Monica Raymund is one of those faces we have all come to appreciate on the screen since she hit it over 10 years ago. A very beautiful American actress, Monica has come to be loved thanks to her roles in Lie to Me which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2011 and The Good wife which showed on CBS from 2011 to 2012. Most recently, she has been a part of the most acclaimed Chicago Fire.

Monica Raymund Bio and Parents

It was on July 26, 1986, that Monica Raymund was born in St. Petersburg, Florida. It was also here that she was raised by her parents. While her father, was the CEO of Tech Data Corp, her mother was the co-founder of the Soulful Arts Dance Academy.

She has both Jewish and German blood as her father was of a Jewish and German descent. While her mother is from the Dominican Republic.

It was together with her younger brother, Will, that the actress was raised. Her brother who was a lighting engineer and music promoter was born Feb. 8, 1988. He died in 2015, and the cause of his death which was sudden was not made public. Will died 7 years after the death of their father who died in 2008.

For her education, Monica attended the Shorecrest Preparatory School in Florida. From here, she later went to attend the Juilliard School from where she obtained a certificate in acting program. While she was there, the woman won the coveted John Houseman Award for Commitment and Dedication to the Development of Young American Actors.





Monica Raymund Career

Before she began as an actress, she has worked on many plays, movies, at the Huntington Theatre Company in Boston. She was a part of Fighter, which was a short film in 2007. In 2008, she appeared in another short film, Love?Pain. She was also in Fifty Grades of Shay (2012) and Brahmin Bulls (2013).

It is in Television shows, however, that she is able to make her mark when she appeared in a number of TV shows including Law & Order (2008), Lie to me (2009), Blue Bloods (2011), Chicago PD (2014), and Chicago Med (2016).

Monica Raymund Lesbian, Wedding

One thing that most people don’t know about this beautiful woman is that she has previously been married. She got married in 2011 to writer and director, Neil Patrick Stewart. The wedding took place in Colorado where the couple decided to let “the Colorado Mountains and Mother Nature inspire our feel for the wedding,” according to Monica.

The marriage, however, didn’t survive as the two decided to part ways in 2013. By 2014, they were officially divorced. No reason was made public as to the reason behind the divorce nor was there anything said since they didn’t have a child.

Nope I didn't just come out – you just late to the party. But I have drinks for all y'all. #BiAndProud#10YearsOut&Proud Cheers, Family! — Monica Raymund (@monicaraymund) February 10, 2014

There came many rumors suggesting that the marriage broke up because Monica was a lesbian. Well, shortly after they both parted ways, she came out on Twitter to declare that she was proudly bisexual and that she has been open about her sexuality years before then.

In 2016, she took things further by announcing her partner and the woman she described as the love of her life on Twitter. Very little is known about the partner, Teri Segal who is a cinematographer.

In a deleted tweet, Monica wrote: She is the love of my life. World, meet my Queen, who has given me all my strength & courage. I love you.

Since the time Monica came public about her sexual orientation and later announced her relationship with Teri, both women had rather been open about the affair, sharing some love on social media.

Monica Raymund Height and Tattoos

A very beautiful woman, Monica has a height of 1.70m (5 Feet 7 Inches). The woman weighs 121lbs and has a body measurement of 34-24-35. Her bra size is 34B.

She has two tattoos that she has revealed. The first is on her right breast while the second is on her arm.

Monica Raymund: Net worth

Considering her family and all efforts she has been putting in as an actress, it will only be fair to expect that the Lie to Me star has a very good net worth. Well, she does. The woman is said to have a net worth that runs into $4 million.