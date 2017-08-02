Molly Mcgrath is an American sportscaster who is best known as ESPN’S sideline reporter for college football and college basketball, a role she assumed in 2016. Before joining ESPN in 2016, Molly worked for Fox Sports for three years between 2013 and 2016.

However, this isn’t her first job at ESPN, back in 2011 – her graduation year, she worked at ESPN as a production assistant. Her role at the time included logs play-by-plays of all sporting events, writing shot sheets, and producing highlights for SportsCenter and other ESPN shows.

Upon her 2016 return to ESPN, Molly said;

“I am thrilled to bring my career full circle as I return to the ESPN family. Over the last five years, I have worked extremely hard to put myself in a position to return to ESPN as an on-air commentator. This opportunity will continue to challenge me and elevate my career to the next level.”

ESPN’s senior coordinating producer Lee Fitting said of their new hire;

“It is great to welcome Molly back to ESPN. Versatility is one of her many strengths that will be on display throughout the college football and basketball seasons. She immediately makes our college sports coverage better and we look forward to working with her for years to come.”

That said, let’s take a detailed look at Molly’s background history, her career progression over the years and more.

Molly McGrath Wiki/Age

Molly Anne McGrath was born on June 6, 1989, in San Francisco, California and raised in Burlingame, California. Her parents are Deborah and Michael McGrath. Molly has an older brother named Patrick who played college football at Princeton University.

Molly got her high school education at St. Ignatius College Preparatory, graduating in 2007. Shortly after, she enrolled at Boston College to study communication and broadcast journalism. She earned a BA in 2011.

While in college, Molly was a cheerleader and captain for four years. However, Molly’s love for waving pompoms didn’t affect her academics, for all four years in college, she received the Athletic Director’s Award for Academic Excellence.

In college, Molly also interviewed athletes and coaches for the school website BCEagles.com. The interviews would later come in handy in helping her land her first ever on-air job.

Molly McGrath Career, ESPN

Before college graduation, Molly interned at NBC Sports and New England Sports Network. She then had an 8-month stint with ESPN, Bristol, Connecticut as a production assistant.

In 2011, Boston Celtics hired her as a web reporter and in-arena host. She was responsible for live in-arena segments during Celtics games, including halftime updates and player interviews. She wrote, edited, shot and posted a daily update video to Celtics.com.

From January 2012, she became the host of Celtics Now for Comcast SportsNet New England. Molly’s work paved the way for her career rise. After a year and half working for Comcast, her works attracted the attention of a Fox Sports executive who contacted her via Facebook. By the summer of 2013, Molly was officially an update anchor at Fox Sports 1, Los Angeles.

By 2014 her position was upgraded to co-host as she joined Mike Hill to co-host daily sports highlight show, America’s Pregame. Additionally, Molly was the sideline reporter Fox NFL and the lead sideline reporter for both Fox College Football and Fox College Basketball.

After three years and two months at Fox, Molly was hired by ESPN as a sideline reporter and host. She officially began in July 2016.

Molly McGrath Salary

Molly has enjoyed a rapid rise in journalism career. Rapid promotions such as hers often comes with a befitting pay rise. While her official salary has never been made public, there is no doubt that she is happy and satisfied with where she is. This, we speculate from her 2016 caption on Instagram which read;

“You may not see it today or tomorrow, but someday you’ll look back and be absolutely perplexed and awed by how every little thing added up and brought you somewhere wonderful- or where you always wanted to be. You will be grateful that things didn’t work out the way you once wanted them to.”

Those are clearly words from a satisfied and fulfilled person.

Molly McGrath Married, Husband

Molly was rumoured to be in a relationship with NHL player Alec Martinez between 2014 and 2015, however, heightline cannot confirm that. Unreliable websites have even gone far to claim that the two were engaged but broke up as a result of infidelity. There are absolutely no facts to confirm that.

The rumors seemed to have begun after the two were spotted together on 2014 ESPY red carpet pictured above.

There is also another picture of them together (below)…

Maybe they actually dated, but that’s bridge under water now as Molly is engaged to another man…

YUP! It’s no rumor. As seen on her Instagram page, Molly is engaged to one Max Dorsch, a financier and marketer who has worked for many real estate firms, per his LinkedIn profile.

While we cannot trace when the pair started dating, Max proposed to her in June 2017.

Molly and Max’s Instagram page are filled with sweet snaps of themselves. They obviously look smitten by each other. We selected some for your viewing pleasure…

Molly McGrath Height, Measurements

Height: 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m)

Body Measurement: 33-25-35

Weight: 62 Kg