewers per episode, featured Dina, daughters Morgan and Francesca Eastwood (Clint’s daughter with actress Frances Fisher), and Overtone, the acapella group that Dina managed.

Morgan became the seventh child and, of course, the youngest of Clint’s children from five women. The rest include Scott and Kathryn born by Jacelyn Reeves, a flight attendant he was involved with in the Eighties; Francesca (Clint’s daughter with actress Frances Fisher) Kyle, Alison, and Kimberlynn.

According to multiple sources, Dina, who has been facing problems with depression and anxiety, has checked into rehab at a facility in Arizona.

Morgan Eastwood Dating, Boyfriend

Despite having a relatively strict upbringing Morgan never seized to steal some time to catch some fun with her friends of both male and female.

Funny enough, Morgan has not been seen with any man tagged as her boyfriend yet neither will we consider her gay as her love life is less talked about. Morgan recently tweeted that she received a beautiful gift from her boyfriend. She, however, did not show what gift it was she received neither did she post the lucky man’s picture

My 5th grade boyfriend gave me Claire’s jewelry it was so romantic

— Morgan Eastwood (@MorganEastwood) July 27, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

See Also: Emily Wickersham Bio, Husband, Feet, Hot Pics, Body Measurements, Family

It is known that Morgan has not been married and will not be doing so anytime soon. It is believed that more insight into her personal life will be made public after her professional life and acting career becomes more and more successful with time.

Morgan Eastwood Net Worth

Morgan has only appeared in several small roles in Hollywood and thus might not have a huge and relevant net worth or a salary due to this reason. However, being the daughter of a rich father, she might certainly have a share from of the wealth. It can be expected that, owing to the success she has had now, she will plummet in her acting career soon and will surely have her own. Her father Clint Eastwood net worth is an estimated $375 million.

Quick Facts About Morgan Eastwood